MotoGP 2025

Round 15 – Catalunya

Saturday Sprint Round-Up / Results

Marc Márquez – P1

“First of all, I’m happy for Ducati and for the Constructors’ Championship title clinched today, and obviously happy with the Sprint win. Today I had a good feeling, which allowed me to stay with the frontrunners despite this not being my favourite track. Right after Alex’s crash, I almost ended up the same way myself as I relaxed a bit and got a warning at turn 7. It happens when you slightly tweak your riding style: even though we lap two to three tenths of a second slower, we’re still at the limit. The reference point for tomorrow will still be Alex, as at the moment he still appears to be slightly quicker than me.”

Fabio Quartararo – P2

“This second place, my best result in a Sprint, means a lot. To be able to fight with both Marquez brothers and also with Acosta – it was a super fight! We are back in Parc Fermé after some tough races. To be able to battle with these riders and see that we are not so far from them was so good! I want to thank all the fans. I’m super happy!”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P3

“The Sprint was tense for the pace, on the bike it was a little more boring, after few laps, everybody was stayed quite the same. So, it was difficult to maintain the focus, and not to make mistake, because today it was easy to make it. I am happy with this podium after yesterday, the team and I worked until late night, and it paid off. We changed few things that were very important for us, and Ducati is working close to the team to find this consistency of feeling. We must keep working in this way also for tomorrow to try to have another podium.”

Pedro Acosta – P4

“Quite strange. My start was quite OK but then I felt that the rear tire did not have a lot of grip. I tried to warm it up but the grip I’d had in the rest of the sessions was not there. Anyway, P4 again and we are constantly in the top five and not making mistakes. We have to keep going in this way. At one point Brad passed me and then Enea! But it was fun to see people online comparing us to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup!”

Enea Bastianini – P5

“The first 3-4 laps weren’t easy, I was struggling a bit to stop the bike, but then we settled well and I could improve my pace. I became much more competitive and I could give it a go in the battle for 4th with Pedro (Acosta) and Brad (Binder). I am very happy with our top 5, we have achieved our target! Tomorrow will be a different race, because we will use medium-tire on the rear, while today we had a soft tire, so managing the tires will be hard for sure! We need to be smart and prepare the last laps well. I think achieving top 5 is a realistic target, so let’s go for it!”

Brad Binder – P6

“We had a pretty eventful fight out there! I thought we would have a bit more pace to go with the leaders but all three of us were at the same speed and it made for a cool fight. We had a small issue in qualifying and I had to use my spare bike. Starting a bit further back than I would have liked didn’t help but we were able to do a decent job. Tomorrow will be a long race and we’ll have to conserve those tires. We’ll see.

Johann Zarco – P7

“Overall, it was a positive Saturday, and I was satisfied with qualifying. In the Sprint, I did a good start, and my target was to fight for the top five, but unfortunately, I made a mistake at Turn 10, which allowed other riders to pass. From that point, I tried to recover, but it was quite challenging. Nevertheless, I enjoyed the battles on track and felt good overall. Finishing in seventh is still a good result, and we’ll aim to fight again in tomorrow’s race.”

Luca Marini – P8

“The second group that we are in all has a very similar pace, starting further up the grid is a big help so I am really happy with how we have worked to arrive here. It’s a satisfying result so far, it really shows our development with the bike compared to last year and finally, that’s what this project is about. There is still more to do, of course, but we have to understand how we are improving. I tried something on Zarco right at the end, but it was really on the limit and he got back past me – but an enjoyable race with the battle. Tomorrow’s race will be long and everyone will need to pay attention to the tyres, we know what we have to do between now and then.”

Ai Ogura – P9

“I think in the race it was all about the first few laps where I lost too many positions. From the second half of the Sprint, my pace was quite OK and I could pass a few riders, but that was too late for only 12 laps. It was a good learning session for tomorrow – I need to be more aggressive in the beginning of the race and at the same time I need to save the tire, especially the rear. So, there are a lot of things to take from the Sprint race and the most important thing is, we know what to fix, what to improve. Tomorrow is a long race, so it’s going to be interesting – we’ll see.”

