Sepang Shakedown Test Times

The Sepang Shakedown Test wrapped up overnight after three days of testing at the Malaysian venue ahead of the Official Test at the same venue late this week, Wednesday to Friday, when the entire MotoGP field will get down to work.

The Shakedown Test only featured test riders from most manufacturers, while those brands that have special concessions due to lacklustre performance in recent times, Honda and Yamaha, are permitted to use all riders at their disposal in their quest to close the gap to the bullets from Bologna.

MotoGP’s three new rookies for the 2025 season were also on track: Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati), and Somkiat Chantra (LCR Honda).

Alex Rins topped the timesheets on Saturday with a 1m58.745 on the Monster Energy Yamaha. On Sunday, Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) led for most of the session with a 1m58.103, before being dethroned in the final minutes by Fabio Quartararo. The Monster Energy Yamaha #20 became the only one to break into the 1:57s, clocking a 1:57.794.

For comparison, Pecco Bagnaia’s pole lap at Sepang last year set an all-time lap record of 1m56.337. At the November 2024 event, Ducati locked out the front two rows, with Miller (then on a KTM) in seventh at 1m57.558. Followed by the Monster Energy Yamaha pairing of Fabio Quartararo (1m57.592s) and Alex Rins (1m57.726), who qualified eighth and ninth at Sepang last year.

Another rider who made a late leap up the leaderboard on Sunday was Aleix Espargaro. The Spaniard taking to his new Honda testing role with relish and certainly putting in the work, finishing the test with a bet of 1m58.103, equalling Miller’s best. An almost identical time to what Espargaro achieved during qualifying at Sepang on the Aprilia last November. It will be interesting to see if Espargaro remains the fastest Honda when the incumbent Honda full-time riders join the fray later this week.

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) was impressive in fourth place at a track that historically has not been a good venue for Aprilia. The reigning Moto2 champ just ahead of KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and new Gresini Ducati recruit Fermin Aldeguer. Ogura also looked impressive on long runs.

Fermin Aldeguer

“These were three very important test days. After a long winter break, my body responded well, and I have to say we improved lap by lap. Not only in terms of lap times (there’s still a long way to go to match the best), but especially in terms of feeling on the bike. Time attack was never the main goal of these three days, but still we were quite fast. I’m satisfied—the teamwork is improving, and my ability to communicate my sensations to the technicians is also growing. Now we’ll take a short break, and then we’ll test our skills with all the riders on track.”

Alex Rins was seventh on Sunday while fellow Yamaha rider Miguel Oliveir was eighth, just ahead of KTM Test rider Dani Pedrosa, Ducati Test rider Michele Pirro and Aprilia Test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) looks to be having a slightly more difficult transition to MotoGP with the Thai rider rounding out the bottom of the time-sheets. The upcoming tests will be pivotal for Somkiat and the team, offering them the chance to make improvements before the first race of the 2025 season.

Somkiat Chantra

“It’s been an intense test; I’m adapting to everything as it’s all new and different. I need to improve on stopping the bike, as it’s the area in which I struggle the most. The next tests will be important to keep adjusting things and improve. Step by step, I’m getting a clearer idea, and I can ask and learn from the rest of the Honda riders, which is helpful”.

The full complement of MotoGP riders and Test riders will be back in action on Wednesday for three busy days of testing at the sultry Malaysian venue. Last year, it was a Ducati 1-2-3-4 at the 2024 Sepang pre-season test, with Bagnaia leading the way on 1m56.682.

