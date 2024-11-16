2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 20 – Catalunya

Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona

Saturday Sprint Race

Francesco Bagnaia – P1 “We did what we had to do, but 19 points still represent a huge gap and it’ll be difficult to take them back. We’ll do our best and what will be, will be, but in any case, I’m having fun out there this weekend: we’ve been fast from the first session and that makes me happy. We simply have to keep going this way. Enea did an incredible start, maybe the best start I have ever seen with a Ducati, but at turn one I didn’t brake as hard as I could because I know that turn one can be a bit tricky here. It was important to get first position back as soon as possible and we did it, and I believe we’ll have to do something similar tomorrow.” Enea Bastianini – P2 “It was a fantastic race, and I still cannot fully grasp how I managed to have such a sturt. I had to build some confidence in the opening laps, but then I was able to get up to speed and push hard. The battle with Jorge was a good one: when he overtook me at turn one, I got pushed wide a little and lost a little time; this is racing, especially when there’s so much at stake. In the closing stages, I was able to bridge the gap and overtake him, and I’m very happy because it was quite an unexpected podium finish.” Jorge Martin – P3 “It was a challenging Sprint Race. I feel confident because I have spent my whole life working towards the day when I would become MotoGP World Champion. It was difficult to catch the second position, so I defended third and, looking ahead to tomorrow, we have gathered important data to analyse. I will do my best, as always. I’m keeping my focus on the race and aiming for the podium”. Aleix Espargaro – P4 “I am satisfied because I was much faster than I expected to be. It’s a shame about the start, though. I lost several positions on the first turn, but I was still able to come back and maintain an outstanding pace. I’m pleased with the speed I demonstrated and with how competitive I was. I think that I’ll be able to stay out front in the long race as well.” Alex Marquez – P5 “I’m happy with the sprint race and upset for a qualifying in which I made too many mistakes. Then I was quite lucky at the start and had an easy life in the first turns, which allowed me to recover many positions. Then the desire for a podium cost me fourth place… In any case, the feeling was good and was the best positioned GP23 rider, so tomorrow we need to aim at recovering some positions in the standings.” Franco Morbidelli – P6 “It was a positive Saturday; we improved a lot compared to yesterday. We had a good qualifying session and a solid Sprint Race. At one point, I overtook Enea Bastianini, but he immediately passed me again. I started to lose feeling with the front end, so I decided to slow down. Even so, it was a good Sprint. It will be important to analyse the tyre choice, and I think we’ll have good options for tomorrow”. Marc Marquez – P7 “It was a challenging sprint race; I didn’t have the right feeling, and we have some work to do tomorrow to do better. A top five finish would be a good result, and the goal is the top three in the championship, but we’re struggling a bit too much right now. I struggled at the start to avoid Jorge and Pecco, went wide and lost time, then had a coming together with Acosta. Nobody’s fault, but it did cost me time.” Marco Bezzecchi – P8 “Yesterday we were very competitive, but today it wasn’t bad either. I’m always chasing and I lack traction. The pace is good, I’m satisfied and I think there will be room for improvement for the long race. Here at Montmelo, tire wear is the crucial factor, we will have to manage it. I will give my best tomorrow, it hasn’t been an easy season, but the balance of the last races is increasing and positive.” Brad Binder – P9 “A day of two halves. Qualifying was tough and I just couldn’t get a lap together. I got a decent start today and pushed up to 9th which was OK but I wanted a lot more here at the last GP. It was difficult to manage the front and I knew it would be tough from 18th but my KTM is a rocket off the line and my team did a great job to get us in the best position possible.” Fabio Quartararo – P10 “We had the pace to be faster, but we were clearly blocked. I think that our potential was quite good, but we were missing in some areas, so we couldn’t fight with our rivals, though we were close. The overtake I did on Bezzecchi, for example, was not a typical overtake. I took a lot of risk, so it’s not a pure overtake. We are working on speed and grip for tomorrow because this track is really demanding when it comes to these two aspects.” Johann Zarco – P11 “We’ve gathered much information today. During the race, following the group I had in front, I realized I could comfortably fight with them, which was positive. Now, we can use our strategy during the race, which means we are improving. Let’s see tomorrow; we have another chance to reach the top 10”. Maverick Vinales – P12 “The start was complicated, and when you lose a lot of positions it makes coming back difficult. Our tyre choice worked rather well and I was able to manage them despite battling throughout the entire race. In fact, the key for the long race will be tyre choice. We need to ride an intelligent race and try to conserve them because the second part of the race on this circuit is entirely different from the first.” Joan Mir – P13 “We have had a