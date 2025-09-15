MotoGP 2025

Round 16 – Misano Quotes

Marc Márquez – P1

“One of the toughest of the season, Marco was a super tough opponent, congrats to him. Even being faster than ever in the last laps, he was replying in a good way. Today I had a special fire in me. After yesterday’s mistake, I tried to reply in the best way possible, and that was to win the race. It was a super long last part of the race, especially because when I overtook Marco I had it a bit under control. With that mistake it was easier to overtake him. Still, in the middle of the race, I made a mistake three times in a row, in turn 11, touching the green, and then if I touched again, it would be a long lap penalty, so I was extra careful, but even with these, I was riding in a good way.

“I always say Messi is different; he is talking about playing football, I am talking about riding bikes. It’s the best way, I felt it was time to celebrate. I don’t want to lose concentration, I want to keep the same level, it looks like a matter of time to achieve our main goal, but be calm, keep pushing, end the season in the best way possible. For me, with Honda, I had huge respect for Honda; it didn’t matter whether I celebrated in Japan or Indonesia, it’s not something special to win in Japan. For me, it’s much more special to win here in Italy, I feel the pressure of Ducati, I feel the pressure of Tardozzi. Yesterday, he said to give it everything, and I crashed. Today, he said everything, but a bit less. I’m happy, with Ducati, we won both Italian races.

“We’ll approach Motegi the same way: maintaining the same performance level we’ve shown in all these races. There are six events left in the season, but we want to wrap up the title race as soon as possible.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P2

“I feel good, I’m happy, it was a tough race, but I gave my all, I wanted the victory so bad to be honest. It was a tough race, as Marc said, because the condition was a bit unknown. Last night it was raining, this morning the track was good but patchy; usually, in the morning, the track is fantastic. I started the race on the medium; I didn’t know what to expect. I’m happy to give my all, to try to be close to Marc and to be ready to attack. It was not enough, unfortunately, but I can’t really complain at all. I gave everything I had, and for the fans, it was good.

“It was tough braking, especially, because when I tried the different compounds in the rear, the only difference was braking. With the soft, it was a similar sensation as last year, but this year the difference was less, so I was really happy, as last year I was the only one who couldn’t use the medium. But unfortunately from lap eight, lap nine I started to struggle in braking, and Marc was close, we were both on the limit. It was hard to see where I could push more. I made a small mistake, the bike made a strange movement, I had to release the brake and go a little wide, and Marc passed me, and I tried to stay close to him as much as I could to bounce back. But it was not possible.

“I knew that Marc wasn’t going to give me a chance, so I had to take this chance by myself; unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. But I am happy because we were both on the limit. I saw him making some small mistakes like I did, from the mid-race we suffered more on our bike than he did, so it was good. Physically, it was a tough race; this track is one of the toughest, and when you have such good grip conditions, you can push the whole race and all 27 laps. When I finished, I wanted to go to my grandstand, just there, which was lucky, but it was so far. I left my bike with the marshals and ran over there. It was fantastic to see so many happy people. Physically, I was destroyed; my legs were no longer alive. On the podium to see so much support was fantastic, and I gave my all, so I’m happy.”

Alex Marquez – P3

“I just gave my 100 per cent, my initial plan was to lead the race and make a good start, to lead the maximum laps. It was not my best start; I lost a position. I could not overtake Bezzecchi, but it was the only possibility I had today. All weekend, Marco and Marc were faster than I was. I gave my 100 per cent until, at the halfway point, I started to have a lot of problems with the front tyre. I almost crashed two or three times, so I said, ‘We’ve got a big gap, use your head.’ I’m surprised to be as fast as we were here, and we need to be happy and be positive.

“I always lose on this track in sector one, not riding 100 per cent, but to be on that level [with Marc and Marco] I need to take too much risk. I need to control the risk, be on the bike to achieve points for the championship, so I gave up, to be honest, they were just faster than I for the weekend, so it’s a fair result.”

“It was an important weekend for me, and my confidence, from Catalunya, which was amazing for us, lots of points for the weekend, for the championship, but also for me and my confidence. To show I could be fast and constant, on tracks, I normally struggle more. Now I need to rest, I have a test tomorrow, and for Indonesia I need to be fit.”

