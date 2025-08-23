MotoGP 2025

Round 14 – Balaton Park

Saturday Sprint Round-Up / Results

For the 13th time in 14 rounds, Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) once again stamped his authority on a Saturday Sprint – this time in Balaton Park’s debut outing. The runaway title leader avoided a chaotic opening lap and never looked back, beating Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli in a double VR46 podium.

Marc Márquez – P1

“The goal was to stay in the lead from start to finish, and we achieved it. At turn one I heard an engine sound very close to me, so that’s why I released the brakes. I know that with this turn one, a mistake is always around the corner for everybody, especially for those on the inside line, which has less grip. Then at the end of lap once I realised I had a 0.6s margin, so I just tried to stay in control, without overdoing it, and by riding in the best possible way. I’m very happy with the feeling on the bike. Tomorrow it’s going to be a question mark with regards to tyre wear and mapping, but we have the experience to tackle everything in the best way.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P2

“I hoped for a day like this, we worked for it, and it paid off! We changed quite a lot the bike this morning, and a change on the bike that went against the tyre management, but I expected a little better in terms of consumption. So, for tomorrow we still have to work a little more to improve on this area. Maybe I was a bit slower than the riders behind in the last two laps, so we need to work a little harder to try to keep the same performance level until the end. I am super proud of my team, how we turned around things, how we stayed united working together. Even the results were not coming, and it was difficult to keep the energy, we were able to stay united and work together.”

Franco Morbidelli – P3

“Today it was a great day for the team in general, Diggia did an amazing race too, and we both had a great qualifying. The Sprint was really good, we were solid. I had a good start, and I was lucky not to get caught in the incident. I could express quite a decent pace; at the end I was feeling really good. It’s great to have such a good performance, we are all happy. After today’s race, we have a lot of confidence, and we must repeat this tomorrow, being solid during all the 26 laps.”

Luca Marini – P4

“Since the start of the weekend, we’ve had a great feeling with the bike and a lot of the research I have done has helped. I am delighted for the result of today, not just for me but for the team who have been working really hard with me from the moment I joined Honda. I was in a good place to take advantage of the drama at the start, avoiding collisions and then holding fourth. I tried for a long time to stay right behind Morbidelli, but he was riding well, and it was better to hold fourth than risk something. Now we have a lot more information to work with, so there will be things to do tonight to improve more for Sunday. I am looking forward to it.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P5

“Today the mistake came in qualifying as we would have surely performed better in the Sprint. It is true that we didn’t get a bad start, and we had a bit more luck, but ahead of the race we need to improve. The top 5 is obviously a good result, but we don’t settle.”

Joan Mir – P6

“It’s been a really positive day today, from Q2 to the Sprint we were able to do a really good job and learn a lot. This is the important part, we have a lot of margin to make another step tomorrow and if we avoid a couple of small mistakes from today then we can be right with Luca and fight for more. Of course, as a rider, always you want another step as soon as you make the first – everyone in the team is really hungry to keep improving. Today we tried a different chassis starting in the morning, doing some back-to-back running and it’s something we need to work with a bit more. At the end of the race I kept calm to try and see what was possible to get past Fermin while also holding back Bezzecchi, satisfied with our situation today overall.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“I had fun in qualifying and I ended up doing a good time. Unfortunately, episodes like the one at the start can happen, especially with such a tight first corner. All in all, things worked out okay for me because I could have been hit square on, but in the end, I was able to stand the bike back up. Unfortunately, after that I lost a lot of positions, so I did the most I was able to do.”

Alex Marquez – P8

“I made a big mistake in qualifying at turn 14 which took away the second row from us… A mistake that made the whole weekend a lot more complicated but it is true that this track has all the things that don’t suit my riding style. In any case I need to stay ready for anything and tomorrow, with the penalty, it’ll all be even more challenging.”

Jorge Martin – P9

“The first turn was rather chaotic. From there, I started looking for my space, overtaking some riders and continuing my comeback little by little until I was ninth. It was a good battle. I’m taking steps forward in terms of confidence with the front end, although I’m still lacking a bit of grip at the rear. The positive thing is that I’m beginning to feel the RS-GP25’s limit and to understand where we need to improve, so I can focus more on those points. I’m increasingly more comfortable on the bike.”