positive day today and that’s what we need to focus on more than anything, we made a step forward and in Qualifying we were really competitive. I made some small mistakes on the lap which cost us Q2, but honestly it was a big boost to be that competitive after some tough races in Asia. In the race I was able to make a great start, moving into the top ten on the first lap. Unfortunately, in the race we had the same vibrations that have been there throughout the year so we dropped back. But honestly, I am happy because this weekend I have been able to see where we have improved the bike over the course of the year. One more day, one more chance to end well!” Raul Fernandez – P14 “This morning I felt really good in the practice and was competitive which makes it even more important for us to improve our Fridays. In Qualifying, I was also in the position to go to Q2, but with the last tire we made a mistake as we didn’t change the front, it was too soft and I couldn’t manage well. Therefore, I couldn’t go through to Q2 but anyway, I’m happy. My pace was much better and I was very close to Maverick (Viñales). Yesterday, I lost seven, eight-tenths per lap and today I was with him and for sure, tomorrow we can make another step. We are working well.” Luca Marini – P15 “I was expecting a little more from the race today, especially at the start – I wasn’t able to make use of the extra grip of the tyre to attack at the start. After the first two laps my pace was ok, we need to find more rear traction to turn more. There is work to do, but we can see that there is space to do it and we will keep on trying until the final race of tomorrow. Coming back to Barcelona allows us to check the difference that we have made throughout the year which is very positive.” Álex Rins – P16 “It was a tough Sprint. I got involved with Acosta’s fairing and then I went back to last position. So, considering I was starting from all the way back, my Sprint race was not bad: I recovered six positions. I felt quite strong, but when I tried to overtake Marini, my tyres were done. I was in front of him for one lap, but then I went straight in Turn 1, locking the front. I couldn’t do more. Overall, we are struggling, but I’m finding the way. I’m still able to ride low 1’40s and high 1’39s. So, with some luck on the first lap and a good start, I can do a good result.” Takaaki Nakagami – P17 “Some vibrations prevented me from pushing and overtaking during today’s Sprint. This situation needs to be fixed, and all the engineers are working hard to find a solution. Today’s grip level was quite low, and we struggled. Thinking ahead of tomorrow, I want to enjoy the day: it will be my last MotoGP race, and I’ll try to get the best possible result”. Miguel Oliveira – P18 “I feel not too bad. Today in the time attack it was a little bit harder, especially, in the first run when I was just hitting my lines and was kind of preparing and saving some energy. I managed to do a decent lap with my wrist limitations and actually, I wasn’t expecting to be that close to going through to Q2 but it was, of course, nice to be there. The Sprint was a bit trickier because I had a slight issue with the ride height device. We have two different devices, one to activate for the start and one for the normal running, but I had some problems deactivating the device and the bike got stuck down five times in difficult places. It was not constant; the Sprint was up and down because of that so, let’s see what tomorrow brings. It’s going to be interesting.” Jack Miller – P19 “Difficult race. I was spinning everywhere with the medium option. Not ideal and I battled until the end with whoever I could but my pace was off. My front end felt good but I couldn’t get anything from the rear. We’ll analyse it tonight and try to understand for more tomorrow.” Augusto Fernandez – P20 “The sprint was hard, but it is on the continuity of the weekend with no feeling we have had so far. We don’t really understand where the problems are, especially after a positive Sepang weekend. No grip, no feeling, no feedback. We are going to try making some changes tonight to try to at least feel the bike, but let’s see what we can do. All I want to do is enjoy this last race.” Michele Pirro – P21 “At the first corner it was really impressive: between sun, speed and drivers. In general, it was interesting to get back on the GP23 with these tires. Understanding exactly the limits and the real differences between the GP24 and the GP25. I did my race, the goal is always to gather information to develop the package better and better. The group in front was not far away and I hope for a step tomorrow. Let’s try to work on this aspect again.” Stefan Bradl – P22 “It was another day of testing and working on a few more pieces, not focusing too much on the race today honestly. It’s not the easiest thing to do with the bike always changing, but I am happy with the work that we have been able to do and it’s important for 2025. We have done a lot of work this year and during the fly away races we saw some of the Honda results improve, so I think we know the direction now. Tomorrow I want to enjoy the race as much as possible before heading into the future.” Pedro Acosta – DNF “It is difficult to say something about the sprint, since we just did two corners, which is frustrating. We had been doing a good job this weekend so far, I felt quite competitive, and for external reasons, we finished with no points. It is racing. No info gathered for tomorrow, which is not ideal, but we have to accept it and move on to Sunday’s race.”

