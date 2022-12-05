Moto News Weekly Wrap
December 6, 2022
What’s New:
- Tom Drane joins Estenson Racing for 2023
- Brandon Hartranft hospitalised after training crash
- Jaime Busto signs with GASGAS Factory Racing until 2024
- Honda celebrate 30-year partnership with Johnny Campbell
- YZ65 Cup joins AUSX at Newcastle Round 3
- Senior & Junior Victorian Dirt Track Titles
- 2022 DMCC Club Championship Wrap
- 2022/23 Gillman Club Championships Results
- Sam Sunderland awarded for W2RC victory
- KTM celebrate their FIM Awards tally
- Dubai International Baja concludes FIM Bajas 2022
- Dakar Rally 2023 Entry Lists revealed
- Best ever lineup of British Motocross Talent in Arenacross Tour for 2023
- 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
- 2022 Australian Supercross Championship Final – Wagga Wagga Wrap
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Tom Drane joins Estenson Racing for 2023
Estenson Racing have revealed a talented four-rider lineup for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season, including Australia’s Tom Drane.
Multi-time road race champion JD Beach and two-time Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Champion Dallas Daniels return to fight for the title in the Mission SuperTwins Championship. Also returning with the team next year is Trevor Brunner who will be joined by new signee Drane for a two-pronged threat in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class.
Drane joins the team next year for his first full season in Progressive American Flat Track. The 16-year-old Australian is one of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders, making an impressive Parts Unlimited AFT Singles debut last year at the Lima Half-Mile with a win in the dash for cash and a runner-up finish in the Main Event.
He also won the dash at the Springfield Mile before the rest of the event’s program was rained out, and has multiple amateur dirt track titles to his resume in both the U.S. and Australia.
Brandon Hartranft hospitalised after training crash
Brandon Hartranft has revealed an extensive list of injuries after a crashed caused by his bike cutting out in mid-air, something that seems to have been happening more than it should of late to many riders.
- L1-L2 endplate fractures.
- L3-L4 transverse process fractures.
- L1-L3 spinous process fractures.
- Left hip dislocation.
- Right rib fractures 5-7.
- Right scapular fracture.
- Right hemothorax with chest tube placement.
Brandon Hartranft thanked his many supporters for their well wishes, as he begins the road to recovery.
Jaime Busto signs with GASGAS Factory Racing until 2024
GASGAS has signed 2022 TrialGP runner-up Jaime Busto to join the squad for at least two years and compete in both the indoor and outdoor world championships, as well as his own Spanish national championship and selected other events.
The 24-year-old has already enjoyed a massively successful career, having claimed both Youth and Junior titles in his national Spanish championship, and an FIM Junior World Championship in 2014.
Over the past six seasons in the TrialGP World Championship, Jaime has finished inside the top three no less than four times, as well as claiming four overall top-three championship results in the intense X-Trial indoor series.
Completing the 2022 TrialGP season as runner-up, the wild Spaniard is looking to go one better in 2023 and sees GASGAS as the team to make it happen! Jaime will start his contract with the team from December 1, 2022.
Jaime Busto
“I’m so excited to join GASGAS for next season. It’s a brand with Spanish heritage and that’s really important, but also the whole structure and dynamic of the team looks really strong. The bike itself is great and I know the plan is to keep on developing and improving all the time. For 2023, my goal is to improve on my results from this year. I want to be more consistent and in the fight for the win at every single race. The whole GASGAS vibe fits my style really well, and I’m hoping that by working hard together we can achieve some greats results next year.”
Honda celebrate 30-year partnership with Johnny Campbell
In a special event held in San Diego, American Honda celebrated its 30th year working with Johnny Campbell and as a token of their appreciation, Honda presented Campbell the 1997 XR600R that he rode to his first win in the SCORE International Off-Road Racing series.
Campbell originally joined Honda in 1992 as an off-road racer aboard the XR600R. His first big win was the 1995 Nevada Rally, but he would become best known for his success racing in SCORE.
He won the Baja 500 in 1997 as a teammate to Bruce Ogilvie (a Honda manager who would go on to become Campbell’s mentor), and then topped the Baja 1000 the same year, with teammates Tim Staab and Greg Bringle. He went on to collect a record total of 11 wins in the Baja 1000, and five in the Baja 500. He also competed in the 2001 Dakar Rally, finishing eighth overall and first privateer.
In addition to his racing, Campbell has supported Honda in a number of other ways. In 1994, he was brought in-house by Ogilvie to build Honda’s off-road race machines—initially based on the XR600R, eventually the XR650R and ultimately the CRF450X. Campbell still serves as Off-Road Coordinator for American Honda, working with the SLR Honda and Phoenix Racing Honda squads.
Campbell has also been heavily involved in research and development for Honda over the years, including factory machinery like the CRF450 RALLY, which Ricky Brabec and Kevin Benavides rode to Dakar Rally wins in 2020 and 2021.
Johnny Campbell
“This whole event was incredible, I’m very thankful for my relationship with American Honda, and it means a lot to be recognized for three decades of hard work, racing, overcoming obstacles, giving input for new product, and helping with rider development. I cherish all the relationships I have with the folks at American Honda, and I’m really touched, honored and emotional. It’s been an amazing career so far, but this isn’t a retirement party; there’s still plenty of work to be done, and I look forward to this partnership continuing for a long time!”
YZ65 Cup
YZ65 Cup racers handed out the high fives at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones stadium, pumped to be racing at Round Three Australian Supercross Championships in front of a 25,000 strong crowd and live on national TV. 20 young guns conquered the demanding supercross circuit, with many clearing double jumps to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.
Now a familiar fixture at national race events around the country, the sound and smell of the small two-strokes as they fire off the starting gate has become a firm fan favourite. YZ65 Cup riders even held their own autograph signing at Newcastle – in addition to seeking the autographs of their own heroes competing at the same event.
The first of two motos was dominated by WA rider Deegan Fort who cleared the first big double before checking out.
Deegan crashed in the second moto which handed the lead to Luis ‘Loose’ Cannon, younger brother of Australian Women’s MX Champion Charli Cannon. Deegan was unable to catch the leaders but still clinched third spot overall.
Under the guidance of big sister Charli – who was also on hand to assist all YZ65 Cup competitors – Luis Cannon came out on top with a 2-1 scorecard.
