MotoGP 2025

Round 19 – Phillip Island

Raul Fernandez – P1

“I still can’t believe this has happened and I’m thinking about all the work and how much time we have put in to get this result. I believe that I have one of the best teams in the world because they never stopped believing in me. In difficult moments, we know we are a family and we know that Aprilia is supporting us even more. I am unbelievably happy, my family especially my brother, helped me in many difficult situations and thanks to them we made it here. The race was quite difficult because honestly, at the beginning, the possibility to be on the podium was realistic but to get a victory, I couldn’t believe it before the race. The moment I started to believe it was possible was when I overtook Pedro (Acosta) and then Marco (Bezzecchi) did the long lap, I managed to open a little gap. Then I thought ‘OK, maybe, today is the day – try to be relaxed on the bike and enjoy’ – and this is what I did. Yesterday, I made a mistake at the beginning of the race because I maybe pushed too much, but I learnt from this mistake today. When I saw I was second and Marco was pushing, I thought I have to warm up the tires well, stay calm in critical moments and just stay in the flow. I tried to save the tyres for the last part of the race, and it worked out. The big key of this weekend was that we’ve already been working very well on Friday and that helped me a lot. We need to copy and paste this now for the future.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P2

“I’m super happy, because we knew that yesterday’s qualifying ruined a little bit our chances to fight for the podium, so we really had to do a lot of work to make it happen. I’m happy because we did it, we must not take for granted to recover nine places and finish on the podium in second position. I am very proud of my team; they gave me an amazing bike to fight this weekend. We did a great job, moreover I’m sick since last night, so it makes the work double and more special. The Top5 in the Championship is possible, but we don’t have pressure. We knew from the start of the season that our potential was high, but we had some ups and downs, so let’s keep the feet on the ground, I just want to give the maximum every day.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P3

“I’m really pleased because I managed the race very well and started strongly. I had planned a strategy in my head: to get in front, build a small gap, and then take the two long laps without losing too many positions, and I managed to do exactly that. I thought I’d be able to finish no better than fourth, but when I saw I was closing in, I didn’t ease off until the end. Much of the credit goes to my team, because the strategy we devised, both for tyre management and for serving the penalties, was largely down to their work.”

Alex Marquez – P4

“I gave it all. It wasn’t an easy weekend, especially after yesterday’s two crashes. We managed to bring home some important points and that’s good. We’re going to Malaysia with a good margin; I love the track and we’ll try to seal our championship position there, with no pressure as there are still three events left.”

Pedro Acosta – P5

“Difficult today. I would say we used 70% of our performance, and we had those drops with the tyres. I was quite convinced that it was a good day… but, man, I was managing. We need to keep going. We are close, but we need to wait for our moment. We knew this would be a tough track for us and…it was like this! Better tracks are coming and we know we can improve. We are consistently in the top five but we need to make another step.”

Luca Marini – P6

“A tough race but it makes our finish more rewarding. A decent amount of points but a lot of good work by the team and Honda HRC over the weekend, it’s important to work like this every weekend. This weekend we couldn’t turn the bike like we needed to at a faster circuit like Phillip Island, it’s something to work on in future development. The target is to finish ahead of Zarco in the championship, and we have been closing him down with each race. We head to Malaysia with a lot of motivation, staying positive and believing in our potential that we have shown. There is still more potential to unlock in our overall package, we’ve made a good step but we need to keep working.”

Alex Rins – P7

“It was really great – I mean, it was amazing to have this feeling. I did many overtakes, like in corner 2 on the inside. It was a really great race. I had a small issue at the start, but I solved it in corner 2. From then until the end, I was trying to manage and trying to overtake. I was riding on the limit, and I’m quite happy and proud – P7 is a great result. We are continuing the progress, and this is the most important thing.”

Brad Binder – P8

“The race was a little bit tricky. I had a really good start and got in the mix. You really had to protect the rear tyre because it was easy to mess up the edge. I tried to be clever with that and was riding very clean but it still dropped a lot at the end. I was really clear with what we need to improve to go faster. Otherwise, I cannot complain too much; 16th to 8th and decent pace.”

Enea Bastianini – P9

“The race has been solid, I think! Starting from P20 is not easy, but we made our way back lap after lap. I was faster as the race went by, I could catch up with the other guys, I made some good overtakes, until I ended up being in the fight for P7. Unfortunately, the tyres were destroyed since I pushed hard to come back. I gave it all to try earning that P7 against Brad Binder, but I could not achieve it. We did two solid races this weekend which gave me back a bit of confidence, but our target now is really on improving qualifying, because today might have been a different story if we had not started from that far. I need to work on myself, as I am conscious that the fast lap is a weak point because of my riding style.”

