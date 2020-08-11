Moto News Weekly Wrap

August 11, 2020

Viability of MX Nationals and SX still under discussion

The ever changing dynamic in regards to travel restrictions amongst the current plague sees discussions inside Motorcycling Australia still continuing into the viability of running a Supercross and/or MX Nationals competition this year.

M.A. are playing a waiting game in the hope of cross-border restrictions starting to be eased in Spring.

We believe that Motorcycling Australia expect to make a call later this month in regards to the running of a Supercross season, or whether Supercross competition will be cancelled in favour of using the limited time left remaining in 2020 in order to successfully run a MX Nationals competition.

Roczen to Miss AMA Pro Motocross Series

American Honda and Ken Roczen announced overnight that they have decided to have the German sit out the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross series. In his place, Christian Craig will ride the factory CRF450R alongside Chase Sexton.

Over the course of the next few months, Roczen will focus on his family (wife Courtney is due with their first child in September), on giving his body time to fully recover from the health issues that have hampered him in recent seasons, and on resetting physically and mentally, with the ultimate objective of making a championship run at the 2021 AMA Supercross series.

“Taking this shortened outdoor season off was a very difficult decision, but I’m confident it’s what’s best for me and my team in the long run,” Roczen explained. “It will be good to regroup, let my body heal, enjoy this important experience with Courtney, and build back up for 2021. I’d like to thank my team and sponsors for having my back through this, and I look forward to supporting Chase and Christian from home this summer before once again doing my job the best I possibly can.”

Ferris injured in Conondale practice crash

RecoveR8 KTM Thor racing have confirmed that three time MX Nationals Champion and MX1 team rider Dean Ferris was injured on the weekend whilst practicing at the Connondale circuit in QLD.

Directly following the incident, Dean was airlifted to a local hospital where he was stabilised with back and ribs pain where it was later confirmed that Dean had suffered seven broken ribs and had fractured some vertebrae and is in a stable but serious condition.

Dean was then transferred to Brisbane Hospital where he is undergoing further scans, treatment and evaluations ahead of a plan being formulated for his rehabilitation. It is anticipated that by tomorrow, Wednesday, doctors will settle for an action plan that will help stabilise his spine which may or may not involve surgical intervention. We believe that at this stage there are no signs of nerve damage or anything that might indicate significant long term problems.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship opener this weekend

This weekend marks the end of the long and anticipated wait for the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as AMA Motocross embarks on its 49th season of competition. In the midst of one of the most challenging periods motorcycle competition has ever faced, American Motocross continues to find a way to return to racing, with a different look and feel.The beginning of this “new normal” will feature a landmark moment for the championship, which will open the season with an inaugural visit to famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on Saturday, August 15, for the Circle K Loretta Lynn’s National.

Since 1982 this sprawling landscape and tourist attraction nestled in the quaint rural town of Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, has served as some of the most hallowed ground in American Motocross. For four decades, the namesake home of the country music icon has hosted the single-largest motocross event on the planet – the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship – where a showcase of the sport’s future generations has fostered an unprecedented legacy. This proving ground has given rise to the career of virtually every motocross superstar, whether it’s “The G.O.A.T.” Ricky Carmichael and James “Bubba” Stewart, or current household names like Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen. Simply put, the legacy of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is a who’s who of motocross history and now that legacy will deepen even further with the addition of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki bolster line-up for MX

With the recent injuries to Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, and Garrett Marchbanks during the Monster Energy Supercross season, the team has added two strong riders to join Cameron McAdoo under the prestigious Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki tent as the team welcomes Mitchell Harrison and Darian Sanayei to race the KX250 for the recently announced nine-round 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship series scheduled to begin August 15th at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN.

“We are in a unique situation with Cameron McAdoo being our only healthy rider at the moment,” said team owner Mitch Payton. “We weren’t exactly sure when racing would resume but we knew whenever that was, we needed to be ready so we had Darian and Mitchell tryout our KX™250 and they both rose to the challenge. We have worked with both of them previously through the Kawasaki Team Green™ program. We’re familiar with who they are and how they ride, and it was an additional bonus that they have both been riding Kawasaki motorcycles for quite some time now. We are ready to get back to the races and to see the team back on the track.”

Both riders will be returning to their roots as they grew up riding for the Kawasaki Team Green racing team throughout their amateur careers. In their professional careers, both Harrison and Sanayei have competed in Europe in the MX2 class for Kawasaki supported race teams with Sanayei on the Dixon Kawasaki MX2 team and Harrison competing for the Bud Racing Kawasaki MX2 team. After reaching the age limit in Europe, Sanayei returned home to the United States to contest in the 2020 Arenacross for the Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki team as well as competing in the Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region class. Due to the global pandemic, Harrison was forced to close the chapter on racing in Europe for now and looks forward to racing again back in the United States.

“Everybody knows that this is easily the best team in the paddock, just look at the wall of championship plates hanging on the door,” said Sanayei. “This is a huge opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to making the most of it. I’ve had the chance to ride the bike a couple of times now, and all I can really say is wow. I’ve been on a Kawasaki pretty much my entire pro career and this KX250 really has it all. I am usually a pretty good starter so with the power of this bike and the support of this team, I believe I can put myself in a good position to be battling up front.”

“Man, I cannot tell you how excited I am for this opportunity,” said Harrison. “Right away, I gelled with the bike and felt right at home on the KX250. Up until recently, I have been racing in Europe on a KX250 for Bud Racing for the past year or so and I also grew up racing for the Team Green amateur race team, so I have felt super comfortable from the get-go. This year has been unique for everyone in our sport, especially for myself since I’m from the U.S. but have been racing in Europe and have been dealing with all of the travel restrictions; that’s why it was a no brainer when this opportunity came up. I want to be here racing with the best of the best. I have podiumed at races in the past here and I believe with where I am at this stage in my career and with this bike I can be a threat each weekend.”