YZ65 Cup Round Results – Newcastle
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Luis CANNON
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|20
|22
|42
|3
|Deegan FORT
|25
|11
|36
|4
|Tate BUNTING
|16
|15
|31
|5
|Levi ELLIS
|10
|20
|30
|6
|Ryder BURCHELL
|11
|18
|29
|7
|Billy HOYE
|12
|16
|28
|8
|Aiden BLOWERS
|14
|14
|28
|9
|Jobe BIRCH
|15
|13
|28
|10
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|13
|12
|25
|11
|Deegan HARRY
|9
|10
|19
|12
|Xavier SCOTT
|18
|18
|13
|Nate BOYD
|8
|9
|17
|14
|Blake GILLIES
|6
|8
|14
|15
|Angus RAMSAY
|7
|7
|14
|16
|Indi HOOPER
|4
|6
|10
|17
|Carter BEECH
|5
|5
|10
|18
|Joshua CHRISTMASS
|3
|3
|6
|19
|Jaden HIGGINSON
|1
|4
|5
|20
|Cooper GRONO
|2
|2
Senior & Junior Victorian Dirt Track Titles
Pro 250 Results Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cody Lewis
|97
|2
|Reece Oughtred
|76
|3
|Zane Kinna
|72
|4
|Kyle Machin
|67
|5
|Jake Holmes
|66
|6
|Daniel Lionetti
|59
|7
|Sam Loly
|58
|8
|Ruby Hill
|48
|9
|Riley Gilbert
|47
|10
|Jack Steward
|40
|11
|Michael Cogdell
|22
Pro Open Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Michael West
|2:36.579
|2
|Remmie Fyffe
|+1.181
|3
|Cody Lewis
|+3.546
|4
|David Smith
|+8.226
|5
|Zane Kinna
|+9.488
|6
|Tayla Street
|+10.594
|7
|Joshua Knights
|+10.956
|8
|Daniel Lionetti
|+11.063
|9
|Peter Smith
|+12.235
|10
|Brendan McCowat
|+13.596
|11
|Mitch Wolfe
|+13.955
|12
|Oscar Sutherland
|+15.066
Pro 450 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Remmie Fyffe
|2:39.826
|2
|Cody Lewis
|+0.279
|3
|David Smith
|+5.478
|4
|Reece Oughtred
|+6.875
|5
|Joshua Knights
|+7.200
|6
|Zane Kinna
|+7.239
|7
|Tayla Street
|+9.240
|8
|Daniel Lionetti
|+9.378
|9
|Mitch Wolfe
|+10.435
|10
|Harrison Small
|+13.845
|11
|Peter Smith
|+21.144
|12
|Oscar Sutherland
|+29.834
2022 Dandenong Motorcycle Club Championship Wrap
Braeden Krebs took the MX1 victory over the weekend in the Dandenong Motorcycle Club Championships, going 1-2-3-2 for the overall win on 89-points. Steven Bowen the runner-up, managing to fend off Jed Beaton by a single point after the returning international failed to take any points in the opening stanza before bounding back for victory in the final three bouts. Rounding out the top five was Jayden Brewster and Kallam Dyce.
In MX2 Kallam Dyce made a reappearance at the top of the standings, taking the overall with two second place finishes and two wins, ahead of Thomas Gadsden and Samuel Armstrong.
DMCC Club MX1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Braeden Krebs
|89
|25
|22
|20
|22
|2
|Steven Bowen
|76
|20
|20
|18
|18
|3
|Jed Beaton
|75
|–
|25
|25
|25
|4
|Jayden Brewster
|68
|18
|18
|16
|16
|5
|Kallam Dyce
|64
|22
|–
|22
|20
|6
|Samuel Armstrong
|57
|14
|15
|13
|15
|7
|Rhys Wood
|56
|16
|13
|14
|13
|8
|Michael Anthony
|29
|13
|16
|–
|–
|9
|Luke Phillips
|29
|15
|14
|–
|–
|10
|Evren Townsend
|29
|–
|–
|15
|14
|11
|Aiden Keady
|23
|11
|12
|–
|–
|12
|Grant Pilsamel
|12
|12
|–
|–
|–
DMCC Club MX2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Kallam Dyce
|94
|22
|22
|25
|25
|2
|Thomas Gadsden
|84
|20
|20
|22
|22
|3
|Samuel Armstrong
|76
|18
|18
|20
|20
|4
|Riley Fucsko
|50
|25
|25
|–
|–
|5
|Benjamin Silcock
|16
|16
|–
|–
|–
2022/23 Gillman Club Championships Results
500cc Gillman Solo Championship
Heat points: 2-Justin Sedgmen (Vic) 14 (3-3-2-3-3), 299-Adam Ellis (Eng) 13 (3-2-2-3-3), Rory Schlein 13 (2-3-3-2-3), 27-Jaimon Lidsey (Vic) 12 (3-3-3-3-R), 51-Fraser Bowes 12 (3-3-3-1-2), 19-Jake Turner 10 (2-2-1-2-3), 18-Patrick Hamilton (Vic) 7 (FX-2-2-1-2), 14-Liam May 7 (1-1-1-2-2), 51-Cooper Riordan (Vic) 6 (2-1-3-0-0), 7-Matthew Marson (WA) 6 (1-0-0-3-2), 41-Jackson Milner (Vic) 5 (1-2-0-1-1), 99-Dayle Wood (Vic) 5 (R-1-1-2-1), 39-Steven Graetz 4 (0-1-2-0-1), 17-Jack McDiarmid (WA) 3 (2-0-1-FX-R), 211-Teagan Pedler 2 (0-F-0-1-1), 67-Shaun Sampson 0 (0-0-F-R-N)
Ev 53 – Semi Final: Lidsey (R), Bowes (B), Hamilton (W), Turner (Y-ret), 57.630
Ev 58 – Final: Lidsey (Y), Sedgmen (B), Ellis (R), Schlein (W), No time
Gillman Sidecar Championship
Heat points Group 1: 1-Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt (SA/Vic) 12 (3-3-3-3), 50-Byren Gates / Michael O’Loughlin (Vic) 11 (2-3-3-3), 08-Chris Walker / April Cottrell (Vic) 9 (3-2-2-2), 69-Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien (NSW/SA) 9 (2-3-2-2), 27-Stephen Fowler / Ben Goodridge 8 (1-1-3-3), 40-Damien Niesche / Mitchell Spear 7 (3-1-2-1), 89-Nathan Fleet / Eric Melton 7 (2-2-1-2), 115-Kane Golding / Glen Zaworski 3 (1-2-Xi-F), 61-Chris Dess / Chloe Ackerley (Vic) 2 (0-R-1-1), 82-Wayne Lethbridge / Grantley Simounds 1 (1-0-N-N), 970-Dean Hobbs / Daniel Low 0 (N-N-N-N)
Heat points Group 2: 15-Shane Rudloff / Damian Egan 11 (3-2-3-3), 107-Mick Headland / Brenton Kerr (SA/Vic) 11 (3-3-2-3), 194-Max Howse / Riley Commons (NSW) 10 (3-3-3-1), 71-Shane Hudson / Adam Constable (NSW) 8 (X-3-3-2), 21-Aaron Silvy / Jaron Silvy 5 (1-1-N-3), 77-Tim Bichard / Seth Pascoe 5 (0-1-2-2), 19-Josh Pascoe / Matt Crawford 5 (2-0-1-2), 12-Brian Silvy / Dean Cottrell 5 (2-2-1-Xi), 128-Nate Headland / Jaxon Rayner 4 (Xi-2-2-0), 97-Mike Zachan / Ben Franklin (NZ) 4 (2-0-1-1), 272-Adam Pascoe / Axel Brereton 1 (1-Xi-R-N), 14-Kym Menadue / Shane Dolan did not ride.
