MotoGP 2025

Round 17 – Motegi Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“This has been the first weekend in which I felt myself again out on track, and we really put together an excellent performance. After what has been a challenging season so far, it was hard to imagine that we would have squared the circle, but better late than never! I went back to enjoying riding the bike since the Misano test, and I had fun today. This is wonderful, but it’s also a pity that it happened only now. However, we can only look forward and try to continue this way until the end of the season. I never stopped believing in myself and the team. I’m very proud of it, especially on a day like today. Obviously I’d like to congratulate Marc for his incredible season and I hope we’ll able to give all Ducatisti some more excitement in this last leg of the season.”

Marc Márquez – P2

“It’s hard to find the words to describe the emotions I’m feeling right now. After the challenges and the injuries of 2020, I continued to fight, and I can now say I’m at peace with myself. This has been the biggest challenge for me: since I joined MotoGP, I was straight away very competitive and won a lot, before going from glory to years of hardships marked by injuries, crashes and results that were surely not exciting. I never gave up and stayed focused on myself, following my instincts and making important – yet not simple – decisions. This is why this world title is the best way to close the circle. Obviously, to make it back to the top, I had to embrace the most competitive project and ride the best bike designed by the most winning manufacturer in recent years – Ducati. This surely helped a lot. There’s the work of so many people behind the curtain – too many to be named one by one – whom I thank with my heart. It was without a doubt the perfect decision.”

Joan Mir – P3

“What a weekend! A perfect one, honestly. I was so close to the pole position yesterday, I was so close to the podium yesterday but missed both – today I had to take the chance to get the podium! I knew it would be hard because the long race you have to control everything perfectly. I was attacking under brakes a lot to save the tyres and then in the second half of the race I was able to open a gap and manage, even closing down Marc in front. Just fantastic, super happy for myself and for Honda. After what we have been through, to get this first podium especially here in Japan, it is really special. It has been a long time for myself and Honda to have a moment like this and sometimes you struggle a bit with motivation but this confirms that everything we do is worth it and I am really excited to go to Lombok now – we need to continue this moment.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P4

“It was a good race. Unfortunately, the weekend became more challenging on Saturday. During the second time-attack, something happened that we still need to analyse, and we were unable to set a good lap time or match Friday’s performance. Starting from ninth makes everything harder, especially on a track like this. I nevertheless gave everything I had.”

Franco Morbidelli – P5

“Today’s race was really tough, but it was the best we could do this weekend. We had two solid races and the fifth-place finishes are very positive. I’m feeling very calm and happy with how the weekend went overall. All of this makes us very confident heading into the next race in Indonesia, which is kind of our second home race.”

Alex Marquez – P6

“We gave it all and surely the key – in a negative way – was an underwhelming Friday. We came here with the idea to delay Marc’s celebrations, but we didn’t manage to do so. Congratulations to him, he deserves it. I struggled out on track, the feeling wasn’t incredible today either and we’ll need to start with a different approach.”

Raul Fernandez – P7

“I’m very happy. We managed to show our good work of the weekend again during the race. We saw we have the potential to fight for these kinds of positions and I felt very comfortable during the race. Especially in the middle of the race, I felt I had a little bit more than Alex (Marquez) and tried to close the gap to him but when I was at three, four tenths, it was difficult to make up this last gap. I’m happy, but we need to understand how we can be a little bit further to the front in Qualifying because if we gain two, three positions in Qualifying, maybe we can do that also in the race. I think we did a good job – after the crash on Friday morning, my team moved very fast to be ready for Practice to get this direct Q2 entry. It was one of the keys of this weekend and in Indonesia we will try to do the same.”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“This was not the best race for me. I gave my maximum at the beginning and made a great start, but our level of grip was not great and it was difficult to fight with other riders. I’m super happy for Marc Marquez. I’m sure he deserves this title win. Congratulations to him.”

Johann Zarco – P9

“I’m very pleased with this result! Finishing ninth is a real relief because we needed these points after some difficult races. I made a strong start and had the pace to fight for the top 10. I was just missing a bit of speed to get closer to the top 8, but overall it was a solid race and that’s what matters. I could defend my position, make some good overtakes, and really enjoy riding. We now head to Indonesia with confidence and strong motivation.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P10

“I was hoping for something a little better today result-wise. I’m leaving Japan with a little bitterness as we surely had a better potential than what we were able to show on track. Qualifying obviously made our weekend more challenging, and maybe I couldn’t have done better than this. The pace was good and we’ll not continue to work towards a great end to the season.”