2020 MXGP – Round 3 – Kegums, Latvia Video Highlights The MXGP of Latvia saw Glenn Coldenhoff take a historic win for Gas Gas, going 2-1 and taking the overall GP win on 47-points, with Tim Gajser and Romain Febvre separated by just a point in second and third. Aussie Mitchell Evans also added five-points to his championship tally, with a 19-18 result. Jeffrey Herlings retained his championship lead however, sitting four-points clear of Tim Gajser on 130, while round winner Coldenhoff moved into third with 103 points. Antonio Cairoli and Arminas Jasikonis complete the top five in the championship standings. Mitchel Evans sits 13th in the championship standings following Round 3, now on 39-points. In the MX2 Tom Vialle came out on top, after a consistent performance finishing 2-1, extending his championship lead. Roan Van De Moosdijk was second overall for the GP, with Mathys Boisrame third. Aussie Jed Beaton had to settle for ninth after a challenging Race 1, with Nathan Crawford 12th, and Bailey Malkiewicz 27th. The MX2 standings now see Tom Vialle with a strong 22-point lead heading into round four, ahead of Geerts and Jed Beaton, with Maxime Renaux and Ben Watson completing the standings top five. By lap 4, Romain Febvre was all over the back of Jorge Prado and eventually found his way past the Spaniard to move into fourth place. Gajser meanwhile, managed to clinch the lead from Coldenhoff halfway through the race, while Jasikonis was trying find a way past Desalle and Herlings. He passed the two riders a couple of laps later, then set his sights on fifth. With 5 minutes and 2 laps to go, Herlings was on a mission passing Prado, Jasikonis and breathing down Seewer’s neck. By the end of the race he managed to pass the Yamaha rider and move into fourth place. At the finish line it was Tim Gajser who claimed the win from Coldenhoff and Febvre, with Herlings and Seewer completing the top five. Jasikonis had to settle for sixth, ahead of Cairoli and Prado, with Gautier and Van Horebeek rounding out the top 10. Aussie Mitchell Evans came come in 19th, claiming two-points. MXGP Race 2 As the gate dropped for the second MXGP race of the day, it was the Coldenhoff who reached the FOX Holeshot line first, followed by Gajser and Seewer who were also quick out of the gate. The opening lap saw Coldenhoff lead Gajser, Seewer, Prado, Desalle, Febvre and Jasikonis, while Tonus was not having the best of luck coming back from the back of the field. Jasikonis, with a crowd of Lithuanian fans supporting him, was keen to put on a show as he moved quickly past Desalle for P5 and then Prado for P4. As the top five continued to battle amongst themselves, Tonus found himself caught in more trouble as he crashed out and was left fighting from dead last. A couple of laps later and Febvre was chasing down Jasikonis for fourth, and the two had a brief battle changing positions among one another for a couple of corners, though it was Febvre who came out on top. Antonio Cairoli was having a tough day, as he made his way through the back end of the field, but all eyes were on the three riders out front, with Coldenhoff, Gajser and Seewer all neck and neck, with it proving hard to predict a clear winner. Gajser may have pushed a little too hard and went down pretty hard in the wave sections, giving Coldenhoff a little bit of breathing room, though not for long as Seewer was straight on the back of him. The last two laps saw the GasGas and Yamaha factory riders locked in battle, though Coldenhoff was able to keep it cool and maintain the lead. Overall, it was a historic day for GasGas and Glen Coldenhoff as they claimed the first race win and podium for the manufacturer, with Seewer second and Febvre completing the podium. Top KTM rider was Herlings in fourth, ahead of Gajser. Jasikonis was once again sixth, ahead of Prado and Patural, while Tixier and Desalle completed the top 10. Mitchell Evans improved to 18th, taking a further three points for the weekend. Despite missing out on the podium, Jeffrey Herlings still managed to hold on to his championship lead, heading into round 4 on Wednesday with the MXGP of Riga. Glenn Coldenhoff – P1 “What can I say? It’s been a great day! After qualifying we made some adjustments to my bike’s suspension and it really paid off in the races. The Standing Construct team have worked hard during lockdown to keep improving our bikes on the starts and it clearly showed today. I started 2nd in race 1, nearly had the holeshot and then I took the lead on the 3rd lap. After a few laps there was a big rock in the rut I was in, which I hit, and it knocked me off balance just before the waves section. I re-joined the race quickly and made another charge towards the end, but it was too late. I finished in 2nd place, which was really good after a not so great qualifying. Race 2, another great start taking the holeshot! It was a tough race though, especially during the final laps, but I’m really happy to have won for myself and the team, especially as it’s only the 3rd MXGP for GASGAS. It’s just awesome. It’s nice to be back in MXGP, I really like the 1-day format and I can’t wait for Wednesday.” Tim Gajser – P2 “I got a solid start in both motos, getting the holeshot on my Honda CRF450RW in race one and then right behind Glenn in race two, so I’m happy with how that went. My qualification was good too, giving me first gate pick and it was good to see that we were able to adapt to the new format quickly. Unfortunately, after winning the first race, I had a crash in the waves in race two as I tried to change my lines in order to make the pass for the lead. I did my best to re-join the race as quickly as possible but I dropped down to fifth, which is where I finished. Obviously I would have liked to have made that pass but it didn’t quite work and instead I had to settle for second overall. The championship gap has closed to four points so I’m happy with that and I’m excited for the next two rounds here on Wednesday and Sunday. A big thanks to everyone for getting the series running again and for my team who have continued to work hard during this break.” Romain Febvre – P3 “It was good. This is my first MXGP race of the year, we came far with my injury and not racing the first two GPs, so I’m really happy about that and also for the team even if I want more. At some point I was faster and was catching the leaders at the end but the last few laps were complicated, finished 3rd twice so I’m happy to be on the podium.” Jeremy Seewer – P4 “Decent start to the week. We need to consider that we have three races this week as well, so it is important we stay healthy. Any crash that could make you feel stiff a few days after will make it tricky. In the first race I started off calm, I dropped back a bit but I was still in safety mode after not racing for such a long time. I didn’t want to make that mistake of going too hard too soon, and I managed to pick up my pace as the race went on and finished fifth. In race two, I felt I knew the track a lot better and that I had to speed to win. I almost got Glenn in the last lap, but just missed out and missed the podium, but I feel good and I look forward to the next two GP’s here.” Jeffrey Herlings – P5 “Today could have been better. Some bad starts, and in the first moto I was a bit too slow at the beginning. I came back from last to 4th but wasted too much energy pushing through to the front. I’m definitely not satisfied but we’ve started racing again now and I know what to do for when we go again in three days.” Arminas Jasikonis – P6 “It was nice to be back racing MXGP again today with a slightly different format with everything on one day. I think it was good. I was consistent with my results, so this is a good thing, sixth place in both races, which is a good place to build from. I rode a little tight early in the first race and just eased my way back into racing the MXGP class. About halfway in I went from ninth to fifth in a couple of laps so that was good and then ended the race in sixth. Race two I was a little too eager and hit the start gate, but as I was on the inside I stayed tight around the first corner and missed a big pile up. I then had a battle with Jorge Prado for a few laps before moving into sixth place around halfway through the race. I then stayed here until the finish so two sixths and sixth overall. The bike was great on the track today, it was a tough track but the bike set up was perfect, so it made it much easier for me.” Mitch Evans – P19 “It’s good to be back racing and it’s good to back at the GPs with everyone, even though there is a few restrictions. I’m just glad to be here racing really because the surgeon told me when I first had my operation that I would be out for six months so to be on the line in four months, I’m pretty happy with it. Unfortunately I got caught up in the first turn pile ups in both motos, and fought my way back to 19th and 18th so it wasn’t great but I’m treating it as a building process and I need to regroup for Wednesday and work on my starts in order to make my life a bit easier. Still, the first race is done and I’m sure I’ll feel better and better as the season progresses.” MXGP of Latvia 2020 – Results

