Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It’s an incredible feeling, hard to describe. Last season was complicated, so I decided to embark on this new adventure and Aprilia has always believed in me. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better first win with Aprilia. The team is working very well, as in Noale, I’m very happy and grateful to everyone. We must never stop working, it won’t always be easy, but we never gave up and we never stopped believing in it.”

Johann Zarco – P2

“I felt good throughout the weekend because I was able to control and ride the bike the way I wanted. This result is the outcome of many small steps forward coming together. Securing a second consecutive podium is incredible. Today, I focused on managing tyre wear as best as I could to ensure strong performance in the final stages of the race, and the strategy paid off. Huge thanks to the team and to HRC, this confirms that we can do great things and that we’re constantly improving.”

Marc Márquez – P3

“It was a lucky day for us, following the mistake in the first race. The crash was caused by a sudden burst of wind – when I released the brakes, it simply pushed me off. I was quite tense at the restart because with these unpredictable gusts, the risk of crashing is always just around the corner. The feeling in the first race was incredible, but in the second I didn’t have the same confidence with the front-end. Despite some issues today, we still managed to finish on the podium and extend our championship lead, so overall, I’m happy.”

Franco Morbidelli – P4

“It was a movie like weekend, full of ups and downs. Luckily there was a great finish, so I’m very happy about it, even if I lost the podium for just 17 thousandths. I was able to catch back and give some nice battle. We are all really happy, because after that big crash at the beginning I was in pain, but then I saw the red flag, so I tried to take the bike to the pit box. Then we were able to adjust everything and regroup for the second start, which was not easy at all. I was 13th with the penalty, I had a good pace, I was strong and I gave everything. I fought to the end for the podium, what a story! What a race! And what a team! I want to thank all of them for the hard work during all the weekend, especially today.”

Alex Marquez – P5

“Having won in Jerez, this ‘non victory’ hurts less, but it’s clear that we missed a great opportunity. We had a great start but maybe I overdid it and crashed. The red flag helped me, although maybe it helped Marc more. We’re leaving Silverstone with two points less, but with confidence after a good – yet defensive – race.”

Pedro Acosta – P6

“A good race after all but a bit exasperated because we are losing a lot of grip. When you have the pace and you cannot overtake then it’s frustrating. I did overtake a lot of people at the start, even though it was messy! We have to improve and for Aragon we will also have a test which is important.”

Jack Miller – P7

“The first start was good, I got away clean and the bike was working well. I was in a strong position, but then the red flag came out and we had to do it all over again. Fortunately, I also got a good jump on the second start and immediately found a solid rhythm. I could see the Ducati guys were struggling a bit with the medium front compared to my soft, so I passed them and tried to follow Fabio, matching his pace. But I quickly realised that maintaining that rhythm for the whole race wouldn‘t be sustainable – especially in corners like Turn 5, where you really push on the edge —so I focused on managing my pace. Towards the end, I felt comfortable behind Marc. With four laps to go, I noticed his pace was dropping a bit, and I started thinking about making a move. But just as I was planning it, Morbidelli came through, and we started battling. Then Alex arrived too, and that cost me the momentum. Overall, I‘m happy. The bike has been working well for a few races now, and it was a pretty positive weekend for Yamaha. Of course, I‘m devastated for Fabio, he was flying out there and absolutely deserved to win this race.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P8

“Unfortunately I made a mistake today as well. It’s a shame because we had a good rhythm and we could have stayed with the front group. The wind was hard to manage, even though the minimum goal of a top ten was achieved. I’m not happy, but there are Sundays in which points and experience are needed.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P9

“I feel like we missed an opportunity today, because I was feeling good with the bike. We’ve been doing an incredible job during all the weekend, but today I was not feeling good in the race, I couldn’t stop the bike as I would, so it was super hard and we lost ground and positions because I was braking too early. It’s a pity, we had the pace to fight for the podium as in the Sprint. Apart from that, we made a great step forward with the setup of the bike this weekend. What we improved here can help us in Aragon too, and I have more data, so we have to continue like this and all the positive things can help in the future.”

Joan Mir – P10

“A mixed day today. I was really strong in both the starts to the race and able to be competitive straight away, fighting with the other riders. But coming from the back like that, I paid for it at the end of the race and didn’t have the rear to stay ahead or defend my position. The last five laps were mostly about surviving. That’s the story of today, we deserved more of a reward after the performance we put together, but we were at least able to score some points and walk away with good information. Still some things to figure out, but we keep on going.”

Maverick Viñales – P11

“I have faith in the package we have, so this weekend we did not make too many changes on the bike, but somehow Silverstone was quite challenging. We had a technical issue on Friday, then another one in Q1, and just like that you are 18th on the grid and everything is a bit more difficult, although I had the rhythm to fight for top 5. But at the start, you spend energy fighting with everyone to try going through, you lose 5-6 seconds in 5 laps, and then the race is pretty much settled. Anyway, the lack of grip on the edge of our bike has been a weakness this weekend, and I believe that Silverstone is not a track for us, so we just need to look forward to Aragon, because in Jerez and Le Mans, we were fast. Let’s stay positive, clever in the way we work, and keep building step by step.”

Raul Fernandez – P12

“I feel good with the bike – we did a great job – I had the pace to be in the top 10. At the beginning of the race I was not quite on it, which was my mistake because I lost the top 10 group and maybe this was one of the keys. Apart from that, I’m very sorry for the team as I have a physical problem for which I couldn’t find a solution in the last two, three years. I had a lot of pain in my right arm, it’s not arm pump, but I couldn’t ride well after five, six laps and today it didn’t help me to get a result. I changed my personal training this year and I tried to change my system but we need to find something else for the future because it looks like this doesn’t help enough. The bike was great today – I’m really happy for Marco (Bezzecchi) and everyone in Aprilia and we need to find something now. We didn’t have the pace today, but there is more than what we showed. I think the top 10, or even top 8, would have been realistic, but due to my physical problem, I couldn’t do it and I feel so sorry for my team.”

Alex Rins – P13

“The first start was chaos for me. I lost many positions. Then, on the restart, I did a really good start. I stayed in my position and maybe even gained some. But then it was super difficult for me to warm the rear tyre. We need to understand why I have this issue but Fabio and Miller do not. From the middle to the end of the race, I’m able to ride the same lap times as they are, but I can’t do it in the opening stages. I lost positions, and I also had a scary moment with Bagnaia. When he crashed, I almost hit him. That lost me positions again. But I’m feeling positive. Yamaha is working so hard. In my case, we just need to understand how to solve the problems I have in the first part of the races, but you can see that we made an improvement compared to last year. That’s the thing that keeps me motivated.”

Brad Binder – P14

“A tough weekend for us here in Silverstone. Qualifying was difficult, we didn’t finish the Sprint and the race today was also tough. I got a good start before the red flag and didn’t on the second start. I struggled with confidence and to know where I could push and where I couldn’t. As soon as I started to feel OK then I would have some ‘moments’. It’s hard at the moment. We need to figure things out a little bit and step-up for Aragon.”

Luca Marini – P15

“I think I honestly could have done much better today. The first start, before the red flag, was unbelievable and I was right there with the top five but I changed the tyre when we went back to the garage and the feeling changed even though the rear spec was the same. I lost a lot of positions on the first lap but I made up a lot of ground after that. After the race we received a penalty for the pressure of the rear. As I said, the behaviour of the rear was different – it wasn’t a mistake of the team or of Michelin, it just happened. I accept the penalty because it’s the rule, it’s a shame to end a weekend like this.”

Miguel Oliveira – P16

“These were the most difficult conditions I have ever raced in Silverstone, the wind was quite heavy, so it made it even more physical to ride the bike. I am still missing half a second riding the bike the way I am doing now, but overall, it was weekend with a visible progression. I am happier now with my speed, but I am still lacking the pace on the race distance, doing many laps in a row. It will come with more time. It‘s a very shame what happened to Fabio, the race was in his hands, I am very sorry for him, but this is racing.”