Pol Espargaro – P10

“I might have been a bit too optimistic to try following Marc (Marquez) in Q2 this morning, and I had a pretty big crash unfortunately, but luckily I was ok, and I want to say sorry to the team. They did a great job to have the bike ready for the sprint. P10 is fine, but I am not so happy with our rhythm overall. My riding was not so good, and we also had small issues on the bike, because we were testing a few things which did not go as planned. I tried to block the riders behind me, but it was very difficult to hold a good pace until the end. I hope tomorrow we can have a better pace!”

Raul Fernandez – P11

“It’s a different kind of track, so we had a lot of work to find the setup of the bike that I feel good with. I think we made a step in the Sprint but, anyway, it was not enough. We need to find out why we are not really competitive when we go out with new tyres – this was the big issue that we need to understand for tomorrow because this is where we can make the difference. The bike is quite different here compared to my normal setup and we need to understand why I can’t make full use of the new tyre.”

Jack Miller – P12

“I followed the guys in front of me for the whole race, but it was tough to pass. We were maybe a bit too ambitious with the power map from Turn 12 to the last chicane, because I just couldn‘t find any traction. I tried playing with the lean angle, but it didn‘t work, and the other bikes were pulling away from me there. On the rest of the track I felt okay — the pace was decent — but here you can only pass if someone makes a mistake. Tomorrow I‘ll have to aim for a better start. Today‘s wasn‘t bad through the first couple of corners, but with the three-place grid penalty it will be tough. I‘ll need to watch what happens ahead in those first two tight corners and try to take advantage.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P13

“I knew that from fifteenth on the grid it would be difficult to put together a comeback, especially as this has generally been harder to do this year in the Sprint. In the end, we chose to make a significant change to the bike set-up and I think it could represent a good starting point. Aside from the first two to three laps, in which I had to adapt to the change, I was then able to brake a lot harder and this helped me a lot, even though I ended up struggling more in other areas. Tomorrow, in the warm-up, we’ll try to make another step in this direction. It’s going to be a long and challenging race. It has been a difficult period, but we need to keep believing as we know how high our potential is.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“I didn‘t get off the start very well because something happened with the clutch — as soon as I felt the first bite, the RPM dropped quite a lot and I lost a few meters. But being behind actually gave me a better view of what was happening up front and kept me out of trouble. After that, the pace wasn‘t too bad, the speed was there, but I was basically just matching the riders ahead of me. Overtaking here is extremely difficult, and with Pecco it was even tougher — he was pulling away on the straights and I couldn‘t get close enough to make a move on the brakes, even though I was catching him a lot at that point. For tomorrow, there are a few things we can improve. We‘ll look at some settings on the bike and also see how the medium tyre works in warm-up.”

Ai Ogura – P15

“The performance is OK, but I had a bad Qualifying and that’s all – FP2 and the Sprint have been a lot better than Qualifying. This time, I don’t know why, I even got fresh soft tyres in Qualifying but I couldn’t feel any difference with the used, so I gained only two tenths from FP2 to Qualifying which was a bit strange for me. In the Sprint race, I could go with the other riders, so it was quite OK.”

Alex Rins – P16

“Luckily, I heard Bastianini in Turn 9. I picked up the bike and went straight. After that, I was in last place with a big gap to the rider ahead of me, so I tried to focus on my riding and on the bike. We are struggling a little bit all weekend. We’re experiencing front vibrations, making it difficult to stop the bike. We need to keep working.”

Pedro Acosta – P17

“The biggest mistake of the weekend came in qualifying. I also lost the front forks that I really like for the rigidity of the bike. Ciao forks! P7 was a normal qualifying position this season and I was expecting something OK for the race. I was 4th or 5th into the first corner but then there was a mess: it is what it is. I have to accept it, and the mistakes, but I was not expecting that drama at the first corner. I tried everything to pass afterwards but it was hard to match the braking points. I was desperate because I felt I had potential. Tomorrow we go again.”