Race 1

Race 2

GP Overall

Standings Race 1 Pos. Rider Nat. Man. Time/Gap 1 Gajser, Tim SLO Honda 34:47.6 2 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GASGAS +00:01.9 3 Febvre, Romain FRA Kawasaki +00:04.8 4 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM +00:05.9 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI Yamaha +00:07.0 6 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU Husqvarna +00:11.7 7 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM +00:22.5 8 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM +00:24.8 9 Paulin, Gautier FRA Yamaha +00:41.4 10 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL Honda +00:47.9 11 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED Yamaha +00:52.5 12 Desalle, Clement BEL Kawasaki +00:58.7 13 Cervellin, Michele ITA Yamaha +01:07.4 14 Paturel, Benoit FRA Honda +01:10.5 15 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM +01:16.5 16 Tonus, Arnaud SUI Yamaha +01:21.6 17 Petrov, Petar BUL KTM +01:22.9 18 Bogers, Brian NED KTM +01:34.1 19 Evans, Mitchell AUS Honda +01:36.1 Race 2 Pos. Rider Nat. Man. Time/Gap 1 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GASGAS 34:42.6 2 Seewer, Jeremy SUI Yamaha +00:01.2 3 Febvre, Romain FRA Kawasaki +00:18.2 4 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM +00:21.0 5 Gajser, Tim SLO Honda +00:23.2 6 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU Husqvarna +00:24.3 7 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM +01:03.3 8 Paturel, Benoit FRA Honda +01:07.9 9 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM +01:15.8 10 Desalle, Clement BEL Kawasaki +01:19.0 11 Paulin, Gautier FRA Yamaha +01:19.8 12 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED Yamaha +01:27.4 13 Bogers, Brian NED KTM +01:31.3 14 Cervellin, Michele ITA Yamaha +01:32.8 15 Lupino, Alessandro ITA Yamaha +01:33.1 16 Jacobi, Henry GER Yamaha +01:34.9 17 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM +01:35.0 18 Evans, Mitchell AUS Honda +01:51.4 GP Overall Pos. Rider Nat. Man. Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GAS 22 25 47 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 16 41 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 20 20 40 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 16 22 38 5 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 18 18 36 6 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU HUS 15 15 30 7 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 13 14 27 8 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 12 10 22 9 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 7 13 20 10 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 9 11 20 11 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 10 9 19 12 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 6 12 18 13 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 14 4 18 14 Cervellin, Michele ITA YAM 8 7 15 15 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 3 8 11 16 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 11 0 11 17 Lupino, Alessandro ITA YAM 0 6 6 18 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 0 5 5 19 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 2 3 5 Standings Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Herlings, J. NED KTM 130 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 126 3 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 103 4 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 86 5 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 83 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 80 7 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 80 8 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 80 9 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 74 10 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 50 11 Paturel, B. FRA HON 41 12 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 40 13 Evans, M. AUS HON 39 14 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 37 15 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 34 16 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 31 17 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 28 18 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 28 19 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 26 20 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 21