Ev 54 – Semi Final Group 1: Gates (R), Walker (B), Stephens (W), Fowler (Y), 62.919
Ev 55 – Semi Final Group 2: M. Headland (B), Howse (R), Hudson (W), A. Silvy (Y), 62.152
Ev 59 – Final: Plaisted (R), M. Headland (Y), Gates (W), Rudloff (B), 62.513
Under 16 250cc Junior Solo Gillman Championship
Heat points: 131-Ashley Jansen-Batchelor 14 (3-3-2-3-3), 6-Linkin Metcalf (WA) 10 (1-2-3-2-2), 524-Harry Sadler 5 (2-F-1-1-1), 52-Tyler Battams (Vic) 1 (0-1-XL-0-0), 81-Darcey Timmis 0 (0-FX-0-0-0).
Ev 57 – Final: Metcalf (R), Jansen-Batchelor (W), Sadler (B), Battams (Y), Timmis (G), No time
Under 16 125cc Junior Solo Gillman Championship
Heat points: K48-Kobi Canning 12 (3-3-3-3), 213-Cooper Antone (NSW) 11 (3-3-3-2), 03-Blake Schlein (Vic) 10 (2-2-3-3), 16-Hayden Pascoe 10 (2-3-2-3), 42-Ryleigh McGregor 7 (3-2-2-FN), 49-Blake Hocking 7 (1-3-1-2), 14-Ambrose Fraser (Vic) 7 (3-1-2-1), 112-Ruby Chapman 6 (1-1-3-1), 317-Lilly Cottrell (Vic) 4 (0-2-0-2), 37-William Nicol 4 (2-1-1-FX), 30-Angus Hume (Vic) 3 (1-2-X-X), 13-Jackson McPherson 1 (FX-1-FX-N), 26-Jordan Hargreaves 0 (FX-Xi-Xi-N), 128-Hayden Kuchel 0 (FN-N-N-N)
Ev 56a – Final: Canning (R), Antone (B), Schlein (Y), Pascoe (W)
Under 16 250cc Junior Sidecars
Heat points: 360-Lachlan Coppen / Hayden Kuchel 12 (3-3-3-3), 1-Kayden Gates / Harley Ackerley (Vic) 6 (Xi-2-2-2), 28-Amelia Silvy / Tayla Lucas 5 (2-1-1-1)
Solos Flat Track
Points: 11-David Footner 9 (2-2-2-3), 46-Seane Chapman 7 (3-1-3-FX), 571-Brock Gates (Vic) 4 (1-3-N-N), 713-Con Twist 3 (0-0-1-2), 215-Matt Paterson 1 (0-0-0-1), 911-Greg Laanekorb 0 (0-0-0-0), 77-Richard Bunting 0 (0-0-0-0)
Sam Sunderland awarded for W2RC victory
On Saturday December 3 at the Rimini Congress Centre in Italy, the FIM brought together more than 40 of 2022’s World Champions for its traditional awards ceremony in the presence president Jorge Viegas.
For its first season of four rounds, inaugurated for the first time in its history by the Dakar, the W2RC made its official entry among the disciplines rewarded with an FIM World Championship title.
In the presence of more than eight hundred guests from all over the world, Sam Sunderland received the first ever W2RC World Champion crown, marking a new page in the FIM’s awards book.
The opening round of the calendar was won by Sunderland, marking his second Dakar win after 2017. At the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, the British rider took a serious option on the title before the halfway point of the championship by winning in the Emirates for the third time in his career (2017, 2019 and 2022).
Fifth at both the Rallye du Maroc and the Andalucía Rally, Sam secured the lead he had established on the first two rounds to finish with a total of 85 points to American Ricky Brabec’s 59 and Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren’s 58, his two closest challengers, both Honda mounted.
It was also the second World Championship title for the Briton, who has already been rewarded by the FIM in 2019. By winning both the Dakar and the 2022 W2RC title in the same year, Sunderland leaves two big boot marks on the first W2RC season.
Sam Sunderland – 2022 W2RC World Champion:
“For sure it’s been a great year for me and for GasGas. The Dakar and Abu Dhabi went really well, winning both and then we had a long summer break with Kazakhstan being cancelled. Coming back to Morocco after the break I had a small fall in the pre-race training, hurting my wrist, so the race was a bit of a struggle. Andalucia started out well, winning the prologue and I had a good feeling and wanted to end the year on a high, but after a 6 min speed penalty and with the race being shortened by a stage there wasn’t much time to mount a comeback, so I kept it safe to wrap up the title! Currently I’m training hard for the upcoming Dakar…”
2022 W2RC Winners
- Manufacturers’ World Champion: Monster Energy Honda
- Rally 2 World Cup / Rally 2 Junior Trophy: Mason Klein (USA – BAS World KTM Racing)
- Rally 3 World Cup: Amine Echiguer (Mar – Maroc ART)
- Quad World Cup: Alexandre Giroud (Fra – Yamaha Racing SMX Drag’on)
- Women’s Trophy: Miriam Pol (Ndl – HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing)
- Veteran’s Trophy: Mario Patrao (Por – Agricola-Mario Patrao Motosport)
KTM celebrate their FIM Awards tally
Last weekend’s 2022 FIM Awards in San Marino capped another rewarding racing year for KTM as the company picked up six gold plates at the annual event. With 2022 firmly in the mirrors and the entry to 2023 fast-approaching, KTM were able to celebrate their achievements that hoisted their tally of FIM world titles to a magnificent 333.
