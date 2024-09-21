2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 14 – Misano

Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I did everything to make sure my riding was as close to 100% as possible and luckily I managed to do so. Today’s race pace was crazy. Just two weeks ago, to be lapping in the 31.2/3 was already an incredible achievement, while today we were consistently quicker than that. Once again, I didn’t get the best of starts and I found myself also behind Brad (Binder). Once I moved up to second, I found myself with a 0.7secs gap, and it was hard to get the better of Jorge (Martín); without his mistake, it would have been a lot harder to overtake him. I was very quick in that sector, and I would have tried to pass him there anyway. I’m happy because we narrowed the gap down to the lead a bit more, but the most important race awaits us tomorrow and it’ll be key to get a good start and be in the lead from the get-go. I’d like to thank the team for the amazing work done and the fans for being here with us.”

Enea Bastianini – P3

“It was a complicated race, although less than expected. I stayed fairly close to the frontrunners, who until today had shown a pace that was almost unrivalled. The most difficult part for me is in the first three-four laps, but I was still confident of being able to close the gap. Unfortunately, both of them were pushing really hard. We surely need to make some improvements ahead of tomorrow because I noticed we were not at our best in some parts of the track, so I think we can do something better. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow: it’s likely going to be a different race because we’ll probably be forced to use the medium rear tyre, but we’ll do our best.”

Marc Marquez – P4

“Had we started on the front row today, we would have still finished fourth. Our race pace made this our higher target. We must be happy that with this fourth place, which I think will be our goal for tomorrow as well. Today we crashed while trying to improve, I don’t feel fully comfortable on these tyres and we need to try to keep improving and get closer to Pecco and Martin.”

Pedro Acosta – P5

“Good day for us from the morning to the sprint in the afternoon. We were faster in the sprint than last week in San Marino, so it is a positive for us. The maximum for us today was top 4, Marc Marquez made the difference in the first laps while I was fighting with Brad Binder, but top 5 is not bad, and close to our target. Still, we finished 6.5 seconds behind the winner, and it is quite a big gap, so there is still a lot of work for us to do.”

Brad Binder – P6

“My speed was decent and to do a 30.6 in Q2 was my quickest lap around here. I messed up the Sprint because it took too long for the front tire to come up to performance and I almost crashed and went wide in Turn 11. I needed two laps to get my feeling and then I could ride OK. It still wasn’t fast enough but at least I could push and I’m happy enough with the result because I thought I had ruined the race by the time we go to Turn 6 for the first time. Tomorrow I definitely need to work on that tire situation, and we should be pretty good.”

Fabio Quartararo – P7

“It was a great Sprint race. I enjoyed it on the bike today. Unfortunately, we could not try to put in an overtake on Brad, but let’s see if we can make a step tomorrow. The start was good today, so hopefully we can do that again tomorrow and then maybe fight for the top 6 in the Race. We will try to modify a few things. The conditions are always changing, so we will try to adapt to the condition and the temperature of the track.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P8

“A good race, even though I expected a little more after qualifying. I didn’t start badly, then I stayed in Fabio’s slipstream (Quartararo), but I was really struggling with the temperature of the front tire more than with the pressure. He was able to make the bike turn much better, I’m still struggling with that aspect of riding. Then I tried everything in the last two laps, he crossed me and overtook me again. A good battle, a good race overall and lots of data for tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P10

“During the test, we figured out what we were missing in order to improve. The feeling is better than the first race in Misano. We have made a huge step forward, despite the track not having much grip. With the medium tyre, the bike is much more predictable and easier to ride. The goal is to start from the second row and, from there, build two good races. We need to strive to give one hundred percent and to continue on this growth trend.”

Miguel Oliveira – P11

“It was good! I felt better today with the bike – just did not get the best lap in Q2 but, for sure, I had another 3 tenths there and I could have been on the end of the second row, or beginning of the third row but, there it is. The Sprint race, was OK. When you start mid-field anything can happen and I kinda got stuck a bit in the first couple of laps, lost the group that ended up finishing 3 seconds in front of me but I did the best I could – ended up with no points but let’s see tomorrow.”