Brad Binder – P18

“I spun off the line and lost some places but gained one or two back until we got to the final chicane of sector three. The whole group got congested and I wasn’t ready for it. I clipped my wing on the back of another bike. It wasn’t a massive issue but on the next lap the fairing split. I had to come in. After that I had really good pace! A real pity. Today was not my day. I figured out a few areas where we could improve so we’ll speak with the boys and get dialed-in for tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – DNF

“I was able to make a good lap in qualifying, the track had improved a bit, and many other riders in Q2 had a bad qualifying, so I’m in P6 on the grid, which is a good position to start from. For me, my braking point in Turn 1 was quite okay, but I was on the dirt on the right, and the bike started to slide. With Diggia closing, I had to completely release the brake to avoid taking him down. But then I had another problem, because I had more riders in front of me. Things like this can happen.”

Johann Zarco DNF

“There’s not much to say today, unfortunately, as my Sprint ended very early. I had a good start and was focused on recovering positions, as we had made a few adjustments earlier this morning and were aiming to do the best job possible. Unfortunately, another rider hit me, and that was the end of my race. The important thing is I’m fine, and I’ll try again tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – DNF

“Obviously, nothing turned out the way we wanted. I was very happy because we did a very good start from P4, which was an area we worked a lot to improve on this weekend. Unfortunately, Fabio (Quartararo) made a mistake at T1, hit me, and I lost many positions. I tried to come back, but unfortunately, it was impossible for me to brake at T9 after the device appeared broken, so I unfortunately crashed, and brought Johann down with me. I feel very sorry for him, but we could see very clearly in the data that I had a technical issue, so I am hoping that the race direction will understand. We had good potential, so let’s hope tomorrow will be a better day.”

MotoGP Team Managers

Fabiano Sterlacchini – Aprilia Racing

“The day started off well because we did an outstanding job on the analysis yesterday evening and we sorted an entire range of issues that allowed us to qualify second with Marco, as well as achieve a good pace in FP2 both with him and with Jorge. Unfortunately, the start conditioned Marco’s result a bit. Without that initial problem, he would have been able to finish farther ahead, but those are situations that come with the territory in this sport. Jorge had the sort of race we expected – useful for gaining experience, putting in some miles, and, in terms of riding, allowing him to get to know the bike better and better.”

Nicolas Goyon – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“A lot of frustration from our side today unfortunately after such a great day on Friday as both our riders were in Q2, which had not happened to our team for a while. Enea did a solid job in qualifying this morning, and we knew he had a really good pace with great chances. He took a solid start to arrive at the first corner in 2nd position, but unfortunately, Quartararo’s late braking destroyed his sprint. Enea was last, but then he later crashed in T9, taking down Zarco with him. The race direction gave him a double long lap penalty to complete tomorrow following that maneuver. Very frustrating penalty for us, but we know that he will give his best to do a solid race on Sunday, because he has the pace. Pol Espargaro did once again a really good sprint with a top 10, so we are confident that our package is working well at this track. We have a new chance tomorrow to prove that our bike is fast in Balaton, so let’s take it!”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“We knew from the beginning it would be difficult with our starting positions but we went into the Sprint trying our best. Raul picked up a good pace by the end and managed to recover a few positions from the start. Ai as well, stayed there, following the guys. With both of them we picked up some good information. We could also see something we can improve compared to the others and we will to work hard tonight and try to better prepare tomorrow’s race.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It‘s not an easy weekend, with Jack having the chance to get into Q2 but instead being eliminated by just a few thousandths. The double regret is that, with the lap time he set in Q1, he would have started eighth on the grid, and we all know how much starting at the front can completely change the race today — even more so on this track, which is very narrow and where overtaking becomes very difficult. On top of that, if we think that tomorrow he‘ll have to start three places further back on the grid because of the penalty he received for having slowed down Bagnaia yesterday in Practice… The step forward compared to the last race in Austria was there, but I trust that we‘ll see it more clearly in the coming races, where the layout of the different tracks should better suit the characteristics of the Yamaha.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“It was a disappointing Sprint for our team. Fabio did a great job in qualifying by taking sixth place on the grid, and we were hopeful for an interesting Sprint, but things soon took a turn for the worse. Fabio was unable to stop the bike on the dirt going into the tight first corner, and this caused contact between him and other riders. Luckily, he was able to walk away from the crash without any harm, but he was given a long-lap penalty for tomorrow‘s Race. Álex’ first lap was compromised due to a crash by two rivals right ahead of him, and a long-lap penalty meant additional loss of time. All in all, it was a day to forget. Luckily, we have another chance tomorrow.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Not the races we expected and hoped for but the weekend started well and we continued our positive trend. It’s a new and different track but we maintained our line of work. Pedro’s crash did not help in the Quali but Enea was 4th, Brad felt some improvement – he did a really good job in the morning – and Pol was incredible again to be in Q2. The Turn 1 incident led to a disappointing race for Enea and Pedro, and Brad was caught up too. In any case there are decent signs for all three and it was important to get more laps here while Pol also rode well. Tomorrow is a another chance and we need to use it to the maximum while keeping in mind what happened on track today.

