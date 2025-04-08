Destination Doha: Lusail International Circuit is the venue for the fourth round of MotoGP in 2025 and we arrive with a plethora of stories and question marks after a scintillating Americas GP.

Under the floodlights, the most emotional and dramatic moments have often occurred. Can we get a third different winner in four rounds and like so many times before, can it be a first-time victor at that? And, with the possible return of ‘The Martinator’, whilst Qatar is Round 4, it’s now the place where the 2025 we dreamed of really starts…

Leading the Championship but without a win in the premier class, Alex Marquez’s (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) six P2s thus far in 2025 – three in Sprints and three in Grands Prix – see him come into Qatar with the aim of grabbing a first Grand Prix win. He’s a point ahead of his brother, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), in-turn a winner in Qatar only in 2014 as far as the premier class is concerned, and who seeks revenge in red after a crash at COTA saw his Championship lead evaporate. Casey Stoner, Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio all took their first MotoGP win at Lusail, will Alex Marquez join the list at a track that’s not high-up on his brother’s hit list?

Victory in 2024’s Qatar GP went to Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), however, as he notched up a first win under the floodlights. Lusail could prove the perfect place for Pecco to prove how he took those 11 GP wins last year – back on turf that doesn’t historically favour his new teammate. His stunning win count wasn’t enough to clinch the title last year, proving – just like Marquez ceding the lead at COTA – that it’s not all about grandstand wins. Being there to profit from that error is exactly what he needed to do in Texas.

After a difficult pre-season of injuries, for the first time in 2025, there could be one more heavy-hitting name on track that we’ve all waited for: the #1 of Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing). The reigning World Champion will need to pass a Thursday medical check but all signs so far is that he intends to ride and at least give it a go. Twice on pole and twice third at Lusail, expect fireworks should Martin be back on the starting grid.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) came firing through to claim a first rostrum of the year at COTA. The 2023 Lusail winner – and what a memorable win it was – now sits fifth in the standings, 11 points behind teammate Franco Morbidelli, who somehow hasn’t had a top ten in the premier class at Lusail. Often a place where rookies perform well, Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) is sixth in the overall standings and after his race pace at COTA and his strong opening to 2025, he will be looking to put himself at the sharp end again. It’s a track he’s been racing at since his start in the Asia Talent Cup.

Ai Ogura

“For Qatar my motivation is, of course, really high. Compared to the Circuit of the Americas, I think Lusail is a bit softer and easier, let’s say. I just can’t wait to see what we can do and where we are there. The circuit is quite nice, I like this kind of track and although I didn’t check what Aprilia did there in the last few years, I think we can be competitive. After a tough weekend in America, I really want to achieve something good in Qatar. We’ll see how it starts on Friday and then just improve day by day, session by session and be ready for the main race, that’s the target. I just can’t wait to start on Friday!”

Fighting through from outside the top ten to a fine P6 at COTA was Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), who is certainly aiming for a more straightforward weekend after a more tumultuous time in Texas. He’s hoping to leapfrog Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) in the standings, with the Frenchman back at the circuit where he led laps on his premier class debut in 2017. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) makes it two Hondas in the top nine whilst Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) completes the top ten as the best of the Yamahas. Marini is a podium finisher at Lusail from P3 two years ago, whilst Miller’s best is an 8th from 2017 and comes off the back of a best of 2025 thus far with 5th in America.

On the podium in two of our last three visits to Qatar, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) hopes Lusail rewards him again in 2025 as he targets a first rostrum of the season both for himself and KTM. He’s the first of a trio of KTMs scrapping for top ten honours in the standings overall, with Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Binder’s own teammate Pedro Acosta next up; all three enjoy happy memories from MotoGP’s only night Grand Prix of the year and will need them to get spurred on this weekend.

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“We are now heading to Qatar for the last flyaway round before we start touring in Europe. The Lusail International Circuit, located in the middle of the desert, always feels special, especially when we race at night. It is a track that usually suits our bike, and last season, there was a KTM on both sprint’s and race’s podiums. Both Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales are arriving from Austin with an improved feeling on the bike. Maverick qualified directly in Q2 for the first time of the season, and I am sure that without the grid issues, he would have ended close to the top 5. Enea scored his best KTM result, and has most importantly felt better and more in control on the KTM. In addition, both of them had some important aerodynamics tests last week, which will for sure help them find extra speed. All in one, I am confident that they will both arrive in Doha with a lot of motivation, and we can’t wait to get back on track with them.”

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) and Quartararo’s teammate Alex Rins are making gains all the time and with just nine points splitting Binder and Rins, it’s a real fight to get into the top ten in the World Championship in Qatar.

A winner on his Yamaha debut in 2017 at Lusail, Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) seeks a continuation of his COTA pace, even if the end result didn’t reflect the outright potential and improvement. Memorably caught up in that grid chaos and then needing to get wheeled off at the restart, he still took points.

Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was close to the top ten a week ago and aims to break into it at Qatar, whilst Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) was unfortunate not to bag a first top ten in the USA following a late crash. Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), meanwhile, continues on the sidelines as Augusto Fernandez steps in again, and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda LCR) continues gaining experience.

Racing under the lights is always special and our last stop before the European leg of 2025’s season promises to be a corker. With five different winners from the last five Qatar GPs and the last four all lining up on the grid, can we get someone else ascending to the top in the Middle East?