MX2 Race 1 MX2 riders were the first to take to the line, with their opening race of the day and as the gate dropped it was the Tom Vialle claiming the FOX Holeshot, followed by Jago Geerts, Roan Van de Moosdijk and Ruben Fernandez. Geerts then crashed out of second, dropping down to ninth position, leaving him a tough job on his hands to catch the leaders. By lap four the top five was made up of Vialle, Moosdijk, Mathys Boisrame, Rene Hofer and Thomas Kjer Olsen. Vialle continued to pull away, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton was making his way back up from P20, despite starting in the top 10. Geerts’ bad luck continued on lap 6, when he went down, dropping from P9 to 22nd place. A few laps later and we were treated to a battle between Boisrame and Hofer chasing top positions, before Hofer dropped to P5 was Fernandez executed a pass on the KTM rider. Meanwhile, Ben Watson was locked in a battle with Maxime Renaux, before Watson made a mistake and went off track. Though he did lose any positions straight away. With three laps to go Vialle continued his lead, as Van de Moosdijk tried to remain within striking distance, while Fernandez separated the two Kawasaki riders with Boisrame in fourth followed by Hofer, Watson, Renaux and Alvin Ostlund. Vialle proved unstoppable however, taking a clean win with a six-second lead, while Van de Moosdijk was second and Fernandez third. Boisrame and Hofer completed the top five. Top Australian was Nathan Crawford in 14th, leading Jed Beaton in 15th, with almost nothing to separate the two. Bailey Malkiewicz was 21st. MX2 Race 2 In race two, it was Vialle once again with a flyer out of the gate as he took the second FOX Holeshot in Latvia, with Boisrame and Van de Moosdijk right there as well. Geerts was hot on their heels, making quick moves and moving into the top three by the end of the lap. It was bad luck however for Rene Hofer who had a DNF due to a problem with the front wheel, while Jed Beaton was having a much better race, making moves into P8. With a bad first race, Geerts was not wasting any time in the second as he moved quickly to try passing Van de Moosdijk. A few laps later and Geerts was pushing for Vialle as they came around towards the start side-by-side. Geerts was able to find a gap however and had to muscle his way past the Frenchman to become the new race leader. In the later stages of the race Watson was eager to catch Van de Moosdijk and vie for fourth place, though his attempts would fail. Race 2 culminated with a real last lap showdown, as Vialle pushed past Geerts heading into the final lap, before in his eagerness to win Vialle made a mistake allowing Geerts to jump back into first. That was how the race ended with Jago Geerts taking the win from Vialle, while Boisrame completed the podium. Van de Moosdijk had to settle for fourth, while Watson was fifth. Top Australian was Jed Beaton in sixth, while Nathan Crawford finished eighth. Bailey Malkiewicz came home in 26th. Overall it was Vialle who took the GP victory at the MXGP of Latvia with a double podium, while Moosdijk and Boisrame finished second and third respectively. Heading into Round 4, Vialle retains the championship lead with a strong 22-point lead, ahead of Geerts and Beaton. Tom Vialle – P1 “It was a good weekend and I’m really happy. There was a lot of water on the track in the morning, but I felt good on the bike by the time of the races and made great starts. Jago crashed in the first moto and then I was comfortable in first position. We had a good fight in the second moto and we passed each other on the last lap. It was decent fight and I was happy to overtake him at the end because it was very hot and I was pretty tired. I just made a little mistake and he got me back. It was so close but I’m happy to win the overall.” Roan Van de Moosdijk – P2 “I had two good starts in the top five and then I just stayed calm the whole day, it was really hot and I had some consistent speed. In the first race I got my best result in MX2 and in the second race, I had a small problem with my bike, but we managed to finish. I am now looking forward to Wednesday.” Mathys Boisrame – P3 “For me it was a good day, in the first race it was a little bit difficult because I broke my front brake in the start, then all race with no brakes is not easy and I finished fourth. In the second race I started in fourth, I was fast and just wanted to keep cool but overall it was a good weekend and I’m happy to be on the podium.” Jed Beaton – P9 “Qualifying went really well and I’m happy with my speed. I had a good start in race one and caught the edge of a rut entering a corner early on and fell. I was then dead last and coming through the pack pretty well, I got up to 18th and then someone just ran me off the track. So, the work I did was for nothing and then I had to start over. I used up a little too much energy in that one, basically battling the whole race. In the second moto, I didn’t get the best of starts and ran eighth for a little while. I then pushed hard to get up to sixth but by then fifth was just too far ahead to close in on. I’m looking forward to Wednesday, it’ll be a new race and I’m going in with an open mind so hopefully I can stay out of trouble and get some decent results.” Nathan Crawford – P12 “I had a few issues with transponders in qualifying and although I put in a really good lap, my transponder didn’t record it. This gave me a poor gate pick which lead to a pretty average start in race one. I battled my way through the pack for the whole race and finished in 14th, which on paper isn’t the best, but I was very happy with my riding. I got a good start in the second race and raced hard to finish 8th, so that was much better and my best result so for on the MX2 World Championship, so that gives me confidence and I feel that I have more speed in me and will build off that result now.”