Team Managers

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing

“Returning to a track where we raced in May was rather interesting, because it gave us the chance to verify whether our package is competitive. After a few less positive races, this is important confirmation for us. Aleix had an outstanding performance. It’s a pity about the start because the podium was well within his potential. Unfortunately, the start is an aspect that we still need to perfect. Maverick’s potential did not fully come out due to various circumstances, but we are convinced that both riders will be able to have an outstanding long race tomorrow.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but we did make some progress today. Fabio did a great job in qualifying. The level in Q1 was high, but he managed to secure a spot in the top 2 and promote to Q2. It led to him taking tenth on the grid – something we wouldn’t have expected yesterday. In the Sprint, Fabio had a good opening lap, and he was taking on rivals. He had the edge in the twisty sections but lost out on the main straight, which ultimately had him finish in tenth place. But he was within 0.7s of the rider finishing sixth, so that’s positive. Álex lost some ground in the first sector of the opening lap due to Pedro Acosta’s fairing coming off, which put Álex on the back foot. He did manage to make up positions and duel with other riders throughout this short race, and we can use today’s data to prepare for tomorrow. We have only one Race to go. It’s the season finale, and we have nothing to lose!”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We got stuck in Q1 for the last Saturday of the season and we paid the bill for missing out on Friday by fractions of a second. Starting from those positions was not so easy to make the points but Brad did it. He had good pace and it could have been even better if he’d started further forward. Let’s see for tomorrow. The longer race might bring some more rewards and positions. Jack had an issue from the beginning and could not go forward. It was difficult for him to find the front feeling and he just focused on bringing the bike home.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“After two hard days of work, I would say the Sprint race was not easy. We had a small problem on Miguel’s bike when he was in a good position and he lost a lot of places because of that issue that we need to fix for tomorrow. Raul struggled big time with overtaking and contact the other bikes in the pack. We are looking forward to tomorrow’s race as we ended up with no points today – frustrating as taking Championship points is always our mission. But for tomorrow the top 15 places count for points and for me, if we can focus on the top 10, it would be a good result and I think it’s possible.”

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Team Manager

“Frustrating sprint race for us as Pedro Acosta did not even have time to do one lap. He was involved in a race incident with Marc Marquez on the first lap and lost some parts of his bike, making it impossible for him to carry on. Pedro has done a great job so far this weekend, qualifying on the second row, and for sure he had more today. He is feeling good on this layout, so all we can do now is look forward to tomorrow’s race. He is still 5th in the championship, and it will be very important for us to finish in that position, so let’s give everything on Sunday. Augusto Fernandez’ weekend has been tricky so far. All riders are suffering from the low grip of the track, but it looks like that it is on another level for Augusto, who has been struggling to find a comfortable pace. We have one night to try improving the situation, and hopefully finish the season in the best way we can.”

Catlaunya MotoGP Sprint Race Report

It was pretty much a must-win Tissot Sprint for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, so win it he did. But it was also nearing a must-not-bin Sprint for Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), and he passed his test too. After the elbows came out early on, Bagnaia escaped in the lead and kept it cool as Martin threw down with Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) behind – with the ‘Beast’ winning that duel with a final lap lunge to force Martin to settle for third. It’s now 19 points between Martin and Bagnaia heading into the final day of the season.

Revs up, lights out – it was a tight, tight run into the first corner, with it looking like Bagnaia was set for the holeshot before Martin made up the metres to move alongside – and then Bastianini sailed past both. But Bagnaia attacked back in the melee, grabbing the lead again round Turn 3.