Outstanding 2022 racers included Tom Vialle (FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion), Manuel Lettenbichler (FIM Hard Enduro World Champion), Gerard Bailo (FIM Flat Track World Champion) and Augusto Fernandez (FIM Moto2 World Champion) as KTM swept to success in a diverse spread of disciplines.
The brand was also honored with two Manufacturers’ titles in the FIM EnduroGP and FIM Enduro2 World Championships; the latter earnt thanks to the skills of Josep Garcia, who was victorious at the FIM International Six Days Enduro in France.
Dubai International Baja concludes FIM Bajas 2022
The Dubai International Baja rounded off the FIM Bajas season with a bang and delivered an intense and action-packed two-day race.
Poland’s Konrad Dabrowski won both the FIM Bajas Motorcycle and Junior World Cups, Mirjam Pol claimed the laurels in the Women’s category, Pedro Bianchi Prata triumphed in the Veterans’ section and Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi topped the quads.
Konrad Dabrowski
“It was a great race to end the season. I came here in third place and I leave with the crown! I am really happy because it was a tough race and I have been riding all season with my rally bike which is much heavier and less manoeuvrable than the smaller enduro or cross bikes but at least it prepares me for the Dakar. I also opened the track most of the time and it was sometimes complicated to navigate in the dunes. But this performance is a great satisfaction for me because it is the reward after months of training, it is super motivating and I can’t wait for the Dakar!”
On Friday’s first special, local star Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) was confronted with mechanical problems and saw his hopes of lifting the title disappear in the sand of the Al Qudra desert.
His main opponent Fabio Magalhães (Honda) experienced navigational problems and found himself without fuel and decided to retire after the first day.
That paved the way for Konrad Dabrowski (Husqvarna), who was third in the FIM Bajas World Cup before Dubai, to reap the benefits and the young Pole found himself in line for the title after the opening day.
Not only did the leaders find themselves in difficulty on the first stage, but a new star sprang from the back of the field to upset the hierarchy. Starting 29th and relatively unknown to the Baja regulars, young Austrian rider Tobias Ebster (Husqvarna) emerged to win the first stage.
On Saturday, he opened the track and was quickly caught by Dabrowski, but remained cautiously in touch with the experienced Pole to the end of the special, finishing third behind Al-Balooshi – who suffered better fortunes on the last day – and Dabrowski.
Ebster duly clinched his first Baja victory from Dabrowski and third-placed Maki Rees-Stavros.
In the Women’s category, after her recent rally-raid title, Mirjam Pol (Husqvarna) claimed victory in Dubai and won the championship.
Faithful to cross-country rallies for 30 years, Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) has distinguished himself all season by winning the Baja do Oeste and Baja Portalegre to wrap up the season in Dubai with the FIM Bajas World Cup Veterans’ title.
Dakar Rally 2023 Entry List revealed
The details of the 45th edition of the Dakar, which will take place for the fourth time in Saudi Arabia from 31st December 2022 to 15th January 2023, have been unveiled.
A route between two seas, made up of 15 days of racing, including a four-day excursion into the Empty Quarter, take the total distance to be covered to 8,549 km, of which 4,706 km will be raced against the clock. 365 vehicles are expected at the starting line set up on a Red Sea beach.
Starting in Sea Camp on the Red Sea, the competitors will cross the now familiar sites of Alula, Ha’il and Riyadh, before staying for 4 days in the Empty Quarter. At the end of nearly 5,000 kilometres raced over 14 stages, the 45th edition of the Dakar will reach the shores of the Arabian Gulf with a finish on 15 January 2023 in Dammam.
|#
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|SUNDERLAND SAM
|GBR
|RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|2
|BRABEC RICKY
|USA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|5
|BARREDA BORT JOAN
|ESP
|MONSTER ENERGY JB TEAM
|7
|QUINTANILLA PABLO
|CHL
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|8
|PRICE TOBY
|AUS
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|9
|KLEIN MASON
|USA
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|10
|HOWES SKYLER
|USA
|HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|11
|CORNEJO FLORIMO JOSE IGNACIO
|CHL
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|12
|MICHEK MARTIN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|14
|BÜHLER SEBASTIAN
|DEU
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|15
|SANTOLINO LORENZO
|ESP
|SHERCO FACTORY
|16
|BRANCH ROSS
|BWA
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|17
|DUMONTIER ROMAIN
|FRA
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|18
|SANDERS DANIEL
|AUS
|RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|19
|GONÇALVES RUI
|PRT
|SHERCO FACTORY
|20
|KOITHA VEETTIL HARITH NOAH
|IND
|SHERCO FACTORY
|21
|COX BRADLEY
|ZAF
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|23
|DABROWSKI KONRAD
|POL
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|24
|BRABEC JAN
|CZE
|STROJRENT RACING
|25
|BALOOSHI MOHAMMED
|ARE
|MX RIDE DUBAI
|26
|CHAPELIERE CAMILLE
|FRA
|TEAM CASTEU
|27
|RODRIGUES JOAQUIM
|PRT
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|28
|GIEMZA MACIEJ
|POL
|ORLEN TEAM
|29
|LLANOS DIEGO GAMALIEL
|ARG
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|30
|MAIO ANTONIO
|PRT
|FRANCO SPORT YAMAHA RACING TEAM
|31
|DOVEZE MATHIEU
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|32
|ENGEL MILAN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|33
|CAIMI FRANCO
|ARG
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|34
|GYENES EMANUEL
|ROU
|AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM
|35
|CABRERA PATRICIO
|CHL
|RIEJU TEAM
|36
|MARTINY JEROME
|BEL
