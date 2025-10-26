MotoGP 2025

Round 20 – Sepang

Alex Marquez – P1

“Today I changed my approach at the start of the race, as yesterday I got it wrong, as I attaked and did what I aimed to do. We had a great race and achieved the goal of becoming the best independent team from the top of the podium; now we’ll enjoy these last two races.”

Pedro Acosta – P2

“It was a tough race but we put the power back into my hands and to let me manage it. It was hard to ride there in P3 but when the pace dropped a bit I could go ahead. I wanted to be at the front from the beginning. I was waiting for my moment and not making mistakes. It worked and I’m happy! Together with the team we are doing a good job and we just have to keep going.”

Joan Mir – P3

“It was a great race but one of the toughest of my life, the temperature, managing the tyres, controlling the bike – you had to be perfect everywhere and we managed to do it. I am so happy to end these races like this, to show what we could really do after yesterday. We took the maximum out of our package, and this shows the great work that we have done as a team. When you are confident you can do this. I realised that today we could do something, and I just went for it, right on that narrow line between being fast and crashing. I was very careful at Turn 9 today! The progress Honda has made in 12 months is fantastic, I knew what was possible with this project and that’s why I signed for another two years. Thank you to my team and all of Honda’s engineers.”

Franco Morbidelli – P4

“It was a positive weekend, where we turned around the negative feelings from Australia and were fast right from Friday. We secured a front-row start and two fourth-place finishes, battling with several riders. I’m really happy with the progress we made and the level we reached. For the end of the championship, our goal is to keep improving, even though the last two weekends will be quite challenging. But after the accident that happened in Moto3, my main thought was to find out how the two riders were doing. I hope for the best and wish them a full recovery.”

Fabio Quartararo – P5

“It was quite a good race. Every time we start before Moto2, I can be aggressive on the first laps, and today I could push. But, like everyone, I had to save the tyres and try to avoid going over the limit. It’s tricky on the softs, but I think we did a great job. I tried to keep the pace. With Joan, I was riding defensively. I tried to close everything and be as fast as possible. At one moment, Franky overtook me quite aggressively in the last corner – it’s racing, so it’s normal – but after that I had to slow down. Finishing 5th-7th was the goal for today, so I’m quite happy.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P6

“I am happy because, because we turned around things really well this weekend, even though we struggled a lot. We did a huge change on the bike for the race. Usually, you don’t take such a big risk on Sundays, but it worked, because the bike was really good, I had a good pace. I was faster and I was feeling better than yesterday. We were able to find our rhythm and catch up to the riders in front. I am happy with the result, even if I can’t be fully satisfied because of what happened to the Moto3 riders. I hope they are both ok. It’s always hard for the motorsport when things like this happen, I wish them all the best.”

Enea Bastianini – P7

“My life is complicated! Starting on Friday, I was nervous because I had no confidence with the bike. On Saturday, we resolved some problems in the sprint, and we arrived on Sunday prepared, ready to fight for the top 10. Starting from far is tough, I gave it my all, but it is difficult to recover positions on that track, as the front tire is getting hotter and hotter, but anyway, I am happy with the job done today. We are still missing a bit of consistency, especially on time attacks, because every time we put on new tires, all KTM riders improve, and not me, so it is something that we need to understand, and I’m sure we can get better. Last year, I had the same issue, and we resolved it, so I am confident that we will find a way to solve it too with the KTM.”

Luca Marini – P8

“A good end to the weekend where again I think we had a lot of pace. The bike is continuing to improve and the top five is always there. I made a really good start and I was up with Mir and Zarco but I made a mistake and dropped back. After that I was in a big group fighting with many riders and it took a lot of laps to pass Zarco. With the medium front I was able to brake really hard but we were missing something in the turning. Maximising our results in Qualifying is the area that we need to improve, both with myself and the bike. Congratulations to Mir on another good podium.”

Brad Binder – P9

“It was a bit of a challenge starting in 18th place and it was a decent-enough come back but I would have preferred better. I knew it was a race where we really had to manage the tires and I got the rear to the end OK. After the drama of the Sprint I had a normal bike again today and everything felt good. I was a bit nervy but didn’t end up in the same situation as Saturday which was good. In general, we just need to find a bit of extra speed to qualify better and then race better.”

