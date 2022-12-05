Tom Drane joins Estenson Racing for 2023

Estenson Racing have revealed a talented four-rider lineup for the 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season, including Australia’s Tom Drane.

Multi-time road race champion JD Beach and two-time Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Champion Dallas Daniels return to fight for the title in the Mission SuperTwins Championship. Also returning with the team next year is Trevor Brunner who will be joined by new signee Drane for a two-pronged threat in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class.

Drane joins the team next year for his first full season in Progressive American Flat Track. The 16-year-old Australian is one of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders, making an impressive Parts Unlimited AFT Singles debut last year at the Lima Half-Mile with a win in the dash for cash and a runner-up finish in the Main Event.

He also won the dash at the Springfield Mile before the rest of the event’s program was rained out, and has multiple amateur dirt track titles to his resume in both the U.S. and Australia.

Brandon Hartranft hospitalised after training crash

Brandon Hartranft has revealed an extensive list of injuries after a crashed caused by his bike cutting out in mid-air, something that seems to have been happening more than it should of late to many riders.

L1-L2 endplate fractures.

L3-L4 transverse process fractures.

L1-L3 spinous process fractures.

Left hip dislocation.

Right rib fractures 5-7.

Right scapular fracture.

Right hemothorax with chest tube placement.

Brandon Hartranft thanked his many supporters for their well wishes, as he begins the road to recovery.

Jaime Busto signs with GASGAS Factory Racing until 2024

GASGAS has signed 2022 TrialGP runner-up Jaime Busto to join the squad for at least two years and compete in both the indoor and outdoor world championships, as well as his own Spanish national championship and selected other events.

The 24-year-old has already enjoyed a massively successful career, having claimed both Youth and Junior titles in his national Spanish championship, and an FIM Junior World Championship in 2014.

Over the past six seasons in the TrialGP World Championship, Jaime has finished inside the top three no less than four times, as well as claiming four overall top-three championship results in the intense X-Trial indoor series.

Completing the 2022 TrialGP season as runner-up, the wild Spaniard is looking to go one better in 2023 and sees GASGAS as the team to make it happen! Jaime will start his contract with the team from December 1, 2022.

Jaime Busto

“I’m so excited to join GASGAS for next season. It’s a brand with Spanish heritage and that’s really important, but also the whole structure and dynamic of the team looks really strong. The bike itself is great and I know the plan is to keep on developing and improving all the time. For 2023, my goal is to improve on my results from this year. I want to be more consistent and in the fight for the win at every single race. The whole GASGAS vibe fits my style really well, and I’m hoping that by working hard together we can achieve some greats results next year.”





Honda celebrate 30-year partnership with Johnny Campbell

In a special event held in San Diego, American Honda celebrated its 30th year working with Johnny Campbell and as a token of their appreciation, Honda presented Campbell the 1997 XR600R that he rode to his first win in the SCORE International Off-Road Racing series.

Campbell originally joined Honda in 1992 as an off-road racer aboard the XR600R. His first big win was the 1995 Nevada Rally, but he would become best known for his success racing in SCORE.

He won the Baja 500 in 1997 as a teammate to Bruce Ogilvie (a Honda manager who would go on to become Campbell’s mentor), and then topped the Baja 1000 the same year, with teammates Tim Staab and Greg Bringle. He went on to collect a record total of 11 wins in the Baja 1000, and five in the Baja 500. He also competed in the 2001 Dakar Rally, finishing eighth overall and first privateer.

In addition to his racing, Campbell has supported Honda in a number of other ways. In 1994, he was brought in-house by Ogilvie to build Honda’s off-road race machines—initially based on the XR600R, eventually the XR650R and ultimately the CRF450X. Campbell still serves as Off-Road Coordinator for American Honda, working with the SLR Honda and Phoenix Racing Honda squads.

Campbell has also been heavily involved in research and development for Honda over the years, including factory machinery like the CRF450 RALLY, which Ricky Brabec and Kevin Benavides rode to Dakar Rally wins in 2020 and 2021.

Johnny Campbell

“This whole event was incredible, I’m very thankful for my relationship with American Honda, and it means a lot to be recognized for three decades of hard work, racing, overcoming obstacles, giving input for new product, and helping with rider development. I cherish all the relationships I have with the folks at American Honda, and I’m really touched, honored and emotional. It’s been an amazing career so far, but this isn’t a retirement party; there’s still plenty of work to be done, and I look forward to this partnership continuing for a long time!”