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|37
|CAIMI STEFANO
|ARG
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|38
|IGLESIAS SANCHEZ EDUARDO
|ESP
|JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE
|39
|MELOT BENJAMIN
|FRA
|TEAM ESPRIT KTM
|40
|MOORE CHARAN
|ZAF
|LVLS RALLY
|41
|DE GAVARDO TOMAS
|CHL
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|42
|VAN BEVEREN ADRIEN
|FRA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|43
|PATRAO MARIO
|PRT
|CREDIT AGRICOLA – MARIO PATRAO MOTOSPORT
|44
|POL MIRJAM
|NLD
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|45
|PABISKA DAVID
|CZE
|SP MOTO BOHEMIA RACING TEAM
|46
|LUCCI PAOLO
|ITA
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|47
|BENAVIDES KEVIN
|ARG
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|48
|PEDRERO GARCIA JOAN
|ESP
|RIEJU TEAM
|49
|ZACCHETTI CESARE
|ITA
|TEAM LUCKY EXPLORER
|50
|MARCIC SIMON
|SVN
|MARCIC
|51
|AL-LAL LAHADIL RACHID
|ESP
|MELILLA SPORT CAPITAL
|52
|WALKNER MATTHIAS
|AUT
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|53
|MULEC TONI
|SVN
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|54
|NOSIGLIA JAGER DANIEL
|BOL
|RIEJU-XRAIDSEXPERIENCE
|55
|YAKP ZAKER
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|56
|GOMEZ CANTERO SANDRA
|ESP
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|57
|REES-STAVROS MAKIS DEWI
|GBR
|STAVROS
|58
|MIN ZHANG
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|59
|MEDINA SALAZAR JOHN WILLIAM
|CHL
|M3 RALLY TEAM
|60
|ARREDONDO FRANCISCO
|GTM
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|61
|HONGYI ZHAO
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|63
|VLCEK PETR
|USA
|DETYENS RACING
|64
|MAS ARCOS JOSEP MARIA
|ESP
|FAE PEDREGA TEAM 77
|65
|CHOLLET GUILLAUME
|FRA
|JANCYS
|66
|SALVINI ALEX
|ITA
|FANTIC RALLY TEAM
|67
|PICCO FRANCO
|ITA
|TEAM FRANCO PICCO
|68
|SCHAREINA TOSHA
|ESP
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|69
|ROJO CESAR
|ESP
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|70
|ALGHUNEIM MISHAL
|SAU
|SAUDI DIRTBIKE CENTER
|71
|AL SHATTI ABDULLAH
|KWT
|MX RIDE DUBAI
|72
|GENDRON PHILIPPE
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|73
|INTERNO TIZIANO
|ITA
|RALLY POV
|74
|JACOBI MICHAEL
|FRA
|COMAS MOTO VTA
|75
|LECONTE EDOUARD
|FRA
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|76
|LEPAN JEANLOUP
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|77
|BENAVIDES LUCIANO
|ARG
|HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|78
|OUKERBOUCH ALI
|MAR
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|79
|PODMOL LIBOR
|CZE
|PODMOL DAKAR TEAM
|80
|HILLIER JAMES MARTYN
|GBR
|RICH ENERGY OMG RACING LTD
|81
|FANG MING JI
|CHN
|KOVE RALLY TEAM
|82
|SAGHMEISTER GABOR
|SRB
|SAGHMEISTER TEAM
|83
|JAGU JULIEN
|FRA
|DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|85
|DENG LIANSONG
|CHN
|KOVE RALLY TEAM
|86
|HERBST CHARLIE
|FRA
|TEAM ALL TRACKS
|87
|FANOTTOLI LORENZO MARIA
|ITA
|TECNOSPORT
|88
|JACQUES CÉDRIC
|FRA
|RS COMCEPT
|89
|SUNIER SUNIER
|CHN
|KOVE RALLY TEAM
|90
|LANDMAN KIRSTEN
|ZAF
|ASP ROPE ACCESS INTERNATIONAL
|91
|WIEDEMANN MIKE
|DEU
|WIEDEMANN MOTORSPORTS
|92
|SANCHIS IGNACIO
|ESP
|JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE
|93
|KONGSHOJ THOMAS
|DNK
|JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE
|95
|CARDONA VAGNONI NICOLAS ALBERTO
|VEN
|PEDREGA TEAM
|96
|ARGUBRIGHT JACOB
|USA
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|98
|DOMAS FABIEN
|FRA
|DRAGON
|99
|VEGA JAVI
|ESP
|PONT GRUP YAMAHA
|100
|GREGORY STUART
|ZAF
|STUART GREGORY
|101
|MC COY KYLE
|USA
|AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS
|102
|NEFF PAUL
|USA
|AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS
|103
|PEARSON DAVID
|USA
|AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS
|104
|PEARSON JAMES
|USA
|AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS
|105
|HART MORRISON
|USA
|AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS
|106
|GAVARD BERTRAND
|FRA
|TEAM RS CONCEPT
|107
|MAESTRAMI LORENZO
|ITA
|NOMADE RACING
|108
|BARTHELEMY JULIEN
|FRA
|RS MOTO RACING TEAM
|109
|DURAND KÉVIN
|FRA
|RS MOTO RACING TEAM
|110
|PEYRARD PIERRE
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING TEAM
|111
|DOCHERTY MICHAEL
|ZAF
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|112
|CHARDRON ARNAULT
|FRA
|OUTSIDER
|114
|THERIC NEELS
|FRA
|THERIC
|116
|DOMINGUEZ FERNANDO
|ESP
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|117
|MISSONI OTTAVIO
|ITA
|OTTAVIO MISSONI
|118
|LEPELLEY BENJAMIN
|FRA
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|119
|D’ABBADIE LOIS
|FRA
|LOÏS D’ABBADIE
|120
|AALDERING WESLEY
|NLD
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|121
|WILKEN STEVAN
|ZAF
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|122
|JONES GARETH
|CAN
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|123
|DE PALMAS RODOLPHE
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING ASSISTANCE
|124
|MONTANARI TOMMASO
|ITA
|SOLARYS RACING
|125
|GIRALDI IADER
|ITA
|SOLARYS RACING
|126
|HAMARD STÉPHANE
|FRA
|REUNION RALLYE RAID
|127
|NILSON LAWRENCE ACE
|USA
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|128
|RAZY CLÉMENT
|FRA
|RAZY CLEMENT
|129
|GAITS DAVID
|FRA
|HAPPYNESS RACING IGOA MOTO
|130
|ANGHILERI EUFRASIO
|ITA
|RS MOTO RACING
|131
|VAQUERO SERGIO
|ESP
|KTM NAMURA BIKES
|132
|SAN JOSE YETOR JAVIER
|ESP
|PEDREGA TEAM
|133
|SALDAÑA GOÑI RUBEN
|ESP
|PEDREGA TEAM
|137
|TROQUIER MATHIEU
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|141
|BENKO MARTIN
|SVK
|NORWIT RACING
|142
|SVITKO STEFAN
|SVK
|SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM
|151
|GIROUD ALEXANDRE
|FRA
|YAMAHA RACING – SMX – DRAG’ON
|152
|ANDUJAR MANUEL
|ARG
|7240 TEAM
|153
|VARGA JURAJ
|SVK
|VARGA MOTORSPORT TEAM
|154
|MORENO FLORES FRANCISCO
|ARG
|DRAGON
|155
|WISNIEWSKI KAMIL
|POL
|ORLEN TEAM
|156
|TUMA ZDENEK
|CZE
|BARTH RACING TEAM
|158
|VERZA CARLOS ALEJANDRO
|ARG
|VERZA RALLY TEAM
|159
|MEDEIROS MARCELO
|BRA
|TAGUATUR RACING TEAM
|160
|DUTRIE AXEL
|FRA
|DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|162
|KANCIUS LAISVYDAS
|LTU
|STORY RACING S.R.O.