Aleix Espargaro – P12

“Compared with Misano 1, we have made steps forward and in the battle for the top six, we are not far off. We are doing a lot of hard work. We tested a radically different bike and we have other ideas as well for the sprint race. We know that Misano is a difficult track for Aprilia, but we’ll try our best. The goal for qualifying is to start from the second row. I am rather confident in my flying lap and I’ll be giving one hundred percent.”

Alex Marquez – P13

“Our confidence cannot be as high with these crashes, but it was important to do well in the sprint race and gather some data ahead of tomorrow. We started last and we recovered many positions while racing with the medium rear tyre in order to have better reference for the race. I’m still not sure what my choice will be for tomorrow, but we surely now have more data to have a clearer comparison between soft and medium options.”

Jack Miller – P14

“We were a tenth off my time from the Sprint last time so we’re hitting the same marks. We missed a bit of balance today, so some work to be done for a better feeling tomorrow. Fingers crossed we can work out why we had an improved feeling late in the race when we had a lighter fuel load. We’ll see.”

Luca Marini – P15

“Taking 15th in Quali is a good step for us, it’s been a positive Saturday overall. In the Sprint at turn eight I had a huge moment, and I had to run wide, but I went really wide! I lost a second here and then the others overtook me. We need to explore the first lap of the race because I think we can find something more, especially with making the most of the rear tyre. The new package has improved our corner entry and turning, which is positive, and we need to stay focused on this and not the small things that can happen in a race. I am satisfied with the job that the Japanese are doing.”

Johann Zarco 16th

“This morning, I could not perform how I wanted, so I could not make it to Q2. I classified 17th, and starting from the back of the grid, the Sprint was difficult. The positive thing is that we’ve got a better pace than two weeks ago, but our rivals are riding super-fast, and it’s challenging and hard to accept. Ahead of tomorrow’s race, I’ll try to be constant and control my energy to push as much as possible. If the grip level lowers, we can fight better than today and get to the points”.

Raul Fernandez – P17

“The race was good and not so good because basically our problem during this weekend so far is that, for some reason, I can’t generate temperature in the front tire quickly – I need four or five laps. My start was not bad and I gained a lot of positions, but in the first laps I lost all the places that I gained. The pace was quite good – I did a 1:31, but to warm up the tyre, we needed a lot of time. This is something that we need to understand as, apparently, I’m the only Aprilia rider with this issue. During the race, once there is this gap after the first laps, it’s very difficult to recover. Regarding the penalty, I was wide in turn one, so I understand it. Overall, the day was positive, especially in Qualifying because at the end, I felt I could attack like I wanted but I was a bit nervous and therefore I didn’t manage to do the perfect lap. Anyway, the day was positive – we just need to analyse why we took five laps in the race to warm the front tyre.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P18

“Waking up was definitely worse than I expected. After yesterday’s crash my collarbone and shoulder hurt a lot. Physically it’s definitely a bad moment, I can’t train as I want and I’m also not in shape anymore. We have to be realistic, we have to settle for small victories, the Top5 is far away right now. Today was tough: qualifying wasn’t bad, we missed the Q2 by a breath but in the race I had no feeling with the front. Let’s go back to the data and make a step for the Top10.”

Takaaki Nakagami 19th

“Since yesterday, I’ve struggled to find the feeling to push. Besides, the start of the races is always a challenge for Honda, and in the Sprint, I tried to stay with the group and observe our competitors. I identified areas where I could improve and other areas in which I felt I could do better than them, but we are still suffering in acceleration. In any case, we keep working and stay positive for the next races”.

Augusto Fernandez – P20

“We recovered some pace and feeling in FP2 this morning, and then in qualifying I felt really good behind Brad Binder, but in the second run I crashed as I was trying to push, which was a shame for us. In the sprint, the feeling was not the same at all, I felt bad, with a lot of shaking/jumping and vibration, from the first lap, so it was difficult to manage. We need to look into these problems, and fix them for the long distance on Sunday.”