YZ65 Cup

YZ65 Cup racers handed out the high fives at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones stadium, pumped to be racing at Round Three Australian Supercross Championships in front of a 25,000 strong crowd and live on national TV. 20 young guns conquered the demanding supercross circuit, with many clearing double jumps to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

Now a familiar fixture at national race events around the country, the sound and smell of the small two-strokes as they fire off the starting gate has become a firm fan favourite. YZ65 Cup riders even held their own autograph signing at Newcastle – in addition to seeking the autographs of their own heroes competing at the same event.

The first of two motos was dominated by WA rider Deegan Fort who cleared the first big double before checking out.

Deegan crashed in the second moto which handed the lead to Luis ‘Loose’ Cannon, younger brother of Australian Women’s MX Champion Charli Cannon. Deegan was unable to catch the leaders but still clinched third spot overall.

Under the guidance of big sister Charli – who was also on hand to assist all YZ65 Cup competitors – Luis Cannon came out on top with a 2-1 scorecard.

YZ65 Cup Round Results – Newcastle

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Luis CANNON 22 25 47 2 Jimmy HADFIELD 20 22 42 3 Deegan FORT 25 11 36 4 Tate BUNTING 16 15 31 5 Levi ELLIS 10 20 30 6 Ryder BURCHELL 11 18 29 7 Billy HOYE 12 16 28 8 Aiden BLOWERS 14 14 28 9 Jobe BIRCH 15 13 28 10 Mason EZERGAILIS 13 12 25 11 Deegan HARRY 9 10 19 12 Xavier SCOTT 18 18 13 Nate BOYD 8 9 17 14 Blake GILLIES 6 8 14 15 Angus RAMSAY 7 7 14 16 Indi HOOPER 4 6 10 17 Carter BEECH 5 5 10 18 Joshua CHRISTMASS 3 3 6 19 Jaden HIGGINSON 1 4 5 20 Cooper GRONO 2 2

Senior & Junior Victorian Dirt Track Titles



















Pro 250 Results Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Cody Lewis 97 2 Reece Oughtred 76 3 Zane Kinna 72 4 Kyle Machin 67 5 Jake Holmes 66 6 Daniel Lionetti 59 7 Sam Loly 58 8 Ruby Hill 48 9 Riley Gilbert 47 10 Jack Steward 40 11 Michael Cogdell 22

Pro Open Final Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Michael West 2:36.579 2 Remmie Fyffe +1.181 3 Cody Lewis +3.546 4 David Smith +8.226 5 Zane Kinna +9.488 6 Tayla Street +10.594 7 Joshua Knights +10.956 8 Daniel Lionetti +11.063 9 Peter Smith +12.235 10 Brendan McCowat +13.596 11 Mitch Wolfe +13.955 12 Oscar Sutherland +15.066

Pro 450 Final Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Remmie Fyffe 2:39.826 2 Cody Lewis +0.279 3 David Smith +5.478 4 Reece Oughtred +6.875 5 Joshua Knights +7.200 6 Zane Kinna +7.239 7 Tayla Street +9.240 8 Daniel Lionetti +9.378 9 Mitch Wolfe +10.435 10 Harrison Small +13.845 11 Peter Smith +21.144 12 Oscar Sutherland +29.834

2022 Dandenong Motorcycle Club Championship Wrap

Braeden Krebs took the MX1 victory over the weekend in the Dandenong Motorcycle Club Championships, going 1-2-3-2 for the overall win on 89-points. Steven Bowen the runner-up, managing to fend off Jed Beaton by a single point after the returning international failed to take any points in the opening stanza before bounding back for victory in the final three bouts. Rounding out the top five was Jayden Brewster and Kallam Dyce.

In MX2 Kallam Dyce made a reappearance at the top of the standings, taking the overall with two second place finishes and two wins, ahead of Thomas Gadsden and Samuel Armstrong.