Ai Ogura – P10

“Overall, I’m quite happy with my race today. I think during this weekend, compared to the last few races, it’s clear that I’m much more in line with the other riders. Yet, there is still a lot to improve. Portimao is going to be a tough track to understand everything, but we will see what we can do in these final two rounds this year.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P11

“It certainly wasn’t a good day, beginning this morning with the terrible Moto3 accident involving Rueda and Dettwiler. As for my performance, sadly, I struggled. It was quite a tough race, and I couldn’t really overtake anyone. I couldn’t have done any better today, and I’m disappointed, but at least we scored a few points. Now we’ll work even harder for the last two races of the season”.

Johann Zarco – P12

“I was happy with the start of the race and the first laps. I was in a good position and could control my pace for a while, which I wanted to maintain for the whole race, as I wasn’t that far from the group ahead. However, as the laps went by, it became more difficult; I couldn’t manage the tyre drop, and that’s when other riders overtook me. I tried to finish the race as well as possible, and overall, after many struggles, we had a solid weekend. We need to keep making progress.”

Alex Rins – P13

“We have been struggling since FP1 this weekend, and it looks like when grip levels are low and temperatures are high, it affects us more than the others. So, we were expecting a really tough Race. In the beginning, I could have gone faster than I did. The problem was that I was thinking about the end of the Race. Maybe this smooth riding on the first seven laps, losing positions, allowed me to stay in P13 in the last laps. So, it was a tough weekend, but we need to keep going.”

Jack Miller – P14

“I tried to manage the tyres as best as I could, being very gentle at the beginning of the race to make sure I could get to the end and hopefully have something left in my pocket. But I had the same issues as the guys around me. Rins was in the same boat as me, nursing most of the race, even though it seemed like he had a little bit more on the corner exits. In the end, I focused on bringing it home rather than ending up in the gravel. I hope we can be more competitive in Portimão.”

Somkiat Chantra – P15

“I’m happy to get the points again. It wasn’t a bad race, but I struggled with tyre consumption; it was demanding. I had difficulties managing both the front and the rear tyres until the end, so I focused on avoiding mistakes and secured 15th place. In the end, it was a good result!”

Lorenzo Savadori – P16

“It’s a pity because I lost some time at the start, battling with Chantra – my pace early on was good enough to stay with the group. Then, running in the slipstream, the temperatures rose and the tyre started to drop off. We’ll keep trying new things, and we already have some ideas we’ll test at Jerez in two days during private testing”.

Michele Pirro – P17

“We completed this hot weekend at Sepang with good feedback. In the race, while I was tailing another rider, I could feel changes in the bike’s behaviour – something I had never experienced before, as during testing I always ride on my own. The lap times improved as the race progressed, and I further narrowed the gap to the frontrunners. We tried new parts for next year and tested several set-up adjustments, working ahead of time for the future.”

Augusto Fernandez – P18

“It was a busy weekend, and we have settled on a clear direction to take for the next test and wild-card race weekend in Valencia to improve further. We have been working on the balance of the bike, and we need to keep working on it and set a base. The process will take a bit of time, so we need to keep working hard.”

Miguel Oliveira – P19

“The same thing as Saturday happened — a small front-end crash with no warning. I thought that today, with the medium front tire, things would be better, but it was hard to manage the grip. I was riding comfortably despite the difficulties we were facing, but there wasn‘t much we could do. The ambitions could have been higher, but today the best we could have managed was to finish alongside the two other Yamahas.”

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“First of all, my thoughts go to Rueda and Dettwiler for what happened to them in the Moto3 race, and I keep my fingers crossed for them. When such things happen, everything else becomes less important. Today we were unlucky, as we had a flat rear tyre. This happened on lap twelve and then, little by little, the pressure kept dropping. I thought I had managed the tyre wear the wrong way, but after analysing the data, the issue was clearly there. Unfortunately, these things can happen. Overall though, it was a positive weekend despite how it ended.”

Fermin Aldeguer – DNF

“It wasn’t the best way to wrap up a weekend where we were really strong and where we felt very competitive. We achieved a goal and in today’s race we learned a lot. I hit hard during the crash, but we’re going back home to recuperate.”

