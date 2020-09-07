Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 8, 2020

WESS Championship 2020 suspended

WESS Promotion GmbH would like to announce changes to the upcoming WESS Championship with no overall title set for 2020.

Due to the tightening of entry regulations for Great Britain, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine, it has made participation in the proposed opening round – Hawkstone Park Cross-Country – practically impossible for the majority of riders, media representatives including TV production and the organising team.

WESS Promotion GmbH, the promoter of the WESS Championship, has therefore decided to remove the race in Hawkstone Park from the series calendar.

With the three remaining events confronted with increasingly restrictive travel restrictions, the basis for a fair championship is now no longer possible. As a result, the logical decision from WESS Promotion GmbH is to suspend this year’s championship.

However, this only has an indirect influence on the planned 2020 WESS events. Independently, all organisers are continuing to host their respective events, adapted to COVID-19 restrictions, but without WESS Championship status.

This also applies in particular to Hawkstone Park on September 19/20. Ultimately, the current official restrictions will determine the final decision of the respective organisers. The likelihood that these restrictions will tighten in the next few weeks is expected.

In order to support the organisers and subsequently WESS, the factory teams from KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS are confirming their rider’s participation. In coordination with the respective national travel regulations, factory riders for whom participation is possible will be present. This course also applies to all national teams and private competitors. And in particular to the factory teams from other manufacturers who, with their participation and the achievements shown, have made a significant contribution to the rise of WESS as the world’s most recognised and popular enduro series.

The planning for the 2021 WESS Championship is already in full swing. With the optimistic assumption that general travel restrictions will be less dramatic, there are eight events on the preliminary calendar, including two overseas competitions.

AFT Springfield Mile 2020

AFT SuperTwins – Springfield Mile I

Sammy Halbert provided an undeniable reminder of his immense talent with a commanding performance in Saturday’s AFT SuperTwins Main Event at the Springfield Mile I presented by Memphis Shades. “Slammin’ Sammy” has long been regarded as one of the elite riders on the American Flat Track scene, but his 14th career Grand National Championship race win came as his first in more than four years.

Over that span, he’d found himself on the wrong end of Indian Motorcycle’s recent series domination. Now that he’s got an FTR750 of his own, Halbert once again figures to be a significant factor in the ’20 AFT SuperTwins title fight.

That possibility seemed obvious in Saturday’s 14-minute plus two lap Main at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois. Halbert and multi-time champ Jared Mees broke free from the pack as early as the race’s opening lap and settled in for what appeared likely to be a race-long shootout to the checkered flag.

After the two swapped the spot back and forth numerous times early, Mees seemed content to just sit on Halbert’s rear wheel and bide his time. However, with two minutes to go, Halbert proved that it was him, in fact, who was waiting to make his move.

At that point, Hablert threw down the fastest laps the track had seen all day. Mees had no answer and all he could do was watch Halbert sprint away to a near two-second margin of victory. Mees was able to cruise to second with a multi-rider fight for the final spot on the box more than ten seconds back of the win.

Springfield hero Jeffrey Carver Jr. took home third in the end, out-dueling fourth-placed Brandon Robinson and fifth-placed Davis Fisher. Reigning Grand National Champion Briar Bauman finished in seventh, 0.150 seconds behind Brandon Price.

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 Sammy Halbert Indian FTR750 26 Laps 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +1.98 3 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Indian FTR750 +10.449 4 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +10.49 5 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +11.769 6 Brandon Price Indian FTR750 +12.367 7 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +12.517 8 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 +13.58 9 Dalton Gauthier Harley-Davidson XG750R +13.639 10 Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson XG750R +15.13

AFT SuperTwins – Springfield Mile II

American Flat Track superstar Jared Mees added to his burgeoning Mile legend with a triumphant ride in Sunday’s thrilling Springfield Mile II presented by Memphis Shades at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois.

