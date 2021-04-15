Official FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Jerez test – Day Three

The second and final test for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup class of 2021 concluded overnight at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto After the race simulation on Tuesday it was back to standard sessions on Wednesday. But not quite standard running, as instead it became a mad dash for a laptime.

Granado hit first, nearing Aegerter’s new lap record, before the Swiss rider hit back and bettered it. But the Brazilian wasn’t done and put in a 1m47.065 to re-emerge as the fastest rider of the day, test, and now, the fastest ever MotoE rider round Jerez. After the mad dash in the morning, the wind then picked up too, leaving no one able to depose Granado later in the day.

Eric Granado – P1

“I’m very happy. We’ve progressed every day and have improved our times in each session. In the final session we were able to break the circuit record, and I’m very satisfied with ending preseason on top. I am very excited about the first Grand Prix of the year. I want to thank ONE Energy Racing for the great job that we’ve done together, and now I’m focusing on the race on May 2nd.”

So how fast are the MotoE bikes?

How does that new 1m47.065 MotoE lap record compare to the combustion engine classes? The MotoGP all time best lap is 1m36.705; Moto2 is 1m41.109; while the single-cylinder 250 cc Moto3 category best is 1m45.465. For the production bike based classes the WorldSBK pole record is 1m38.247 while the WorldSSP benchmark is 1m41.775.

Cardelus had close company too. Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) was less than a tenth off the Andorran and slotted into fourth, with Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) ultimately winning the rookie battle as the impressive youngster completes the top five.

Fermín Aldeguer – P5

“We finish the last preseason test with the aim to compete as soon as possible. During the three days in Jerez, I felt comfortable on the bike and I rode in very competitive times. The adaptation to MotoE is being good and in two weeks we will see the first real test in the Spanish Grand Prix race.”

Reigning Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) was sixth and was one of those who packed up a little early, with second rookie Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) in seventh and the last rider in the 47s.

Miquel Pons – P7

“Good days of testing for us. We’ve learned a lot and improved in every session. We did a great race simulation, P3, podium, so I am happy about that. We could try the bike on race mode and try some overtaking maneuvers. I am leaving Jerez with a good feeling and I am looking forward to the first race on May 2nd.”

Lukas Tulovic (Tech 3 E-Racing) was shuffled down to eighth by less than a tenth, with a tight group forming in the mid top ten.

Lukas Tulovic – P8

“I was really looking forward to this test after being off the MotoE bike for six weeks. I really enjoyed the first laps. Together with the team, we made great progress during the first two days. We were working on the bike, improved the lap time and my pace by quite a lot. In the race simulation I was fourth, which was great as well. I have to admit, that I struggled a bit to lower my lap time further this morning, so overall the last day was not my best. But in general, I’m very happy about the progress we’ve made and I feel truly ready to start the season here at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto very soon.”

MotoE rookie but Grand Prix veteran Yonny Hernandez (Octo Pramac MotoE) continued his solid progress and adaptation, the Colombian moving up to slot into eighth overall and taking sixth in the final session. He fought off fellow electric debutant Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) by just 0.009 as the Japanese rider completed the top ten overall.

2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Team Gresini MotoE), meanwhile, was P12 overall behind compatriot Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) as the latter returns from injury.

María Herrera – P13

“These three days have helped me to continue getting to know the bike and to improve for the race. We have an ideal lap better than the actual lap time; this means we have room for improvement. I am happy because we have worked well. It is taking us a bit, because it is not easy, but we are in good times to fight with the top 5 group and to aim for a podium this year. Little by little we will succeed.”

MotoE Testing Top Five