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Marquez launched perfectly from pole, but the first corner set the tone for a frantic Sprint. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) misjudged his braking into Turn 1, tagging Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and scattering the pack. Quartararo went down, Bastianini was shuffled to the back, and Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) also lost ground in the chaos.

But the “Beast’s” afternoon went from bad to worse. At Turn 9, Bastianini attempted a lunge on Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) that backfired spectacularly, taking both riders out of the race. Post-race, the FIM Stewards handed Quartararo a Long Lap penalty for causing the first crash, while Bastianini received a double Long Lap for his repeat offence. That penalty for the KTM rider seemed a little unfair as his crash was due to his launch device not unlocking after being clattered by Quartararo.

Free of the drama, Marquez opened a comfortable lead from the VR46 pair. Di Giannantonio kept his teammate Morbidelli at bay as they settled into second and third, while Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) impressed from ninth on the grid to fight off rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) for fourth.

Behind them, Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) produced another solid performance in sixth, ahead of a recovering Bezzecchi, who salvaged seventh. Alex Marquez came home eighth, though a three-place grid drop will hamper his Grand Prix start, while reigning Champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) completed the points scorers in ninth after a tough afternoon.

It was a Sprint to forget for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) – the Friday pacesetter slid out at Turn 11 while fighting with Martin for the lower points positions.

Jack Miller had fought valiantly in the early laps before slipping to 12th as the highest finishing Yamaha.

For Marquez, the Sprint brought yet another milestone: his 13th win of 2025, his sixth in a row, and more proof that he is almost untouchable at this point in time when it comes to speed and guile.

Behind Marc, VR46 celebrated a double rostrum, Marini delivered HRC’s best Sprint of the season, and Bezzecchi at least limited the damage after early misfortune.

With penalties reshuffling the deck for Sunday – Alex Marquez and Jack Miller both dropping three places due to penalties handed down on Friday, Quartararo serving one Long Lap, and Bastianini two – the 26-lap Grand Prix promises even more fireworks. But the question remains the same: can anyone stop Marc Marquez in 2025?

MotoGP Balaton Park Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 21m13.465 2 F. Di giannantonio Duc +2.095 3 F. Morbidelli Duc +3.595 4 L. Marini Hon +4.890 5 F. Aldeguer Duc +5.692 6 J. Mir Hon +6.147 7 M. Bezzecchi Apr +6.266 8 A. Marquez Duc +7.332 9 J. Martin Apr +10.779 10 P. Espargaro KTM +12.905 11 R. Fernandez Apr +13.148 12 J. Miller Yam +14.097 13 F. Bagnaia Duc +14.891 14 M. Oliveira Yam +15.342 15 A. Ogura Apr +15.467 16 A. Rins Yam +21.007 17 P. Acosta KTM +22.245 18 B. Binder KTM +1 lap Not Classified DNF E. Bastianini KTM DNF DNF F. Quartararo Yam DNF DNF J. Zarco Hon DNF

Balaton Park MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m36.518 307.6 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.290 305.0 3 F. Di giannantonio Duc +0.354 305.9 4 E. Bastianini KTM +0.424 305.9 5 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.513 304.2 6 F. Quartararo Yam +0.524 300.0 7 P. Acosta KTM +0.581 306.8 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.612 303.3 9 L. Marini Hon +0.659 303.3 10 J. Mir Hon +0.721 304.2 11 A. Marquez Duc +0.731 305.0 12 P. Espargaro KTM +1.104 307.6 Q1 13 B. Binder KTM +0.247 308.5 14 J. Miller Yam +0.279 305.9 15 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.296 306.8 16 R. Fernandez Apr +0.548 302.5 17 J. Martin Apr +0.578 306.8 18 J. Zarco Hon +0.629 303.3 19 M. Oliveira Yam +0.633 305.9 20 A. Rins Yam +0.638 304.2 21 A. Ogura Apr +1.115 305.0