Joan Mir – P21

“Overall it has been a positive day where we have found something. In the morning and in Q1 we made a good step not just with fast lap but with the overall pace as well. On my second Q1 exit I think we could have achieved a bit more and I was hoping for more after seeing how strong we were. Happy for this. Of course we can’t be happy with the Sprint race. The vibration we had was very high and I got the long lap from running wide at Turn 11. We have to check everything very well to stop this happening again, I finished the Sprint to get more data about this situation.”

Misano MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) had a statement Saturday at the Gran Premio Pramac dell’Emilia-Romagna, stalking Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), pouncing on a mistake and then withstanding his own pressure to the flag to cut the gap to just four points at the top of the table.

Martin did keep that pressure on, however, coming home second, as Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) chased the two home – and prepares to try and do more than that on Sunday.

Martin made a dream take-off at the start of the Sprint, launching his attack on the run to Turn 1. He then pulled the pin at the beginning, pushing hard on the opening laps and as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) leapfrogged the reigning World Champion too, pushing Bagnaia down to third.

Binder was then elbowed down to fourth at Turn 8 as Bagnaia and then Bastianini shot through, and next it was Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) making moves. On the comeback from his P7 starting position after a crash in qualifying, Marquez got past the South African early on, and soon so did Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

All eyes then returned to the front as Bagnaia reeled in the Championship leader, closing the gap to under half a second. They started to pull away from Bastianini too, creating a duel for glory and with plenty more on the line than 12 points.

By Lap 8, Bagnaia was glued to the Pramac ahead, having reeled him in, lost a few metres, saved a front end moment and then gathered it back up. And Martin then suffered his own small drama, heading wide and that leaving the door far enough ajar to allow Bagnaia through. The hammer then went down from the #1.

Initially, the gap shot up and it looked more likely Bastianini would catch Martin, but in the final few laps Martinwas locked in to try and take it to the line. From sixth-tenths up the road to Bagnaia on the penultimate lap, Martin edged closer and closer until the lap count ran out, forced to cede defeat by less than three-tenths. Bagnaia strikes back after a tougher run, cutting his deficit in the title fight to just four points – so if it’s a duel on Sunday, the winner decides the Championship lead.

Bastianini remained close too and will be one to watch on Sunday when he has Grand Prix distance to go at, so far enjoying a 100% per cent podium record at Misano in the premier class. The last time he started a GP race from the front row, he won it.

Behind that trio, Marc Marquez couldn’t make too much progress from fourth and was also hampered by a mistake at Turn 13 – Marquez soon had Acosta glued to his tailpipes. Less than one second separated the pair throughout as the #93 attempted to stretch a gap, and the rookie denied him. By the flag, however, the veteran pulled away to ensure those valuable few extra points for P4. Acosta, nevertheless, came home top KTM/GASGAS in fifth, with Binder looking to hit back on Sunday as he was forced to settle for P6.

Further back, there was an intense battle for the final point-scoring positions in the Sprint, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) putting in another sublime weekend at Misano so far, taking back-to-back Q2s and more Sprint points this time out. He held off Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli, who completed the Saturday scorers and will both be looking for some revenge on Sunday.

MotoGP Misano Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 19m50.237 2 J Martin Duc +0.285 3 E Bastianini Duc +1.319 4 M Marquez Duc +5.386 5 P Acosta KTM +6.580 6 B Binder KTM +8.143 7 F Quartararo Yam +8.405 8 M Bezzecchi Duc +8.965 9 F Morbidelli Duc +9.271 10 M Viñales Apr +9.538 11 M Oliveira Apr +11.542 12 A Espargaro Apr +12.049 13 A Marquez Duc +16.566 14 J Miller KTM +19.411 15 L Marini Hon +20.101 16 J Zarco Hon +20.598 17 R Fernandez Hon +20.742 18 F D Giannatonio Duc 22.189 19 T Nakagami Hon +25.394 20 A Fernandez KTM +25.431 21 J Mir Hon +27.208

MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 F Bagnaia Duc 1m30.031 301.6 2 J Martin Duc +0.214 304.2 3 E Bastianini Duc +0.533 299.1 4 B Binder Duc +0.605 302.5 5 P Acosta KTM +0.700 303.3 6 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.806 305.0 7 M Marquez Duc +0.849 297.5 8 M Viñales Duc +0.878 298.3 9 F Quartararo Yam +0.890 295.0 10 F Morbidelli Duc +0.901 301.6 11 A Espargaro Apr +1.006 300.8 12 M Oliveira Apr +1.083 304.2 Q1 13 F D Giannatonio Duc (*) 0.215 298.3 14 R Fernandez Apr (*) 0.332 298.3 15 L Marini Hon (*) 0.358 297.5 16 J Mir Hon (*) 0.380 301.6 17 J Zarco Hon (*) 0.431 300.0 18 A Fernandez KTM (*) 0.484 297.5 19 J Miller KTM (*) 0.625 300.0 20 T Nakagami Hon (*) 0.991 295.8 21 A Marquez Duc (*) 1.262 299.1 22 A Rins Yam / /

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 321 2 Bagnaia 317 3 Marquez 265 4 Bastianini 257 5 Binder 165 6 Acosta 157 7 Viñales 139 8 Di Giannantonio 119 9 Espargaro 119 10 Marquez 114 11 Bezzecchi 95 12 Morbidelli 91 13 Oliveira 65 14 Quartararo 64 15 Miller 58 16 Fernandez 46 17 Nakagami 21 18 Zarco 21 19 Fernandez 20 20 Rins 15 21 Mir 15 22 Espargaro 12 23 Pedrosa 7 24 Bradl 2

Moto2

A last-gasp 1:34.935 saw Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) collect a fourth pole position of the season in an epic scrap for Saturday’s intermediate class honours. The top three were split by just 0.010s as Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) complete the front row in Emilia-Romagna.

Despite being 0.037s away from the pole time, Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will spearhead the second row as he aims to make amends for his crash from P4 a fortnight ago.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) makes it an all-Kalex top five in qualifying as the British rider goes in search of a fifth rostrum in the last six races. Meanwhile, Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) rounds out Row 2 as the Spaniard bids to stand on the podium for the first time since the German GP.

Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), the Championship leader and San Marino GP winner, will launch from P7 as team-mate Sergio Garcia hopes to regain momentum from P13.

After scoring P16 and P18 results in the two practice sessions, 19-year-old Senna Agius had to start in Q1 on Saturday afternoon, where he took another step forward with his Kalex and made his way into Q2 as the third fastest with a 1’35.398. In the last session before race Sunday, the Australian once again set a strong pace and is very confident of having a good chance of a successful finish in the race from eleventh on the grid in row four.

Senna Agius – P11

“I’m very happy with the step we made in qualifying. In Q1, I did my laps on my own to gain confidence, which was really good. In Q2, however, I didn’t get every sector perfect, which cost us a few tenths that could perhaps have been with a few more rows to the front, because the gaps are incredibly close. Nevertheless, P11 on the grid is not a bad place for the race tomorrow. I’m confident that we can definitely have a good race and I’m very happy with the pace we had today and the steps we made with the bike. I think we also made a step this weekend in terms of race distance. So, I think we can have a really good race tomorrow.”

