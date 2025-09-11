MotoGP Hall of Fame

MotoGP turned the spotlight on its own history on Thursday night in Rimini, unveiling the new MotoGP Hall of Fame in a lavish ceremony at the Teatro Amintore Galli. It was billed as “MotoGP Iconic”, and for once, the hype wasn’t misplaced.

The biggest names in the sport’s history packed the theatre, bringing with them a staggering 23 World Championships and over 300 premier class victories.

The night celebrated the legends who shaped MotoGP, looked ahead to its future, and saw the launch of a reimagined Tower of Champions trophy and the announcement of three new Legends to be inducted in 2026.

The Hall of Fame aims to honour the giants of the sport, those who defined eras, broke records, and became synonymous with MotoGP itself. The first group of inductees paid tribute to past heroes who are no longer with us: Umberto Masetti, Geoff Duke, John Surtees, Mike Hailwood, Phil Read and Barry Sheene.

They were followed by some of the sport’s living icons, many of whom were in attendance or sent messages. Giacomo Agostini, eight-time champion with 68 wins, led the tributes. Then came Kenny Roberts, Freddie Spencer, Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey and his great rival Kevin Schwantz.

From there, the focus shifted to more recent greats: Mick Doohan, who sent his congratulations from Australia, before Casey Stoner, the first rider to deliver a premier class title for Ducati.

Dani Pedrosa joined the roll call with 112 podiums and 31 wins, followed by three-time champion Jorge Lorenzo.

And finally, the night closed as the curtain rose on The Doctor himself, Valentino Rossi, celebrating his seven premier class crowns in the very theatre where so much of MotoGP’s past had just been honoured.

Also revealed was the redesigned Tower of Champions trophy. The new version features a ceramic-coated aluminium base supporting a vertical stainless-steel column of 76 engraved plaques, one for every World Champion to date, each shaped like a rider’s lean angle and split matte/gloss to show the rider’s name, year, manufacturer and number. There’s space for plenty more names to be added in the years ahead.

And there will be three new ones joining the Legends list in 2026: Leslie Graham (1949 Champion), Libero Liberati (1957) and Gary Hocking (1961), ensuring that every premier class champion will have a place in the Hall of Fame.

With the celebrations over, the attention now turns back to the track for the San Marino Grand Prix. The new trophy and the freshly launched Hall of Fame are waiting for the next names ready to etch themselves into MotoGP history.