Balaton Park MotoGP Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 P. Acosta KTM 306.6 308.5 2 M. Marquez Duc 305.5 306.8 3 B. Binder KTM 305.2 305.9 4 F. Bagnaia Duc 305.4 305.9 5 M. Bezzecchi Apr 305.4 305.9 6 A. Marquez Duc 304.7 305.9 7 J. Martin Apr 303.2 305.0 8 L. Marini Hon 304.5 305.0 9 J. Mir Hon 304.7 305.0 10 J. Miller Yam 304.4 305.0 11 A. Ogura Apr 302.6 305.0 12 M. Oliveira Yam 304.0 305.0 13 F. Morbidelli Duc 303.7 304.2 14 R. Fernandez Apr 303.5 304.2 15 P. Espargaro KTM 303.3 304.2 16 F. Di giannantonio Duc 303.7 304.2 17 F. Aldeguer Duc 302.5 304.2 18 A. Rins Yam 301.2 301.6 19 J. Zarco Hon 174.7 174.7 20 F. Quartararo Yam DNF 142.8 21 E. Bastianini KTM 140.2 140.2 MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 430 2 A. Marquez 278 3 F. Bagnaia 221 4 M. Bezzecchi 181 5 F. Di giannantonio 153 6 F. Morbidelli 151 7 P. Acosta 144 8 F. Aldeguer 126 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 103 11 B. Binder 82 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 M. Viñales 69 14 E. Bastianini 63 15 L. Marini 61 16 A. Ogura 53 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 46 19 A. Rins 42 20 T. Nakagami 10 21 J. Martin 10 22 P. Espargaro 8 23 L. Savadori 8 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 M. Oliveira 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2

Diogo Moreira’s (Italtrans Racing Team) purple patch of form continues as the Brazilian secured pole position at Balaton Park, setting a lap good enough to beat Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Idrofoglia Racing GP) by just 0.050s. It’s Moreira’s second pole of the year and further proof he’s becoming a consistent front-runner.

Points leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) kept himself firmly in the fight, edging Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) for the final spot on the front row by a scarcely believable 0.001s.

Dixon heads up Row 2 and will have rookie sensation Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) alongside, the Dutch youngster continuing to make waves in his debut season. Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), still looking for a first win of 2025, completes the second row.

Rookie duo Dani Holgado and David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) impressed once more, locking out the middle of Row 3. Joining them is Ayumu Sasaki (RW Idrofoglia Racing GP), who quietly pieced together another solid qualifying to keep himself in contention.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team), fresh off his Brno win, could only manage P13 and will need another big fightback on Sunday. Fellow Q1 graduate Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) lines up in P15, as the Belgian looks to rediscover his early-season spark.

The injured Senna Agius is being replaced by Sergio Garcia this weekend, and the Spaniard qualified 27th.

With Moreira flying high, Gonzalez steady, and the rookies continuing to punch above their weight, the Hungarian debut promises fireworks. Expect a classic scrap at Balaton Park, with plenty of big names needing to climb through the pack.

Balaton Park Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 D. Moreira Kal 1m40.380 250.5 2 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.050 251.1 3 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.082 252.3 4 J. Dixon Bos +0.083 253.5 5 C. Veijer Kal +0.137 250.5 6 A. Canet Kal +0.255 251.7 7 D. Holgado Kal +0.275 254.1 8 D. Alonso Kal +0.357 254.1 9 A. Sasaki Kal +0.452 254.7 10 F. Salac Bos +0.462 253.5 11 M. Ramirez Kal +0.483 254.1 12 A. Huertas Kal +0.490 253.5 13 J. Roberts Kal +0.505 251.7 14 A. Lopez Bos +0.577 252.3 15 B. Baltus Kal +0.588 251.1 16 I. Guevara Bos +0.638 254.7 17 A. Escrig For +0.723 252.9 18 I. Ortola Bos +0.766 253.5 Q1 19 J. Navarro For +0.343 251.1 20 D. Muñoz Kal +0.374 248.8 21 D. Binder Kal +0.420 253.5 22 T. Arbolino Bos +0.450 254.1 23 C. Vietti Bos +0.569 252.9 24 A. Arenas Kal +0.717 251.7 25 Y. Kunii Kal +1.027 249.4 26 U. Orradre Bos +1.137 251.1 27 S. Garcia Kal +1.208 248.8 28 N. Atiratphuvapat Kal +1.609 247.7