Almost from the start, the AFT SuperTwins Main Event took shape as a four-rider showdown emerged, one foreshadowed by the top fastest times clocked in the AFT SuperTwins SuperPole qualifying event. A battle featuring Mees, home-track hero Jeffrey Carver Jr., ‘13 Springfield double winner Brandon Robinson and reigning Grand National Champion Briar Bauman left fans breathless as the leaders diced it out throughout the race.

Robinson looked to be the first to drop from contention, drifting to more than a half second back when the high line stopped working for him with eight minutes to go. Rather than cruise to an easy fourth, however, he altered his strategy and made a dive-bombing low line work to his advantage. He officially rejoined the fray with five minutes left, just as Carver and Mees were throwing elbows at triple-digit speeds.

With two minutes to go, Bauman struggled to maintain the pace. He stayed close enough to take advantage should anything happen but didn’t appear to have what it took to go for the win. Carver, on the other hand, was in rare form; the Springfield crowd favorite was comfortable enough to blast around the high line while looking back over his shoulder at his rivals, sliding his FTR750 at full song. Unfortunately, his race ended in bitter disappointment when his machine broke while running a close second with less than two laps remaining.

That unfortunate turn of events for Carver left Mees and Robinson to decide the winner. Robinson attempted to square up Mees coming off of Turn 4 for the final time and nearly pulled it off, falling just 0.043 seconds short of victory. Bauman rounded out the podium just under two seconds back. Bronson Bauman won out over Davis Fisher and Bryan Smith in their battle for fourth.

Saturday’s winner, Sammy Halbert, was stuck in the second pack early before suffering a mechanical issue, which forced him out completely with eight minutes remaining on the clock, after another day of clocking very fast times in qualifying sessions and the AFT SuperTwins SuperPole.

As a result, Mees now boasts a relatively healthy title advantage over primary rival Bauman (132-119). Halbert remains in third with 95 points but lost most of his padding over Robinson (88) and the second Bauman (81) going into next weekend’s double header at Williams Grove Speedway.

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 25 Laps 2 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +0.043 3 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +1.991 4 Bronson Bauman Indian FTR750 +7.749 5 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +8.067 6 Bryan Smith Harley-Davidson XG750R +8.26 7 Dalton Gauthier Harley-Davidson XG750R +11.94 8 Jarod Vanderkooi Harley-Davidson XG750R +13.944 9 Ryan Varnes Indian FTR750 +14.928 10 Dan Bromley Indian FTR750 +14.935

AFT SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jared Mees 132 2 Briar Bauman 119 3 Sammy Halbert 95 4 Brandon Robinson 88 5 Bronson Bauman 81 6 Davis Fisher 71 7 Brandon Price 70 8 Jeffrey Carver Jr. 61 9 Bryan Smith 60 10 Dalton Gauthier 53 11 Jarod Vanderkooi 48 12 Dan Bromley 41 13 JD Beach 36 14 Robert Pearson 35 15 Kolby Carlile 25 16 Jay Maloney 24 17 Andrew Luker 22 18 Ryan Varnes 16 19 Larry Pegram 11

AFT Production Twins – Springfield Mile I

Ryan Varnes simply would not break despite being subjected to constant, intense pressure en route to his first-career Mile win in Saturday’s AFT Production Twins Main Event.

Following an eventful opening two laps in which Danny Eslick, Jeremiah Duffy, James Rispoli and Ben Lowe all took a turn at the lead, Varnes powered into first with eight minutes remaining on the clock. At that point it seemed likely to be just the next in a countless number of lead changes. However, as it turned out, the 2019 class runner-up wouldn’t relinquish the lead.

Varnes led a four-rider breakaway with Lowe, Rispoli, and Chad Cose close behind in his wake. Cose maneuvered into second and then spent the next six minutes plus two laps looking for any way past Varnes to no avail.