Raul Fernandez – DNF

“I think I maybe chose the wrong tire because I felt quite a lot of drop, especially at the front. Just before my crash I saw that our pace wasn’t great but I thought we still had the possibility to fight in the group for the top 10. One lap before the crash, I saved a very big slide in turn five and I decided to calm down a bit on the bike, trying to make everything a little bit softer. When I arrived in to turn one, I was braking a bit earlier but once I was starting to lean in, the rear tire pushed the front and I lost it. It would have been great to get more data but, anyway, our pace was not really competitive and we need to analyze well what happened this weekend. The balance of this Asia/Australia tour was still very positive and while, of course, this race doesn’t keep our competitive progress going already, before we arrived here, we knew that this kind of track can come. We still take the positives away and back on to Europe.”

Pol Espargaro – DNF

“It is painful to crash so early in the race, of course, so there is not much to say. However, we need to take the positives, because I think that we had in our hands another top 10. Our speed was decent in the first laps, but it is racing, and a small mistake can change your Sunday. I think that everyone at KTM did a decent job at trying to keep the tires alive, we were working a lot yesterday to prepare for the main race. When I was behind Brad (Binder), I think that I was chilling a little bit too much, as I did not want to make a mistake, so maybe I waited a little bit too long, and I was probably not in the right position in the turn I crashed. It is a pity that I could not finish, but I am really happy that we have 3 KTMs in the top 10 today!”

Team Managers

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Today was a great day for us in Sepang even if the weekend had begun as a challenge. Managing the tires was the key and the way our riders and all of our technicians handled the situation means Pedro’s second position really feels like a win. How he managed the race today was something beautiful and to have three riders in the top ten was also very positive: Enea also a great race as Brad improved a lot compared to yesterday. Unfortunately, Pol had a crash but we have to thank him for replacing Maverick again and he did a great job. It is time once more to thank everyone who is working on this project: all those at the track, all those at the factory and, of course, our partners. We have had some tough days this year but moments like today make the tough ones important. We will keep working and we will never give up.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“It was a very difficult weekend, with these high temperatures, everything becomes much more complicated. But we have to be satisfied with the work we’ve done: with Franco, we secured a front-row start and two fourth-place finishes, while with Diggia we were consistently in the Top10, achieving a great result in today’s race. When you’re so close to the podium, you always want more and feel disappointed not to get there, but we must thank the whole team and the riders for the work they did throughout the weekend. On this Sunday, we want to send all our support to the families and teams of the Moto3 riders involved in today’s serious crash. We hope both of them are doing well.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“It was a good Sunday for Enea Bastianini in Sepang, as he gained 12 positions in the race to finish in P7, which is a great performance. However, it gives us the same bittersweet feeling as usual, because he would probably have been fighting for the top 5 if he had qualified better. When you see the final position of Pedro Acosta, you really believe it would have been possible. We still have two races left to try improving our main weakness, so let’s work towards that goal, we will give it our all until the end. Pol Espargaro had a really positive weekend once again, qualified directly in Q2, and a finish close to the top 10 in the sprint. Unfortunately, he had a small crash while fighting for the top 10 positions today. Anyway, he delivered another great weekend for us, he has shown that our package can be competitive, and we want to thank him again for these two rounds in Australia and Malaysia. It is time to pack, and head back to Europe to finish the season, but before that, we will all have a well deserved week of rest! See you all in Portugal!”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Let’s start by giving credit to Fabio, who did extremely well again. He gave it his all in the opening stages once more and then really took care of the soft tyres whilst still riding defensively. Ultimately, this allowed him to take another positive fifth place, which is especially a good result considering the challenging Friday. Álex also had to find a balance between riding at the limit and managing the tyres, but in the mid-pack in these high temperatures this is quite complicated. In the end, he crossed the line in 13th place. We now fly back to Europe. A week off is well deserved for the riders and the team before we start the final two rounds of the season.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“It was a tough weekend; we knew we were heading to a track that doesn’t particularly suit us. Unfortunately, as has happened before this season with the RS-GP25 —much more competitive than previous bikes— the performance came a bit too late, and missing direct access to Q2 put us on the back foot. The sprint was excellent, with Marco always strong in overtaking, while in the race the choice of the front tyre affected his performance, but that’s easy to say now. We now look ahead to the final two GP’s with our goals clearly in mind and the determination to give our best straight away in Portimão”.