Miguel Oliveira – P10

“It was a good race and a good result. Of course, I had three crashes happen in front of me that helped me get close to the points. On the last lap I had Ogura behind me, and I couldn‘t keep him there on the straight because of the speed difference. Overall though, I‘m happy with my race and with how I managed the rear tire. Tomorrow it‘s going to be a really tough challenge to finish strongly. What we need to do is understand how to improve on the electronic side, while also keeping the tires in the best condition until the end. We‘ll go with the medium rear, but I believe the degradation will be more or less the same — that‘s why some guys might gamble with the soft.”

Raul Fernandez – P11

“After being in Q1, the starting position is not the one we wanted – it’s a difficult track to try to overtake and we also need to manage the tire. I think we made a good Sprint – yesterday I was quite slow and didn’t go directly into Q2, which was a problem but, today I felt very good with the bike again and I was very competitive. Compared to yesterday, we definitely made a big step – the pace of the bike is much better than on Friday and it’s also very different. We had to work a lot on the bike and we also learned for the future so, right now, we understand a lot of things and I believe we can improve a little bit for tomorrow. We need to try to save the tires because I think it will be a very difficult race but, anyway, I feel good and very positive for tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P12

“Being knocked out in Q1 didn‘t help, but the race itself was decent. Something changed between qualifying and the race, and we need to work a bit on the mapping in terms of power, because in the Sprint I had no chance to overtake or even defend myself on the straight. We need to improve our straight-line speed. Apart from that, I felt we had good pace, with some battles here and there that cost us a bit of time. Let‘s see what tomorrow brings.”

Joan Mir – P13

“This morning, running alone without any help, we had some serious pace and it showed that in the race if we can go like this, we can fight for something serious. Something more than the top five. We saw some shining moments today, but honestly, I am not happy with our performance. Now, we need to improve how our front tyre is reacting during the race because the feeling changed a lot through the race and I wasn’t confident as I was in the morning. Today has been encouraging on one side, but on the other side it was tough because we, as Honda, need to improve our situation in Qualifying. I had the feeling today that I could do a lot more, that’s why today has been frustrating.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P14

“We’re continuing to work and to test new solutions. This has been one of the most challenging weekends of the season so far, especially compared to Balaton Park – which was a new track – where I won last year and was very quick. The important thing is to stay together and continue working in order to find the right direction.”

Alex Rins – P15

“The Sprint race was tough, starting so far towards the back. The key point was this morning. I crashed in corner 5 in FP2, and then straight away went into the quali. The confidence was not at 100%, so I lost some time in some areas. I started from P20, and gave it my maximum, even if starting from P20 is always a bit difficult to manage. I was trying to look at the lines of Pecco and Aleix. I could overtake them in the corners, but I would lose the positions on the straight. I overtook Aleix in corner 13-14. He then overtook me with Maverick on the straight, but then they went wide, and I passed them in corner 2. At least I got to enjoy the battles a little bit today. Tomorrow’s Race will be hard, and we will need to focus on tyre management.”

Aleix Espargaro – P16

“Our race started really well, when you’re at the back for a short race like this it’s very intense straight away. I was able to stay with Mir, Martin and Morbidelli and matching their pace. I was also satisfied with our speed in Q1 – these are two positives to take from today. The Sprint was more challenging than I was expecting, and I am a bit more sore and tired than I thought I would be. At the end of the race we found some things we need to work on, time to make some changes overnight and see what we can improve.”

Maverick Viñales – P17

“The day has been really positive! Obviously, my head wants to push to the limit, but my body is not allowing it at the moment. The feeling on the bike was good, and yesterday we weren’t sure if we could manage the sprint race, but we did it today, and it is a big step for us. We have to take this in, and focus on tomorrow. I am still lacking strength, so the main race will be tough, but we have to go through this to get better.”