Thanks to an ideal combination of precision, patience, and power, Varnes held on to claim the checkered flag 0.116 seconds ahead of Cose. Lowe, in turn, tried his best to overhaul Cose in Turn 3 on the final lap, but came up just 0.027 seconds short in third.

Rispoli faded in the final minutes and reigning AFT Production Twins champ Cory Texter took full advantage. Texter dropped the ex-roadracing ace to fifth and clawed his way from some two seconds back to end up just over a half-second off the win in fourth.

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 19 Laps 2 Chad Cose Harley-Davidson XG750R +0.116 3 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +0.143 4 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +0.511 5 James Rispoli Harley-Davidson XG750R +3.836 6 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.984 7 Ryan Wells Kawasaki Ninja 650 +8.985 8 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 +10.095 9 Patrick Buchanan Kawasaki Ninja 650 +10.684 10 Dylan Bell Harley-Davidson XG750R +11.198

AFT Production Twins – Springfield Mile II

It took James Rispoli more than ten years to return to the top of the dirt track podium but only two races to get back there again. The AFT Production Twins points leader extended his championship advantage on Sunday with a victorious ride in an absolute stunner at the Springfield Mile.

Reigning champion Cory Texter stole the holeshot but was quickly eclipsed by the twin XG750Rs of Rispoli and Chad Cose. During the opening few minutes of the race, those three were in control; Cose did the bulk of the leading over Rispoli, with Texter keeping the honest from close behind in third.

However, when Ben Lowe blasted around the outside to move into second and then Hayden Gillim went way low to drive under the entire pack and briefly move into the lead, all bets were off.

An astonishing final five minutes saw eight riders within a half-second of the lead, trading positions in a relentless, nearly un-trackable fashion. Virtually every line was in play and none of the eight seemed any more likely than another to get to the checkered flag first.

The wild Main Event took another twist with less than a minute remaining on the clock when Patrick Buchanan went down and brought out the red flag.

After a short stoppage, the melee picked up right where it left off. At the restart, Varnes seized control of what had become a four-lap sprint to the stripe. Saturday’s winner held the lead spot until the clock hit 0:00 – indicating that two laps remained – and Cose and Lowe stormed up alongside.

Rispoli re-entered the picture as the white flag waved, diving under Cose to take the lead on the final lap. A perfect launch off of T4 secured the win, while Lowe and Cose also overhauled Varnes to finish in second and third, respectively.

Gillim finished fifth with Texter, Danny Eslick, Nick Armstrong, Ryan Wells, and Kevin Stollings finishing 6-10, all within one second of the win.

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 James Rispoli Harley-Davidson XG750R 17 Laps 2 Ben Lowe Yamaha MT-07 +0.091 3 Chad Cose Harley-Davidson XG750R +0.125 4 Ryan Varnes Kawasaki Ninja 650 +0.145 5 Hayden Gillim Harley-Davidson XG750R +0.326 6 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 +0.588 7 Danny Eslick Kawasaki Ninja 650 +0.613 8 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 +0.672 9 Ryan Wells Harley-Davidson XG750R +0.909 10 Kevin Stollings Kawasaki Ninja 650 +0.99

AFT Production Twins Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 James Rispoli 124 2 Ben Lowe 105 3 Cory Texter 104 4 Ryan Varnes 100 5 Danny Eslick 83 6 Chad Cose 69 7 Jeremiah Duffy 61 8 Nick Armstrong 52 9 Hayden Gillim 45 10 Cody Johncox 42 11 Patrick Buchanan 31 12 Dylan Bell 30 13 Morgen Mischler 26 14 Jacob Lehmann 25 15 Ryan Wells 22 16 Jimmy McAllister 20 17 Michael Inderbitzin 19 18 Mitch Harvat 19 19 Scott Barrett 17 20 Brock Schwarzenbacher 16 21 Garret Wilson 10 22 Kevin Stollings 9 23 Max Whale 9 24 Cameron Smith 6

2020 Springfield Short Track – Main Event 1

Perhaps the most anticipated showdown of the 2020 AFT Singles season in the pre-pandemic age was Henry Wiles versus Daniels at the Peoria TT. Even though COVID-19 made that an impossibility this year, American Flat Track fans were provided a most worthy alternative as the two waged an epic battle just an hour down the road in Springfield. However, for the bulk of the race, Mikey Rush seemed set to relegate their scrap to one for second place.