|163
|COPETTI PABLO
|USA
|DEL AMO MOTORSPORTS BY MOTUL
|164
|VINGUT TONI
|ESP
|VISIT SANT ANTONI – IBIZA
|165
|SOUDAY SEBASTIEN
|FRA
|TEAM ALL TRACKS
|166
|ENRICO GIOVANNI
|CHL
|ENRICO RACING TEAM
|167
|AHLI ABDULAZIZ
|ARE
|A.AHLI92RACING
|168
|ESTANGUET JULIO
|ARG
|MED TEAM
|169
|FANTONI ALEJANDRO
|ARG
|DRAG’ON
|170
|VERBEKE XAVIER
|FRA
|HAPPYNESS RACING
|171
|VILA VAQUES DANIEL
|ESP
|DV4 POWERED BY MOTUL
2023 Dakar Rally Schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Start and Finish
|Total | Special
|PROLOGUE
|December 31, 2022
|SEA CAMP > SEA CAMP
|10 km | 10 km
|STAGE 1
|January 1, 2023
|SEA CAMP > SEA CAMP
|603 km | 368 km
|STAGE 2
|January 2, 2023
|SEA CAMP > ALULA
|590 km | 431 km
|STAGE 3
|January 3, 2023
|ALULA > HA’IL
|669 km | 447 km
|STAGE 4
|January 4, 2023
|HA’IL > HA’IL
|573 km | 425 km
|STAGE 5
|January 5, 2023
|HA’IL > HA’IL
|646 km | 375 km
|STAGE 6
|January 6, 2023
|HA’IL > AL DUWADIMI
|876.68 km | 466 km
|STAGE 7
|January 7, 2023
|AL DUWADIMI > AL DUWADIMI
|641.47 km | 473 km
|STAGE 8
|January 8, 2023
|AL DUWADIMI > RIYADH
|722.41 km | 407 km
|REST
|January 9, 2023
|RIYADH
|STAGE 9
|January 10, 2023
|RIYADH > HARADH
|710 km | 439 km
|STAGE 10
|January 11, 2023
|HARADH > SHAYBAH
|623 km | 114 km
|STAGE 11
|January 12, 2023
|SHAYBAH > EMPTY QUARTER MARATHON
|426 km | 275 km
|STAGE 12
|January 13, 2023
|EMPTY QUARTER MARATHON > SHAYBAH
|375 km | 185 km
|STAGE 13
|January 14, 2023
|SHAYBAH > AL-HOFUF
|669 km | 154 km
|STAGE 14
|January 15, 2023
|AL-HOFUF > DAMMAM
|414 km | 136 km
Best ever lineup of British Motocross Talent in Arenacross Tour for 2023
The Arenacross Tour presented by Fix Auto UK heads into its 2023 series with the best line up of British Motocross Pros ever seen in an arena, all with eyes firmly set on being crowned the first-ever official British Arenacross Champion.
The Pro class grid will be packed full of world ranking Motocross stars, reigning and former British Motocross champions, many of whom haven’t faced the challenge of Arenacross before.
In the mix are the 2022 MX1 and MX2 champions, namely Tommy Searle and Conrad Mewse, together with former champs Jake Nicholls, Elliott Banks Browne and Shaun Simpson. They’ll be joined by the first ever Arenacross Pro champion Adam Chatfield and British Arenacross experts Jack Brunell, Matt Bayliss and Joe Clayton.
In another first, the 2023 Arenacross series has attracted support from the major manufacturers with the teams running on KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda machinery.
The full list of 2023 Arenacross Pro riders includes:
- GTCi Revo Kawasaki: Tommy Searle and Mel Pocock
- Crendon Fastrack Honda: Conrad Mewse and Josh Gilbert
- Tru7 Honda: Jake Nicholls and ‘rider to be announced’
- Team Mark McCann 64: Elliott Banks Browne and Joe Clayton
- Gabriel KTM: Shaun Simpson and Ben Clayton
- Darjen Contractors Kawasaki: Matt Bayliss and Chris Bayliss
- FUS Geartec Husqvarna: Adam Chatfield and Jake Preston
- TLD GasGas: Jack Brunell and Jordan Booker
- Apico Factory Racing: Martin Barr and Jack Lyndsay
- Yamaha Ireland: Jason Meara and James Mackrel
- Team ESP: Luke Burton and Jayden Ashwell.
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
In light of economic and political conditions around the world, WESS Promotion GmbH have adjusted the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar and reduced the number of races to seven.
Faced with record, 40-year-high inflation rates, among other factors, the goal of this reduced schedule is to help ease financial costs for riders, teams, and organizers, as well as us as championship promoters. This adjustment will ensure that the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship can move in a healthy direction so all involved can best navigate the financially challenging years ahead.
The reduction in rounds of the championship does not mean that the series is giving up its international standing. There will still be events outside of Europe.
For the future, and specifically for 2023, this means that we will see a reduced calendar of seven races. Events that cannot be accommodated in 2023 will be considered in 2024 or thereafter. The series will race once in North America each year, but alternate between Red Bull Outliers in Canada and Red Bull TKO in the USA.
It is also planned that the 24MX Getzenrodeo and 24MX Hixpania will alternate as the Championship’s final event.