Somkiat Chantra – P18

“I’m happy with my Sprint, overall. The start went well, and I focused on managing the tyres. However, once they began to drop, it became difficult, as I struggled with spinning on this track. Physically, it was also tough, and I had to fight through some difficulties, but overall I gave my best effort.”

Alex Marquez – DNF

“It was my mistake: I relaxed a bit or maybe I didn’t breathe enough. We missed a bit opportunity, but better today than tomorrow. We have the pace and the speed to be protagonists and now we only need to put everything together to score again some valuable points. Tomorrow is another day.”

Fermin Aldeguer – DNF

“It’s a real shame because we had a good pace and we were making up ground. I’m sorry for the team, for myself and also for Marco, whom I couldn’t avoid. We have all the cards for making amends tomorrow and be in the top positions, even if the long lap penalty won’t help.”

Franco Morbidelli – DNF

“It was a positive weekend overall until the Sprint. I had a difficult start, we still don’t know what happened, but we’ll analyse deeper to understand. Then I was fighting against other riders to try to come back and have the best race I could. But when I tried to overtake the rider in front of me, I made a mistake, I lost the front, I hit him, and we both crashed. I am sorry for the situation and for his crash, I should have been cleverer. I will have a penalty tomorrow and the race will be difficult; we will try to do the best.”

Marco Bezzecchi – DNF

“Fortunately, I’m fine. We took some x-rays but nothing is broken, so everything is set for the long race. I’m obviously in a bit of pain, especially the left leg and left arm. Up to that moment, the sprint race wasn’t going badly. I had a good pace and I was managing the tyres, also trying to make up a few positions. As for the incident, these things can happen. I’ll give it my all to ride the best race possible tomorrow.”

Jorge Martin – DNF

“I felt good – maybe not on the first lap – but I was quickly able to overtake several riders and I was in sixteenth place. Starting from so far back, the front tyre had begun to heat up quite a bit and I began to suffer. I think that the long race will go better. The problem wasn’t the crash, but the fact that I started so far back, so now I need to focus on improving the time attack.”

Lorenzo Savadori – DNF

“Qualifying was good. I was close to the factory riders and all the others, but in this MotoGP, it is never enough. The technical issue is something that can happen. With a laboratory bike, we experiment with a lot of things, so unexpected events can occur. The techs are still analysing what happened. In any case, something interesting came out of it. Just details, but every small detail makes a difference.”

MotoGP Team Managers

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Manager Ducati Corse

“I’m very happy with the sixth consecutive Constructors’ Title: these are numbers that impress me more and more each year. Marc has reached a level of confidence with the bike that is absolutely incredible, which has kept growing after each race. From the start of the season, he’s been doing extraordinary work, with very few mistakes, and his championship situation demonstrates it. Another aspect that makes the difference is his approach: he never takes anything for granted and always looks for top performance in each session and race. Regarding Pecco, from our side we will do everything possible to help him recover the feeling with the bike so that he can return to being the champion we know. It’s not in my nature to throw in the towel, and the same applies to the rider, the team and Ducati. We believe in him and he believes in us: this is the key to finding the solution.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“This morning’s qualifying marked a positive shift for Fabio. After a challenging first day in Barcelona, securing a front-row start was a timely boost for team morale on this key weekend for our team and our title sponsor. In the Sprint, Fabio executed exactly as needed – battling in the lead group, maximising our package’s potential, and maintaining a strong pace throughout. It was a standout performance. Álex faced a tougher task. He had to start from P20 as an indirect result of his crash in FP2 right before qualifying. While he’s not yet where he aims to be, he managed some overtakes. We’ll review today’s data closely to identify improvements, especially focusing on tyre management.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“What a race! Very exciting, and we have to be happy with three riders in the top six. For sure, the target is even higher and I feel, depending on the conditions, that we can put that target on a podium fight. I repeat though: it’s important to work well and solidly and make the steps closer to the front. It was great to watch our riders today and let’s hope tomorrow we can do something similar or even better.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“It is a positive Saturday in sunny Catalonia which comes to an end for both our riders. Enea Bastianini managed a solid qualifying on row 3, and he rode a great sprint race to achieve a top 5 result after a huge battle with his teammates Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder. It is a really encouraging performance heading to the main race tomorrow! We know the biggest challenge on Sunday will be to manage the tire drop, an area where Enea is good at, so let’s prepare well for the 24 laps. We are also extremely happy to have Maverick Viñales back with us. It is not an easy weekend for him, as he has to deal with a lack of strength, but he managed to complete the whole sprint, which is another big step forward in his recovery process. He is on a good way, so let’s try to save our energy and race smartly tomorrow in the main race.”

