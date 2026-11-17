MotoGP is chasing the high-end punter in 2027

The most telling image MotoGP sent through this week has a chef in the foreground and a racetrack out the window. It’s an artist’s impression of Apex Club, one of four hospitality tiers in MotoGP Premier’s 2027 range. A seat with that view and no need to balance a pie on your knee has its appeal. It also tells you a fair bit about the sort of punter MotoGP is chasing under Liberty Media, and they are not the ones who would have stood out in the rain at Phillip Island and had to trudge through mud to a portaloo….

What a MotoGP weekend can get you

There are five ticket and experience packages. Rookie can get you a pit-lane walk, Rider offers a guided track tour, and Hero gives you a chance to meet a MotoGP rider. Champion can get you onto the podium for a photo, while Legend includes hospitality.

Then there are the lounges. Race House is the more relaxed option. Apex Club adds a guided paddock visit and Apex Club Plus offers the chance to get inside a team garage. Box One sits at the top of the range and puts the hospitality in a MotoGP garage setting. The packages will be offered at selected rounds in 2027.

MotoGP has sold hospitality for years. The change is how finely it’s carving up who gets to go where. There are only so many people a team can walk through a working garage and still get a bike ready for a race. For a sponsor entertaining guests, or a punter who’s spent years wondering what goes on behind that door, being one of those people is worth something.

Quint, which also runs F1 Experiences, has worked with MotoGP Premier since its launch in 2022. MotoGP expanded that relationship in March with an exclusive multi-year hospitality deal. Carmelo Ezpeleta remains CEO, with Carlos now his deputy, and the new hires give you a fair idea of where the emphasis is. Former Tottenham Hotspur executive Ryan Norys will run the commercial side, including hospitality, while former Formula 1 race promotion chief Louise Young takes on operations. MotoGP’s deal with Quint | MCNews coverage of the management changes

Spare a thought for Jack Appleyard

MotoGP has had famous visitors for years. Keanu Reeves has waved a chequered flag and, fair enough, the bloke actually rides. In Formula 1, Sky’s grid walk has made the celebrity interview part of the pre-race show. Martin Brundle works his way through drivers and team bosses, with the occasional detour to somebody whose fame takes longer to explain than the interview. At Miami this year, Jimmy Fallon even took a bite at his microphone.

With MotoGP making a bigger pitch to sponsors and their guests, I’d expect a bit more of that on our screens. I wonder if Jack Appleyard will get lumbered with the Brundle brief in 2027. Picture him trying to find out if Pedro Acosta has gone for the soft rear while a producer in his ear sends him three bikes down to interview somebody who’s apparently very big on a show nobody in my lounge room has seen. Jack might have to spend the off-season catching up on his television.

What Adelaide could offer

When I spoke to FIM president Jorge Viegas at Phillip Island in February, he told me requests to improve the facilities went back a decade. He spoke about the difficulty of accommodating guests and described the move as a commercial decision. The Island already had suites above the garages and packages that got guests into the paddock. The ability to grow that side of the event, with the facilities and accommodation to support it, was surely a big part of why the circuit lost the race. Read our interview with Jorge Viegas

South Australia could put new pit facilities alongside the hotels, restaurants and transport of a city centre. The planned $96 million circuit redevelopment will serve MotoGP and Supercars and includes a new temporary pit building with garages, corporate facilities and offices. That gives organisers more room to sell a whole weekend around the race, from hospitality to fan zones and live entertainment. Our look at the Adelaide circuit and facilities.

Adelaide’s first MotoGP is scheduled for 12–14 November 2027, subject to FIM homologation. MotoGP Premier’s Adelaide waitlist already flags hospitality, paddock and garage experiences and rider Q&As. Which of the new tiers will be sold there is still to be confirmed. 2027 MotoGP calendar | MotoGP Premier’s Adelaide listing

Changes on screen and on track

Incoming chief media officer Sameer Pabari will oversee live broadcast production and distribution partnerships. One change on the agenda for 2027 is live rider and team audio, which MotoGP’s production team has been working to bring to the broadcast.

MotoGP has brought in Accenture to help build a streaming platform it plans to launch in 2027, with customisable camera views and live data. ESPN has signed a deal for the US and key Latin American markets for 2027 and 2028, while Kayo and Foxtel have extended their Australian agreement.

And then there are the bikes. The 1000s give way to 850s, Pirelli takes over from Michelin, the aero rules tighten, and the ride-height and holeshot devices go. They land in the same season as a new weekend format, with Friday qualifying setting the Sprint grid and Saturday qualifying setting the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. What the 850 cc rules mean for the bikes | Pirelli’s move into MotoGP | How the 2027 weekend will work

There’ll be plenty to talk about on the grid when the 850s line up. Which brand will have come up with the rightr 850/Pirelli recipe in 2027 is where the real interest lies for racing fans.