DMCC Club MX1 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Braeden Krebs 89 25 22 20 22 2 Steven Bowen 76 20 20 18 18 3 Jed Beaton 75 – 25 25 25 4 Jayden Brewster 68 18 18 16 16 5 Kallam Dyce 64 22 – 22 20 6 Samuel Armstrong 57 14 15 13 15 7 Rhys Wood 56 16 13 14 13 8 Michael Anthony 29 13 16 – – 9 Luke Phillips 29 15 14 – – 10 Evren Townsend 29 – – 15 14 11 Aiden Keady 23 11 12 – – 12 Grant Pilsamel 12 12 – – –

DMCC Club MX2 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Kallam Dyce 94 22 22 25 25 2 Thomas Gadsden 84 20 20 22 22 3 Samuel Armstrong 76 18 18 20 20 4 Riley Fucsko 50 25 25 – – 5 Benjamin Silcock 16 16 – – –

2022/23 Gillman Club Championships Results

500cc Gillman Solo Championship

Heat points: 2-Justin Sedgmen (Vic) 14 (3-3-2-3-3), 299-Adam Ellis (Eng) 13 (3-2-2-3-3), Rory Schlein 13 (2-3-3-2-3), 27-Jaimon Lidsey (Vic) 12 (3-3-3-3-R), 51-Fraser Bowes 12 (3-3-3-1-2), 19-Jake Turner 10 (2-2-1-2-3), 18-Patrick Hamilton (Vic) 7 (FX-2-2-1-2), 14-Liam May 7 (1-1-1-2-2), 51-Cooper Riordan (Vic) 6 (2-1-3-0-0), 7-Matthew Marson (WA) 6 (1-0-0-3-2), 41-Jackson Milner (Vic) 5 (1-2-0-1-1), 99-Dayle Wood (Vic) 5 (R-1-1-2-1), 39-Steven Graetz 4 (0-1-2-0-1), 17-Jack McDiarmid (WA) 3 (2-0-1-FX-R), 211-Teagan Pedler 2 (0-F-0-1-1), 67-Shaun Sampson 0 (0-0-F-R-N)

Ev 53 – Semi Final: Lidsey (R), Bowes (B), Hamilton (W), Turner (Y-ret), 57.630

Ev 58 – Final: Lidsey (Y), Sedgmen (B), Ellis (R), Schlein (W), No time

Gillman Sidecar Championship

Heat points Group 1: 1-Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt (SA/Vic) 12 (3-3-3-3), 50-Byren Gates / Michael O’Loughlin (Vic) 11 (2-3-3-3), 08-Chris Walker / April Cottrell (Vic) 9 (3-2-2-2), 69-Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien (NSW/SA) 9 (2-3-2-2), 27-Stephen Fowler / Ben Goodridge 8 (1-1-3-3), 40-Damien Niesche / Mitchell Spear 7 (3-1-2-1), 89-Nathan Fleet / Eric Melton 7 (2-2-1-2), 115-Kane Golding / Glen Zaworski 3 (1-2-Xi-F), 61-Chris Dess / Chloe Ackerley (Vic) 2 (0-R-1-1), 82-Wayne Lethbridge / Grantley Simounds 1 (1-0-N-N), 970-Dean Hobbs / Daniel Low 0 (N-N-N-N)

Heat points Group 2: 15-Shane Rudloff / Damian Egan 11 (3-2-3-3), 107-Mick Headland / Brenton Kerr (SA/Vic) 11 (3-3-2-3), 194-Max Howse / Riley Commons (NSW) 10 (3-3-3-1), 71-Shane Hudson / Adam Constable (NSW) 8 (X-3-3-2), 21-Aaron Silvy / Jaron Silvy 5 (1-1-N-3), 77-Tim Bichard / Seth Pascoe 5 (0-1-2-2), 19-Josh Pascoe / Matt Crawford 5 (2-0-1-2), 12-Brian Silvy / Dean Cottrell 5 (2-2-1-Xi), 128-Nate Headland / Jaxon Rayner 4 (Xi-2-2-0), 97-Mike Zachan / Ben Franklin (NZ) 4 (2-0-1-1), 272-Adam Pascoe / Axel Brereton 1 (1-Xi-R-N), 14-Kym Menadue / Shane Dolan did not ride.

Ev 54 – Semi Final Group 1: Gates (R), Walker (B), Stephens (W), Fowler (Y), 62.919

Ev 55 – Semi Final Group 2: M. Headland (B), Howse (R), Hudson (W), A. Silvy (Y), 62.152

Ev 59 – Final: Plaisted (R), M. Headland (Y), Gates (W), Rudloff (B), 62.513

Under 16 250cc Junior Solo Gillman Championship

Heat points: 131-Ashley Jansen-Batchelor 14 (3-3-2-3-3), 6-Linkin Metcalf (WA) 10 (1-2-3-2-2), 524-Harry Sadler 5 (2-F-1-1-1), 52-Tyler Battams (Vic) 1 (0-1-XL-0-0), 81-Darcey Timmis 0 (0-FX-0-0-0).