Enea Bastianini – P17

“The weekend has been very complicated, because we have not made any improvements since Friday. We tried some things on the bike, but it was impossible for me to push today in the race. In the straights, I struggled to keep the throttle, because the front of the bike was lighter, which was really frustrating. I think that it was the worst race of my career, I thought many times of going back to the pit box today, but I continued to finish it for the team. I am just not happy at all with myself right now, and I hope that KTM will help me make the progress that I need for the future. Let’s try to regroup and move forward to Aragon.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P18

“I’m really happy for Marco, for all of Aprilia and for all the guys in the racing department. We’ve been working hard since the start of the championship and we’ve been carrying out the development of the RS-GP25 directly in the race, so there’s a great desire to do well. I’m really happy to see Marco and Aprilia win, and happy for all of us, including myself. We have to keep pushing, work hard and never give up.”

Somkiat Chantra – P19

“It was a difficult race. Even though I wanted to push and get the most out of the bike, my arm didn’t allow me to ride the way I wanted. I’ll keep focusing on my recovery so I can feel stronger in Aragon. I’d like to thank the team for their job this weekend.”

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“I felt good in the first race, but at the restart – despite only changing the rear tyre – the feeling wasn’t the same. I struggled and then crashed in a very unusual way, so we need to figure out what happened. We still have some work to do to resolve these issues, which were more evident this weekend than in previous rounds.”

Aleix Espargaro – DNF

“It was a complicated day today. I had a small crash in the first start and after the fall my bike made contact with Morbidelli’s, I was able to join the restart but had to change bike and tyres. The feeling with the rear wasn’t the same and we had to stop. Overall, it has been a positive weekend and when we see what Zarco, Mir and Marini are able to do – it’s very motivating. Honda is clearly making progress, and we have some things coming to help them even more. We tried a lot this weekend for the future and it’s great to be part of this project now.”

Fabio Quartararo – DNF

“It was an amazing race for us, but unfortunately we had a technical issue with the rear-height device. I think this was ‘our race’. Everything was good. I knew where to push, I knew where to exaggerate a bit more on braking considering the wind. Everything was under control until that lap. I think we can be happy with what we did today. The bike was the best it’s been in a while, by far. I was riding very smoothly, and I felt we were going super fast. So, there will be more opportunities, hopefully. I feel that we have made a step. Not enough yet, but we are getting stronger and stronger. I have made a great race. I won’t say it was the best of my career, but maybe of the last 3-4 years. Of course, I’m really disappointed, but I think we have to keep our head up.”