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“We are happy for Ai. I think he had a good recovery from 17th to finish top 10. Especially at the end, he was very fast, had a good pace and did some good overtakes. So, this was a good job, we are quite pleased with that. As usual, his pace by the end of the race was very good and we’re happy about that. Unfortunately, Raul couldn’t finish the race. He had a crash in turn one and that’s a big difference from last weekend – but this is racing, this is our sport, we have to take it as it comes and try again next time. We will be back in Trackhouse blue for Portimao and I want to take this opportunity to thank Gulf for the great support – we had many guests visiting us here in Malaysia to encourage us for the race.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It was a complicated weekend. The race was very difficult, especially for Miller, who couldn‘t find enough grip to perform well on corner exits, and on the straights, as always when you‘re in a group, we were missing a bit of top speed. In the end, he ran a race that was in line with the targets we had set. As for Oliveira, it‘s a shame. We were struggling from the start of the weekend, and although we managed to improve a few things, recovering from the back is never easy. Now we head to Portimão, and I hope his home race gives him the boost he needs to achieve a good result, because he really deserves it.”

Malaysian MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Marquez Duc 40m09.249 2 P. Acosta KTM +2.676 3 J. Mir Hon +8.048 4 F. Morbidelli Duc +8.580 5 F. Quartararo Yam +11.556 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +13.060 7 E. Bastianini KTM +15.299 8 L. Marini Hon +18.738 9 B. Binder KTM +18.932 10 A. Ogura Apr +19.256 11 M. Bezzecchi Apr +19.824 12 J. Zarco Hon +22.234 13 A. Rins Yam +23.509 14 J. Miller Yam +25.201 15 S. Chantra Hon +34.110 16 L. Savadori Apr +36.115 17 M. Pirro Duc +43.914 18 A. Fernandez Yam +47.060 19 M. Oliveira Yam +1m17.942 Not Classified DNF F. Bagnaia Duc DNF DNF F. Aldeguer Duc DNF DNF R. Fernandez Apr DNF DNF P. Espargaro KTM DNF

Malaysian MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 J. Mir Hon 332.8 333.3 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr 329.4 333.3 3 F. Quartararo Yam 329.9 332.3 4 E. Bastianini KTM 330.4 332.3 5 R. Fernandez Apr 330.2 332.3 6 F. Aldeguer Duc 329.2 332.3 7 F. Bagnaia Duc 330.8 332.3 8 F. Morbidelli Duc 329.0 331.2 9 L. Savadori Apr 328.5 331.2 10 P. Acosta KTM 329.0 331.2 11 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 326.7 331.2 12 A. Marquez Duc 329.8 331.2 13 L. Marini Hon 328.0 330.2 14 B. Binder KTM 326.3 330.2 15 A. Ogura Apr 327.0 330.2 16 J. Zarco Hon 328.7 329.2 17 S. Chantra Hon 328.4 329.2 18 J. Miller Yam 327.6 329.2 19 M. Pirro Duc 328.0 329.2 20 A. Rins Yam 325.1 327.2 21 M. Oliveira Yam 324.5 326.2 22 A. Fernandez Yam 323.8 325.3 23 P. Espargaro KTM 306.7 316.7

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 413 3 M. Bezzecchi 291 4 F. Bagnaia 286 5 P. Acosta 260 6 F. Morbidelli 227 7 F. Di Giannantonio 226 8 F. Aldeguer 186 9 F. Quartararo 182 10 R. Fernandez 146 11 J. Zarco 134 12 B. Binder 133 13 L. Marini 128 14 E. Bastianini 106 15 J. Mir 93 16 A. Ogura 79 17 M. Viñales 72 18 J. Miller 68 19 A. Rins 63 20 M. Oliveira 36 21 J. Martin 34 22 P. Espargaro 23 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 7 27 A. Espargaro 0 28 M. Pirro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 708 2 Aprilia 355 3 KTM 325 4 Honda 266 5 Yamaha 221

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 831 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 599 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 453 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393 5 Aprilia Racing 333 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 245 7 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 225 8 Honda HRC Castrol 221 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 201 10 LCR Honda 141 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 107