Race 1

Race 2

GP Overall

Standings Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. Man. Time/Gap 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 35:20.7 2 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED Kawasaki +00:06.9 3 Fernandez, Ruben ESP Yamaha +00:13.5 4 Boisrame, Mathys FRA Kawasaki +00:19.0 5 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM +00:21.8 6 Watson, Ben GBR Yamaha +00:24.0 7 Renaux, Maxime FRA Yamaha +00:37.9 8 Östlund, Alvin SWE Honda +00:38.1 9 Haarup, Mikkel DEN Kawasaki +00:39.8 10 Forato, Alberto ITA Husqvarna +00:44.1 11 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN Husqvarna +00:50.9 12 Genot, Cyril BEL Yamaha +00:52.1 13 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM +00:56.4 14 Crawford, Nathan AUS Honda +00:57.0 15 Beaton, Jed AUS Husqvarna +00:57.0 16 Geerts, Jago BEL Yamaha +01:15.7 17 Rubini, Stephen FRA Honda +01:33.9 18 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM +01:39.9 19 Sikyna, Richard SVK KTM +01:41.4 20 Gilbert, Josh GBR Husqvarna +01:42.9 21 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS Honda +01:51.0 Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. Bike Time/Gap 1 Geerts, Jago BEL Yamaha 35:16.8 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 00:04.3 3 Boisrame, Mathys FRA Kawasaki 00:07.5 4 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED Kawasaki 00:10.5 5 Watson, Ben GBR Yamaha 00:12.8 6 Beaton, Jed AUS Husqvarna 00:33.5 7 Fernandez, Ruben ESP Yamaha 00:37.7 8 Crawford, Nathan AUS Honda 00:44.9 9 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN Husqvarna 00:49.3 10 Renaux, Maxime FRA Yamaha 00:55.0 11 Forato, Alberto ITA Husqvarna 01:02.8 12 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 01:10.1 13 Östlund, Alvin SWE Honda 01:12.6 14 Genot, Cyril BEL Yamaha 01:15.0 15 Sikyna, Richard SVK KTM 01:44.0 16 Rubini, Stephen FRA Honda 01:50.2 17 Polak, Petr CZE Yamaha 01:53.8 18 Gilbert, Josh GBR Husqvarna 02:01.5 19 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 02:12.9 20 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 1 lap 21 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GASGAS 1 lap 22 Dickinson, Ashton GBR KTM 1 lap 23 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 1 lap 24 Vesterinen, Matias FIN KTM 1 lap 25 Haarup, Mikkel DEN Kawasaki 1 lap 26 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS Honda 1 lap GP Overall Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 22 47 2 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 22 18 40 3 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 18 20 38 4 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 20 14 34 5 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 15 16 31 6 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 5 25 30 7 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 14 11 25 8 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 10 12 22 9 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 6 15 21 10 Forato, Alberto ITA HUS 11 10 21 11 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 13 8 21 12 Crawford, Nathan AUS HON 7 13 20 13 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 8 9 17 14 Genot, Cyril BEL YAM 9 7 16 15 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 16 0 16 16 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 12 0 12 17 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 4 5 9 18 Sikyna, Richard SVK KTM 2 6 8 19 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 3 2 5 20 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 0 4 4 21 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 1 3 4 22 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 0 1 1 23 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 0 0 0 24 Dickinson, Ashton GBR KTM 0 0 0 25 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 0 0 0 26 Vesterinen, Matias FIN KTM 0 0 0 27 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 0 0 0 Standings Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 134 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 112 3 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 95 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 86 5 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 79 6 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 73 7 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 71 8 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 70 9 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 69 10 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 64 11 Forato, A. ITA HUS 49 12 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 48 13 Crawford, N. AUS HON 48 14 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 45 15 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 35 16 Sydow, Jeremy GER GAS 35 17 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 34 18 Harrison, M. USA KAW 22 19 Genot, Cyril BEL YAM 21 20 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 17 21 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 16 22 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 15 23 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 15 24 Sikyna, R. SVK KTM 14 25 Rubini, S. FRA HON 11 26 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 9 27 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 8

2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships

Following a memorable week showcasing the world’s finest amateur motocross talent the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship came to an exciting conclusion on Saturday. The final motos of an action-packed week of racing resulted in the crowning of AMA National Champions across the remaining 17 classes.

Open Pro Sport

The final day of racing for the week was headlined by Open Pro Sport, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson had an opportunity to wrap up the championship in the two most high profile divisions. Robertson wrapped up the title in 250 Pro Sport on Friday and entered Saturday tied with Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team rider Mason Gonzales atop the Open Pro Sport classification.

All week long Gonzales had his starts dialed in and in the biggest moment he rose to the occasion, emerging with the early lead ahead of Robertson in second. Gonzales dropped the hammer and successfully put some distance between himself and Robertson, but soon the Husqvarna rider closed back in. Just before the halfway point of the moto Robertson applied heavy pressure on the lead and made the pass for the lead stick. Once out front Robertson continued to add to his lead and charged home to take the moto win and clinch the title by six seconds over Gonzales.

With his AMA National Championships in both 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport Robertson was named the 2020 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner, the highest honor in amateur motocross.

Open Pro Sport Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (1-2-1) Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha (2-1-2) Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (3-4-3) Vincent Luhovey Jr., Greensburg, Pa., KTM (5-6-7) Austin Black, Lake Elsinore, Calif., KTM (6-8-5)

250 B

After a pair of wild motos in 250 B, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Matt Leblanc entered Saturday’s final moto in control of his own destiny. With a lead of four points Leblanc enjoyed a comfortable cushion, which allowed him to take a more conservative approach once the gate dropped.

Leblanc settled into fourth on the opening lap, behind early leader and Moto 2 winner Nate Thrasher aboard his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Nick Romano, and EBR Performance KTM’s Kaeden Amerine. The clear track allowed Thrasher to quickly open up a big lead on the field, leaving the Yamaha duo of Romano and Amerine to battle for second. Leblanc continued to lose touch with the lead trio, and eventually gave up fourth to Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Chance Hymas.

The momentum Thrasher gained from his Moto 2 victory carried over into the final moto, where he continued to pull away en route to securing back-to-back wins. He took the checkered flag 11 seconds ahead of Amerine, who battled his way around Romano for second in the closing laps. Leblanc came through a distant fifth.

Leblanc’s consistency proved to be the difference maker in the overall standings, as Thrasher’s ninth-place finish in the first moto was simply too much to overcome despite securing a pair of moto wins. Leblanc’s title is his second of the week, to go along with a 450 B championship.

250 B Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Matthew Leblanc, Breaux Bridge, La., Yamaha (1-2-5) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., KTM (9-1-1) Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Kawasaki (2-5-4) Kaeden Amerine, Great Bend, Kan., Yamaha (7-4-2) Nick Romano, Bayside, N.Y., Yamaha (12-3-3)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

On the heels of a three-moto sweep in 125cc B/C, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Max Vohland had the opportunity to wrap up an undefeated week at Loretta Lynn’s with another victory in Schoolboy 1 B/C. He carried a two-point edge over Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Talon Hawkins, where the second generation racer was once again on point aboard his KTM.