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 A Canet Kal 1m34.935 251.7 2 J Roberts Kal +0.004 248.2 3 T Arbolino Kal +0.010 252.9 4 C Vietti Kal +0.037 250.5 5 J Dixon Kal +0.295 251.7 6 F Aldeguer Bos +0.344 249.4 7 A Ogura Bos +0.372 252.3 8 Z Goorbergh Kal +0.445 247.7 9 D Foggia Kal +0.468 251.1 10 M Ramirez Kal +0.475 250.0 11 S Agius Kal +0.492 249.4 12 F Salac Kal +0.504 252.3 13 S Garcia Bos +0.508 251.1 14 A Arenas Kal +0.528 251.7 15 M Gonzalez Kal +0.529 248.8 16 B Baltus Kal +0.556 247.1 17 A Lopez Bos +0.605 252.3 18 S Chantra Kal +0.870 248.8 Q1 19 D Moreira Kal (*) 0.167 246.5 20 D Binder Kal (*) 0.350 251.7 21 J Masia Kal (*) 0.374 251.7 22 A Sasaki Kal (*) 0.537 251.7 23 J Alcoba Kal (*) 0.578 250.5 24 I Guevara Kal (*) 0.638 250.5 25 M Ferrari Kal (*) 0.908 248.8 26 M Aji Kal (*) 1.106 250.0 27 D Öncü Kal (*) 1.123 249.4 28 A Escrig For (*) 1.288 246.0 29 D Muñoz Kal (*) 1.407 251.1 30 X Cardelus Kal (*) 1.553 251.7 31 X Artigas For (*) 1.837 250.0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A Ogura 175 2 S Garcia 166 3 J Roberts 133 4 A Lopez 133 5 J Dixon 130 6 F Aldeguer 122 7 M Gonzalez 115 8 A Canet 111 9 C Vietti 102 10 T Arbolino 97 11 S Chantra 76 12 M Ramirez 65 13 A Arenas 63 14 J Alcoba 57 15 S Agius 38 16 D Binder 38 17 F Salac 34 18 D Moreira 28 19 D Öncü 27 20 B Baltus 26 21 I Guevara 25 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3

Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) is a Grand Prix polesitter for the first time thanks to a late 1:40. in Moto3 Q2 at the Emilia-Romagna GP. The Japanese star ousted World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) from P1 as the Colombian suffered a small crash at the end of the session to halt his hopes of finding an improved time. Completing the front row will be San Marino GP hero Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing), who launches from the front row for the second time in 2024.

Title hopeful Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) secured P4 as the Spaniard goes in search of back-to-back podiums at Misano – and to continue reducing the points deficit to Alonso.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), the rider acting who sits P3 in the Championship, will launch from P6 on the grid, one place behind Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) who earned his best qualifying result of the season.

Alonso’s chief Championship chaser, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), has a little more work to do off the line than he would have liked after the #96 qualified in P11 for Sunday’s 20-lap battle.

Joel Kelso heads the fourth row of the grid while young countryman Jacob Roulstone will start from 19th.

Jacob Roulstone – P19

“Despite missing out on Q2, I am quite happy with our day considering yesterday. This morning, I tried to gain back the confidence on the bike, because we knew that we had a lot of work to do ahead of the qualifying. I tried to work on the points that the team advised me to improve, and I believe it was better, although we are still missing a bit. In qualifying, I think that I could have done a bit better as I felt held up by the riders at the front, but we are learning. The feeling heading to tomorrow’s race is good. Also, I would like to thank my guys who rebuilt the bike twice yesterday, and worked very late into the night. Can’t thank them enough.”

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2

1 T Furusato Hon 1m40.394 210.5 2 D Alonso CFM +0.059 213.4 3 A Piqueras Hon +0.066 210.9 4 I Ortola KTM +0.067 212.1 5 S Nepa KTM +0.116 210.1 6 C Veijer Hus +0.220 208.8 7 A Fernandez Hon +0.283 213.0 8 D Muñoz KTM +0.319 210.9 9 J Rueda KTM +0.350 212.1 10 J Kelso KTM +0.378 209.7 11 D Holgado Gas +0.397 211.7 12 L Lunetta Hon +0.426 212.1 13 F Farioli Hon +0.834 209.7 14 M Bertelle Hon +0.862 212.5 15 R Yamanaka Ktm +1.162 208.8 16 S Ogden Hon +1.310 208.4 17 T Suzuki Hus +1.500 212.1 18 D Almansa Hon +2.284 208.8 Q1 19 J Roulstone Gas (*) 0.795 213.0 20 R Rossi KTM (*) 0.969 211.3 21 N Carraro KTM (*) 0.998 213.8 22 J Esteban CFM (*) 1.040 213.0 23 X Zurutuza KTM (*) 1.123 212.1 24 V Perez Hon (*) 1.264 209.7 25 N Dettwiler KTM (*) 1.337 210.9 26 T Buasri Hon (*) 1.862 210.1

Moto3 Championship Standings