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 188 2 A. Canet 169 3 D. Moreira 153 4 B. Baltus 143 5 J. Dixon 119 6 C. Vietti 106 7 D. Öncü 100 8 A. Arenas 94 9 S. Agius 93 10 M. Ramirez 84 11 J. Roberts 80 12 D. Holgado 80 13 F. Salac 71 14 I. Guevara 62 15 A. Lopez 58 16 T. Arbolino 45 17 D. Alonso 43 18 I. Ortola 36 19 C. Veijer 21 20 Z. Vd Goorbergh 14 21 D. Binder 12 22 A. Sasaki 11 23 A. Escrig 10 24 M. Aji 8 25 A. Huertas 7 26 O. Gutierrez 4 27 S. Garcia 3 28 J. Navarro 3 29 D. Muñoz 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 T. Hada 0 33 M. Pasini 0 34 U. Orradre 0 35 N. Atiratphuvapat 0

Moto3

It was a nail-biting shootout for pole at Balaton Park, with Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) timing it to perfection to grab P1. The rookie denied Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) who had taken pole just a week ago in Austria, and Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), the Austrian GP winner, who will line up alongside on the front row.

The depth of fresh talent in Moto3 was on full display. Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) starts from P4, joined on the second row by fellow rookie Guido Pini (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP). Splitting the youngsters is Pini’s more experienced teammate David Muñoz, who will launch from P5 and adds another layer of spice to Sunday’s battle.

Another rookie standout, Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), put in an impressive shift to secure P7, ensuring plenty of rookie representation at the sharp end.

Jacob Roulstone – P7

“It was not the Saturday I was hoping for. I am disappointed with my qualifying because I had to do an overtake at some point, and I lost some time. Anyway, the position is still decent, I am feeling good, although the wind was a bit of a struggle today. I think it will be an interesting race tomorrow, we have a good chance to make a strong result, and I’ll give it my all!”

By contrast, Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) finds himself once again starting from P8 – not disastrous, but certainly below the level of dominance he showed earlier in the season.

A somewhat frustrated Joel Kelso will fire from the middle of the fifth row after qualifying 14th, eight-tenths from Quiles’ pole time.

Joel Kelso – P14

“I’m not happy with how things are going at the moment. We need to start seeing some light at the end of the tunnel soon. We still can’t put together a proper fast lap, and we’re missing some speed. I don’t have the right feeling yet to push the bike to the limit. We’ll absolutely give everything to try to recover. This track is certainly not the easiest place to come through the field, but we’ll try with all our strength. That’s all we can do, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

With a rookie on pole, last week’s winner alongside, and the title leader a little out of position, Moto3 in Hungary looks primed for another all-action showdown. Expect fireworks from the front two rows, and don’t count out Rueda if he finds his rhythm on race day.

Balaton Park Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 M. Quiles KTM 1m46.060 213.4 2 V. Perrone KTM +0.060 212.5 3 A. Piqueras KTM +0.090 214.7 4 A. Carpe KTM +0.107 212.1 5 D. Muñoz KTM +0.264 214.2 6 G. Pini KTM +0.269 210.9 7 J. Roulstone KTM +0.322 214.7 8 J. Rueda KTM +0.388 214.7 9 A. Fernandez Hon +0.438 213.0 10 D. Almansa Hon +0.607 214.7 11 D. Foggia KTM +0.673 215.1 12 T. Furusato Hon +0.746 216.0 13 N. Carraro Hon +0.772 213.0 14 J. Kelso KTM +0.820 212.1 15 M. Uriarte KTM +1.066 213.8 16 S. Ogden KTM +1.105 213.8 17 R. Yamanaka KTM +1.218 216.4 18 R. Rossi Hon +1.802 213.0 Q1 19 C. O’gorman Hon +0.456 213.8 20 C. Buchanan KTM +0.656 209.7 21 R. Moodley KTM +0.841 214.7 22 E. O’shea Hon +0.843 212.1 23 A. Aditama Hon +0.999 211.7 24 N. Dettwiler KTM +1.080 212.5 25 L. Abruzzo Hon +1.115 208.4 26 S. Nepa Hon +1.258 212.1

Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 239 2 A. Piqueras 168 3 D. Muñoz 139 4 M. Quiles 139 5 A. Carpe 139 6 J. Kelso 115 7 R. Yamanaka 88 8 T. Furusato 87 9 A. Fernandez 79 10 D. Almansa 79 11 D. Foggia 76 12 V. Perrone 72 13 L. Lunetta 63 14 G. Pini 51 15 M. Bertelle 40 16 S. Ogden 40 17 S. Nepa 37 18 J. Roulstone 36 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 20 22 M. Uriarte 20 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 M. Morelli 3 28 T. Buasri 1 29 N. Dettwiler 0 30 E. O’Shea 0 31 J. Rosenthaler 0 32 L. Phommara 0 33 C. O’Gorman 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 M. Cook 0 36 A. Aditama 0 MotoE Race One Following a red-flagged initial start after home hero Tibor Erik Varga (Rivacold Snipers Team MotoE) suffered a crash on Lap 1, which subsequently saw the Hungarian miss both races, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) fended off the challenge of Lorenzo Baldassarri (Dynavolt Intact GP) to clinch victory. Eric Granado completed the Race 1 podium to hand LCR E-Team a double top three, and after exceeding track limits on the final lap, Alessandro Zaccone (Aruba Cloud MotoE Team) was demoted one position to P5 to hand Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) a promotion to P4. MotoE Race One Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Casadei Duc 7m07.266 2 L. Baldassarri Duc +0.106 3 E. Granado Duc +0.790 4 M. Ferrari Duc +1.543 5 A. Zaccone Duc +1.289 6 N. Spinelli Duc +2.377 7 H. Garzo Duc +3.045 8 K. Zannoni Duc +5.032 9 O. Gutierrez Duc +5.230 10 A. Mantovani Duc +5.392 11 R. Fusco Duc +7.336 12 A. Finello Duc +8.561 13 M. Herrera Duc +8.668 14 T. Occhi Duc +18.030 Not Classified DNF J. Hosciuc Duc DNF DNF J. Torres Duc DNS DNS T. Varga Duc DNS DNF L. Bernardi Duc DNS MotoE Race Two In the seven-lap dash for victory in Race 2, it was once again Casadei who emerged victorious after an early battle with Baldassarri. Nicholas Spinelli (Rivacold Snipers Team MotoE) kept his compatriot honest to come home in a confidence-boosting P2, while Ferrari strung together a fantastic final lap to climb from P5 to P3. That saw early race leader Baldassarri drop to P4 at the chequered flag, with reigning Champion Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP) picking up P5 after showing strong late pace. MotoE Race Two Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Casadei Duc 12m24.299 2 N. Spinelli Duc +0.554 3 M. Ferrari Duc +1.433 4 L. Baldassarri Duc +1.932 5 H. Garzo Duc +2.151 6 A. Zaccone Duc +2.388 7 E. Granado Duc +2.861 8 J. Hosciuc Duc +4.348 9 A. Mantovani Duc +6.065 10 K. Zannoni Duc +8.369 11 J. Torres Duc +9.807 12 L. Bernardi Duc +11.339 13 A. Finello Duc +13.288 14 R. Fusco Duc +13.736 15 M. Herrera Duc +13.887 16 T. Occhi Duc +27.317 Not Classified DNF O. Gutierrez Duc DNF MotoE Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 M. Casadei 116 2 L. Baldassarri 102 3 A. Mantovani 101 4 A. Zaccone 101 5 M. Ferrari 94 6 N. Spinelli 83 7 H. Garzo 74 8 J. Torres 72 9 K. Zannoni 63 10 E. Granado 59 11 O. Gutierrez 54 12 J. Hosciuc 43 13 T. Varga 40 14 A. Finello 33 15 M. Herrera 29 16 L. Bernardi 22 17 R. Fusco 16 18 T. Occhi 7 19 D. Perez 4

2025 MotoGP Calendar