Franco Morbidelli – P4

“It was a really positive weekend, I am very happy, we were fast throughout all the three days. We worked very well, and I have to thank the team, because after Barcelona we arrived here, and we were aiming on doing a solid weekend. That was the case and it’s thanks to the team and to all the people that came to support us. Here in Misano I took things easier in the race, especially at the beginning, and then I tried to bring home the result that was on our hands. We have confidence from this kind of performances, now we focus on tomorrow’s tests and arrive to Japan with a good feeling.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P5

“We finished the race in the Top Five, and we have to be proud of our weekend. We achieved every goal of the weekend: the first was to be straight in Q2 on Friday, then a good qualifying and securing a podium. Doing that in front of the fans was amazing. Today we had a pretty solid race with a really good pace, especially at the end. We take back the energy and keep pushing. This was an important weekend, it will be crucial to end the season in a solid way, we will work to make it happen. For tomorrow’s test, we won’t have new parts, but many new ideas to keep improving.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P6

“We improved a lot during the weekend. On Friday, I would have signed up for two sixth place finishes while today I wanted something more as a top five was possible. I battled with Diggia and then, due two tyre pressure, I had to settle and conform, which isn’t my cup of tea.”

Luca Marini – P7

“It’s good to again be in the top ten and post competitive times during the whole race. Again, we have shown that us and Honda’s engineers have clearly made a big step in less than 12 months. It’s really good but I’m not fully satisfied; we lost a lot at the start. My pace could have been better, but I got stuck behind Fermin and the temperature in the front went too high, so I had to manage it. If the start had been better and I was able to be fourth or fifth early, I think I could have finished there because in Misano you don’t need to worry so much about managing the tyres if you’re in fresh air. Really, it is a good weekend and a good moment overall for us. An interesting test tomorrow coming up.”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“By lap 15, the tyres were not super fresh anymore, but the tyre drop was also down to how hard I was pushing at the beginning. I didn’t have the pace to fight with the others after trying so hard to stay with the front group. I expected the medium to be more consistent. For the last 12 laps, I just remained easy on the pace. But if we check my average against Miguel’s, he started slower but was more consistent, which would have been better. The positive takeaway from this weekend is how I was able to turn around the time attack on Saturday after a bad Friday.”

Miguel Oliveira – P9

“I had a very solid race and I‘m happy with that. After yesterday‘s Sprint Race, we were confident that using the medium rear would give us better grip balance, and that was confirmed both in the warm-up and in the race. It turned out to be a positive day: I had a clean start, didn‘t lose time or positions in the opening laps, and that really helped me to set a consistent pace. The limitations of the bike were there as always, like the vibrations from the tire on corner entry, but we were already aware of that.”

Brad Binder – P10

“A really difficult race. It was hard to push-on from the beginning and there was a big difference between front and rear grip. Then there was a lot of chatter from 12 laps onwards and it was hard to stay up. Really tricky, and we didn’t expect that. In the end we could put together the weekend that we planned. It’s a good thing that we have a test here tomorrow so we can play around a little bit to understand the right way to go for the future.”

Raul Fernandez – P11

“If I would watch the race or just see the result, I wouldn’t be satisfied but, apart from that, I’m really happy because I had a very good pace, I managed the tires very well and had a good overall feeling on the bike. Normally, it’s hard for me to manage the tires well, but for today we found something that will most likely also be very helpful in the future. I still struggled a lot to overtake Brad (Binder) – I was 15 or 16 laps behind him, trying to pass him but it was very difficult. If we can’t keep our corner speed, we can’t attack and on the straight it’s hard as well. In general, we need to improve our Qualifying and then the weekends will be much easier than this one.”

Jack Miller – P12

“It’s been a relatively good day, considering where we started and where we finished. I lost quite a bit of time in the opening laps while settling into my rhythm, but from around lap 8 until about six laps from the end I felt pretty good and confident on the bike, even setting my best lap of the race in that stint. From then on, with a low fuel load and worn tyres, the bike started moving around a lot and it was difficult to manage the weight transfer—that‘s something we need to work on. Overall though, I‘m satisfied: I had a solid Sprint and a solid Sunday. We‘re still missing a bit of speed, but the team did a good job. Tomorrow we have an important test, where I‘ll try the new Yamaha YZR-M1 V4 prototype.”

