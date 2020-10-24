Cameron Beaubier heads to Moto2

After a successful nine-year tenure with Yamaha in the U.S. National road racing championship, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, has released Cameron Beaubier from the second year of his contract to allow him to pursue his dream of a World title. The five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion will campaign for the crown next season in the Moto2 Championship with the American Racing team.

“I am so thankful for all of the great years that I’ve had with Yamaha. It’s been an amazing journey. Tom (Halverson) and Keith (McCarty) took a chance on me when I was just a young kid coming back from Europe. It’s pretty crazy just how fast it’s gone by, these last nine years. We’re so focused every weekend to win races and be the fastest guy on the track at all times, but when you just sit back and think about all the great moments, it is pretty special. I’m really excited to go over and start this new chapter in my career in the MotoGP paddock with American Racing, but I’m also bummed to leave the family we’ve created here. I’ve had great role models, on and off the track, with everyone at Yamaha. It really is a family to me. I’ll definitely cherish these moments for sure.”

Beaubier has raised the bar in the class this season, scoring 13 wins to clinch his fifth Superbike title a weekend early. With a career total of 51 victories in the class, the Californian sits third on the all-time win list behind his former teammate Josh Hayes and moved up to second on the championship list with title number five. Beaubier looks to add more wins to his tally this weekend at the season finale in Laguna Seca with the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“With Cameron having a dominant year and clinching his fifth AMA Superbike championship in MotoAmerica, now is the perfect time for him to move up to the world level. We’re really excited that he has a chance to join a Moto2 team with American Racing. We thank Cameron for all of the hard work he’s put in over the years and the great results that he’s brought us at Yamaha. We wish him the best moving forward.”