There was drama at the same corner on Lap 1 as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing) then tangled, however. Both headed wide and both stayed upright, but Marquez was able to collect it – and Acosta’s front fairing got ripped off, leading the rookie to limp back to pitlane, out of the action.

Bagnaia led Bastianini led Martin, but by the end of Lap 2 the reigning Champion was starting to build a small gap as Martin lined up Bastianini. He got the job done into Turn 1, close but perfectly-judged, and stayed ahead until the next time round – when Bastianini did an even more brutal carbon copy to take back second.

The two were then locked together for another lap before Martin hit back, finding a few more milimetres to really push both to the edge. With that, the momentum behind for Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing) got them involved, but Martin was just clear and Bastianini shouldered his way back through to third.

At the front, Bagnaia pounded on. Martin was hovering just over a second away but the gap was going up tenth by tenth, with those on his tail not being left behind either. Bastianini had faded briefly but got back within half a second, and both Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) were now on the scene as Morbidelli started to get dropped.

By the penultimate lap it was Bagnaia holding a small gap ahead of that quartet. But then Alex Marquez was wide at Turn 10 and Espargaro got through, dividing the four into a duel for fourth and a decisive one ahead: the points leader vs his title rival’s teammate for second.

Down the main straight for the final time, Bastianini wasn’t quite close enough. But he was able to close in and by Turn 5, the red machine darted out from behind the Championship leader and went for it. Breath held, the move was aggressive but clean enough, and crucially it got the job done. Now Martin had to decide whether to try and reply or take the third place he’d got pretty secure. He looked tempted but Bastianini offered no way back through.

Bagnaia crossed the line just less than a second clear to ensure the Championship fight rolls on to the final showdown of the season, staying near perfect under pressure. Bastianini got his elbows out to stake a further claim on that third overall, as well as proving his own point.

Martin put in the exact performance needed to ensure he remains in a comfortable position heading into the Grand Prix – now 19 points clear. Can he wrap it up on Sunday?

The duel behind saw Espargaro hold onto fourth, with Alex Marquez completing the top five. Morbidelli, meanwhile, had to fend off Marc Marquez after his earlier tangle with Acosta.

Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) were incredibly close there too, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) just losing out in the tussle and denied the final Sprint point, taking tenth.

And so the tension rolls on to Sunday, the gap goes back down to 19 points.

Catalunya MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 20m03.173 2 E Bastianini Duc +0.942 3 J Martin Duc +1.270 4 A Espargaro Apr +1.857 5 A Marquez Duc +1.942 6 F Morbidelli Duc +5.263 7 M Marquez Duc +5.303 8 M Bezzecchi Duc +5.507 9 B Binder Ktm +5.573 10 F Quartararo Yam +5.937 11 J Zarco Hon +7.413 12 M Viñales Apr +8.344 13 J Mir Hon +9.387 14 R Fernandez Apr +9.652 15 L Marini Hon +11.838 16 A Rins Yam +13.217 17 T Nakagami Hon +17.017 18 M Oliveira Apr +17.746 19 J Miller Ktm +18.533 20 A Fernandez Ktm +20.153 21 M Pirro Duc +20.547 22 S Bradl Hon +24.604 Not Classified DNF P Acosta 11 laps

Catalunya MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 F Bagnaia Duc 1m38.641 354.0 2 A Espargaro Apr +0.055 351.7 3 M Marquez Duc +0.157 352.9 4 J Martin Duc +0.208 355.2 5 F Morbidelli Duc +0.245 355.2 6 P Acosta Ktm +0.308 356.4 7 M Viñales Apr +0.351 350.6 8 E Bastianini Duc +0.437 354.0 9 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.480 350.6 10 F Quartararo Yam +0.568 348.3 11 A Marquez Duc +0.611 350.6 12 J Zarco Hon +0.853 352.9 Q1 13 J Mir Hon (*) 0.287 350.6 14 M Oliveira Apr (*) 0.342 354.0 15 A Rins Yam (*) 0.414 349.5 16 L Marini Hon (*) 0.474 351.7 17 R Fernandez Apr (*) 0.500 351.7 18 B Binder Ktm (*) 0.533 352.9 19 J Miller Ktm (*) 0.604 349.5 20 T Nakagami Hon (*) 0.648 345.0 21 A Fernandez Ktm (*) 1.021 348.3 22 M Pirro Duc (*) 1.107 342.8 23 S Bradl Hon (*) 1.278 350.6