Ev 57 – Final: Metcalf (R), Jansen-Batchelor (W), Sadler (B), Battams (Y), Timmis (G), No time

Under 16 125cc Junior Solo Gillman Championship

Heat points: K48-Kobi Canning 12 (3-3-3-3), 213-Cooper Antone (NSW) 11 (3-3-3-2), 03-Blake Schlein (Vic) 10 (2-2-3-3), 16-Hayden Pascoe 10 (2-3-2-3), 42-Ryleigh McGregor 7 (3-2-2-FN), 49-Blake Hocking 7 (1-3-1-2), 14-Ambrose Fraser (Vic) 7 (3-1-2-1), 112-Ruby Chapman 6 (1-1-3-1), 317-Lilly Cottrell (Vic) 4 (0-2-0-2), 37-William Nicol 4 (2-1-1-FX), 30-Angus Hume (Vic) 3 (1-2-X-X), 13-Jackson McPherson 1 (FX-1-FX-N), 26-Jordan Hargreaves 0 (FX-Xi-Xi-N), 128-Hayden Kuchel 0 (FN-N-N-N)

Ev 56a – Final: Canning (R), Antone (B), Schlein (Y), Pascoe (W)

Under 16 250cc Junior Sidecars

Heat points: 360-Lachlan Coppen / Hayden Kuchel 12 (3-3-3-3), 1-Kayden Gates / Harley Ackerley (Vic) 6 (Xi-2-2-2), 28-Amelia Silvy / Tayla Lucas 5 (2-1-1-1)

Solos Flat Track

Points: 11-David Footner 9 (2-2-2-3), 46-Seane Chapman 7 (3-1-3-FX), 571-Brock Gates (Vic) 4 (1-3-N-N), 713-Con Twist 3 (0-0-1-2), 215-Matt Paterson 1 (0-0-0-1), 911-Greg Laanekorb 0 (0-0-0-0), 77-Richard Bunting 0 (0-0-0-0)

Sam Sunderland awarded for W2RC victory

On Saturday December 3 at the Rimini Congress Centre in Italy, the FIM brought together more than 40 of 2022’s World Champions for its traditional awards ceremony in the presence president Jorge Viegas.

For its first season of four rounds, inaugurated for the first time in its history by the Dakar, the W2RC made its official entry among the disciplines rewarded with an FIM World Championship title.

In the presence of more than eight hundred guests from all over the world, Sam Sunderland received the first ever W2RC World Champion crown, marking a new page in the FIM’s awards book.

The opening round of the calendar was won by Sunderland, marking his second Dakar win after 2017. At the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, the British rider took a serious option on the title before the halfway point of the championship by winning in the Emirates for the third time in his career (2017, 2019 and 2022).

Fifth at both the Rallye du Maroc and the Andalucía Rally, Sam secured the lead he had established on the first two rounds to finish with a total of 85 points to American Ricky Brabec’s 59 and Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren’s 58, his two closest challengers, both Honda mounted.

It was also the second World Championship title for the Briton, who has already been rewarded by the FIM in 2019. By winning both the Dakar and the 2022 W2RC title in the same year, Sunderland leaves two big boot marks on the first W2RC season.

Sam Sunderland – 2022 W2RC World Champion:

“For sure it’s been a great year for me and for GasGas. The Dakar and Abu Dhabi went really well, winning both and then we had a long summer break with Kazakhstan being cancelled. Coming back to Morocco after the break I had a small fall in the pre-race training, hurting my wrist, so the race was a bit of a struggle. Andalucia started out well, winning the prologue and I had a good feeling and wanted to end the year on a high, but after a 6 min speed penalty and with the race being shortened by a stage there wasn’t much time to mount a comeback, so I kept it safe to wrap up the title! Currently I’m training hard for the upcoming Dakar…”

2022 W2RC Winners

Manufacturers’ World Champion: Monster Energy Honda

Rally 2 World Cup / Rally 2 Junior Trophy: Mason Klein (USA – BAS World KTM Racing)

Rally 3 World Cup: Amine Echiguer (Mar – Maroc ART)

Quad World Cup: Alexandre Giroud (Fra – Yamaha Racing SMX Drag’on)

Women’s Trophy: Miriam Pol (Ndl – HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing)

Veteran’s Trophy: Mario Patrao (Por – Agricola-Mario Patrao Motosport)

KTM celebrate their FIM Awards tally

Last weekend’s 2022 FIM Awards in San Marino capped another rewarding racing year for KTM as the company picked up six gold plates at the annual event. With 2022 firmly in the mirrors and the entry to 2023 fast-approaching, KTM were able to celebrate their achievements that hoisted their tally of FIM world titles to a magnificent 333.