When the gate dropped on the final moto the two championship combatants put themselves at the front of the field, with Vohland leading Hawkins. The impressive speed Vohland has displayed all week saw him establish a near two-second lead at the conclusion of the opening lap, which proved to be all the advantage he needed. Vohland continued to build on his lead and rode to a stress-free moto win by almost 13 seconds, securing his undefeated record and a second AMA National Championship. Hawkins earned his third runner-up result, while Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team rider Larry Reyes Jr. rounded out the podium.

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (1-1-1) Talon Hawkins, Temecula, Calif., Husqvarna (2-2-2) Larry Reyes Jr., Houston, Texas, Yamaha (3-3-3) Avery Long, New London, Minn., KTM (8-5-5) Gage Stine, Woodsboro, Md., KTM (4-11-4)

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

Parity defined the first two motos of Schoolboy 2 B/C, as three riders entered Saturday’s final moto with a shot at taking home the title. With 1-2 finishes coming into the deciding moto Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Jett Reynolds was in the favorable position, but both KTM Orange Brigade’s Nate Thrasher and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Chance Hymas were right in the hunt.

Reynolds was right where he wanted to be as Moto 3 got underway, initially sitting second behind KTM rider Wyatt Liebeck before taking over the lead on the second lap. Neither Hymas nor Thrasher were anywhere to be seen, slotting into seventh and 10th, respectively.

Reynolds was able to maintain his position out front, but he was facing heavy and persistent pressure from Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Nick Romano. Less than a second separated the lead duo, and as the moto reached its halfway point Reynolds faltered, giving up the lead to Romano and falling from first to fourth. As that sequence unfolded, both Hymas and Thrasher, who had fought their way into the top four, were able to take advantage of Reynolds’ misfortune, taking over second and third. On the ensuing lap Reynolds dropped another spot to fifth.

Realising a championship was within reach, Hymas dug deep and went to work on Romano for the lead, successfully seizing control of the moto in the waning minutes. One lap later Thrasher moved into second. At that point the Kawasaki of Hymas had opened an insurmountable advantage and he became the class’ third different moto winner, crossing the line two seconds ahead of Thrasher, with Romano third and Reynolds fifth.

The victory was enough to vault Hymas to the top of the overall standings, where he earned a tiebreaker over Thrasher by virtue of Hymas’ Moto 3 win. The finish was undoubtedly one of the most dramatic and exciting of any class at this year’s event.

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Kawasaki (2-3-1) Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., KTM (3-1-2) Jett Reynolds, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (1-2-5) Wyatt Liebeck, New Franken, Wis., KTM (5-8-4) Kaeden Amerine, Great Bend, Kan., Yamaha (8-4-8)

Supermini 1 (12-15) & Supermini 2 (13-16)

Like Haiden Deegan (Sr. Mini 1 & 2) and Max Vohland (125cc & Schoolboy 1), Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Ryder Difrancesco was one of a few riders chasing a perfect 6-0 run at Loretta Lynn’s. He entered Saturday in control of both the Supermini 1 and Supermini 2 classes, where another pair of good starts and consistent performances were all that separated him from perfection. Difrancesco rose to the occasion on each gate drop and brought home two impressive victories to wrap up a pair of titles on the final day.

The Kawasaki rider first took to the track to complete Supermini 2. Out of the gate, KTM rider Ben Garib continued his hot streak of stellar starts to lead Difrancesco through the opening couple laps. Not to be denied, Difrancesco powered his way into the lead and quickly began to put distance between himself and Garib. Soon enough, he enjoyed a comfortable multi-second lead. Difrancesco continued to charge and brought home the first of two wins by four seconds over Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Evan Ferry, who started sixth, with Garib in third.

As Difrancesco rolled out one last time for Supermini 1 he was determined to make the final moto as stress free as possible. When the gate dropped he seized the moment and emerged with the lead. A blistering opening lap helped Difrancesco put multiple seconds on Ferry in second, and from there the Kawasaki rider never looked back. He stormed to the sweep and a perfect week-long record by just under six seconds. Ferry finished the day with back-to-back runner-up finishes, while Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Gavin Towers finished third.

It capped off a banner week for Difrancesco, who will surely be one of the most talked about riders at Loretta Lynn’s in 2021.

Supermini 1 (12-15) Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Ryder Difrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (1-1-1) Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Kawasaki (2-2-3) Evan Ferry, Dade City, Fla., Husqvarna (4-5-2) Jayden Clough, Elko, Minn., KTM (5-3-4) Jordan Renfro, Lake Park, Ga., KTM (9-9-7)

Supermini 2 (13-16) Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Ryder Difrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki (1-1-1) Evan Ferry, Dade City, Fla., Husqvarna (2-2-2) Benjamin Garib, Chile, KTM (4-3-3) Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Kawasaki (3-5-4) Jayden Clough, Elko, Minn., KTM (5-4-5)

250 Pro Sport

On the heels of a convincing win in the second 250 Pro Sport moto, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson carried a surge of momentum into the deciding third moto on Friday afternoon. Robertson carried a three-point advantage over Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team rider Mason Gonzales into the final race.

Fully aware of the significance of the moment, Robertson took care of business right out of the gate and put his Husqvarna at the head of the pack. He dropped the hammer on the opening laps and set the fastest lap time of the entire moto to establish an insurmountable seven-second advantage after just two laps. From that moment forward Robertson was able to focus on managing the lead and staying out of trouble, particularly as he approached lapped riders in the late stages of the moto.

After struggling with starts most of the week, BarX/Chaparral/Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz finally put himself at the front of the field and assumed control of second early on. However, his deficit to Robertson was simply too much to overcome.