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Pos Points 1 Martin 492 2 Bagnaia 473 3 Bastianini 377 4 Marquez 372 5 Acosta 209 6 Binder 207 7 Viñales 189 8 Di Giannantonio 165 9 Morbidelli 165 10 Marquez 160 11 Espargaro 152 12 Bezzecchi 146 13 Quartararo 108 14 Miller 84 15 Oliveira 71 16 Fernandez 66 17 Zarco 53 18 Rins 31 19 Nakagami 31 20 Fernandez 27 21 Mir 21 22 Marini 14 23 Espargaro 12 24 Pedrosa 7 25 Bradl 2 26 Gardner 0 27 Iannone 0 28 Savadori 0 29 Pirro 0

Moto2

A 1:42.003 handed Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) a final race of the season pole position at the Solidarity GP of Barcelona, and by a decent margin too. A tenth and a half was the Spaniard’s advantage over second place Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini), as a late flyer from Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) saw the Dutch star grab a front-row start in third.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar) was the rider to narrowly miss out on a top three in Q2 after van den Goorbergh beat the Brit’s time by a slender 0.020s. That means it’s P4 for Dixon on the grid ahead of his final race with Aspar, and joining the Dixon on the second row are World Champion Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team).

Malaysian GP winner Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) launches from P8 behind Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing), with stand-in rider Jorge Navarro again impressing on the OnlyFans American Racing Team Kalex after qualifying in P9.

Senna Agius, has already shown some highlights this season and is hoping to add another one on Sunday from his tenth grid position in order to snatch the title of “Rookie of the Year”, in which he is only one point behind Diogo Moreira. On his way to the fourth row of the grid, the 19-year-old first had to prove himself in Q1 after mixed Friday times. No sooner said than done. As second fastest, Agius made his way into Q2, where he moved into the top 10 thanks to a 1’42.678, which he will be aiming to top in the 21-lap race on Sunday.

Senna Agius – P10

“Today we started with a good step compared to yesterday. I gained some confidence with the bike and improved my lap time considerably. In Q1 I wanted to make another step, and I also improved, but unfortunately, we were a few tenths short of making it into Q2. Overall, however, the feeling is getting better and better. Let’s see what we can achieve in tomorrow’s race, which will be very long. Hopefully, we can handle the tyre well and make up a few positions to finish the year as well as possible.”

A bunch of top 2024 names will be starting from outside the top 10 in Sunday’s race. After coming through Q1, Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) settled for P13 – one place ahead of Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI). Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS) begins his race from P15 and after a crash towards the beginning of Q2, Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) has a mountain to climb from 18th.

Catalunya Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 A Canet Kal 1m42.003 291.8 2 M Gonzalez Kal +0.146 291.8 3 Z Goorbergh kal +0.212 285.7 4 J Dixon Kal +0.232 291.8 5 A Ogura Bos +0.367 294.2 6 D Moreira Kal +0.531 293.4 7 F Salac Kal +0.601 297.5 8 C Vietti Kal +0.616 288.7 9 J Navarro Kal +0.664 293.4 10 S Agius Kal +0.675 288.7 11 M Ramirez Kal +0.806 291.8 12 B Baltus Kal +0.809 291.1 13 A Lopez Bos +0.881 290.3 14 S Garcia Bos +1.202 289.5 15 T Arbolino Kal +1.544 293.4 16 J Masia Kal +1.748 291.8 17 A Arenas Kal +6.606 288.7 Q1 18 F Aldeguer Bos / / 19 S Chantra Kal (*) 0.174 287.2 20 D Öncü Kal (*) 0.256 291.1 21 M Aji Kal (*) 0.365 291.8 22 D Binder Kal (*) 0.403 290.3 23 I Guevara Kal (*) 0.490 295.0 24 S Manzi Kal (*) 0.611 288.0 25 D Muñoz Kal (*) 0.665 291.1 26 R Garcia Kal (*) 0.908 288.7 27 X Cardelus Kal (*) 0.958 291.1 28 A Escrig For (*) 0.970 285.7 29 S Corsi Kal (*) 1.307 285.7 30 D Foggia Kal (*) 1.314 291.8 31 X Artigas For (*) 1.572 288.7 32 A Migno Kal (*) 1.883 291.8