Expertly exploiting the ST skills that made him a winner in the discipline in both the premier class and at the AFT Singles level, Rush executed a couple quick moves to take control of the race in its opening stages. He then rode with teammate Daniels in formation behind him.

The two looked to power their way to an easy Estenson 1-2 before their getaway was cut short by a red flag with four minutes remaining on the clock. That development provided bonafide Short Track legend Wiles with another shot at the win. Wiles had raced forward all evening after starting his Semi from dead last, and the stoppage allowed him to reset from third, lining up just inches behind Rush and Daniels.

While Wiles took full advantage and pounced on Daniels immediately, Rush was simply too strong; the 2019 class runner-up more than had the measure of the field in terms of raw speed. He blasted off and ripped open a multi-second gap… at least until he lost that imposing advantage with just over one minute remaining on the clock.

Wiles inherited the lead following Rush’s mishap in Turn 2 and was well positioned to translate it into victory until Daniels pulled out a late strike. The second-year ace reeled in the veteran superstar and slid underneath him with just 12 seconds (+ two short laps) remaining to decide the race.

Once through, Daniels instantly opened up some breathing space and secured the checkered flag with 0.644 seconds to spare. Morgen Mischler held off Max Whale to claim the final spot on the box. Trent Lowe rounded out the top five. Rush remounted to finish in 13th.

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F 27 Laps 2 Henry Wiles Honda CRF450R +0.644 3 Morgen Mischler KTM 450 SX-F +1.738 4 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F +1.966 5 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +4.898 6 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +4.933 7 Jacob Lehmann Honda CRF450R +5.539 8 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F +6.415 9 Cameron Smith Honda CRF450R +6.567 10 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R +6.986

2020 Springfield Short Track – Main Event 2

All eyes were on polesitter Rush with the expectation that he might just take out his frustrations on the field in Main Event 2. However, any plans he held to make quick work of the competition were foiled when he was beaten off the line by heralded rookie Trevor Brunner.

Rush hounded Brunner for the opening handful of laps, but then the race took an unexpected shape. Once he’d settled in, Brunner slowly started edging away from Rush at the front.

From that point forward, the 2019 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winner performed like a battle-hardened ten-year pro. Despite a tricky racetrack and an increasingly opaque visor, Brunner cleared off to claim his maiden AFT Singles victory with 1.354 seconds in hand.

After the youngster had asserted himself at the front, things got a bit more interesting behind him. Race favorite Rush not only fell off the pace of the leader, he also fell into the clutches of Wiles and Whale.

Wiles slashed his way up from fifth early to ultimately finish in second and may have actually had the speed to challenge Brunner if he’d gotten away more cleanly. After losing out to Wiles with 30 seconds remaining on the clock, Rush was displaced off the podium altogether at the race end by Aussie Whale. Main Event 1 winner Daniels came home one position behind teammate Rush in fifth.

As a result of his double runner-up evening, Wiles now boasts a 20-point advantage in the title fight with 108 points to Daniels’ and Whale’s 88.