Enea Bastianini – P11

“Very tough race for us. When you start from the back, you have to spend at least 7/8 laps to try going through the riders ahead, and you can’t push like your rivals. You can’t brake where you want, especially us KTM riders as we have different references, and you lose time. Anyway, with 10 laps to go, I had a bit more, so I gave more to finish the race in better conditions, but P11 is not a position I want to be fighting for.”

Brad Binder – P12

“A difficult weekend. I had a really good start but we had a lot of chatter from the beginning which made it difficult to ride the bike. The wheelspin when we were upright also finished the tire. Very tricky because I cannot take advantage of drive and corner entry is tough. If we can get to a circuit where we can lessen the chatter then we can do something; hopefully in Indonesia.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P13

“Today the result was not what we wanted, but the good thing is that the team and I are really united and we believe in our potential. they are putting everything to try to understand the situation. We know that we are in an unpredictable situation this year: when we are in the bubble, the potential is insane and we can fight for the win. But when we’re not in it, we struggle a lot. It’s a pity, but I believe that we will make steps forward in the next races, we are fully committed to make this. Heads up, full smile on and happy about the fact we are together.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“I pushed as hard as I could in what turned out to be a very tough race, especially with the tyre management, both front and rear, with the rear dropping off quite a lot. Corner exits were particularly challenging. Still, I managed to bring home two points, and that‘s the positive I‘ll take away from this weekend.”

Somkiat Chantra – P15

“Today’s race was really good. I enjoyed it and I’m happy because I felt comfortable with the bike’s setup and managed to be in the fight. I wanted to catch and overtake Oliveira, but at the same time I didn’t want to take risks and lose the points. It’s been a really positive weekend for me, and I want to thank the team for their hard work!”

Maverick Viñales – P16

“It was a very tough race but we kept going, which is good. I felt a lot of pain at some stage, but then I relaxed a bit to smooth things down, and I could push again for the last 5/6 laps. It was a good experience and good training for the next races. However, the way the bike is working does not feel right. I think that we are not pushing the tires in the correct way, which is why we couldn’t be fast in Japan. On paper, the KTM is meant to be super competitive on this track, but this weekend has actually been one of our slowest races, which is not normal, so we have a lot of work to do.”

Pedro Acosta – P17

“I knew it would be a tough race with the tire but I did not expect it to be that tough! I tried to pass for the lead in Turns 3 and 5 but couldn’t and then when I saw the rhythm I thought ‘OK, do your race and save the tyre’. I wasn’t pushing, which is hard for me! It is what it is. Now it is the moment to check the data with the team and check for some solutions. I was braking OK but didn’t have anything in Turn 1 at that moment, which was also strange. We’ll check and we’ll work.”

Alex Rins – P18

“I felt quite good during the first part of the race. This time, I had a proper start, I recovered some positions on the first laps, and then I was behind Aldeguer, which disturbed my rhythm a bit. As soon as I overtook him, I had a massive stoppie in corner 11, so I went wide and lost some positions. I tried to manage the drop of the tyres, but I couldn’t do more than I did. Overall, it was a better weekend than the previous one: we’re a bit closer and I could get in some overtakes. Congratulations to Marc Marquez on winning the title here in Motegi. He’s had a very impressive season.”

Jack Miller – DNF

“Not an easy weekend, but we will move forward. I was pretty conservative with the map from the beginning and felt we could have had a little bit more. Talking with Fabio (Quartararo), it seems he experienced similar problems. The drop came early in the race; I tried to save the tire on corner exits, but it was still there. I was closing in on Diggia, but with three laps to go the chain snapped, and that was the end. It was a weekend where I felt I had good potential but was unable to exploit it, especially since being stuck in Q1 always makes things tougher.”

Luca Marini – DNF

“From the start I could feel something was not working correctly with the bike. The situation did not improve so I had to return to the garage and unfortunately finish the race. It’s a shame because I think that we could have been up there at the front fighting. It’s a great day for Honda, Joan was able to show the potential of the bike and it’s a big boost for everyone who is involved in this project. With this result for him and this result for me, the best thing we can do is go straight to Mandalika and get back to work immediately. I am really looking forward to the rest of the year and continuing what we have shown.”