Fabiano Sterlacchini – Aprilia Racing

“It was an unlucky race, partially conditioned by the less-than-brilliant result in qualifying. This is an aspect we need to work on, also because the risk of being in the pack is that temperatures increase excessively, like in Martín’s case. The same goes for Marco. Finding himself in traffic is not an easy thing to manage, especially on particular tracks like Barcelona. We’re optimistic for the long race because we’ll need to do better with different tyres and better management of the long race. For Savadori, there was a technical issue that we are looking into.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“We can take the Sprint as a good test for tomorrow. Ai was able to score a point – again, he was quite fast at the end of the race. We probably missed out a bit in the first laps and then he remained a bit behind and had to recover. To be honest, we were also a little bit lucky with some crashes in front but, anyway, we managed to score one point. I would say, it was a bit back to normal with Ai. Raul was starting in P15 and here it’s quite difficult to manage the tire and in the meantime recover. So, he did the best he could – he was very close to the top 10. We have some good information for tomorrow, something we can improve so, we will work today to make tomorrow even better.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It‘s been an interesting day in what has been a positive weekend right from the start. A great race from Oliveira — I‘m really happy for him. You can feel how he‘s gaining more and more confidence with the bike, and he surprised me in a very positive way by going beyond my expectations, especially considering where he started from. Miller also had a solid race; we knew that with him too we could aim for a result close to the top ten. We‘re also very pleased to see Quartararo back on the podium — it‘s a motivation for everyone to keep giving their best and it‘s also a sign of how strong the Yamaha is here. The potential to do well tomorrow is definitely there, and if nothing unusual happens, I expect an exciting race for the whole Pramac team.”

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Off the line, Alex Marquez grabbed the holeshot as Quartararo muscled into second ahead of Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

The first lap was as frantic as they come: Marc attacked Quartararo at Turn 10, only for the Frenchman to fight straight back, before Acosta briefly slipped through. A double draft into Turn 1 then saw Marc reclaim the upper hand.

Behind them, Acosta lost momentum and was picked off by Di Giannantonio, dropping into a KTM brawl with Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3).

At the front, Alex began to stretch his lead. By Lap 8 he was 1.3 seconds clear of Marc, with Quartararo slipping further back. It looked like the win was his—until disaster struck.

At the tricky Turn 10, Alex’s front end folded and he slid out of the lead. Marc swept past into clean air, Quartararo now promoted to second, and Di Giannantonio safely in third.

From there, Marc controlled the gap and crossed the line 1.2s ahead of Quartararo, chalking up his 14th Sprint win of the year.

Behind the podium trio, Acosta just fended off Bastianini and Binder in a KTM showdown that saw the three finish within 0.075s of each other.

Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) led the HRC charge in P7 ahead of Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol), while rookie Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) picked up the final point in P9.

Jack Miller had been aggressive early on but ultimately lost a few positions in the latter half of the race and missed out on the points in 12th.

