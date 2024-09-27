2024 MotoGP World Championship
Round 15 – Mandalika – Friday AM
Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia
Friday MotoGP Report
It was a largely uneventful morning Free Practice session for MotoGP at Mandalika, unless you were Miguel Oliveira that is… The Trackhouse Racing rider had a huge high-side at turn four with 16-minutes left on the clock, whether he is back on track this weekend is now in question.
Championship leader Jorge Martin had some major problems with his two practice starts, the Pramac Ducati lighting up sideways, much to his frustration.
While Martin had his dramas this morning it was pretty smooth sailing for the other side of the Pramac garage, Franco Morbidelli setting the fastest two laps of the morning.
While the only of the KTM riders were in the top ten, four of the top seven riders through the speed trap this morning were all on the RC16.
MotoGP Free Practice Times
- F. Morbidelli 01:30.689
- M. Viñales 01:30.910
- J. Martin 01:31.218
- P. Acosta 01:31.271
- J. Zarco 01:31.456
- M. Marquez 01:31.504
- M. Bezzecchi 01:31.518
- E. Bastianini 01:31.629
- L. Marini 01:31.703
- F. Di Giannantonio 01:31.726
- T. Nakagami 01:31.767
- A. Marquez 01:31.776
- B. Binder 01:31.784
- F. Bagnaia 01:31.794
- F. Quartararo 01:31.857
- A. Rins 01:32.006
- J. Miller 01:32.026
- J. Mir 01:32.027
- A. Espargaro 01:32.194
- R. Fernandez 01:32.254
- A. Fernandez 01:32.473
- M. Oliveira 01:32.642
MotoGP Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Martin
|312
|2
|Bagnaia
|305
|3
|Marquez
|259
|4
|Bastianini
|250
|5
|Binder
|161
|6
|Acosta
|152
|7
|Viñales
|139
|8
|Di Giannantonio
|119
|9
|Espargaro
|119
|10
|Marquez
|114
|11
|Bezzecchi
|93
|12
|Morbidelli
|90
|13
|Oliveira
|65
|14
|Quartararo
|61
|15
|Miller
|58
|16
|Fernandez
|46
|17
|Nakagami
|21
|18
|Zarco
|21
|19
|Fernandez
|20
|20
|Rins
|15
|21
|Mir
|15
|22
|Espargaro
|12
|23
|Pedrosa
|7
|24
|Bradl
|2
Moto2 Free Practice One Times
- F. Aldeguer 01:33.955
- A. Canet 01:34.005
- T. Arbolino 01:34.229
- S. Chantra 01:34.239
- M. Gonzalez 01:34.242
- A. Ogura 01:34.735
- D. Öncü 01:34.792
- A. Lopez 01:34.812
- J. Dixon 01:34.874
- A. Arenas 01:34.937
- S. Agius 01:34.986
- J. Alcoba 01:35.049
- I. Guevara 01:35.169
- M. Ramirez 01:35.327
- F. Salac 01:35.462
- S. Garcia 01:35.511
- C. Vietti 01:35.523
- A. Escrig 01:35.582
- D. Binder 01:35.709
- Z. Van Den Goorbergh 01:35.711
- A. Sasaki 01:35.818
- J. Roberts 01:35.830
- J. Masia 01:35.832
- M. Suryo Aji 01:35.883
- B. Baltus 01:35.918
- X. Artigas 01:36.086
- D. Muñoz 01:36.190
- X. Cardelus 01:36.291
Moto2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|A Ogura
|175
|2
|S Garcia
|166
|3
|J Roberts
|133
|4
|A Lopez
|133
|5
|J Dixon
|130
|6
|F Aldeguer
|122
|7
|M Gonzalez
|115
|8
|A Canet
|111
|9
|C Vietti
|102
|10
|T Arbolino
|97
|11
|S Chantra
|76
|12
|M Ramirez
|65
|13
|A Arenas
|63
|14
|J Alcoba
|57
|15
|S Agius
|38
|16
|D Binder
|38
|17
|F Salac
|34
|18
|D Moreira
|28
|19
|D Öncü
|27
|20
|B Baltus
|26
|21
|I Guevara
|25
|22
|Z Vd
|20
Moto3 Free Practice One Times
- A. Piqueras 01:38.799
- T. Suzuki 01:39.098
- D. Holgado 01:39.255
- D. Almansa 01:39.284
- C. Veijer 01:39.358
- S. Ogden 01:39.425
- M. Bertelle 01:39.494
- A. Fernandez 01:39.668
- D. Alonso 01:39.796
- I. Ortola 01:39.800
- N. Carraro 01:39.823
- T. Furusato 01:39.829
- J. Rueda 01:39.858
- L. Lunetta 01:39.875
- J. Kelso 01:39.906
- S. Nepa 01:39.944
- E. O’Shea 01:40.016
- R. Yamanaka 01:40.132
- J. Esteban 01:40.220
- D. Muñoz 01:40.346
- J. Roulstone 01:40.364
- R. Rossi 01:40.673
- X. Zurutuza 01:40.896
- N. Dettwiler 01:41.009
- A. Aditama 01:41.074
- T. Buasri 01:41.075
- F. Farioli 01:41.451
Moto3 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|D Alonso
|246
|2
|D Holgado
|176
|3
|I Ortola
|173
|4
|C Veijer
|173
|5
|D Muñoz
|117
|6
|A Rueda
|99
|7
|A Piqueras
|98
|8
|A Fernandez
|93
|9
|J Kelso
|93
|10
|R Yamanaka
|85
|11
|T Furusato
|78
|12
|T Suzuki
|58
|13
|L Lunetta
|57
|14
|S Nepa
|56
|15
|J Roulstone
|50
|16
|J Esteban
|42
|17
|M Bertelle
|31
|18
|R Rossi
|24
|19
|F Farioli
|20
|20
|N Carraro
|16
|21
|S Ogden
|12
|22
|X Zurutuza
|11