Robertson went unchallenged for virtually the entirety of the moto, taking the moto win and clinching the 250 Pro Sport title by seven seconds over Schwartz. Gonzales, who had been one of the best starters all week, was forced to battle his way from a sixth-place start and fought his way to the final spot on the podium in third.

250 Pro Sport Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (2-1-1) Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (1-5-2) Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha (3-2-3) Preston Kilroy, Afton, Wyo., Suzuki (7-3-5) Austin Black, Lake Elsinore, Calif., KTM (5-7-4)

450 B

The battle atop the 450 B classification was the tightest of any division entering Friday’s final moto as Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Matt Leblanc, Deep South Kawasaki’s Luca Marsalisi, and SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts/Honda’s Luke Kalaitzian all sat tied atop the overall classification. With all three riders holding an equal opportunity to take home the title, and each finishing inside the top three in both motos, it was anyone’s guess as to who would prevail. For Leblanc, he hoped the experience from his victory in the class last year would work to his advantage.

As the field jockeyed for position early on it was Kalaitzian who grabbed the early advantage and jumped out to the lead ahead of Leblanc and Husqvarna rider Wyatt Mattson, while Marsalisi was just outside the top five in sixth. A determined Leblanc was able to muscle his way around Kalaitzian to seize control of the race lead. On his first full lap as race leader, Leblanc put his head down and charged out to a multiple-second advantage. As this unfolded, Marsalisi’s eagerness to catch the leaders resulted in misfortune and dropped him to the tail end of the running order, effectively ending his championship hopes.

Once he built his gap on the field, Leblanc controlled the remainder of the moto with ease as Kalaitzian encountered misfortune as well in pursuit. Leblanc capped off his second consecutive 450 B championship in dominant fashion, taking the moto win by more than 21 seconds over Mattson, with SLM KTM’s Matthew Curler in third.

450 B Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Matthew Leblanc, Breaux Bridge, La., Yamaha (3-1-1) Luke Kalaitzian, Sun Valley, Calif., Honda (2-2-6) Matthew Curler, Wills Point, Texas, KTM (4-4-3) Wyatt Mattson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (6-6-2) Cole Bradford, Tampa, Fla., Honda (5-5-4)

125cc (12-17) B/C

As he entered the third and final 125cc B/C moto on Friday for the final race of the day Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Max Vohland had amassed an undefeated record across two divisions and was in a prime position to wrap up a pair of titles, an accomplishment he achieved one year prior by taking home the Supermini 1 and Supermini 2 championships. On Friday, his first task would be wrapping up the 125cc B/C crown.

When the gate dropped on the final moto, Vohland wasted no time putting his KTM out front and established some breathing room between himself and MTF KTM’s Gage Linville, his primary challenger, at the end of the opening lap. Well aware of the situation at hand, Linville gave his all to keep Vohland within striking distance, ready to take advantage of any mistakes or find an opening to attempt a pass.

As the moto wore on, Vohland’s consistency was putting the pressure on Linville to keep up and as the race surpassed the halfway point Linville lost touch, falling back to a double-digit deficit. Out front, Vohland was on cruise control and easily swept the 125cc B/C motos by nearly 22 seconds over Linville. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Talon Hawkins followed in third.

Vohland has now won a title in each of the last three classes he entered and is poised to earn a fourth in Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C on Saturday.

125cc (12-17) B/C Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (1-1-1) Gage Linville, Lake Park, Ga., KTM (2-2-2) Larry Reyes Jr., Houston, Texas, Yamaha (3-4-4) Talon Hawkins, Temecula, Calif., Husqvarna (7-3-3) Myles Gilmore, Australia, Yamaha (6-7-9)

Women

Carrying back-to-back moto wins into the final moto on Friday, SBG Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Online Kawasaki’s Jordan Jarvis was in a comfortable spot to bring home a third Women class title thanks to a five-point cushion over KTM Orange Brigade’s Tayler Allred.

All week long Jarvis had been at her best when the gate dropped and that trend continued to start Moto 3 as the Kawasaki rider moved into the early lead over Allred, with Newground Husqvarna’s Hannah Hodges in third. Jarvis laid down her fastest lap of the moto on Lap 2, which helped her put a little breathing room between her and Allred, who was able to secure her hold on second after Hodges encountered misfortune.

Jarvis continued to nail her marks and log consistent laps, which only added to her lead and eventually allowed her to build a double-digit advantage. She finished strong and wrapped up a 1-1-1 sweep of the motos with a winning margin of nearly 19 seconds over Allred, while Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Sophia Phelps rounded out the podium in third.

With six career AMA National Championships to her credit, Jarvis is now one of the most decorated riders in Loretta Lynn’s history.

Australia’s Tayla Jones was on the overall podium thanks to 6-3-4 results across the three motos.

Women Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Jordan Jarvis, Clayton, N.C., Kawasaki (1-1-1) Tayler Allred, Riverton, Utah, KTM (3-2-2) Tayla Jones, Australia, Husqvarna (6-3-4) Sophia Phelps, Saint George, Utah, KTM (9-4-3) Hannah Hodges, Deland, Fla., Husqvarna (2-5-9)

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) & Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)

Undoubtedly one of the hottest riders all week long at Loretta Lynn’s was second generation racer Haiden Deegan. Entering Friday’s final motos for both Mini Sr. 1 and Mini Sr. 2 the KTM Orange Brigade rider had compiled an undefeated record and was poised to go a perfect 6-0 en route to a pair of AMA National Championships. To no one’s surprise, Deegan rose to the occasion yet again and put forth arguably his best rides of the entire event to finish undefeated.

