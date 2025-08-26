MotoAmerica 2026

MotoAmerica has announced that its Stock 1000 class will no longer be a standalone category in 2026, as it will merge into the MotoAmerica Superbike class and be renamed the MotoAmerica Superbike Cup.

The aim of this move is to help grow the premier MotoAmerica Superbike grid while also bringing more attention and opportunities to riders competing in the Superbike Cup.

Racers in the Superbike Cup will earn points for both championships, and the class will also get podium recognition.

Having the Superbike Cup in the Superbike class also provides a scenario where a Superbike Cup rider could end up standing on both the Superbike and Superbike Cup podiums.

Balancing rules will also be in effect for the Superbike Cup, with lower-performing motorcycles given more allowances than the higher-performing motorcycles.

“We know that this change will be a good one as it will not only give us more motorcycles on our Superbike grids but also create a more competitive, tightly packed field thanks to the allowances granted to the Stock machines,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “With the level of the current production motorcycles, there will be tracks where the Superbike Cup racers could run close to the front of the Superbike class. Having the Superbike Cup class in the Superbike class also gives the Cup racers the opportunity to compete at all nine of our venues and in all 20 of our Superbike races.”

MotoAmerica has also announced that its current Superbike rules package will remain in effect through the 2027 season.

Provisional rules for the 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship can be found HERE.