Outstanding 2022 racers included Tom Vialle (FIM MX2 Motocross World Champion), Manuel Lettenbichler (FIM Hard Enduro World Champion), Gerard Bailo (FIM Flat Track World Champion) and Augusto Fernandez (FIM Moto2 World Champion) as KTM swept to success in a diverse spread of disciplines.

The brand was also honored with two Manufacturers’ titles in the FIM EnduroGP and FIM Enduro2 World Championships; the latter earnt thanks to the skills of Josep Garcia, who was victorious at the FIM International Six Days Enduro in France.

Dubai International Baja concludes FIM Bajas 2022

The Dubai International Baja rounded off the FIM Bajas season with a bang and delivered an intense and action-packed two-day race.

Poland’s Konrad Dabrowski won both the FIM Bajas Motorcycle and Junior World Cups, Mirjam Pol claimed the laurels in the Women’s category, Pedro Bianchi Prata triumphed in the Veterans’ section and Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi topped the quads.

Konrad Dabrowski

“It was a great race to end the season. I came here in third place and I leave with the crown! I am really happy because it was a tough race and I have been riding all season with my rally bike which is much heavier and less manoeuvrable than the smaller enduro or cross bikes but at least it prepares me for the Dakar. I also opened the track most of the time and it was sometimes complicated to navigate in the dunes. But this performance is a great satisfaction for me because it is the reward after months of training, it is super motivating and I can’t wait for the Dakar!”

On Friday’s first special, local star Mohammed Al-Balooshi (KTM) was confronted with mechanical problems and saw his hopes of lifting the title disappear in the sand of the Al Qudra desert.

His main opponent Fabio Magalhães (Honda) experienced navigational problems and found himself without fuel and decided to retire after the first day.

That paved the way for Konrad Dabrowski (Husqvarna), who was third in the FIM Bajas World Cup before Dubai, to reap the benefits and the young Pole found himself in line for the title after the opening day.

Not only did the leaders find themselves in difficulty on the first stage, but a new star sprang from the back of the field to upset the hierarchy. Starting 29th and relatively unknown to the Baja regulars, young Austrian rider Tobias Ebster (Husqvarna) emerged to win the first stage.

On Saturday, he opened the track and was quickly caught by Dabrowski, but remained cautiously in touch with the experienced Pole to the end of the special, finishing third behind Al-Balooshi – who suffered better fortunes on the last day – and Dabrowski.

Ebster duly clinched his first Baja victory from Dabrowski and third-placed Maki Rees-Stavros.

In the Women’s category, after her recent rally-raid title, Mirjam Pol (Husqvarna) claimed victory in Dubai and won the championship.

Faithful to cross-country rallies for 30 years, Pedro Bianchi Prata (Honda) has distinguished himself all season by winning the Baja do Oeste and Baja Portalegre to wrap up the season in Dubai with the FIM Bajas World Cup Veterans’ title.

Dakar Rally 2023 Entry List revealed

The details of the 45th edition of the Dakar, which will take place for the fourth time in Saudi Arabia from 31st December 2022 to 15th January 2023, have been unveiled.

A route between two seas, made up of 15 days of racing, including a four-day excursion into the Empty Quarter, take the total distance to be covered to 8,549 km, of which 4,706 km will be raced against the clock. 365 vehicles are expected at the starting line set up on a Red Sea beach.

Starting in Sea Camp on the Red Sea, the competitors will cross the now familiar sites of Alula, Ha’il and Riyadh, before staying for 4 days in the Empty Quarter. At the end of nearly 5,000 kilometres raced over 14 stages, the 45th edition of the Dakar will reach the shores of the Arabian Gulf with a finish on 15 January 2023 in Dammam.