MotoGP Catalunya Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 19m58.946 2 F. Quartararo Yam +1.299 3 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +3.653 4 P. Acosta KTM +5.868 5 E. Bastianini KTM +5.913 6 B. Binder KTM +5.943 7 J. Zarco Hon +7.017 8 L. Marini Hon +7.346 9 A. Ogura Apr +8.488 10 M. Oliveira Yam +8.578 11 R. Fernandez Apr +9.788 12 J. Miller Yam +10.165 13 J. Mir Hon +11.593 14 F. Bagnaia Duc +14.463 15 A. Rins Yam +15.936 16 A. Espargaro Hon +16.909 17 M. Viñales KTM +17.040 18 S. Chantra Hon +22.439 Not Classified NC A. Marquez Duc +4 laps NC M. Bezzecchi Apr +5 laps NC F. Aldeguer Duc +5 laps NC J. Martin Apr +6 laps NC F. Morbidelli Duc +6 laps NC L. Savadori Apr +6 laps

Catalunya MotoGP Qualifying Times

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/G a p M a x Q2 1 A. Marquez D u c 1m37.536 3 4 7 . 2 2 F. Quartararo Y a m + 0 . 2 6 7 3 4 9 . 5 3 M. Marquez D u c + 0 . 4 0 9 3 5 6 . 4 4 F. Morbidelli D u c + 0 . 4 7 4 3 5 0 . 6 5 P. Acosta K T M + 0 . 4 8 3 3 5 4 . 0 6 F. Di Giannantonio D u c + 0 . 4 9 8 3 5 5 . 2 7 J. Zarco H o n + 0 . 6 1 9 3 5 6 . 4 8 A. Ogura A p r + 0 . 6 3 0 3 5 2 . 9 9 E. Bastianini K T M + 0 . 6 5 1 3 5 2 . 9 1 0 L. Marini H o n + 0 . 7 9 1 3 5 5 . 2 1 1 B. Binder K T M + 0 . 7 9 7 3 5 4 . 0 1 2 M. Bezzecchi A p r + 0 . 8 2 5 3 4 8 . 3 Q1 1 3 F. Aldeguer D u c + 0 . 1 4 3 3 4 7 . 2 1 4 J. Miller Y a m + 0 . 1 9 9 3 5 4 . 0 1 5 R. Fernandez A p r + 0 . 3 0 0 3 4 8 . 3 1 6 M. Oliveira Y a m + 0 . 3 0 4 3 4 7 . 2 1 7 J. Mir H o n + 0 . 3 0 8 3 5 1 . 7 1 8 J. Martin A p r + 0 . 4 9 9 3 5 1 . 7 1 9 A. Espargaro H o n + 0 . 5 4 0 3 5 0 . 6 2 0 A. Rins Y a m + 0 . 6 2 0 3 4 6 . 1 2 1 F. Bagnaia D u c + 0 . 6 2 4 3 5 0 . 6 2 2 M. Viñales K T M + 0 . 6 2 5 3 5 2 . 9 2 3 L. Savadori A p r + 0 . 7 5 2 3 5 1 . 7 2 4 S. Chantra H o n + 1 . 4 7 1 3 4 8 . 3

Catalunya MotoGP Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Max 1 J. Martin Apr 352.4 356.4 2 R. Fernandez Apr 351.7 355.2 3 P. Acosta KTM 351.5 355.2 4 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 352.5 354.0 5 L. Marini Hon 350.2 352.9 6 B. Binder KTM 351.3 352.9 7 F. Bagnaia Duc 352.2 352.9 8 M. Marquez Duc 351.9 352.9 9 E. Bastianini KTM 347.0 351.7 10 J. Zarco Hon 349.0 350.6 11 J. Mir Hon 349.9 350.6 12 A. Ogura Apr 349.3 350.6 13 F. Quartararo Yam 345.6 349.5 14 F. Morbidelli Duc 342.9 349.5 15 A. Espargaro Hon 344.6 349.5 16 M. Bezzecchi Apr 345.9 349.5 17 M. Oliveira Yam 346.6 349.5 18 F. Aldeguer Duc 343.9 348.3 19 M. Viñales KTM 345.0 347.2 20 S. Chantra Hon 345.0 347.2 21 A. Rins Yam 342.4 347.2 22 J. Miller Yam 346.8 347.2 23 A. Marquez Duc 344.5 346.1 24 L. Savadori Apr 337.9 343.9 MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Marquez Duc 467 2 A. Marquez Duc 280 3 F. Bagnaia Duc 228 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr 197 5 P. Acosta KTM 170 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 161 7 F. Morbidelli Duc 161 8 F. Aldeguer Duc 126 9 F. Quartararo Yam 118 10 J. Zarco Hon 117 11 B. Binder KTM 95 12 L. Marini Hon 74 13 R. Fernandez Apr 73 14 M. Viñales KTM 69 15 E. Bastianini KTM 68 16 A. Ogura Apr 59 17 J. Miller Yam 52 18 J. Mir Hon 46 19 A. Rins Yam 45 20 J. Martin Apr 23 21 P. Espargaro Hon 16 22 T. Nakagami Hon 10 23 M. Oliveira Yam 10 24 L. Savadori Apr 8 25 A. Fernandez Apr 6 26 S. Chantra Hon 1 27 A. Espargaro Hon 0

Moto2

Dani Holgado (CFMoto Impulse Aspar Team) turned Friday promise into Saturday glory at the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia, securing his maiden Moto2 pole position with a new lap record. The rookie Spaniard will lead the field away on Sunday, with Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and fellow debutant Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the front row.

Behind the front row, Daniel Muñoz continued to impress as Deniz Öncü’s stand-in at Red Bull KTM Ajo. He inherits P4 after penalties for Albert Arenas (Italjet Gresini Moto2) and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), who both lost nine positions for slow sectors despite qualifying on Row 2. That promotes Filip Salac (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) to the second row.

Senna Agius – P8

“Overall, it was a good qualifying session, even though my best lap time was cancelled. That’s a bit of a shame, as I’ll now be starting from the third row. I had hoped for a little bit more, but the feeling is getting better as I’m becoming more comfortable with the bike and my body. We did a lot of work this morning and took a big step forward, so I feel more comfortable on fast laps and at race pace. It was a really important day that went well. Now I can’t wait for tomorrow’s race day.”

Of the title contenders, Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) came out best with P7, though that was boosted by others’ penalties. Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) could only manage P12 in qualifying and will line up 10th, just ahead of rival Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) in 11th.

Holgado now heads into Sunday’s race with the perfect platform, but with rookies and veterans alike stacked close behind, the fight for victory in Barcelona looks wide open.

Catalunya Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max Q2 1 D. Holgado Kal 1m41.549 288.7 2 J. Dixon Bos +0.080 291.8 3 C. Veijer Kal +0.189 289.5 4 A. Arenas Kal +0.212 292.6 5 B. Baltus Kal +0.251 295.0 6 D. Muñoz Kal +0.258 284.9 7 F. Salac Bos +0.288 294.2 8 S. Agius Kal +0.316 288.0 9 A. Canet Kal +0.322 291.8 10 A. Sasaki Kal +0.325 291.8 11 A. Lopez Bos +0.475 288.7 12 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.477 288.7 13 D. Moreira Kal +0.482 295.0 14 I. Guevara Bos +0.523 295.0 15 C. Vietti Bos +0.661 291.1 16 D. Alonso Kal +0.709 292.6 17 I. Ortola Bos +0.793 292.6 18 J. Roberts Kal +0.820 286.4 Q1 19 A. Escrig For +0.202 290.3 20 M. Ramirez Kal +0.238 294.2 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.276 286.4 22 M. Aji Kal +0.298 291.1 23 A. Huertas Kal +0.302 292.6 24 T. Arbolino Bos +0.410 292.6 25 U. Orradre Bos +0.496 293.4 26 Y. Kunii Kal +0.643 288.0 27 D. Binder Kal +0.820 292.6 28 E. Fernandez Bos +0.844 287.2 29 J. Navarro For +0.838

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 204 2 A. Canet 179 3 D. Moreira 173 4 B. Baltus 147 5 J. Dixon 132 6 C. Vietti 106 7 D. Öncü 100 8 A. Arenas 96 9 S. Agius 93 10 M. Ramirez 89 11 D. Holgado 87 12 J. Roberts 80 13 F. Salac 79 14 D. Alonso 68 15 I. Guevara 62 16 A. Lopez 58 17 T. Arbolino 46 18 I. Ortola 42 19 C. Veijer 32 20 Z. Vd Goorbergh 17 10 A. Huertas 16 22 D. Binder 12 23 A. Sasaki 11 24 A. Escrig 10 25 M. Aji 8 26 O. Gutierrez 4 27 S. Garcia 3 28 J. Navarro 3 29 D. Muñoz 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 33 T. Hada 0 34 M. Pasini 0 35 U. Orradre 0

Moto3

David Almansa (Leopard Racing) will start from pole for the first time in his Moto3 career after a stunning late effort in qualifying at the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia. The Spaniard was the only rider to dip into the 1’46s, his 1’46.877 enough to edge out Australia’s Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) and Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), who complete the front row.

Joel Kelso – P2

“I’m happy to be back on the front row, it’s been too long. This has been our best start since Silverstone and the feeling is positive. Tomorrow will be a particular kind of race because after 13-14 laps, the front starts to become difficult to manage, but I think we are in a strong position. We have the pace to fight and I believe I’m on the same level as those aiming for the podium.”

Just behind the lead trio, David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) heads the second row ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing). Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) starts seventh but faces extra work in the race with a Long Lap penalty to serve.

Hungary winner and standout rookie Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) will launch from P10, looking to continue his strong run of form.

Jacob Roulstone was frustrated by traffic and will fire from the fourth row on Sunday.

Jacob Roulstone – P11

“It was a frustrating qualifying for me. I really felt like I had the speed, I positioned myself well, but despite us being constantly reminded not to stay in the middle of the track, I was bothered by slow riders during all my laps, which is just really annoying. I spent my time trying to get my head around the others, so it is not good. Anyway, we will aim to show our potential tomorrow in the race, our position is not too bad, if we can take a good start and stay with the front straight, that will give us the confidence to do a good race.”

With the field tightly packed and several big names starting further down the order, Sunday’s Catalan GP is set up perfectly for another unpredictable Moto3 thriller.

Catalunya Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max Q2 1 D. Almansa Hon 1m46.877 247.7 2 J. Kelso KTM +0.202 246.0 3 A. Piqueras KTM +0.209 246.0 4 D. Muñoz KTM +0.219 243.2 5 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.356 244.3 6 A. Fernandez Hon +0.358 246.5 7 J. A. Rueda KTM +0.363 238.9 8 G. Pini KTM +0.377 244.8 9 A. Carpe KTM +0.441 244.8 10 M. Quiles KTM +0.533 243.2 11 J. Roulstone KTM +0.661 244.3 12 T. Furusato Hon +0.765 243.7 13 D. Foggia KTM +0.790 248.8 14 L. Lunetta Hon +0.934 246.0 15 V. Perrone KTM +1.031 246.5 16 R. Rossi Hon +1.363 246.5 17 M. Uriarte KTM +1.588 247.1 18 C. Buchanan KTM +1.591 241.0 Q1 19 R. Moodley KTM +0.735 242.1 20 E. O’Shea Hon +0.838 238.9 21 N. Carraro Hon +1.233 242.1 22 M. Morelli Hon +1.282 241.6 23 S. Nepa Hon +1.328 242.6 24 N. Dettwiler KTM +1.697 241.0 25 A. Aditama Hon +2.193 241.6 26 S. Ogden KTM +1.390

Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 J. A. Rueda 250 2 A. Piqueras 181 3 M. Quiles 164 4 D. Muñoz 155 5 A. Carpe 146 6 J. Kelso 123 7 V. Perrone 92 8 R. Yamanaka 90 9 A. Fernandez 89 10 D. Almansa 88 11 T. Furusato 87 12 D. Foggia 81 13 L. Lunetta 63 14 G. Pini 51 15 J. Roulstone 42 16 M. Bertelle 40 17 S. Ogden 40 18 S. Nepa 37 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 21 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 C. O’Gorman 3 28 M. Morelli 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0 MotoE Race One After a fantastic battle at the front, Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) fended off the challenge of Lorenzo Baldassarri (Dynavolt Intact GP) and Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) to clinch victory in Barcelona, his first of 2025. Granado’s teammate Mattia Casadei crashed out at the final corner on Lap 1 to see his championship lead go at the end of Race 1, as Alessandro Zaccone (Aruba Cloud MotoE Team) and Nicholas Spinelli (Rivacold Snipers Team MotoE) rounded out a top five that was split by just over half a second. MotoE Race One Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E. Granado Duc 10m53.749 2 L. Baldassarri Duc +0.037 3 M. Ferrari Duc +0.164 4 A. Zaccone Duc +0.556 5 N. Spinelli Duc +0.431 6 K. Zannoni Duc +2.202 7 H. Garzo Duc +2.529 8 A. Mantovani Duc +2.600 9 J. Torres Duc +3.358 10 T. E. Varga Duc +3.567 11 J. Hosciuc Duc +3.958 12 O. Gutierrez Duc +5.862 13 L. Bernardi Duc +7.128 14 R. Fusco Duc +16.147 15 T. Occhi Duc +16.359 Not Classified NC A. Finello Duc +4 laps NC M. Casadei Duc MotoE Race Two Race 2 was a belter; Spinelli got a blistering start to lead from P7 on the grid whilst behind, there was a crash for Andrea Mantovani (Klint Forward Factory Team) and Tibor Erik Varga (Rivacold Snipers Team MotoE) at Turn 4. The drama continued as on the penultimate lap, Ferrari crashed at Turn 10 from the lead battle, giving Granado a clear run to double up and rocket back into title contention. Behind, Spinelli bagged second whilst Casadei was promoted to third after a time penalty for Baldassarri who had repeatedly exceeded track limits. Seven riders are now covered by just 23 points with four races and two rounds remaining; who comes out on top is anyone’s guess but one thing that is guaranteed is more drama next week at Misano! MotoE Race Two Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E. Granado Duc 10m54.179 2 N. Spinelli Duc +0.495 3 M. Casadei Duc +0.675 4 K. Zannoni Duc +2.807 5 J. Hosciuc Duc +3.130 6 L. Baldassarri Duc +3.603 7 H. Garzo Duc +4.466 8 A. Zaccone Duc +4.789 9 O. Gutierrez Duc +5.420 10 L. Bernardi Duc +7.611 11 A. Finello Duc +8.605 12 R. Fusco Duc +13.003 13 T. Occhi Duc +13.144 14 M. Ferrari Duc +53.333 Not Classified NC J. Torres Duc +4 laps NC A. Mantovani Duc NC T. E. Varga Duc MotoE Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 M. Casadei 132 2 L. Baldassarri 132 3 A. Zaccone 122 4 N. Spinelli 114 5 M. Ferrari 112 6 E. Granado 109 7 A. Mantovani 109 8 H. Garzo 92 9 K. Zannoni 86 10 J. Torres 79 11 O. Gutierrez 65 12 J. Hosciuc 59 13 T. E. Varga 46 14 A. Finello 38 15 L. Bernardi 31 16 M. Herrera 29 17 R. Fusco 22 18 T. Occhi 11 19 D. Perez 4