Pol Espargaro – P10

“We are happy with our result, but after yesterday’s sprint and today’s warm up, we felt like we had a better opportunity for today, especially with the wind. I have the feeling that there are things that are happening on the bike that we are still unable to control as riders. The rear spin is pretty good, but somehow, we are destroying the tyres much faster than the other riders on the grid. In my case, I felt pretty fast at the start of the race, I was following Alex (Marquez), I felt that I could stay there for a while, but somehow I dropped and I lost a lot of positions. 8 laps to the end, the tyres were gone, so we tried our best to survive until the end. It is a learning process, it is good to be here, to be feeling these things, which we will try to understand and improve.”

Fabio Quartararo – P11

“It was really strange. I didn’t expect this kind of race, because I knew my pace was good. The feeling in the Warm Up was okay, but I didn’t have the pace on any lap of the Race. I don’t know what happened to feel such a big difference between the Race and any of the previous sessions. We will try to understand it, but I also just want to turn over the page and try to be ready for the next round. I look forward to next week, Sepang is a track I like.”

Miguel Oliveira – P12

“Today was a better day for me. I managed the rear tire well, although in the first few laps I struggled a bit — the bike was running wide in every corner, and I couldn‘t be as fast as I wanted. In the final part of the race, though, I found a much better rhythm, made a few overtakes, and scored some points. It‘s been a tough weekend overall; I never really had the speed, and both qualifying and the Sprint were far from what I would have done. But today‘s electronic changes helped make the bike a bit better, and finishing the weekend on a positive note is a good boost heading into Malaysia.”

Ai Ogura – P13

“I felt better than yesterday. The wind was stronger, but the air was a lot warmer compared to yesterday. That helped me a lot and also, with the medium rear the difference of other riders to me was a bit smaller. I think that was the reason why I was a little bit better today. My hand was OK, even after 27 laps. I wasn’t sure about it, but it was OK so, I’m happy. It’s looking good for Malaysia – I’m really happy for the team today and for Aprilia. First Marco (Bezzecchi), now Raul and I guess I have to be the next one, so I’ll try my best.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P14

“We had a technical problem halfway through the race. It’s a pity because it could have been a great weekend, but this issue stopped us in what was our best moment. We were lapping as fast as the frontrunners and we could have ended up close to them, but these things happen and now we’re heading to Malaysia knowing we have the speed.”

Franco Morbidelli – P15

“It has been a very difficult weekend, I didn’t have a good feeling on the bike, and I couldn’t express my pace. We struggled a lot all the weekend long, we’ve been trying different things on the bike to improve the feeling, but nothing really seemed to work. In the race I tried to catch up in the beginning, but I overcooked the tyres to recover a little bit. After twelve laps, I pretty much had nothing, and I couldn’t give nothing because the tyres were over. Now, we focus on the next race in Malaysia, where the goal is to be competitive again and fight in the way we know.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P16

“It was a very tough race physically. I wasn’t in the best shape, but we still managed to finish at a good pace. Unfortunately, Saturday’s crash, caused by Binder’s manoeuvre, set back our weekend’s work and also left me feeling sore physically. I’m happy for Aprilia – it’s been a great weekend and the team has achieved its 300th victory. I am very proud to be part of this project.”

Somkiat Chantra – P17

“Today was harder than yesterday, mainly because of the strong wind. I couldn’t push on the straight because of it, and I had to fight to keep the bike under control, it was tough to manage in those conditions. I just focused on doing my race and making it to the finish. We’ll reset and try again in Malaysia.”

Michele Pirro – P18

“I finished the race and that’s important, as it was a long one. I’m satisfied because both the pace and the feeling improved compared to yesterday. We tried a different setup, which led to some steps forward, and I didn’t push too hard because it was key to finish in good conditions. This is good training ahead of Sepang, which suits me better as we test there every off-season – even though it’ll be hotter this time around. We’ll aim to keep improving our performance and narrow the gap.”

Jack Miller – DNF

“Not the way I wanted to end what had been a positive weekend so far. I got a decent start and was in the front group, although I was struggling a bit more than in the previous days, especially in Turns 2 and 6. I felt I had to push a little harder, and after a couple of warnings at Turn 6 — with some vibrations going in — the third time the bike just said ’no more‘ and went away from me. I‘m disappointed to have let everyone down after what had been a strong weekend where we showed great pace. I‘ll try to take the positives and understand what went wrong today.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“From lap one something felt strange, and I was not able to overtake and ride as I really wanted. Still, we could make up some positions, and I think there was a lot more potential today. We had something on the front tyre with the temperature, which is really critical with these bikes. Obviously, I am not happy with how our weekend went, we knew that it would be a harder weekend, but we were aiming to come away with something more. Now for Malaysia where we aim to get back into the groove we’ve had the last races.”

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“After yesterday’s Sprint, I promised myself I wouldn’t finish the race at the back of the field, as it wouldn’t have been an acceptable result. Following the warm up, we understood which direction to take and after a few laps I started to feel better on the bike, which was moving a lot less. This allowed me to be a bit more aggressive. I pushed hard and made my way back to the group fighting for the top positions, with a chance to finish in the top seven, but unfortunately I crashed. When you’re at the limit, these things can happen.”

Team Managers

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“The three-hundredth win for Aprilia Racing, the most successful European manufacturer, speaks volumes about the history of this brand. It’s a tremendous source of pride, and credit goes to everyone who works and contributes at Noale. Reaching this milestone at a circuit like this – fast and for great riders – and doing so with the Trackhouse MotoGP Team and with Raúl, who has been riding the Aprilia for several years, is a remarkable achievement. Congratulations to all of them. Marco today did something that will go down in the annals of motorcycle racing – a truly perfect race. A test of maturity passed with flying colours. He faced an especially tough challenge, not only due to the race itself, but also as a consequence of the mistake made in Indonesia. We couldn’t be happier with this rider, this team and this brand.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Manager

“Of course, we are so happy that we were able to achieve this win for a new team like Trackhouse. We are only in our second season and to win a MotoGP race is not easy. We are happy we did it. This year, we also felt a bit of pressure because our brothers in NASCAR won already six races and we needed to do the same in MotoGP, so we’re happy we were able to add a MotoGP win to the Trackhouse Group. I want to say a huge thank you to the whole Trackhouse team, mainly Justin, all of our team and Aprilia for the great support they give us. What I really liked today was the way Raul managed the race. We talked a lot before the race about the importance of managing tyres to arrive in good conditions. He was in a difficult situation where he was leading the race without reference; he had to keep a consistent pace and, at the same time, manage the tyres, keeping everything under control. I really liked the way he executed. I’m happy for the win and even more happy for the way we won. It’s great! I also want to underline the performance of Ai today. It was his comeback race after the injury and his pace during the race was just great. Of course, starting from P18 it’s always difficult to recover, but his pace was similar to the top group. This, of course, shows us how great his potential is and now we hope to get him fully recovered for Malaysia and to get to the top also with Ai.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“It has been a very positive weekend with Fabio, I think from Friday to Sunday we were really fast. We missed being on the podium on a Sunday race, so today’s result motivates us a lot for the last races of this season. I want to congratulate him and all the team for the amazing job they’ve done. We struggled a bit more with Franco, but I’m convinced that in Malaysia he will be competitive again.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Generally we should be happy with all four riders in the top ten – this is a positive point – but, honestly, we are not happy about the race today and we have to understand why our performance suffered in the second half. Tire life was a bit worse than we expected. The weekend started as challenging on Friday and turned more positive with the Sprint on Saturday and then we came back to reality a bit today. To have a rider in 5th and all in the top ten is positive but we need to learn more from the conditions we found for the race.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“In the end, we have finished this weekend in Phillip Island on a positive note! Having both riders inside the top 10 was hard to foresee looking at the grid positions, so we have to congratulate Enea Bastianini for his weekend! We are still struggling with qualifying, which is making our life harder when starting from P20, but he fought his way back to P10 in the sprint yesterday, and then P9 today! Good job from him, but we really need to focus on getting better in qualifying, we believe there is room for improvement. As we head to Sepang, Enea will already have references from the test, so we hope it will help him to be competitive from the first day. Once again, I would like to congratulate Pol Espargaro, he has finished all his races with us in the top 10 this season, and it is a huge achievement for a ‘substitute’! Pol is doing a fantastic job, so we are excited to have another round with him next week in Malaysia.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“It was a bit of a strange outing for us, with both riders experiencing total opposite races. Álex had another great ride, especially towards the end of the Race. He is continuing the positive trend he started at the previous round. We know how hard he’s working, and it’s nice to see it paying off. Fabio simply didn’t have the feeling he needed today to ride at his usual level. We will thoroughly investigate what caused the sudden change in the Race compared to the rest of the weekend. It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to convert our pole position into a stronger race result this weekend. We now head to Sepang, where we aim to deliver a more consistent performance and capitalise on our potential.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“A real shame, because after the great day we had on Saturday, we thought we could achieve another strong result today. We‘ve checked the data, and it seems that Jack didn‘t do anything unusual — most likely, the extra fuel weight at the beginning of the race made braking more difficult for him. It‘s disappointing because the crash wasn‘t caused by a braking issue or a rider error. Unfortunately, we couldn‘t finish the weekend on a high with Jack, unlike Oliveira, who had a really good race. From mid-distance onwards, he had a pace very close to the top five, which allowed him to make up ground. If he hadn‘t started so far back, he could have fought with Rins for a place in the top ten.”