Takaaki Nakagami – DNF

“A little bit frustrating to not finish the race, I was trying to pass Miller and I ran off at Turn 10 and couldn’t restart. Before that I was happy with my performance and the bike was feeling better than Saturday. Overall it has been a good weekend, the podium for Joan is really fantastic and inside the Test Team we have done a lot of good work. The RC213V is clearly better than last year and we will keep working to improve it again.”

Ai Ogura – DNS

“There’s nothing really to say about today. It’s just a shame that I had to miss my home GP. The situation with my hand was not good and me and my team just decided to skip this race to, hopefully, be in a better condition in the next races. I’m just disappointed about the weekend, but the riding was quite OK and we could see some potential in Motegi. I just want to take the positives and move on.”

Team Managers

Claudio Domenicali – Ducati CEO

“The story continues, and what a story we’re writing! We’re World Champions for the fourth year in a row, showing that when talent, competence and dedication meet, the line between possible and extraordinary disappears. It may look easy on the track, especially when results come with continuity, but behind every success there’s relentless teamwork: months of designing and simulations, hours dedicated to data analysis, engine changes calibrated to the tiniest of details, race strategies planned out with precision. All of this remains invisible to the eyes of those watching, but it is behind the curtain that we build our victories. It is there that every little detail makes the difference and becomes the decisive element that enables the champion to perform at his very best out on track. With Marc, this process has been natural: he immediately found the perfect sync with the Desmosedici GP. From the opening race, he confirmed what we were expecting of him, and in many cases, he even exceeded our expectations, showing how an extraordinary talent like him and the meticulous work by a passionate and competent team like ours can mutually strengthen each other. My thank you goes to all women and men in Ducati Corse: once again we did it, and we did it together. It’s a clockwork that only works perfectly if each part gives their very best, and today it is working flawlessly with Gigi Dall’Igna coordinating and inspiring every move. A special thank you goes to Lenovo, our partners and suppliers, for their contribution in making these achievements possible. Last year I promised all Ducatisti that we wouldn’t have settled, that we would have continued to work towards more wins… and today we showed that our passion and our commitment are not just words, but tangible results that put us always one step ahead.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“With today’s result, we crowned a season whose human significance goes beyond numbers. We’re celebrating the talent and the motivation of a Champion capable of returning to the highest of levels aboard the Desmosedici GP. Before embracing the Ducati project in its entirety, Marc was among the strongest of rivals. The value of this win goes hand in hand with a message connected to effort and the true passion for motorcycling and recognises the skills of a work group who in the last six seasons rewrote part of MotoGP history. A thank you goes to all riders, to the people who work at the track and at Borgo Panigale, as well as to our partners who support and share the value of this project. A special thanks to Pecco, who this weekend was back fighting for the positions he deserves to be in. His riding and human skills are a staple for everyone. Let’s enjoy this moment and this streak of positive results, without forgetting to think about the future and the constant search for speed and performance.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“Given Marco’s speed since Friday, expectations were even higher, but fourth place remains an excellent result, considering his starting position. However, it was a weekend tinged with regret because of what happened on Saturday. Aprilia, moreover, lined up with only two of its four bikes, so naturally, our best wishes go to Jorge and Ai for a quick recovery. It was also good to see Raúl deliver a solid performance. I would once again highlight Marco’s mindset – he never lets up from start to finish, and we will tackle the coming races with this same determination.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“I think we should be satisfied with Franco’s weekend overall and the work he did in the race. Today’s fifth place is really solid – it wasn’t easy at all. About Diggia, Friday was very positive, but we need to understand what happened on Saturday and Sunday. The goal will be to regain the feeling he had before the Japanese GP so we can be ready for next weekend’s race in Indonesia, which has almost become a ‘home’ race for us.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“It’s a mix of emotions today. First of all, we had to face the difficult decision to not race with Ai due to the pain he suffered after the Warm Up this morning. This also explains what a big effort he made yesterday to finish the Sprint in a brilliant way – getting a point. Anyway, today it was impossible and it was difficult for him, so we preferred to take the decision to stop and try to prepare in the coming days for a better recovery looking at Mandalika. But, we could enjoy the race of Raul. He finished in P7, which is a good result and our target. So, congratulations to him, well managed through the race – he had a good pace and now we’re looking forward to next week.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“We already expected that it was going to be a tough race, but we did all we could to make the most of the level of our package at this moment. Fabio had a good start but then lost some ground because of the low grip levels at this track, which always affect us more than the others. He managed the pressure from Zarco all the race through and secured P8. Álex also had a promising start and climbed several positions, which allowed him to battle midpack in the early stages. But seven laps in, he started to lose some ground. Overall, it was certainly not an easy weekend, and the results are not where we want to be, but we did make an improvement compared to last year, and we will continue to work hard to better our competitiveness in the upcoming round in Indonesia next weekend.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“The Red Bull KTM Tech3 team is leaving Japan on a much more positive note after a tough weekend for us. A P11 for Enea Bastianini is obviously not our target, but we can consider it as a good reward looking at the overall weekend. His feeling improved today, his performance with the new tires at the beginning of the race was probably not the best, but he managed better the second half, to finish on a solid 11th place, so I would like to thank his never give up attitude, as we hope that things will be better next week in Mandalika. On Maverick Viñales’ side, the weekend was tricky. The shoulder is still a bit weak, and he couldn’t really ride the bike as he wanted all weekend. P16 is not what we were looking for, but he finished the race in better conditions, so it is one further step made towards the full recovery. Time to back, and head to Lombok for the next round at the Grand Prix of Indonesia, next week!”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Aside from the Sprint podium finish it has been a disappointing weekend for us. Our performance is not at the level that we want and not as expected. We knew from 2024 that we could have a tyre wear challenge here in Motegi but even in the race today with the harder option it was worse than we anticipated. It was tough to accept, especially when we were in a position at the start of the race to be on the podium. We need to deeply analyze why things happened this way for these grip conditions and for this track. In any case we have to look positively to Indonesia because five-six races ago we were making progress. We will reset and go again at Mandalika and focus again on the podium there.”

