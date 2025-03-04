2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

It’s full steam ahead at Patrick Li’s Melbourne motorcycle dealership, MotoGo Yamaha, as his team readies new Yamaha YZF-R1M machines to meet FIM Asia Road Racing Championship regulations. With preparations in full swing, the bikes will soon be shipped to Thailand for the ARRC Official Test at Chang International Circuit late next month.

The ARRC rules are relatively closely aligned with ASBK, but slight differences exist, such as the allowance for GYTR cams and valve springs.

Rising teenager star Cameron Dunker will race the MotoGo Yamaha against some extremely experienced and capable Superbike riders in the ARRC, with the first round getting underway at Buriram on April 27. Dunker will need to adapt to the Dunlop control tyre used in the ARRC while learning a swag of new circuits in 2025.

Team Owner Patrick Li is thrilled to introduce his MotoGo brand to the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, with promising young talent Cam Dunker leading the charge. Aware of the high level of competition in Asia, Patrick is eager to contend for top results while helping Cameron gain valuable experience in other championships. An opportunity that Cam is thankful for.

Cam Dunker

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity that Patrick has given me to race in Asia this year. I feel we have a strong bike and package to be able to fight at the front.”

Dunker won’t be the only Australian on the ARRC Superbike grid, as Lachlan Epis is set to continue his Asian adventure in 2025. Additionally, an Australian youngster is expected to compete in the TVS Asia One Make Championship, where riders race on identical TVS Apache RR310 motorcycles.

Unlike many of his peers who have already gained overseas experience in the Asia Talent Cup, Red Bull Rookies Cup, or various European junior competitions, Dunker has steadily progressed through the ranks of the ASBK Championships.

An alumnus of the ASBK OJC, Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, Supersport and now Superbike competitions, the 17-year-old now has an entire season of experience behind him on a Superbike. His debut season in 2024 an important stepping stone with the Heath Griffin and Jamie Stauffer run Penrite Yamaha squad in 2024.

This season, 2025, Dunker joined forces with Patrick Li’s MotoGo Yamaha squad and finished with a best of fourth place at the Phillip Island season opener late last month.

Cameron Dunker became the youngest-ever rider to win the Australian Supersport Championship when he took the title on his 16th birthday in December, 2023.

Earlier in 2023 Dunker had already taken out the 190 cc category in the FIM MiniGP Australia Series.

That success came a year after the then 14-year-old took out the 300 Supersport and YMF R3 Cup double in 2022. It is fair to say that Dunker is certainly one of Australia’s most promising young talents.

Like so many of the best Aussie road racers Dunker got his start in Dirt Track. He already had a stack of Junior Dirt Track Championships under his belt in that discipline before turning a wheel on the tarmac in a one-off ride in the Oceania Junior Cup in 2019. Dunker then made the full-time switch to road racing in 2020, finishing third in the OJC that year.

2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship Calendar