# Rider Nat. Team 1 SUNDERLAND SAM GBR RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING 2 BRABEC RICKY USA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 5 BARREDA BORT JOAN ESP MONSTER ENERGY JB TEAM 7 QUINTANILLA PABLO CHL MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 8 PRICE TOBY AUS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 9 KLEIN MASON USA BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 10 HOWES SKYLER USA HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 11 CORNEJO FLORIMO JOSE IGNACIO CHL MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 12 MICHEK MARTIN CZE ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 14 BÜHLER SEBASTIAN DEU HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 15 SANTOLINO LORENZO ESP SHERCO FACTORY 16 BRANCH ROSS BWA HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 17 DUMONTIER ROMAIN FRA TEAM DUMONTIER RACING 18 SANDERS DANIEL AUS RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING 19 GONÇALVES RUI PRT SHERCO FACTORY 20 KOITHA VEETTIL HARITH NOAH IND SHERCO FACTORY 21 COX BRADLEY ZAF BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 23 DABROWSKI KONRAD POL DUUST RALLY TEAM 24 BRABEC JAN CZE STROJRENT RACING 25 BALOOSHI MOHAMMED ARE MX RIDE DUBAI 26 CHAPELIERE CAMILLE FRA TEAM CASTEU 27 RODRIGUES JOAQUIM PRT HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 28 GIEMZA MACIEJ POL ORLEN TEAM 29 LLANOS DIEGO GAMALIEL ARG XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 30 MAIO ANTONIO PRT FRANCO SPORT YAMAHA RACING TEAM 31 DOVEZE MATHIEU FRA NOMADE RACING 32 ENGEL MILAN CZE ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 33 CAIMI FRANCO ARG HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 34 GYENES EMANUEL ROU AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM 35 CABRERA PATRICIO CHL RIEJU TEAM 36 MARTINY JEROME BEL TEAM DUMONTIER RACING 37 CAIMI STEFANO ARG BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 38 IGLESIAS SANCHEZ EDUARDO ESP JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE 39 MELOT BENJAMIN FRA TEAM ESPRIT KTM 40 MOORE CHARAN ZAF LVLS RALLY 41 DE GAVARDO TOMAS CHL BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 42 VAN BEVEREN ADRIEN FRA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 43 PATRAO MARIO PRT CREDIT AGRICOLA – MARIO PATRAO MOTOSPORT 44 POL MIRJAM NLD HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 45 PABISKA DAVID CZE SP MOTO BOHEMIA RACING TEAM 46 LUCCI PAOLO ITA BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 47 BENAVIDES KEVIN ARG RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 48 PEDRERO GARCIA JOAN ESP RIEJU TEAM 49 ZACCHETTI CESARE ITA TEAM LUCKY EXPLORER 50 MARCIC SIMON SVN MARCIC 51 AL-LAL LAHADIL RACHID ESP MELILLA SPORT CAPITAL 52 WALKNER MATTHIAS AUT RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 53 MULEC TONI SVN HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 54 NOSIGLIA JAGER DANIEL BOL RIEJU-XRAIDSEXPERIENCE 55 YAKP ZAKER CHN WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM 56 GOMEZ CANTERO SANDRA ESP XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 57 REES-STAVROS MAKIS DEWI GBR STAVROS 58 MIN ZHANG CHN WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM 59 MEDINA SALAZAR JOHN WILLIAM CHL M3 RALLY TEAM 60 ARREDONDO FRANCISCO GTM BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 61 HONGYI ZHAO CHN WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM 63 VLCEK PETR USA DETYENS RACING 64 MAS ARCOS JOSEP MARIA ESP FAE PEDREGA TEAM 77 65 CHOLLET GUILLAUME FRA JANCYS 66 SALVINI ALEX ITA FANTIC RALLY TEAM 67 PICCO FRANCO ITA TEAM FRANCO PICCO 68 SCHAREINA TOSHA ESP BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 69 ROJO CESAR ESP BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 70 ALGHUNEIM MISHAL SAU SAUDI DIRTBIKE CENTER 71 