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 261 2 A Canet 209 3 S Garcia 181 4 F Aldeguer 175 5 M Gonzalez 175 6 A Lopez 171 7 C Vietti 165 8 J Dixon 155 9 J Roberts 153 10 T Arbolino 146 11 M Ramirez 111 12 S Chantra 98 13 A Arenas 80 14 J Alcoba 79 15 D Moreira 64 16 S Agius 63 17 F Salac 62 18 I Guevara 60 19 D Binder 54 20 D Öncü 49 21 B Baltus 40 22 Z Vd Goorbergh 31 23 J Navarro 27 24 D Foggia 18 25 X Artigas 10 26 A Sasaki 7 27 B Bendsneyder 7 28 J Masia 4 29 M Aji 4 30 M Ferrari 1

Moto3

It’s now seven pole positions in 2024 for World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) as the Colombian again shone brightest on a Saturday afternoon. Alonso claimed pole by over three-tenths in Barcelona to head Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) on the front row, as both set their sights on finishing as the overall runner-up in 2024 on Sunday.

2024 Rookie of the Year, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing), fronts the second row of the grid, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) launching his silver medal bid from the middle of Row 2.

Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) aims to end his impressive debut Grand Prix campaign on a high from P6 on the grid, as Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) goes hunting for a top five World Championship finish from P7 – the Spaniard sits nine points away from David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), with the latter P12 on the grid.

Just outside of the top 14 in P15 on Friday, rookie Jacob Roulstone was one of the few riders to find a way to take his lap times down in Practice 2. A late improvement to 1’46.751, confirming the Australian’s good form, had him third fastest of the morning session, a result that powered him into 6th of the combined practices, with a direct Q2 ticket. Just after lunch time, it was time to fight for the final pole position at stake. Jacob, eager to do well on his final weekend as a rookie in the lightweight class, started with a best in 1’47.267 that had him in P12 before the strategic break. As all riders waited for each other in the pitlane, the rookie went ahead on his own for the final laps. The Aussie improved to 1’46.814, leaving him in 8th as other riders began their last flying lap. With just Veijer improving, his final position was a P9, a great qualifying result for Roulstone as he looks to finish his season in the best way possible.

Jacob Roulstone

“I was a bit disappointed yesterday to be outside of the top 14, so after a lot of thinking overnight, we made improvements today on our riding, we tried different things on the bike that worked well, and the feeling was much better. We qualified for Q2, which was great. In the afternoon, we had a team plan that did not exactly go as planned, and in the end I was not really happy with my fastest lap. However, starting from row 3 is decent for us, so let’s try to finish the season on a high!”

Countryman Joel Kelso starts from 14th on the grid as he aims to cement his position inside the final championship top ten.

Catalunya Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D Alonso CFM 1m45.905 248.8 2 C Veijer HUS +0.347 240.5 3 I Ortola KTM +0.371 245.4 4 A Piqueras HON +0.568 248.8 5 D Holgado GAS +0.645 241.0 6 L Lunetta HON +0.670 244.8 7 A Fernandez HON +0.773 240.0 8 T Furusato HON +0.875 246.0 9 J Roulstone GAS +0.909 243.7 10 T Suzuki HUS +0.948 244.8 11 S Nepa KTM +0.972 246.0 12 D Muñoz KTM +0.985 241.6 13 D Almansa HON +1.025 246.5 14 J Kelso KTM +1.149 240.5 15 R Yamanaka KTM +1.163 245.4 16 S Ogden HON +1.225 244.3 17 J Rueda KTM +1.504 238.9 18 M Bertelle HON +3.977 242.1 19 A Carpe KTM (*) 0.412 239.4 20 F Farioli HON (*) 0.418 242.6 21 M Uriarte CFM (*) 0.501 246.0 22 N Carraro KTM (*) 0.516 241.6 23 R Rossi KTM (*) 0.867 246.5 24 X Zurutuza KTM (*) 0.934 245.4 25 E O’shea HON (*) 1.039 243.2 26 T Buasri HON (*) 2.139 242.1 27 N Dettwiler KTM / /

Moto3 Championship Standings