Jorge Martin – P13

“When I reached Turn 13, I saw the bike was shutting down. I tried to restart it, but nothing happened. So I got off and started running back to the pit. By the time I arrived, the pit lane had already closed, and I was told I would start from my original grid position but with two long lap penalties. I think I handled the situation very maturely. With two long laps, it’s hard to recover, so I focused on gaining as much experience as possible and identifying areas where I can improve as a racer”.

Augusto Fernandez – P14

“Today we did 27 laps in race pace on the new prototype bike, and we have a lot of work to do now to understand everything better. We need to be patient, because it’s not our time yet, but the potential is there. It was our first race, and we got some points. This weekend was a good start to the ‘real’ development process based on races. We are looking to create consistency, because when I have a good feeling on this new bike, it’s already better than on the other one. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow with Fabio and Álex testing the prototype and go from there.”

Somkiat Chantra – P15

“Today was a tough day. We tried different settings on the bike to improve and I felt better, but the race was challenging, I expected more. In any case, I managed to score a point, and that’s always positive. We’ll aim to make improvements during tomorrow’s test.”

Johann Zarco – P16

“After the crash, the right side of the bike was damaged, but it was still rideable. However, I was missing a lot of stability. I wanted to rejoin the race in case of a red flag. I also noticed other riders making mistakes, so I was hoping to score some points. It’s a real pity, my start was good, but another rider crashed and I was right next to him; I couldn’t avoid him. In any case, I wanted to at least give it a try. Now I’m focused on tomorrow’s test and on doing a good job.”

Pedro Acosta – DNF

“A mechanical sport and things can happen. It was a tough weekend but it looked like we were turning it around. The race was going well and we might not have reached the podium but we might have been close. We had the pace, and things were going well with the medium tire. I had the speed for 4th position and it’s important that we have consistency for the top five.”

Enea Bastianini – DNF

“This was a really difficult weekend, although we tried to give our best. We took a good start from P20, gained many positions in a few laps, to 10th. I tried to set my own pace, to stay close to the riders ahead, but I kept losing time in sector 3, I felt a lot of vibrations, and it was difficult for me to come back from T13. I was always braking at a different point in that corner. Eventually, I arrived a bit wide, I tried to release the brake, but the front closed and I crashed. We were competitive in sectors 1 and 2, but the third was always our weakness this weekend, so it’s a shame to end our home round this way.”

Maverick Viñales – DNF

“I think that I arrived at the curve with too much angle, and I could not save the crash. We are feeling ok though, but it is a shame to just do 5 laps. The bike was working well though, I think that we had a lot of potential to grow up in the race, so we need to stick to that feeling. After two races in two weeks, we are happy with our evolution. Tomorrow’s test will be the perfect occasion to go a bit hard on the shoulder, we are going to do a lot of laps, and build up some muscles. Then we will have a full week to recover to arrive to Japan in good shape. We won’t be testing too many things or parts, because I’m not riding at the maximum, so we’ll focus on us!”

Alex Rins – DNF

“I think this is my first or second jump start in my life. I agree with the penalty, because I did move the bike with my feet a little bit, but I didn’t gain anything from it. After that, I was trying to understand the track conditions because they were a bit different from yesterday. After the two long laps, I tried to recover, and I tried to ride smoothly on the lines, but I entered 3km/h faster into corner 10 – I didn’t think it was so much that I would crash, but I just lost the front, and the race was over. It’s a shame because I was feeling not so bad despite all the chaos. But tomorrow is another opportunity.”

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“I was trying to follow Diggia, then the crash happened. We need to carefully analyse what happened, especially ahead of tomorrow’s test, which will be extremely important to help us find the right direction. Of course, there’s disappointment for the crash, but we’ll keep working to solve these issues, which I’ve been carrying for several races now, and to approach the long Asian stretch in the best way possible.”