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Trevor Brunner Honda CRF450R 27 Laps 2 Henry Wiles Honda CRF450R +1.354 3 Max Whale Kawasaki KX450F +2.404 4 Michael Rush Yamaha YZ450F +2.712 5 Dallas Daniels Yamaha YZ450F +4.253 6 Andrew Luker Yamaha YZ450F +4.603 7 Jacob Lehmann Honda CRF450R +4.884 8 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +8.058 9 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R +8.113 10 Brandon Kitchen KTM 450 SX-F +8.629

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Henry Wiles 108 2 Dallas Daniels 88 3 Max Whale 88 4 Brandon Kitchen 81 5 Michael Rush 74 6 Shayna Texter 61 7 Chad Cose 57 8 Trent Lowe 56 9 Trevor Brunner 50 10 Tanner Dean 47 11 Michael Inderbitzin 46 12 Morgen Mischler 43 13 Cole Zabala 42 14 Ryan Wells 41 15 Cameron Smith 40 16 Andrew Luker 32 17 James Ott 29 18 Kevin Stollings 28 19 Jacob Lehmann 24 20 Aidan RoosEvans 24 21 Jesse Janisch 21 22 Justin Jones 6

2020 MXGP of Italy

Racing concluded for round six of the FIM Motocross World Championship, with the MXGP of Italy the first of three events taking place at the Monte Coralli circuit in Faenza, where Jeffrey Herlings took the double MXGP win, with Jeremy Seewer adding two runner up positions to his tally and Tony Cairoli completing the podium across both races. Aussie Mitchell Evans went 9-7.

Herlings now leads the MXGP class by 60-points, from Cairoli and Gajser, with Mitchell Evans in 12th.

2020 MXGP of Italy Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Herlings, Jeffrey NED KTM 25 25 50 2 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 22 22 44 3 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 20 20 40 4 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 15 18 33 5 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 18 15 33 6 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 13 16 29 7 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED GAS 14 13 27 8 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 12 14 26 9 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 16 10 26 10 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU HUS 11 12 23 11 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 9 8 17 12 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 10 5 15 13 Cervellin, Michele ITA YAM 8 6 14 14 Lupino, Alessandro ITA YAM 1 11 12 15 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 0 9 9 16 Walsh, Dylan GBR HON 6 3 9 17 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 7 1 8 18 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 0 7 7 19 Monticelli, Ivo ITA GAS 2 4 6 20 Rauchenecker, Pascal AUT KTM 3 2 5

2020 MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Herlings, J. NED KTM 263 2 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 203 3 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 196 4 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 186 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 178 6 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 173 7 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 155 8 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 153 9 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 146 10 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 137 11 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 104 12 Evans, M. AUS HON 92 13 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 73 14 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 69 15 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 66 16 Monticelli, I. ITA GAS 56 17 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 55 18 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 51 19 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 48 20 Paturel, B. FRA HON 45

2020 MXGP of Italy – MX2

In MX2 it was Maxime Renaux who came out on top, thanks to a 2-1 result, with Jago Geerts claiming the first MX2 win of the weekend but having to settle for third in Race 2, for second overall. Tom Vialle took third with a 4-2, while Australian Jed Beaton was consistent with two sixth place finishes.

Vialle now holds the MX2 lead by a narrow three-points, from Jago Geerts, with Renaux a distant third on 196-points, 58-points off second. Jet Beaton sits fourth overall, now 18-points off Renaux.

2020 MXGP of Italy MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Race 1 Race 2 Total 1 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 22 25 47 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 25 20 45 3 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 18 22 40 4 Boisrame, Mathys FRA KAW 20 18 38 5 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 15 15 30 6 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 12 14 26 7 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 14 10 24 8 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 13 9 22 9 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 16 4 20 10 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA HUS 6 13 19 11 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA KTM 11 8 19 12 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 0 16 16 13 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 9 5 14 14 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 0 12 12 15 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 0 11 11 16 Sikyna, Richard SVK KTM 10 0 10 17 Cenerelli, Gianmarco ITA HUS 7 1 8 18 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 8 0 8 19 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 0 7 7 20 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 0 6 6 21 Renkens, Nathan BEL KTM 2 3 5 22 Crawford, Nathan AUS HON 5 0 5

2020 MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 257 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 254 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 196 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 178 5 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 169 6 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 166 7 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 139 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 115 9 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 115 10 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 105 11 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 103 12 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 84 13 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 73 14 Forato, A. ITA HUS 66 15 Crawford, N. AUS HON 65 16 Rubini, S. FRA HON 62 17 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 59 18 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 43 19 Genot, Cyril BEL YAM 41 20 Sikyna, R. SVK KTM 36 21 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 35 22 Sydow, Jeremy GER GAS 35 23 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 34 24 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 33 25 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 33 26 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 27

2020 TrialGP World Championship – Isola 2000

Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou comes away from France as leader of the World Championship after a Saturday victory and third place on Sunday, with this season to feature all trials as two-day events.

In the opening of the FIM TrialGP World Championship event, an error in the official timing of several sections led the race organisation to make the decision to cancel the first of the three laps. Thus, all scores were based on the times from the second and third laps.

Toni Bou produced a near-perfect trial, scoring a single penalty mark on the second lap and picking up just three on the third. The Repsol Honda Team rider was also penalised with two points for running short of time. The total tally of six points meant Toni Bou was the rider accruing the least number of points at the end of the first day of competition in France.

The second trial on Sunday, featured some modified sections and saw Toni Bou suffer throughout the event, with the current world champion experienced back pains which caused cramps in the rider’s right arm.

The Repsol Honda Team rider battled hard over the three-lap Isola 2000 course and was, in the end, able to salvage a result out of a tough day to finish on the third step of the podium. The weekend results mean that Toni is the TrialGP World Championship leader.

Next stop for the TrialGP World Championship will be in Pobladura de las Regueras, Spain, on September 12 and 13 with another two-day trial.

Toni Bou

“It was a very difficult day, continuing with yesterday’s physical discomfort and the pain in my back that caused cramp in my right arm. I was not happy for most of the day and it was quite hard. I think the balance of the weekend is positive considering the condition that I found myself in. It will be a very difficult championship for us as the trials are very close together. Even so, we will fight to be at our best for the next one.”

TrialGP of France Round 1 2020 Results

Pos Rider Nat Team Man. Points 1 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team Montesa 6 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team Vertigo 11 3 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team Sherco 14 4 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team TRRS 20 5 CASALES Jorge SPA Gas Gas Factory Team Gas Gas 25 6 FUJINAMI Takahisa JPN Repsol Honda Team Montesa 29 7 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Beta Factory Racing Beta 33 8 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas Gas Gas 34 9 DABILL James GBR Beta Factory Racing Beta 36 10 PRICE Jack GBR Vertigo Factory Team Vertigo 52 11 PEACE Dan GBR Sherco Factory Team Sherco 55 12 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA RG Team Montesa 58

TrialGP of France Round 2 2020 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Team Points 1 RAGA Adam SPA TRRS Factory Team 33 2 BUSTO Jaime SPA Vertigo Factory Team 40 3 BOU Toni SPA Repsol Honda Team 41 4 FAJARDO Jeroni SPA Sherco Factory Team 46 5 CASALES Jorge SPA Gas Gas Factory Team 48 6 FUJINAMI Takahisa JPN Repsol Honda Team 53 7 GELABERT Miquel SPA Gas Gas 55 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Beta Factory Racing 59 9 PRICE Jack GBR Vertigo Factory Team 72 10 MARCELLI Gabriel SPA RG Team 74 11 DABILL James GBR Beta Factory Racing 76 12 PEACE Dan GBR Sherco Factory Team 102

2020 TrialGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Points 1 BOU Toni ESP Montesa 35 2 BUSTO Jaime ESP Vertigo 34 3 RAGA SANS Adam ESP TRRS 33 4 FAJARDO Jeroni ESP Sherco 28 5 CASALES Jorge ESP Gas Gas 22 6 FUJINAMI Takahisa JPN Montesa 20 7 GELABERT ROURA Miquel ESP Gas Gas 17 8 BINCAZ Benoit FRA Beta 17 9 PRICE Jack GBR Vertigo 13 10 DABILL James GBR Beta 12 11 MARCELLI Gabriel ESP Montesa 10 12 PEACE Dan GBR Sherco 9

Brett Metcalfe dominates South Australian MX Championships

South Australia’s most decorated racer, Brett Metcalfe, went undefeated on his way to two South Australian Championships, culminating in overall victory over the August 29-30 weekend. While 2020 has been a strange year, Metcalfe has used this time to fully recover from years of injuries.