Gino Borsi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It has been a challenging weekend. Like in the Sprint, today we just couldn‘t find the race pace that looked to be within our grasp during the various practice sessions. We need to understand why we‘re unable to carry that speed into Sunday. There‘s work ahead, especially because starting further back always makes everything a lot tougher.”

Motegi MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Bagnaia Duc 42m09.312 2 M. Marquez Duc +4.196 3 J. Mir Hon +6.858 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +10.128 5 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.421 6 A. Marquez Duc +14.544 7 R. Fernandez Apr +17.588 8 F. Quartararo Yam +21.160 9 J. Zarco Hon +21.733 10 F. Aldeguer Duc +23.107 11 E. Bastianini KTM +23.616 12 B. Binder KTM +23.882 13 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +29.359 14 M. Oliveira Yam +30.788 15 S. Chantra Hon +30.990 16 M. Viñales KTM +31.712 17 P. Acosta KTM +34.157 18 A. Rins Yam +34.792 Not Classified DNF J. Miller Yam 3 laps DNF T. Nakagami Hon 5 laps DNF L. Marini Hon 22 laps

Motegi MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 J. Mir Hon 314.6 316.7 2 T. Nakagami Hon 313.8 315.7 3 F. Aldeguer Duc 314.5 315.7 4 M. Marquez Duc 313.6 315.7 5 M. Viñales KTM 313.4 314.8 6 R. Fernandez Apr 313.4 314.8 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 313.5 314.8 8 J. Zarco Hon 313.2 313.9 9 F. Morbidelli Duc 313.2 313.9 10 E. Bastianini KTM 313.2 313.9 11 B. Binder KTM 313.2 313.9 12 A. Rins Yam 312.6 313.9 13 M. Bezzecchi Apr 313.0 313.9 14 A. Marquez Duc 313.2 313.9 15 P. Acosta KTM 311.1 313.0 16 J. Miller Yam 310.9 313.0 17 M. Oliveira Yam 312.4 313.0 18 S. Chantra Hon 310.8 312.1 19 F. Quartararo Yam 307.8 310.3 20 F. Bagnaia Duc 309.6 310.3 21 L. Marini Hon 291.0 306.8

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 541 2 A. Marquez 340 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 242 5 F. Morbidelli 196 6 P. Acosta 195 7 F. Di Giannantonio 182 8 F. Quartararo 149 9 F. Aldeguer 147 10 J. Zarco 124 11 B. Binder 105 12 L. Marini 97 13 R. Fernandez 95 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 72 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 58 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 26 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 3 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 612 2 Aprilia 286 3 KTM 260 4 Honda 220 5 Yamaha 180

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 815 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 487 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 378 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 300 5 Aprilia Racing 284 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 194 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 8 Honda HRC Castrol 169 9 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 165 10 LCR Honda 127 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 87

