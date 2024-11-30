2024 MotoGP Crash Report

2024 MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 crash data.

No testing sessions or support races have been included in these figures. MotoE crashes are also not included.

Total falls by season in MotoGP

Season Events MotoGP Falls Average falls per event 2024 20 335 16.8 2023 20 358 17.9 2022 20 335 16.7 2021 18 278 15.4 2020 14 180 12.8 2019 19 220 11.6 2018 19 303 15.9 2017 18 313 17.4 2016 18 288 16.0 2015 18 225 11.9

2024 falls by MotoGP permanent rider

Rider 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Pedro Acosta 28 Marc Marquez 23 14 2 22 18 29 24 Alex Marquez 14 19 21 21 21 Jack Miller 17 15 8 12 14 21 20 Brad Binder 10 9 9 15 19 Aleix Espargaro 12 10 12 18 14 23 19 Augusto Fernandez 23 19 Marco Bezzecchi 23 20 18 Joan Mir 12 5 8 11 24 17 Jorge Martin 14 15 16 15 Franco Morbidelli 11 8 5 2 10 7 15 Johann Zarco 9 17 15 10 18 13 13 Enea Bastianini 15 18 13 13 Fabio di Giannantonio 12 13 13 Alex Rins 12 8 8 12 7 8 10 Maverick Vinales 4 6 4 4 2 7 10 Pecco Bagnaia 14 8 7 14 7 9 Fabio Quartararo 6 8 7 7 9 9 Raul Fernandez 9 13 8 Takaaki Nakagami 15 7 9 12 12 12 7 Miguel Oliveira 9 8 12 9 15 6 Luca Marini 9 7 16 4

2024 falls by rider all classes

1 Pedro Acosta MotoGP 28 2 Marc Marquez MotoGP 24 3 Alex Marquez MotoGP 21 4 Jack Miller MotoGP 20 5 Brad Binder MotoGP 19 5 Aleix Espargaro MotoGP 19 5 Augusto Fernandez MotoGP 19 6 David Almansa Moto3 18 6 Filippo Farioli Moto3 18 6 Zonta VD Goorbergh Moto2 18 6 Marco Bezzecchi MotoGP 18 7 Joan Mir MotoGP 17 8 Ayumu Sasaki Moto2 15 8 Jorge Martin MotoGP 15 8 Franco Morbidelli MotoGP 15 8 Johann Zarco MotoGP 15

2024 falls by circuit all classes

2011-2024 MotoGP falls

2011-2024 falls all classes

2011-2024 falls Moto2 / Moto3

Total falls by season in Moto2

Season Events Moto2 Falls Average falls per event 2024 20 268 13.4 2023 20 344 17.2 2022 20 428 21.4 2021 18 367 20.4 2020 15 292 19.4 2019 19 347 18.3 2018 19 418 22.0 2017 18 434 24.1 2016 18 364 20.0 2015 18 352 19.5

Total falls by season in Moto3

Season Events Moto3 Falls Average falls per event 2024 20 262 13.1 2023 20 307 15.4 2022 20 343 17.5 2021 18 305 16.9 2020 15 250 16.6 2019 19 404 21.3 2018 19 356 18.7 2017 18 379 21.0 2016 18 410 23.0 2015 18 409 22.7

Data and tables supplied by Dorna