AL SHATTI ABDULLAH KWT MX RIDE DUBAI 72 GENDRON PHILIPPE FRA NOMADE RACING 73 INTERNO TIZIANO ITA RALLY POV 74 JACOBI MICHAEL FRA COMAS MOTO VTA 75 LECONTE EDOUARD FRA TEAM DUMONTIER RACING 76 LEPAN JEANLOUP FRA NOMADE RACING 77 BENAVIDES LUCIANO ARG HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 78 OUKERBOUCH ALI MAR XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 79 PODMOL LIBOR CZE PODMOL DAKAR TEAM 80 HILLIER JAMES MARTYN GBR RICH ENERGY OMG RACING LTD 81 FANG MING JI CHN KOVE RALLY TEAM 82 SAGHMEISTER GABOR SRB SAGHMEISTER TEAM 83 JAGU JULIEN FRA DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM 85 DENG LIANSONG CHN KOVE RALLY TEAM 86 HERBST CHARLIE FRA TEAM ALL TRACKS 87 FANOTTOLI LORENZO MARIA ITA TECNOSPORT 88 JACQUES CÉDRIC FRA RS COMCEPT 89 SUNIER SUNIER CHN KOVE RALLY TEAM 90 LANDMAN KIRSTEN ZAF ASP ROPE ACCESS INTERNATIONAL 91 WIEDEMANN MIKE DEU WIEDEMANN MOTORSPORTS 92 SANCHIS IGNACIO ESP JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE 93 KONGSHOJ THOMAS DNK JOYRIDE RACE SERVICE 95 CARDONA VAGNONI NICOLAS ALBERTO VEN PEDREGA TEAM 96 ARGUBRIGHT JACOB USA DUUST RALLY TEAM 98 DOMAS FABIEN FRA DRAGON 99 VEGA JAVI ESP PONT GRUP YAMAHA 100 GREGORY STUART ZAF STUART GREGORY 101 MC COY KYLE USA AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS 102 NEFF PAUL USA AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS 103 PEARSON DAVID USA AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS 104 PEARSON JAMES USA AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS 105 HART MORRISON USA AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS 106 GAVARD BERTRAND FRA TEAM RS CONCEPT 107 MAESTRAMI LORENZO ITA NOMADE RACING 108 BARTHELEMY JULIEN FRA RS MOTO RACING TEAM 109 DURAND KÉVIN FRA RS MOTO RACING TEAM 110 PEYRARD PIERRE FRA NOMADE RACING TEAM 111 DOCHERTY MICHAEL ZAF HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 112 CHARDRON ARNAULT FRA OUTSIDER 114 THERIC NEELS FRA THERIC 116 DOMINGUEZ FERNANDO ESP XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 117 MISSONI OTTAVIO ITA OTTAVIO MISSONI 118 LEPELLEY BENJAMIN FRA TEAM DUMONTIER RACING 119 D’ABBADIE LOIS FRA LOÏS D’ABBADIE 120 AALDERING WESLEY NLD HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 121 WILKEN STEVAN ZAF HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 122 JONES GARETH CAN HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 123 DE PALMAS RODOLPHE FRA NOMADE RACING ASSISTANCE 124 MONTANARI TOMMASO ITA SOLARYS RACING 125 GIRALDI IADER ITA SOLARYS RACING 126 HAMARD STÉPHANE FRA REUNION RALLYE RAID 127 NILSON LAWRENCE ACE USA DUUST RALLY TEAM 128 RAZY CLÉMENT FRA RAZY CLEMENT 129 GAITS DAVID FRA HAPPYNESS RACING IGOA MOTO 130 ANGHILERI EUFRASIO ITA RS MOTO RACING 131 VAQUERO SERGIO ESP KTM NAMURA BIKES 132 SAN JOSE YETOR JAVIER ESP PEDREGA TEAM 133 SALDAÑA GOÑI RUBEN ESP PEDREGA TEAM 137 TROQUIER MATHIEU FRA NOMADE RACING 141 BENKO MARTIN SVK NORWIT RACING 142 SVITKO STEFAN SVK SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM 151 GIROUD ALEXANDRE FRA YAMAHA RACING – SMX – DRAG’ON 152 ANDUJAR MANUEL ARG 7240 TEAM 153 VARGA JURAJ SVK VARGA MOTORSPORT TEAM 154 MORENO FLORES FRANCISCO ARG DRAGON 155 WISNIEWSKI KAMIL POL ORLEN TEAM 156 TUMA ZDENEK CZE BARTH RACING TEAM 158 VERZA CARLOS ALEJANDRO ARG VERZA RALLY TEAM 159 MEDEIROS MARCELO BRA TAGUATUR RACING TEAM 160 DUTRIE AXEL FRA DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM 162 KANCIUS LAISVYDAS LTU STORY RACING S.R.O. 163 COPETTI PABLO USA DEL AMO MOTORSPORTS BY MOTUL 164 VINGUT TONI ESP VISIT SANT ANTONI – IBIZA 165 SOUDAY SEBASTIEN FRA TEAM ALL TRACKS 166 ENRICO GIOVANNI CHL ENRICO RACING TEAM 167 AHLI ABDULAZIZ ARE A.AHLI92RACING 168 ESTANGUET JULIO ARG MED TEAM 169 FANTONI ALEJANDRO ARG DRAG’ON 170 VERBEKE XAVIER FRA HAPPYNESS RACING 171 VILA VAQUES DANIEL ESP DV4 POWERED BY MOTUL

