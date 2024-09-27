2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 15 – Mandalika – Friday AM

Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia

Friday MotoGP Report

It was a largely uneventful morning Free Practice session for MotoGP at Mandalika, unless you were Miguel Oliveira that is… The Trackhouse Racing rider had a huge high-side at turn four with 16-minutes left on the clock, whether he is back on track this weekend is now in question.

Championship leader Jorge Martin had some major problems with his two practice starts, the Pramac Ducati lighting up sideways, much to his frustration.

While Martin had his dramas this morning it was pretty smooth sailing for the other side of the Pramac garage, Franco Morbidelli setting the fastest two laps of the morning.

While the only of the KTM riders were in the top ten, four of the top seven riders through the speed trap this morning were all on the RC16.

MotoGP Free Practice Times

F. Morbidelli 01:30.689 M. Viñales 01:30.910 J. Martin 01:31.218 P. Acosta 01:31.271 J. Zarco 01:31.456 M. Marquez 01:31.504 M. Bezzecchi 01:31.518 E. Bastianini 01:31.629 L. Marini 01:31.703 F. Di Giannantonio 01:31.726 T. Nakagami 01:31.767 A. Marquez 01:31.776 B. Binder 01:31.784 F. Bagnaia 01:31.794 F. Quartararo 01:31.857 A. Rins 01:32.006 J. Miller 01:32.026 J. Mir 01:32.027 A. Espargaro 01:32.194 R. Fernandez 01:32.254 A. Fernandez 01:32.473 M. Oliveira 01:32.642

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 312 2 Bagnaia 305 3 Marquez 259 4 Bastianini 250 5 Binder 161 6 Acosta 152 7 Viñales 139 8 Di Giannantonio 119 9 Espargaro 119 10 Marquez 114 11 Bezzecchi 93 12 Morbidelli 90 13 Oliveira 65 14 Quartararo 61 15 Miller 58 16 Fernandez 46 17 Nakagami 21 18 Zarco 21 19 Fernandez 20 20 Rins 15 21 Mir 15 22 Espargaro 12 23 Pedrosa 7 24 Bradl 2

Moto2 Free Practice One Times

F. Aldeguer 01:33.955 A. Canet 01:34.005 T. Arbolino 01:34.229 S. Chantra 01:34.239 M. Gonzalez 01:34.242 A. Ogura 01:34.735 D. Öncü 01:34.792 A. Lopez 01:34.812 J. Dixon 01:34.874 A. Arenas 01:34.937 S. Agius 01:34.986 J. Alcoba 01:35.049 I. Guevara 01:35.169 M. Ramirez 01:35.327 F. Salac 01:35.462 S. Garcia 01:35.511 C. Vietti 01:35.523 A. Escrig 01:35.582 D. Binder 01:35.709 Z. Van Den Goorbergh 01:35.711 A. Sasaki 01:35.818 J. Roberts 01:35.830 J. Masia 01:35.832 M. Suryo Aji 01:35.883 B. Baltus 01:35.918 X. Artigas 01:36.086 D. Muñoz 01:36.190 X. Cardelus 01:36.291

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 175 2 S Garcia 166 3 J Roberts 133 4 A Lopez 133 5 J Dixon 130 6 F Aldeguer 122 7 M Gonzalez 115 8 A Canet 111 9 C Vietti 102 10 T Arbolino 97 11 S Chantra 76 12 M Ramirez 65 13 A Arenas 63 14 J Alcoba 57 15 S Agius 38 16 D Binder 38 17 F Salac 34 18 D Moreira 28 19 D Öncü 27 20 B Baltus 26 21 I Guevara 25 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3 Free Practice One Times

A. Piqueras 01:38.799 T. Suzuki 01:39.098 D. Holgado 01:39.255 D. Almansa 01:39.284 C. Veijer 01:39.358 S. Ogden 01:39.425 M. Bertelle 01:39.494 A. Fernandez 01:39.668 D. Alonso 01:39.796 I. Ortola 01:39.800 N. Carraro 01:39.823 T. Furusato 01:39.829 J. Rueda 01:39.858 L. Lunetta 01:39.875 J. Kelso 01:39.906 S. Nepa 01:39.944 E. O’Shea 01:40.016 R. Yamanaka 01:40.132 J. Esteban 01:40.220 D. Muñoz 01:40.346 J. Roulstone 01:40.364 R. Rossi 01:40.673 X. Zurutuza 01:40.896 N. Dettwiler 01:41.009 A. Aditama 01:41.074 T. Buasri 01:41.075 F. Farioli 01:41.451

Moto3 Championship Standings