Ai Ogura – DNF

“Unfortunately, I crashed and it’s a shame because we really wanted to finish the race. We made a few changes on the bike before and only me and one other rider were on the soft rear tire, so I really wanted to see how the race goes, especially for the testing tomorrow. It would have given us some more ideas and it’s a shame I crashed in the first laps. The crash itself was my mistake – it was quite fast as well. Fortunately, there are no serious injuries – I’m lucky to walk away from that crash. I just feel sorry for the team and I don’t really know yet if I can test tomorrow. I’ll just try to rest tonight and see what is going on tomorrow morning. I’m just happy to be OK after that crash.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“Today I was feeling better, and I wanted to make the effort to complete the race, to get some information for the team and prepare for the test tomorrow. At the start something happened with the front device, and it did not disengage, we need to check the data. It’s hard missing the information from Saturday, but I am sure myself, the team and Honda HRC can recover from this. It’s clear we as Honda have made a step and I am looking forward to Japan.”

Team Managers

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“The Misano race is always a great show and gave us some incredible battles. Both Marc and Marco (Bezzecchi) were really great, and we expected the latter to be in the fight for the win after yesterday’s performance. As Ducati, we placed five bikes in the top six, so I can say our package worked really well. A pity for Pecco’s crash, but as I said before, we’ll continue to give him all the support he needs to get out of this challenging situation.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“An almost perfect weekend, thanks to a truly outstanding Marco. We’ve never achieved great results at Misano, so taking pole on Saturday was something special – especially for him, in front of his home crowd – and then winning the Sprint is definitely something he’ll remember. The target in his mind – and in ours – was to win the race, but we’ll keep pushing to beat Marc Márquez, and that has to be our goal for the closing stages of the season. As for Jorge Martín, first of all, it was great to see him go straight into Q2 on Friday, thanks to the teamwork. It’s a shame about what happened during the formation lap, and we’ll check what went wrong. Jorge is steadily gaining confidence with the bike and Monday’s test will be crucial to help him to prepare in the best possible way for the upcoming non-European rounds.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“Overall, it was a positive weekend. I think we should be satisfied with taking a podium in the Sprint and finishing fourth and fifth in Sunday’s race at the team’s home weekend. Of course, when the podium is that close, you always want more. But I believe we’re starting to find a very important consistency, which we were missing at the start of the season. Now we’re ready for tomorrow’s test day and to tackle the entire Asian flyaway of this final part of the championship.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“It was a tough Race. Fabio’s start mirrored the Sprint, and he did a commendable job defending fourth place for as long as possible, but ultimately the tyre drop and subsequent drop in pace was too significant to overcome with defensive riding alone. We entered the race aiming for more than eighth, so we’re not satisfied. We are performing well on Saturdays, but we are still searching for consistency in the races. Álex’s didn’t have a ‘day to forget’, as there are lessons to take forward, but it’s not a day to dwell on either. As a team we need to move onwards and upwards. Tomorrow, we return to this circuit. For Fabio and Álex, the main aim of the test will be to try the new bike, while the engineers will also be dedicating time to further analysing today’s data for future reference.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Definitely not our day in Misano and the weekend generally has been challenging after many positive GPs in a row. We had expectations for today but luck was not on our side. Pedro had to stop after a brilliant start and passing many riders, so, really sorry to him. Unfortunately, also Enea and Maverick crashed out after fighting in the group but, finally for Brad a solid race in the top ten. In the end, not the results we were counting-on in Misano. Now we’ll test, look for more progress and prepare for some different races overseas.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“Of course, we are relieved about Ai. He had a very big crash at high speed – luckily there are no serious consequences. Raul did a good race – unfortunately, it’s difficult to overtake at this track, to be in the position to attack. So, we finished P11 and scored some points – not in the top 10 as we wished but, I have to say, it was a good race. Tomorrow, we have a test here, surely with Raul. We don’t know yet, but it will be pretty difficult to test with Ai – we will see tomorrow morning. We will use this test with Raul to prepare the upcoming oversea races well and try to finish the season in a decent position. Hopefully, we will arrive in Japan with both riders in a good condition.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“All in all, it was a good Sunday for both riders. A great result from Miguel, who by finishing in the top 10 for the second race in a row confirmed his progress. It seems that, finally, we‘ve also found a balance with him that allows him to perform at an increasingly higher level. Jack also had a strong race. Unfortunately, starting so far back limited his recovery, but with the pace he showed, he too could have been in the fight for the top 10, which at the moment is our real target. Tomorrow we have an important test, where Jack will start working on the development of the YZR-M1 V4 prototype, and I‘m really curious to hear his feedback.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“Tricky San Marino GP for us overall. We never really solved the technical issues we’ve had since the start of the weekend, and these prevented us from Q2 on Friday as a start, to remain unsolved in the end. Luckily, we have a full testing day here tomorrow to address our problems, and hopefully arrive at the flyaways in a better shape. Today’s race was frustrating for Enea Bastianini who crashed while in P10 after ten solid first laps from P20 on the grid. It is difficult to recover from mistakes when you ride with an injury, and this is what happened to Maverick Viñales today. He made a small mistake, and he could not really recover due to the lack of strength of his shoulder, so he crashed. We knew this race would be difficult for him, and it was! Tomorrow, Maverick wants to test to keep building strength, and after back-to-back races, he will have a full week of rest to recover well, in order to prepare Japan in the best way possible.”

