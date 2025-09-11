MotoE being mothballed

After seven years of failing to spark genuine interest among motorcycle racing fans, Dorna have pulled the plug on MotoE, at least for now.

The FIM and Dorna Sports have confirmed that the electric motorcycle racing category will be placed into “hibernation”, or, in their words, a hiatus, at the end of this current 2025 season.

It seems they’ve finally accepted what’s been obvious for some time: no matter how much money organisations and governments throw at it, the wider motorcycling public isn’t ready to embrace a fully electric world championship. The circuit breaker may come, but that time isn’t now.

The decision follows a similar move by the Isle of Man TT, which quietly shelved its once-promising TT Zero category at the end of 2019.

TT Zero was far more compelling than MotoE has ever managed to be, largely thanks to the wildly varied machinery fielded by the likes of Mugen and an array of university-backed teams. It brought genuine innovation and intrigue to the Isle of Man TT paddock, which is something MotoE has struggled to capture with its controlled machinery. Unfortunately, limited numbers of entrants eventually forced TT organisers’ hand, but given the choice, I’d love to see TT Zero revived long before MotoE makes another lap.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“Today we announce the suspension of the FIM MotoE World Championship as from the end of this season. In fact, and despite all the best efforts to promote this innovative category together with Dorna, the truth is that we haven’t reached our objectives, nor has the industry associated with performance electric bikes. The racing has been really fantastic and I would like to thank all the riders and teams that have competed in MotoE, and of course Dorna. Together we look to the future and are ready to embrace any new innovations and technologies.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta – CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports