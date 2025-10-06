MotoGP 2025

Round 18 – Mandalika Race Report

Fermin Aldeguer – P1

“I didn’t look back, I really wanted to make amends from yesterday. I honestly didn’t know I had this rhythm, I wasn’t sure what tyre to choose, but in the end, thanks to the team, we found the squaring of the circle and had a great race. We narrowly missed out yesterday, but today we got it and I’d like to thank everyone who believed in me. I am the second youngest winner in history? I had hoped to be the first.”

Pedro Acosta – P2

“We have to be happy! We made exactly what we planned: a good start and to be 1st or close to 1st in the initial part of the race. We knew it would be hard for us because it was not an option to use the same front tire as the rest. It was tricky to manage this, and the tyre pressure also. I think I am becoming a better rider, more mature and making better races. We are constant in the top five and on the podium again. We gave our best. I want to thank KTM, my Crew Chief and all my mechanics.”

Alex Marquez – P3

“I had an issue at the start, but despite that my start wasn’t a bad one after all. It was a challenging race, but it was important to finish on a high; I was hoping to make it to second place but had nothing left. Congratulations to Fermín for an incredible weekend. We achieved the goal of clinching the Best Independent Rider title, and we now aim at the runner up spot in the World Championship.”

Brad Binder – P4

“Much more happy with how today went. We made quite a big change in warm-up and straightaway I felt more confident with the front-end. I felt like I was turning better and it was more planted. I could push more. Happy to come through the field and better my starting position by a long way. Looking forward to see if we can try and keep this momentum rolling now. Happy also to be back in the fight.”

Luca Marini – P5

“The race started very well, going more or less to plan with another really good start – it’s one of the strong points of the Honda RC213V and myself. I had a really good fight with Acosta at the start, he was protecting his line well and I was managing everything. My pace was there for P2 but then it looks like Fernandez tried to force a move even though both his pace and my pace was better than everyone else. It’s a pity for myself and for his team because we were both out of contention after his move where I lost five positions. After that I was really determined to recover as much as possible, and I pushed Binder right until the end. For sure we had the pace for more, but this is racing. Although the final reward still wasn’t there, we showed our potential – the bike is improving and also myself and it will arrive.”

Raul Fernandez – P6

“We need to find something to get more power to improve overtaking. I’m not entirely happy because the pace in the race was actually pretty slow and I think we had more. At the end we couldn’t overtake – I tried to be very clean, but then Luca (Marini) changed the line and I didn’t have the space to change, so we touched. It is MotoGP and in some moments, small details make the difference, but you never know what would have happened. I’m still happy because I gave everything I had, but honestly, I expected a little bit more after yesterday.”

Fabio Quartararo – P7

“It was super hot! I had to choose a different tyre: the hard front and soft rear, which almost nobody used, but those were the only tyres I was feeling quite okay with. It was a difficult race, but I think I rode pretty well and was quite clever with how I managed the rear tyre. It was a strange weekend overall. I didn’t expect to be so close to the podium today – I finished about 2s from third. My feeling this weekend wasn’t good, but Álex was super fast, and it was nice to share data.”

Franco Morbidelli – P8

“It was a very tough weekend; we struggled throughout with less-than-ideal feelings. But I’m satisfied with the positions we achieved yesterday and today, because we finished both races and also collected some points. Despite the difficulties, we managed to secure two Top10 places, and that’s positive. The team did an excellent job once again. At the start of the race, I took a big risk at Turn 13, and I’m glad I managed not to crash. That moment cost me some time, and towards the end of the race I was faster than the group I was in, but overtaking was difficult. I want to thank the Indonesian fans who came out to support us – they’re so passionate, and it’s great to see how much they love racing.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P9

“It was a tough race. We have a good bike but, starting from the back, the problems with the high temperatures of the front tyre become bigger. I had to ride not in my natural way, but we are working to improve the bike even in these tricky conditions. Of course, we always start the weekend aiming to the maximum, and we will analyze why we couldn’t perform as we hoped. We learned something more for the next races and we will work to be back in front in Australia. Thank you to Indonesia for welcoming us this week as if we were at home – we lived very special days.”

Alex Rins – P10

“I hope everyone enjoyed this race. It was quite tough for me, but I am really happy. Not just about the Race, but because of the weekend overall. I was riding quite well: defending my position and overtaking. We did a great weekend. We knew that we would suffer at the end with the soft tyre. I tried to control the rear tyre, and I was there until the last five laps when the tyre dropped. I never stopped believing in myself, I knew I was able to do it. Riding like this in this race was so satisfying, and I enjoyed this weekend a lot. But, for sure, this was just one weekend. We go to Australia next, let’s see what happens there. I will try to do my best.”

Miguel Oliveira – P11

“My start wasn‘t too bad, but then the bike started to feel very nervous. I chose the soft rear — it wasn‘t really a gamble, as it was the only tire we felt comfortable with and the one I thought I could manage. But in the final laps it just became too difficult. Physically it was brutal because of the heat. With 8–9 laps to go I was overheating, and I couldn‘t bring my breathing and body temperature down, even when I tried to slow the pace a little. We wrapped up another positive weekend with points, but we were aiming for a bit more, and that‘s the feeling I‘m taking away from Mandalika.”

Johann Zarco – P12

“I had a good start and was trying to set my rhythm, but then I started to feel something different, we had a small technical issue. I tried to stay focused, avoid mistakes, and finish the race in the best way possible. We did it, and we scored points, which is good for my confidence. Even with the difficulties, we made progress today, and that’s important as we look ahead to the next race in Australia.”

Somkiat Chantra – P13

“I’m happy because we secured points, and that’s always good. The race was hard for me because I didn’t have a good feeling on the bike. I wanted to stay with the group, but it was very difficult, so I focused on avoiding mistakes, scoring points, and finishing the race to gather important data ahead of Australia”.

Jack Miller – P14

“We were a bit more competitive today, and I felt good, sitting just behind the group, two or three tenths back, because every time I caught up to them, the front tyre turned into chewing gum. With three laps to go, Morbidelli came to pass me between turns 11 and 12. We didn‘t make contact only because, when I closed the throttle, I heard a bike coming on the inside — I moved slightly off line, and the next time I put the bike down on the left-hand side, I crashed. Unfortunate, but we showed good potential today, fighting in the group. It was nice to be there battling with these guys throughout the race. I‘m disappointed about the crash and sorry for the team.”

Pecco Bagnaia – DNF

“It was a very disappointing weekend, especially considering how the previous one went. This has never been an easy track for me, although I’ve always achieved good results here in the past. I’d like to apologise to the team for the crash: I was pushing to try to bridge the gap with the riders ahead, despite the lack of feeling. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to change the momentum of this weekend, but I’m sure that by analysing the data, the engineers will find a solution for the next Grand Prix so I can battle for the top three in the Championship.”

Enea Bastianini – DNF

“It was a tough weekend for me, from start to end sadly. After my crash in the sprint, the mechanics have worked super hard to give me the best bike possible for today, so I want to say thank you. We had a technical issue during the race, but we were not having a fantastic race anyway, the first laps were tough, pace was not good, feeling was bad, so it is less hard to swallow, but retiring from the races is obviously not what we are looking for. We have to keep working to be able to have something more in the next rounds. We have some positives though, because we were more competitive in the fast corners today, in both warm up and race, so it is important for us, and we have understood a few things to work on for the future.”

Marc Marquez – DNF

“So, not the best way to celebrate the championship. Looks like this Mandalika GP has been a bit difficult, but today I started to feel better and better,especially in the warm-up.We did a big step and the race I cannot say what was possible because I only did five, six corners. It’s true that I’m sad because I have some injury in my right collarbone. But from a race incident. In the end, Marco Bezzecchi already came to me and said sorry. This happens. It’s something that sometimes I will do, sometimes somebody else will do, but it was not on purpose. So, Marco accepts it was his fault. Let’s see if we can fly as soon as possible to Madrid and try to understand with the doctors exactly what I have and try to come back as soon as possible, but inside the limits of the recovery.”

Marco Bezzecchi – DNF

“Today I made a mistake, and unfortunately, I also involved Marc. I’m very sorry, I apologise to him and all of his team. Now it’s time to fix myself.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“As you can imagine, I am angry because we lost a really good opportunity today to fight for a podium. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We need to understand what happened with the medium rear tyre because it was not what we were expecting, and I wasn’t able to ride in the way I needed to. The pace today was quite slow and that’s why I really think we could have had a nice race; we had been doing well throughout the weekend. It’s important to understand what happened and avoid it happening again. Now when we fall, we miss out on more than in the past which is in some ways a positive, because it means we have improved. A bit of rest and move onto the next set of races.”

Team Managers

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A great day for us after what had been a challenging weekend in Mandalika. For sure we need to be really happy about today’s results and after the Sprint the expectations were quite high for the longer race today. We had the potential. It was a very hard race for everyone on the grid and unfortunately Enea could not finish but Pedro and Brad fought all the way until the end and this was an important set of results. It has been a tough year for us but we have found a way to progress and results like these helps keep the positive mindset.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“For sure it has been a fun race. We enjoyed seeing Raul fighting. Of course, P6 is a positive result, but, overall, for how the race has developed we could have done a little bit better. If someone would have told me before we came here that we would be sixth, I would have been happy, but today I’m not completely happy. This is a good sign though because this weekend we had a good potential so, let’s take this P6, it’s positive and overall with the podium yesterday in the Sprint, always fighting in the front with the top guys, we have to be satisfied. But, we try to do better again next time.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“It’s been a special weekend for us. First of all, we have to give a big thank you to Pertamina and Pertamina Lubricants for this fantastic week – they’ve made us feel at home ever since we arrived in Jakarta on Monday to unveil the livery we used on Sunday, which I think looked really beautiful. We also want to thank all our Indonesian fans who support us and came out to see us here. Speaking about the race, we’re satisfied because both our riders finished in the Top10, but of course, we’re always aiming for something more. During this upcoming break, we need to analyze the weekend and try to improve ahead of the next race in Australia.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“It seems that things have turned pretty bad for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team in Indonesia, from start to end. Enea Bastianini never really had a positive feeling, and he was not able to go fast. We know that a bad qualifying makes the weekend tricky, but somehow he was fighting for 13th at some stage in the race, but he had to retire due to a technical issue on the bike, which we are currently investigating. Disappointing situation, but there is clearly room for improvements, as both Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder did a super good race. We need to improve, we need to understand what is happening, and we must bring solutions for Phillip Island. We have ten days to rest and arrive at Phillip Island in better shape. We also extend our best wishes to Maverick Viñales, we hope that he will recover as quickly as possible, and come back stronger.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It was a very interesting race up to a certain point for all the Yamahas, showing that we‘re improving. Too bad for Miller‘s crash while running inside the top ten, while Oliveira suffered physically and couldn‘t compete until the very end of what could have been a great weekend for the team. But beyond the issue, I‘m very satisfied with his overall weekend. It was a fun race, and up to a point we weren‘t far from the podium zone. Now we hope to continue like this in Australia, Jack‘s home race, which I hope can be a fresh start for him in terms of results.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“First of all, our apologies go to Márquez. We’re very sorry about what happened. It has been another painfully disappointing Sunday for us, with Marco having been the fastest rider on track for two days; so naturally our expectation – especially starting from pole – was to secure the best possible result. But that’s racing. We have much to learn this year. Despite the setbacks, our spirit remains unchanged – we’ll keep pushing until the final race to reach the goals we’ve set”.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Overall, it was both a tough and a positive weekend. Starting with Álex, we are delighted to see him fighting at the front again where a rider of his talent belongs. It was a shame that his soft tyres couldn’t hold on for the last five laps, but to have him ride in this manner again is already a huge step, especially in these demanding conditions. It’s a confidence boost, and these positive signs have the whole team highly motivated to keep working. Fabio had been struggling on the medium tyres all weekend, and he and his team made the right tyre decision today: he managed to make the hard front and soft rear work well enough throughout the race to earn him a seventh place at the end of it. We leave the Mandalika Circuit with a double top-10 result, and that’s a nice boost as we prepare for the next two fly-away GPs in Australia and Malaysia.”

Mandalika MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Aldeguer Duc 41m07.651 2 P. Acosta KTM +6.987 3 A. Marquez Duc +7.896 4 B. Binder KTM +8.901 5 L. Marini Hon +9.129 6 R. Fernandez Apr +9.709 7 F. Quartararo Yam +9.894 8 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.087 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +10.350 10 A. Rins Yam +13.223 11 M. Oliveira Yam +19.769 12 J. Zarco Hon +27.597 13 S. Chantra Hon +48.035 14 J. Miller Yam +55.540 Not Classified NC E. Bastianini KTM +15 laps NC F. Bagnaia Duc +20 laps NC J. Mir Hon +25 laps DNF M. Bezzecchi Apr DNF DNF M. Marquez Duc DNF

Mandalika MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 P. Acosta KTM 316.1 317.6 2 L. Marini Hon 313.5 315.7 3 E. Bastianini KTM 313.2 315.7 4 J. Zarco Hon 314.4 314.8 5 F. Aldeguer Duc 313.9 313.9 6 F. Bagnaia Duc 313.5 313.9 7 A. Marquez Duc 312.6 313.9 8 R. Fernandez Apr 309.6 313.0 9 B. Binder KTM 311.4 313.0 10 S. Chantra Hon 312.3 313.0 11 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 312.3 313.0 12 F. Quartararo Yam 310.3 312.1 13 F. Morbidelli Duc 308.9 312.1 14 A. Rins Yam 310.7 312.1 15 J. Miller Yam 309.9 310.3 16 M. Oliveira Yam 307.5 309.4 17 J. Mir Hon 280.4 293.4 18 M. Marquez Duc 269.3 269.3 19 M. Bezzecchi Apr 261.5 261.5

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 362 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 254 5 P. Acosta 215 6 F. Morbidelli 207 7 F. Di Giannantonio 191 8 F. Aldeguer 181 9 F. Quartararo 158 10 J. Zarco 128 11 B. Binder 118 12 R. Fernandez 112 13 L. Marini 108 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 60 19 A. Rins 51 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 32 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 646 2 Apr 308 3 KTM 280 4 Hon 236 5 Yam 190

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 543 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 398 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 333 5 Aprilia Racing 296 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 209 7 Honda HRC Castrol 185 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 182 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 95

2025 MotoGP Calendar