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“We experienced a very rich weekend from both a technical and sporting perspective. From Friday onwards, the riders confirmed that our allocation perfectly matched the demands of Misano, a track that is tough on the front and requires a rear that is both consistent and precise. As is often the case here, the Medium front became the natural choice: it combines braking stability, confidence on fast entries, and strong durability across sessions. At the rear, we saw a clear contrast between the Soft, which delivers strong grip but makes the bike more nervous, and the Medium, which brings greater stability and regularity. Saturday’s Sprint showcased the benefits of the Soft in a short format, even if several riders noted a lighter front or some vibrations linked to the high grip levels. On Sunday, over 27 laps, almost the entire grid switched to the Medium rear, and the results spoke for themselves: consistent lap times and a top-level battle for victory. These elements confirm that we have found the right balance between grip, stability and consistency, which is very satisfying for the whole team. The ability of our tyres to adapt to changing conditions – very high grip on Saturday, a slightly washed-out track on Sunday morning – demonstrates the strength of the range. We leave with a wealth of positive lessons for the rest of the season.”

Misano MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 41m20.898 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.568 3 A. Marquez Duc +7.734 4 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.379 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +11.330 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +16.069 7 L. Marini Hon +17.965 8 F. Quartararo Yam +20.964 9 M. Oliveira Yam +21.565 10 B. Binder KTM +23.109 11 R. Fernandez Apr +24.592 12 J. Miller Yam +27.492 13 J. Martin Apr +29.937 14 A. Fernandez Yam +1m01.504 15 S. Chantra Hon +1m01.932 16 J. Zarco Hon +1 lap Not Classified DNF E. Bastianini KTM 16 laps DNF A. Rins Yam 18 laps DNF F. Bagnaia Duc 19 laps DNF P. Acosta KTM 20 laps DNF M. Viñales KTM 23 laps DNF A. Ogura Apr 25 laps DNF J. Mir Hon –

Misano MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 Marco BEZZECCHI Aprilia 303.9 305.9 2 Luca MARINI Honda 304.4 305.0 3 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Ducati 302.0 304.2 4 Fermin ALDEGUER Ducati 302.2 303.3 5 Alex MARQUEZ Ducati 302.2 303.3 6 Raul FERNANDEZ Aprilia 301.1 302.5 7 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 300.0 302.5 8 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 301.5 302.5 9 Ai OGURA Aprilia 296.8 302.5 10 Marc MARQUEZ Ducati 302.1 302.5 11 Franco MORBIDELLI Ducati 301.6 301.6 12 Brad BINDER KTM 300.7 301.6 13 Jorge MARTIN Aprilia 300.3 300.8 14 Enea BASTIANINI KTM 299.7 300.8 15 Miguel OLIVEIRA Yamaha 299.4 300.8 16 Jack MILLER Yamaha 298.5 299.1 17 Johann ZARCO Honda 297.1 298.3 18 Maverick VIÑALES KTM 297.3 297.5 19 Somkiat CHANTRA Honda 296.7 297.5 20 Alex RINS Yamaha 296.2 297.5 21 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 296.7 296.7 22 Augusto FERNANDEZ Yamaha 292.9 293.4

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 749 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 471 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 359 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 289 5 Aprilia Racing 271 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 182 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 153 9 Honda HRC Castrol 144 10 LCR Honda 119 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 85