2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar
|Round
|Event
|Date
|Round 1
|Xross, Serbia
|May 17/18/19/20
|Round 2
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria
|June 8/9/10/11
|Round 3
|Red Bull Abestone, Italy
|July 7/8/9
|Round 4
|Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania
|July 25/26/27/28/29
|Round 5
|Red Bull Outliers, Canada
|August 26/27
|Round 6
|Roof of Africa, South Africa
|September 28/29/30
|Round 7
|24MX GetzenRodeo, Germany
|November 3/4
2022 Australian Supercross Championship – Round 4 Wagga Wagga
Images by Josh Lynch
The 2022 FOX Australian Supercross Championship culminated with Round 4 in Wagga Wagga over the weekend, with Team Honda HRC Australia clinching the SX1 and SX2 titles, with Justin Brayton and Max Anstie taking top honours, while Matt Moss and Cole Thompson took the round overalls.
The hard fought night of racing in Wagga Wagga, saw defending champion Brayton put himself in a great position during the opening main event of the double header, only to sustain a freak puncture moments from the chequered flag. This netted him a P4 while rival Matt Moss took victory, and tightened the standings up substantially.
In main two, Brayton rode a measured yet high pressured ride to land another fourth place, and by virtue secured the 2022 FOX Australian Supercross Championship in the SX1 Class by one point over Moss, marking his fifth consecutive crown.
Justin Brayton – SX1 Champion
“Definitely one of the more stressful nights of racing in my career, we were up against it this season and definitely encountered some challenges. For me to leave my family and come here; I expect nothing less than to win. Dad doesn’t leave for weeks to not get the job done. Number five is incredibly special for that reason. It feels great to get the job done on my Honda Genuine CRF450R! To think back on all of the success that we have had in our title-winning seasons is just incredible. It was not an easy night, but we got the job done as a team and that is what matters!”
Dylan Wills – P4
“Tonight was good, even though the track was breaking down quite a lot in the conditions. It was super-dusty out there, so fighting in the pack was really hard and I was trying to be patient. The heat race was good, but then I did twist my ankle a little bit in a crash during the first final – still salvaging sixth in that one. After that, we rode solid for P5 in the second final for fifth overall and also finished fourth in the championship. I feel like the FC 450 really suits my style, it was a good season and the Husqvarna Racing Team was unbelievable all year.”
Kyle Webster – P5
“It was a consistent night in Wagga Wagga and that sums up the last couple of weeks, really. I am happy with my season as a whole, but it would have been nice to get a podium! The highlight was qualifying first in the final round. Congrats to my teammates on a great season.”
2022 Australian Supercross SX1 Round 4 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Final1
|Final2
|Total
|1
|Matt MOSS
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Aaron TANTI
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Josh HILL
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Justin BRAYTON
|4
|4
|8
|5
|Dylan WILLS
|6
|5
|11
|6
|Kyle WEBSTER
|5
|6
|11
|7
|Dylan WOOD
|7
|7
|14
|8
|Cory WATTS
|8
|8
|16
|9
|Zachary WATSON
|9
|9
|18
|10
|Robbie MARSHALL
|10
|10
|20
|11
|Brandon STEEL
|13
|11
|24
|12
|Elijah WIESE
|12
|12
|24
|13
|Blake COBBIN
|11
|13
|24
|14
|Tristan DUNCAN
|14
|14
|28
2022 Australian Supercross Final SX1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Justin BRAYTON
|85
|2
|Matt MOSS
|84
|3
|Aaron TANTI
|77
|4
|Dylan WILLS
|68
|5
|Kyle WEBSTER
|61
|6
|Josh HILL
|58
|7
|Dylan WOOD
|53
|8
|Cory WATTS
|37
|9
|Elijah WIESE
|34
|10
|Brandon STEEL
|32
|11
|Hayden MELLROSS
|32
|12
|Joel CIGLIANO
|30
|13
|Jackson RICHARDSON
|26
|14
|Robbie MARSHALL
|25
|15
|Zachary WATSON
|22
|16
|Blake COBBIN
|20
|17
|Dean WILSON
|20
|18
|Mitchell NORRIS
|15
|19
|Tristan DUNCAN
|14
|20
|Jesse BISHOP
|13
|21
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|8
|22
|Luke CLOUT
|7
|23
|Tom LEACH
|6
|24
|Bryson CHERRETT
|3
SX2
In the SX2 Class, Max Anstie continued his fine form in Australia, piecing together a calculated night that saw him secure the championship comfortably with the final step on the round podium, leaving him with a 16-point lead.
Thompson was runner up in the title race, ahead of Crawford.
Serco Yamaha’s Cole Thompson took the night’s round overall victory, with Nathan Crawford second on the Wagga Wagga podium.
Max Anstie – SX2 Champion
“What a season with Team HRC Australia! I have said it a lot, but I have enjoyed my time here. To win the championship makes it all so much sweeter and I hope that we can carry this form into 2023. Everything is clicking at the moment!”
Cole Thompson – P2
“It was awesome to finish my time in Australia with a round win and reward the Serco Yamaha team for their faith and efforts in me. Getting international riders is never an easy option for a team but the Serco guys have been great, and I really wanted to get a win for them and finish on a positive note. I have really enjoyed my time in Australia. Everyone has been good to me, and I hope at some point I get to come back and race again as I was just finding my feet with the tracks and the way things go down under. Thank you to Gavin, Ben, Paul and Jonni for working with me and Yamaha Australia for their support. It’s been an honour to represent them and would love to come back and do it again.”
Nathan Crawford – P3
“The track broke down quite a lot, but was still racey and I put my best foot forward tonight, finishing second on the night and third in the championship! To end the season off with my best round of supercross this year is really, really good, so I’m really happy and now I can look forward to getting even stronger for next year.”
Noah Ferguson – P5
“The track was brutal tonight with the sun setting and the dust, so although the result is okay, I wasn’t really happy with how things went in the end. Still, it was a good first season of supercross for me, my first ever time attempting it and we were able to make all four rounds. It was a good experience, I’m still healthy at the end of it all and now I can set my sights on next year. It definitely fuels the fire!”
Wilson Todd – P6
“It was nice to end my season with a win in the final race, but missing the podium was a bit of a blow. I am happy with the steps that we have made though and know that there is more to come!”
Jai Constantinou – P8
“They were super-tough conditions tonight,” Constantinou said. “I felt like the heat race was promising, but then in the finals was happy to get through them safely. It was hard out there with the track breaking down and the dust. I’m happy, we learned a lot this season, and it was good to keep progressing in supercross.”
Haruki Yokoyama – P12
“Tonight didn’t go as I wanted it. My suspension was closer to a motocross setting, and it didn’t suit this track tonight. I struggled through the whoops a lot. I still have to learn a lot, but it wasn’t too bad, and I hope to be back for next year in the supercross series again.”