2023 Dakar Rally Schedule

Stage Date Start and Finish Total | Special PROLOGUE December 31, 2022 SEA CAMP > SEA CAMP 10 km | 10 km STAGE 1 January 1, 2023 SEA CAMP > SEA CAMP 603 km | 368 km STAGE 2 January 2, 2023 SEA CAMP > ALULA 590 km | 431 km STAGE 3 January 3, 2023 ALULA > HA’IL 669 km | 447 km STAGE 4 January 4, 2023 HA’IL > HA’IL 573 km | 425 km STAGE 5 January 5, 2023 HA’IL > HA’IL 646 km | 375 km STAGE 6 January 6, 2023 HA’IL > AL DUWADIMI 876.68 km | 466 km STAGE 7 January 7, 2023 AL DUWADIMI > AL DUWADIMI 641.47 km | 473 km STAGE 8 January 8, 2023 AL DUWADIMI > RIYADH 722.41 km | 407 km REST January 9, 2023 RIYADH STAGE 9 January 10, 2023 RIYADH > HARADH 710 km | 439 km STAGE 10 January 11, 2023 HARADH > SHAYBAH 623 km | 114 km STAGE 11 January 12, 2023 SHAYBAH > EMPTY QUARTER MARATHON 426 km | 275 km STAGE 12 January 13, 2023 EMPTY QUARTER MARATHON > SHAYBAH 375 km | 185 km STAGE 13 January 14, 2023 SHAYBAH > AL-HOFUF 669 km | 154 km STAGE 14 January 15, 2023 AL-HOFUF > DAMMAM 414 km | 136 km

Best ever lineup of British Motocross Talent in Arenacross Tour for 2023

The Arenacross Tour presented by Fix Auto UK heads into its 2023 series with the best line up of British Motocross Pros ever seen in an arena, all with eyes firmly set on being crowned the first-ever official British Arenacross Champion.

The Pro class grid will be packed full of world ranking Motocross stars, reigning and former British Motocross champions, many of whom haven’t faced the challenge of Arenacross before.

In the mix are the 2022 MX1 and MX2 champions, namely Tommy Searle and Conrad Mewse, together with former champs Jake Nicholls, Elliott Banks Browne and Shaun Simpson. They’ll be joined by the first ever Arenacross Pro champion Adam Chatfield and British Arenacross experts Jack Brunell, Matt Bayliss and Joe Clayton.

In another first, the 2023 Arenacross series has attracted support from the major manufacturers with the teams running on KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda machinery.

The full list of 2023 Arenacross Pro riders includes:

GTCi Revo Kawasaki: Tommy Searle and Mel Pocock

Crendon Fastrack Honda: Conrad Mewse and Josh Gilbert

Tru7 Honda: Jake Nicholls and ‘rider to be announced’

Team Mark McCann 64: Elliott Banks Browne and Joe Clayton

Gabriel KTM: Shaun Simpson and Ben Clayton

Darjen Contractors Kawasaki: Matt Bayliss and Chris Bayliss

FUS Geartec Husqvarna: Adam Chatfield and Jake Preston

TLD GasGas: Jack Brunell and Jordan Booker

Apico Factory Racing: Martin Barr and Jack Lyndsay

Yamaha Ireland: Jason Meara and James Mackrel

Team ESP: Luke Burton and Jayden Ashwell.

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar

In light of economic and political conditions around the world, WESS Promotion GmbH have adjusted the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar and reduced the number of races to seven.

Faced with record, 40-year-high inflation rates, among other factors, the goal of this reduced schedule is to help ease financial costs for riders, teams, and organizers, as well as us as championship promoters. This adjustment will ensure that the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship can move in a healthy direction so all involved can best navigate the financially challenging years ahead.

The reduction in rounds of the championship does not mean that the series is giving up its international standing. There will still be events outside of Europe.

For the future, and specifically for 2023, this means that we will see a reduced calendar of seven races. Events that cannot be accommodated in 2023 will be considered in 2024 or thereafter. The series will race once in North America each year, but alternate between Red Bull Outliers in Canada and Red Bull TKO in the USA.

It is also planned that the 24MX Getzenrodeo and 24MX Hixpania will alternate as the Championship’s final event.

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar