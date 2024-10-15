Moto2 and Moto3 tweaks for 2025

The Grand Prix Commission has approved some sporting and technical regulation updates for Moto2 and Moto3 in 2025.

Moto2 and Moto3 Technical Regulations – Effective 2025

Art. 2.6.3.2.23 Moto3 chassis and engine price cap

After a ten-year fixed term, the price cap for the Moto3 rolling chassis and engine will be marginally raised in order to better balance the cost increases currently borne solely by manufacturers.

Art. 2.6 Moto3 specification freeze

Following the approval of a previous request from a manufacturer to upgrade their Moto3 engine, the subsequent specification freeze of all performance parts (engine and chassis) for machines in the Moto3 class has been extended until the end of 2026.

Art. 2.5.2 Moto2 concession manufacturer test days

The allowance of private test days for Moto2 manufacturers with concessions has been increased from seven to nine.

Moto2 and Moto3 Sporting Regulations

Effective 2025

Art. 1.3, 1.15. 1.16 Session Format

After the success of the new format in the MotoGP class providing a balance between entry to Q2 and track time for teams and riders to work on setup, the session structure for Moto2 and Moto3 will change to establish consistency across the Grand Prix classes. This will give the Moto2 and Moto3 classes two Free Practice sessions that do not count towards entry to Q2 and one Practice session on Friday afternoon that will decide the entrants to Q2.

Art. 1.18.19 Rain on grid procedure

The rain on grid procedure for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will be brought in line with MotoGP to create consistency across the Grand Prix classes. In case of rain on the grid in Moto2 or Moto3, bikes will now be pushed into pit lane to make adjustments.