2022 Australian Supercross SX2 Round 4 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Final1
|Final2
|Total
|1
|Cole THOMPSON
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Max ANSTIE
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Wilson TODD
|6
|1
|7
|5
|Kaleb BARHAM
|4
|6
|10
|6
|Noah FERGUSON
|7
|5
|12
|7
|Rhys BUDD
|5
|7
|12
|8
|Jayce COSFORD
|8
|8
|16
|9
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|9
|10
|19
|10
|Jaxon HADLOW
|13
|9
|22
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|11
|11
|22
|12
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|10
|13
|23
|13
|Luke DAVIS
|12
|12
|24
2022 Australian Supercross Final SX2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Max ANSTIE
|95
|2
|Cole THOMPSON
|79
|3
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|73
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|65
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|64
|6
|Wilson TODD
|62
|7
|Kaleb BARHAM
|58
|8
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|49
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|47
|10
|Jaxon HADLOW
|41
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|35
|12
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|30
|13
|Luke DAVIS
|22
|14
|Gage LINVILLE
|18
|15
|Caleb GOULLET
|14
|16
|Jy ROBERTS
|13
|17
|Geran STAPLETON
|12
|18
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|11
|19
|Jack KITCHEN
|10
|20
|Brad WEST
|9
|21
|Jack KUKAS
|8
|22
|Ryan KOHLENBERG
|6
|23
|Isaac FERGUSON
|5
|24
|Sam LARSEN
|4
SX3
Jack Mather took out the SX3 championship on 65-points to round winner Myles Gilmore’s 55-points, while Travis Olander claimed the final championship podium spot on 49-points, with Connor Towill also finishing the season on 49-points.
The night’s overall saw Gilmore top the round podium, ahead of Olander, while Ryan Alexanderson was third.
2022 Australian Supercross SX3 Round 4 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Final1
|Final2
|Total
|1
|Myles GILMORE
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Travis OLANDER
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Jack MATHER
|4
|4
|8
|5
|Jake CANNON
|3
|5
|8
|6
|Connor TOWILL
|7
|6
|13
|7
|Koby TATE
|6
|8
|14
|8
|Koby HANTIS
|8
|7
|15
|9
|Hixson McINNES
|9
|9
|18
2022 Australian Supercross Final SX3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jack MATHER
|65
|2
|Myles GILMORE
|55
|3
|Travis OLANDER
|49
|4
|Connor TOWILL
|49
|5
|Cole DAVIES
|47
|6
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|38
|7
|Jake CANNON
|36
|8
|Hixson McINNES
|35
|9
|Koby TATE
|26
|10
|Cody KILPATRICK
|15
|11
|Seth BURCHELL
|14
|12
|Kobe DREW
|14
|13
|Koby HANTIS
|13
|14
|Brodie O’MELEY
|13
|15
|Travis LINDSAY
|13
|16
|Blake THOMAS
|12
|17
|Auston BOYD
|9
2022 Racing schedule
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|10-12 November
|Saudi Baja * Tbc
|Saudi
|Arabia
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|8+10 April
|TBA
|TBA
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|Trentino
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|Sumbawa (Ina)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|Lombok (Ina)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|Flanders (Bel)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|06 August
|Finland
|TBA
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships
|DATE
|PLACE
|COUNTRY
|PRESTIGE
|JUNIOR
|Sat.10 December 2022
|Krakow / Tauron Arena
|Poland
|X
|X
|Sat.7 January 2023
|Riesa / Sachsen Arena
|Germany
|X
|X
|Sat.21 January 2023
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat.4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|X
|X
|Fri.17 February 2023
|Nice / Palais Nikaia
|France
|X
|X
|Thu.2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|X
|Sat.18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
|X
|X
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|7-9 July
|TBA
|TBA
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|9
|June 3
|Virginia Half-Mile
|TBA
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|13
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|14
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|15
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|16
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|17
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|18
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
2023 AMA Motocross Calendar
2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship Calendar
|2023 FIM Ice Speedway World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|28 January
|Qualifying round
|Örnsköldsvik
|Sweden
|18 – 19 March
|Finals
|Inzell
|Germany
|01 – 02 April
|Finals
|Heerenveen*
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Zarnovica
|Slovakia
|27 May
|Qualifying round
|Lonigo
|Italy
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Abensberg
|Germany
|29 May
|Qualifying round
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|19 August
|Challenge
|Gislaved
|Sweden
|FIM SGP2 World Championship – Qualifying Meetings
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Krsko
|Slovenia
|20 May
|Qualifying round
|Vojens
|Denmark
|FIM SGP3 World Championship – Semi finals
|12 July
|Semi final 1
|Västervik
|Sweden
|12 July
|Semi final 2
|Västervik
|Sweden
|FIM Flat Track World Championship
|TBA
|Final
|TBA
|TBA
|09 September
|Final
|Debrecen
|Hungary
|16 September
|Final
|Boves
|Italy
|23 September
|Final
|Pardubice
|Czech Republic
|07 October
|Final
|Morizès
|France
2023 FIM Long Track World Championship
|FIM Long Track World Championship
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|24 June
|Challenge
|La Réole
|France
|18 May
|Final
|Herxheim
|Germany
|17 June
|Final
|Ostrów
|Poland
|13 July
|Final
|Marmande
|France
|20 August
|Final
|Scheessel
|Germany
|02 September
|Final
|Morizès
|France
|17 September
|Final
|Mühldorf
|Germany
|FIM Long Track of Nations
|24 September
|Final
|Roden
|The Netherlands
|FIM Speedway Youth Gold Trophy
|08 July
|Final
|Holsted
|Denmark
|FIM Track Racing Youth Gold Trophy
|23 July
|Final
|Gdańsk
|Poland
2023 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|24 June
|Crans-Montana*
|Switzerland
|29 July
|Vollore-Montagne
|France
|09 September
|TBA
|USA
|28 October
|Busan*
|South Korea
|18 November
|TBA
|ASIA
|*Subject to contract
Western Australia Hard Enduro Series Calendar
2023 Arenacross Tour Calendar
- Round 1: Friday 20th January – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Round 2: Saturday 21st January – SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Round 3: Saturday 28th January – P&J Live, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Round 4: Sunday 29th January – P&J Live, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Round 5: Saturday 4th February – The Resorts World Arena, Birmingham NEC, England
- Round 6: Saturday 18th February – The OVO Arena, Wembley, England