Piero Taramasso, Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Manager

“Phillip Island is always an exceptional challenge, and this 2025 edition proved it once again. Conditions were highly changeable, with cold, strong winds and then a sharp rise in temperature on Saturday afternoon. This allowed us to validate nearly all tyre combinations we had brought.

Riders were able to fully exploit the performance of the MICHELIN Power range: the Soft rear shone during the Sprint, while the Hard front / Medium rear pairing perfectly met the demands of the Grand Prix. The temperature differences between the two sides — typical of this asymmetric circuit — were very well managed thanks to the specific design of our tyres.

We also observed a notable increase in overall performance levels. Multiple lap records were broken, consistency over race distance was excellent, and rider feedback was extremely positive. All this confirms the relevance of our technical choices and the adjustments made since the 2024 resurfacing.

Phillip Island remains a unique circuit, where nature, wind, and speed combine to create extreme conditions. Seeing our tyres perform at such a level, with records and tight racing, is a great reward for the entire Michelin Motorsport team.”

Phillip Island MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 R. Fernandez APR 39m49.571 347.3 2 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +1.418 349.5 3 M. Bezzecchi APR +2.410 349.5 4 A. Marquez DUC +3.715 348.4 5 P. Acosta KTM +7.930 348.4 6 L. Marini HON +7.970 347.3 7 A. Rins YAM +10.671 346.1 8 B. Binder KTM +12.270 351.8 9 E. Bastianini KTM +14.076 349.5 10 P. Espargaro KTM +16.861 354.1 11 F. Quartararo YAM +16.965 339.6 12 M. Oliveira YAM +17.677 345.0 13 A. Ogura APR +17.928 348.4 14 F. Aldeguer DUC +18.413 340.7 15 F. Morbidelli DUC +27.881 349.5 16 L. Savadori APR +34.169 348.4 17 S. Chantra HON +50.043 337.5 18 M. Pirro DUC +50.303 344.0 Not Classified NC F. Bagnaia DUC +4 laps 349.5 NC J. Mir HON +18 laps 351.8 NC J. Miller YAM +23 laps 349.5 NC J. Zarco HON +23 laps 349.5

Phillip Island MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Avgerage Speed 1 E. Bastianini KTM 357.4 358.8 2 P. Acosta KTM 357.1 357.6 3 B. Binder KTM 355.4 356.4 4 P. Espargaro KTM 355.9 356.4 5 F. Aldeguer DUC 352.9 355.2 6 L. Marini HON 352.5 354.1 7 R. Fernandez APR 352.9 354.1 8 L. Savadori APR 352.3 354.1 9 J. Mir HON 351.1 354.1 10 F. Di Giannantonio DUC 352.8 354.1 11 M. Bezzecchi APR 353.1 354.1 12 A. Marquez DUC 352.0 352.9 13 F. Quartararo YAM 350.1 351.8 14 F. Morbidelli DUC 349.3 351.8 15 J. Miller YAM 324.4 351.8 16 F. Bagnaia DUC 350.4 351.8 17 A. Rins YAM 348.6 349.5 18 A. Ogura APR 344.2 348.4 19 M. Oliveira YAM 347.6 348.4 20 M. Pirro DUC 345.2 347.3 21 J. Zarco HON – 345.0 22 S. Chantra HON 343.7 345.0

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 379 3 M. Bezzecchi 282 4 F. Bagnaia 274 5 P. Acosta 233 6 F. Di Giannantonio 216 7 F. Morbidelli 208 8 F. Aldeguer 183 9 F. Quartararo 166 10 R. Fernandez 146 11 J. Zarco 128 12 B. Binder 126 13 L. Marini 120 14 E. Bastianini 96 15 J. Mir 77 16 A. Ogura 73 17 M. Viñales 72 18 J. Miller 66 19 A. Rins 60 20 M. Oliveira 36 21 J. Martin 34 22 P. Espargaro 23 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0 28 M. Pirro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 671 2 Aprilia 345 3 KTM 298 4 Honda 248 5 Yamaha 205

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 562 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 424 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 359 5 Aprilia Racing 324 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 226 7 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 219 8 Honda HRC Castrol 197 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 191 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 105

2025 MotoGP Calendar