The Penrite Honda team have remained active throughout the year and continue to participate in as many races as possible, Metcalfe continued racing in Robe, South Australia over the weekend.

Brett Metcalfe

“Its been almost 20 years since I last competed in our state championship and to win 18 races from 18 starts and two championships this year in front of my kids is priceless, to share it with them has been really special. The last time I raced the championship I was just a kid so it’s really come full circle as my kids also raced the championship. Overall, it has been an amazing time for my family and I. I must admit this is the best I have felt in years. Most years, riders’ race with injuries and sometimes it hinders their results. I have used this year to fully recover from all of my injuries and I feel strong and fit. I love racing and my children both started racing this year. There is still a lot of state-based racing happening and I look forward to racing as often as I can. I still hope the nationals get up and going.”

Metcalfe’s presence has been well received and the graphics he raced with over the weekend to support the Children’s Hospital received rave reviews. Team owner, Yarrive Konsky appreciates everyone’s efforts and thanks the kids who took the time to draw the designs and Sam from SK Designs for donating his time and product, “This is something we will try and do every year, it was great to engage with our young fans” said Konsky.

SA Championships MX 1 Pro Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Brett METCALFE 315 2 Mitchell NORRIS 284 3 Daniel BANKS 242 4 Matt CLARKE 227 5 Jayden PILGRIM 217 6 Joshua TILBROOK 216 7 Thomas LARWOOD 213 8 Tylor THOMPSON 198 9 Daniel ALLEN 191 10 Siegah WARD 162 11 Warren CARROLL 82 12 Dave HEASMAN 22

SA Championships Veterans A – Final Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Brett METCALFE 315 2 Charlie HOLLIS 284 3 Anthony SLADE 246 4 Glynn HUMPHREYS 229 5 Shane CARPENTER 217 6 Paul MCLEAN 208 7 Andrew SWANSON 207 8 Daniel STRAMKOWSKI 141 9 Troy CRADDOCK 87 10 Luke SWEETMAN 73 11 Peter ROSSI 73 12 Dave HEASMAN 62 13 Scott BAKER 61 14 Warren CARROLL 32 15 Christopher Copley 0

Australian SX joins cancellation list for 2020

The continuing restrictions surrounding travel within Australia continue to play havoc with Motorcycling Australia’s attempts to successfully formulate a plan of action in regards to the running of the Australian Motocross and Supercross Championships.

While M.A. still retains the hope of running the Australian Motocross Championship, this afternoon they conceded defeat and officially cancelled the 2020 Australian Supercross Championship. Organisers of the Australian Supercross Championship have now shifted their focus towards a bigger and better series for next year.

AUS SX Holdings Co-Founder and Director Adam Bailey expressed disappointment in the inability to run a series for 2020, however expects season 2021 to be one of the best championships that supercross in Australia has ever seen.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, mirrored Bailey’s disappointment, however is confident the right decision was made and is equally committed to ’21.

The Australian Supercross Championship has grown exponentially over the past five years, with fans, riders and brands alike from all over the world, interested in what the Southern Hemisphere has to offer. Series 2021 promises to be bigger and generate more interest than ever before following this year’s layoff.

Earlier today M.A. had also announced the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Speedway Senior and Junior Sidecar Championships which were scheduled to be held at Olympic Park, on November 6 and 7, this year, and that the 2020 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship which was due to run on October 31, at Gillman Speedway, South Australia, will now be delayed until 2021.

