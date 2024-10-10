ASBK 2025

MotoGo Yamaha

ASBK Supersport championship leader Jonathan Nahlous will join the MotoGo Yamaha Racing team in 2025, stepping up to the Superbike class to ride a Yamaha YZF-R1M. Joining him in the team will be Supersport 300 front runner Will Nassif, who will be progressing to the Supersport class on board a Yamaha YZF-R6.

Nahlous, an eighteen-year-old rider who hails from Western Sydney, has enjoyed a breakout year in the ASBK Supersport class amassing five race wins this season to lead the standings by forty points heading into the final round. JJ is known for his smooth riding style and has remained cool under pressure this year, now looking forward to the challenge of racing against the nation’s best riders in the same team as his good mate, Will.

The addition of Nassif presents the MotoGo Yamaha team with a perfect opportunity to enter the Supersport class, the sixteen-year-old from Manly on the Northern Beaches of Sydney has adapted quickly to road racing after starting in Supersport 300 in 2022. Since then he has established himself as a regular front runner and picked up his first ASBK victory at Phillip Island this September.

Jonathan Nahlous

“I can’t thank Patrick and the team at MotoGo enough for the opportunity to race a Superbike next year. This season has already been amazing, I feel like I have grown so much as a rider and it’s only made me hungry for more. I’d like to also thank my family, particularly my dad for helping so much in getting to this stage – now we have a special job to complete in Supersport at The Bend in a few weeks before getting ready ready for 2025. I’m so excited and can’t wait to race the superbike!”

Will Nassif

“Now seems like the perfect time to make the move to Supersport. I’ve only been road racing a short time, but ever since I watched my dad racing Superbikes when I was younger I’ve been fascinated by the speed! JJ and I are already great friends and training partners, we push each other hard so I feel like the MotoGo team will be a great environment. I’ve been doing a lot of supermotard practice with the help of Damian Cudlin to prepare me for the R6, learning how to back the bike in and get the most out of a particular package. I can’t wait for 2025!”

Patrick Li

“Firstly I’d like to thank Bryan Staring for his contribution to the team over the last two years. His experience has enabled MotoGo Yamaha to grow and learn as we prepare for this next step forward. I’ve always been motivated to offer the chance to young riders to show their potential in the premier class of ASBK, and Jonathan has shown this year that he has the maturity and ability to succeed on a Superbike. We start something new with Will in Supersport, he caught my eye with his outstanding race craft and we’re proud to be a part of their career progression.”

Further details regarding team personnel will be released in the coming weeks as they are finalised, as well as an announcement regarding the plans MotoGo Yamaha Racing have to compete in the 2025 Asia Road Racing Championship.