Team Managers

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“It was a beautiful and absolutely deserved race in a particularly difficult moment for us. After practically six months in which we had imagined a different scenario, in which we thought we would be fighting for the important positions with Marco and Jorge right from the start. I am truly very happy for Marco given the commitment he is showing and for all of Noale, because none of us gave up: we continued to push and bring new things to increase the development of the bike. I like to think that this is a starting point, not a point of arrival, both for us and for Marco, who perfectly represents the Aprilia Racing spirit. I hope that this is also a sign that shows Jorge that when he returns, he will be able to find a bike ready to fight for the important positions. Congratulations also to Fabio Quartararo who was having an exceptional race.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“Today’s race is a bitter pill to swallow… Starting with Fabio, our hearts broke for him. He did everything right today: he was leading the original race, managed to stay concentrated and do a great start in the restart, and he then went on to lead the race by a mile. He was attacking every lap as if it was a qualifying lap, and we can only say that we feel so sorry for him that this technical issue with the rear-height device denied him this victory. It’s an unusual issue and very disappointing for Fabio, the team, Yamaha, and the fans. But Fabio leading the race the way he did shows that we are improving step by step and that we are contending for race wins again. It may seem like only a small silver lining, but it’s a significant one in the long term as it shows we are on a turning point. Álex had a better start to the restart, but he couldn’t push the way he wanted and fight with the riders in the mid-pack. All in all, this race didn’t play out in our favour, but we will regroup and look forward to trying again in two weeks’ time in Aragon.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“It was another very interesting weekend for Yamaha overall—setting aside the unfortunate incident that denied Fabio a well-deserved win he was building perfectly. From our side, it was a great Sunday with Jack running consistently at the front, thanks also to a strong qualifying on Saturday. I think the progress we‘re making is plain to see. Unfortunately, we‘re still collecting a little less than we truly deserve, but with such a consistent upward trend in competitiveness, I‘m confident that once everything clicks, we‘ll be able to take that extra step forward. As for Miguel, he definitely showed improvement in practice and qualifying. Now I expect to see that progress carry through into race distance. I‘m really curious to see how we perform in Aragón, which presents a very different challenge from the tracks we‘ve raced recently.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“This was a challenging week, generally, and fortunately today showed us more light at the end of the tunnel and we were more competitive. We were happy with the performance in the second half of the race and for Pedro’s progress, which was positive. It is clear that we need to improve with the new tyre for Quali but also the start of the races. When the grip level is low, like it was here, then we struggled more than other races. But, we had clear information about what to improve. We have to be openminded about Aragon and the test will be good to make more laps and to go forwards.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“The race was very difficult, but also amazing. After Franco’s penalty on Friday, it was very good to fight for the podium. It’s a pity for the last corner, we didn’t make it to the podium. Many congratulations to Franco, because it wasn’t easy to race like that after a crash and a red flag. Difficult Sunday for Di Giannantonio, he did a great weekend, the Sprint podium was great. I think he had the pace to be in front in today’s race, but we have to understand what happened to learn things for the next race.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“The whole weekend has been quite difficult for Red Bull KTM Tech3. Maverick Viñales arrived to Silverstone with the confidence of 3 strong weekends in the row, but somehow he never really felt comfortable enough on this track. The weekend started bad when we missed Q2, and things became difficult from 18th on the grid, and in sprint and race, he was not really in the fight with the top guys at the front. We need to check everything carefully, but I am sure that Aragon will be a completely different weekend. Enea Bastianini arrived to Silverstone with high expectations, but he has struggled with the same issues all weekend, without being able to find solutions. His strong point is racing, especially the end of the races, but we did not see his light at all today, which is quite worrying. We need to sit together, and try finding solutions, because we can not carry on like this. Enea deserves much more than these weekends, so let’s try to regroup, speak, and arrive in Aragon with better ideas.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“First of all, congratulations to Marco (Bezzecchi) and all Aprilia staff for the great win today here in Silverstone. The Aprilia bikes were working very well this weekend but, unfortunately, we couldn’t take advantage of that. Firstly, because Ai was unfit for the race and with Raul, I think we had a good package for the race but unfortunately, due to some physical limitations, he couldn’t use the potential of the bike. It’s a real pity and a missed opportunity for us, I think. We now have to try to find out how we can solve this problem for the future. Anyway, it’s very nice to see how great our bike is and now we have to work on that.”

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“Regardless of the weather or timing, our tyres deliver! Track conditions were mixed and understandably cooler than last August, but performance was on point. The key to such a weekend, with uncertainties due to calendar shifts, lies in meticulous tyre package preparation. Our teams made informed decisions when selecting rubber compounds, also considering the evolving performance of the 2025 motorcycles. Here, wear levels were relatively high, with grip varying based on temperature and humidity. The rear Soft tyre provided a performance edge on Saturday, while conditions on Sunday led most riders to opt for the Medium compound. At the front, the Soft compound was well suited for both races, but on Sunday, the Medium also performed well, as shown by Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli finishing third and fourth. The performance observed and the newly established track record this weekend reflect the efficiency of our team’s efforts and the robustness of our technical collaboration with partners.”