The first race of the day for Deegan came in Mini Sr. 2, where he put his stamp on the winning effort after just a single lap, building an insurmountable lead of more than five seconds ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Krystian Janik and Triangle Cycles/bLU cRU/Yamaha’s Logan Best, who were engaged in their own battle for the runner-up spot in the overall classification. At the conclusion of the third lap Deegan’s advantage had grown to double-digits and he continued to build on the lead through to the checkered flag, where he wrapped up the sweep of the motos by just under 19 seconds. The battle for second raged on for much of the moto, but Best got the better of Janik in the end to secure the position in the overall standings.

When Deegan returned to the track for the final Mini Sr. 1 moto, he put his KTM to the front early and opened up a lead of more than a second over Best, his closest challenger, at the end of the opening lap. Deegan continued to run at a blistering pace and found himself out front by almost 10 seconds halfway through the moto. That allowed him to maintain the lead and bring home a drama free moto sweep by 18 seconds over Best, followed by KTM rider Landin Pepperd in third.

With his pair of victories, Deegan became the first rider at the 2020 event to bring home multiple AMA National Championships. He’s also the first rider to complete the week undefeated across more than one division.

Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., KTM (1-1-1) Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (2-2-2) Krystian Janik, Oak Lawn, Ill. Kawasaki (3-5-10) Jeremy Fappani, Scottsdale, Ariz., KTM (6-8-5) Agustin Barreneche, Colombia, KTM (7-4-11)

Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Haiden Deegan, Temecula, Calif., KTM (1-1-1) Logan Best, North Port, Fla., Yamaha (2-4-2) Krystian Janik, Oak Lawn, Ill. Kawasaki (3-2-3) Adler Caudle, Moore, Okla., KTM (5-10-4) Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Suzuki (7-3-9)

Mini-E (4-6) Jr.

Friday signified a landmark moment in the history of Loretta Lynn’s as the first ever AMA National Championship was handed out for an electric motorcycle class. The debut of the Mini-E Jr. division in 2020 was well received, with a significant number of entries and alternates. As for the action on the track, one rider, Kade Nightingale, had set the benchmark coming into Friday with wins in the first two motos.

Nightingale found himself in a familiar spot to start the final moto and led the field around to complete the first lap, but Jaydin Smart, Nightingale’s primary rival all week, made a bid for the lead and successfully seized control of the moto. As he attempted to fight back, Nightingale lost ground and faced a multi-second deficit early in the moto.

Smart continued to ride strong and extended his lead further in the closing stages of the moto, becoming just the second rider to win a Mini-E moto. Nightingale settled for second, nearly nine seconds back, but still enjoyed the spoils of the first AMA National Championship in the division thanks to his consistent 1-1-2 moto finishes.

Mini-E (4-6) Jr. Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Kade Nightingale, Mounds, Okla., KTM (1-1-2) Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., KTM (2-2-1) Anderson Waldele, Lizella, Ga., KTM (7-3-3) Jeter Ramirez, El Reno, Okla., KTM (3-6-4) Gavin McCoy, Clever, Mo., KTM (13-4-5)

Additional AMA Amateur National Champions

250 B Limited: Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (1-1-1)

125 C: Garrett Alumbaugh, Newark, Texas, Yamaha (1-1-1)

Vet (30+): Nicholas Hayes, Chester, Va., Kawasaki (1-2-1)

85cc (10-12) Limited: Luke Fauser, Midland, Pa., KTM (1-1-3)

Masters (50+): Kevin Walker, Kingsport, Tenn., Suzuki (3-1-1)

51cc (7-8) Limited: Gauge Brown, Cypress, Texas, Cobra (2-2-3)

65cc (10-11) Limited: Seth Dennis, Minneola, Fla., KTM (1-1-2)

250 C: Albert Haberle IV, Atco, N.J, KTM (3-3-3)

65cc (7-9) Limited: Darren Pine, Crosby, Texas, Cobra (1-1-3)

51cc (4-6) Limited: Jaydin Smart, Berry Creek, Calif., Cobra (2-1-1)

51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Ltd: Grayson Porco, Barberton, Ohio, Yamaha (3-2-2)

Senior (40+): Kris Keefer, Hesperia, Calif., Yamaha (1-1-2)

250 C Limited: Jacob Henry, Cortland, N.Y., KTM (3-1-3)

Junior (25+): Brandon Scharer, Hamer, S.C., Yamaha (2-1-1)

College (18-24): Michael Hicks, Fenton, Mo., KTM (9-1-1)

Girls (11-16): Katie Benson, Greer, S.C., KTM (1-1-3)

250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: Dakota Bender, Winchester, Pa., Honda (1-1-2)

450 B Limited: Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha (1-1-1)

85cc (10-12): Luke Fauser, Midland, Pa., KTM (2-3-2)

65cc (7-9): Gage Dunham, Golden, Colo., KTM (5-1-2)

450 C: Cameron Horner, Bozeman, Mont., Kawasaki (1-1-1)

Senior (45+): Joe Buskirk, Hanna City, Ill., Suzuki (3-3-3)

65cc (10-11): Seth Dennis, Minneola, Fla., KTM (1-3-2)

Final 2020 FIM Speedway Grand Prix date set for Torun

The FIM and BSI Speedway announced today the final venue in the 2020 FIM Speedway Grand Prix calendar.

The Friday, October 2 event will take place at Torun’s Marian Rose Motoarena in Poland, preceding the Saturday event at the same venue.

The final 2020 FIM Speedway Grand Prix calendar is as follows:

August 28-29: Poland (Olympic Stadium, Wroclaw)

September 11-12: Poland (Edward Jancarz Stadium, Gorzow)

September 18-19: Czech Republic (Marketa Stadium, Prague)

October 2-3: Poland (Marian Rose Motoarena, Torun)

Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG

“We are pleased we are able to have the last two events in Torun, a long-time partner of the series. We appreciate their years of support and are delighted to now finalise the full 2020 calendar.”

As previously announced, each night, riders will compete for the maximum 20 points and full prize money per SGP round.