Mildura Motorcycle Club in consultation with Motorcycling Australia made the tough decision to cancel both the 2020 Australian Speedway Senior and Junior Sidecar Championships, with Mildura Motorcycle Club President, Neale Hancock saying, “While we understand that speedway fans, and competitors will be disappointed, the Mildura Motorcycle Club in consultation with MA had to make the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Championships. I would like to thank our members who have put significant work into preparing for this championship. I would also like to thank, the riders, passengers, event sponsors, and fans for their patience during this global pandemic, and rest assured that we will come back bigger, better and stronger in 2021.”

The 2021 Australian Senior and Junior Sidecar Championships will now be held at Olympic Park, Mildura, on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24, 2021. Qualifying along with the Australian Junior Championship will take place on Friday, April 23 with the Australian Senior Championship taking place on Saturday April 24.

FIM Oceania announced that the Speedway Riders Association of SA will host the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship on April 17, at Gillman Speedway, a week prior to the 2021 Australian Speedway Sidecar Championships.

Speedway fans can also get excited when the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Championships for solo riders is set to be held on January 30, at Gillman Speedway, in what will be an exciting start to the 2021 racing year and will be another FIM Oceania event not to be missed.

Swiss & German NIGHT of the JUMPs postponed to 2021

The NIGHT of the JUMPs team has announced after trying everything with local partners in both Switzerland and Germany, that the revised 2020 World Tour Championship which was scheduled to begin in Basel on September 5th, will now have to be postponed until 2021.

The 2020 Basel round of NIGHT of the JUMPs would have been the rescheduled start of the official Freestyle Motocross World Tour Championship, creating the opportunity for Switzerland to host the opening round of the World Championship series for the first time ever in NIGHT of the JUMPs 20 years of hosting the series.

The event has been postponed to potentially a much safer time, in September 25, 2021 which allows for the world to try and breathe and hope that the Corona Virus has declined in infection rates, and to allow for safer protocols to allow for live events to return in Switzerland.

NIGHT of the JUMPs were then planning to host the next two rounds of competition on German soil, which now have also been officially postponed. The Freestyle of Nations event scheduled for Cologne on October 10 has now been postponed and the new date will be officially released in the coming weeks. Cologne is held every two years inside the Lanxess Arena, alongside the huge Intermot motorcycle expo.

The final German round of competition for 2020 was to be held in Munich on November 1st, however this event has now been postponed to the new date of March 13th, 2021. Which could potentially become the first round of NIGHT of the JUMPs competition in Season 2021.

Baja TT do Pinhal to host opening round of FIM Bajas World Cup

Portugal will mark the return of the 2020 FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup when it hosts Baja TT do Pinhal on Saturday, September 12-13.

After the usual scrutineering and administration checks, 51 motorcycles, 15 quads and 63 SSVs registered for the two-day event will tackle around 328 competitive kilometres along rural tracks in the district of Castelo Branco in central Portugal.

After many months of inactivity, riders are relishing the prospect of hitting the tracks and rediscovering the thrill of racing on their bikes and quads or behind the wheel of their SSVs.

Following the routine checks on Saturday morning at the municipal swimming pool in Vila Velha de Rodão, the eight motorcycle riders, three Quads and three SSVs registered for the FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup (provisional list) will tackle a course of 95 km. Two special stages totalling 232km will run on Sunday, September 13.

The nerve centre of the race is located in Vila Velha de Rodão, a small town on the banks of the Tagus River. Nearby is the famous “Portas de Rodão”, a rocky escarpment declared a Natural Monument of Portugal and the narrowest passage of the Tagus on its route through Portugal.

Polish rider Maciek Giemza (Husqvarna) is also entered in the Baja TT do Pinhal in the Junior category. His team-mate Adam Tomiczek (Husqvarna) – winner of the Hungarian Baja last year – will also face Sebastian Bühler (Hero), Mario Patrão (KTM), CS Santosh (Hero) and two female riders – Sara Garcia (Yamaha) and Rosa Romero Font (KTM).