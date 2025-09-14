MotoGP 2025

Round 16 – Misano

Saturday Sprint Round-Up / Results

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It was a very positive day – great to start from pole position and be so competitive in the sprint, fighting for the win. The race went well – I’m delighted – although there was a moment when, unfortunately, I made two small mistakes in a row and lost a bit of concentration. Sunday will be an important race, so feet on the ground, we’ll keep working and stay focused”.

Alex Marquez – P2

“We gave it all today and maybe we got more than we expected. Both Marc and Marco had something extra today. When Marc crashed, I tried to put pressure on Bezzecchi but he was very good. We score some valuable points for the championship and tomorrow we’ll try to do even better.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P3

“I’m super happy about today. We did an amazing job! Yesterday we proved that we have a good race pace, but I was not happy with the time attack. This morning, we worked so hard, and we improved a lot. We were able to have a great start and achieve this podium, which gives us a great will to go an amazing job tomorrow too. Franky was doing a great job behind me, so I had to push in the last lap, and we proved we have the weapons to fight for the podium. I think that for tomorrow we can fight again for the top positions.”

Franco Morbidelli – P4

“A beautiful Sprint, the race pace was really good. When we found ourselves fighting for the podium, I couldn’t take advantage of Diggia’s only mistake because he was really fast. However, it was a solid Saturday for the whole team, considering the tough start I had, as I wasn’t able to disengage the front device. For tomorrow, the goal is to have another good race for myself and for the team. I want to keep going in the direction we’ve taken – we’re keeping our feet on the ground and continuing this good work.”

Pedro Acosta – P5

“A bad start in the Sprint. I was 12th into Turn 4 and then the comeback was not bad! I think we had the pace to be further forward, and being top five in the end was quite OK after the mistake of qualifying and then of the start. We’re missing a little something and we have to manage issues due to the extra grip. We knew we’d have some tricky races…we’ll keep going.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P6

“Having to go through Q1, this could have been a challenging day but instead we did well both in the morning and in the race. Tomorrow we’ll have a chance to do even better, even though weather conditions could be a factor. In the meantime, we’re bringing home some points and confidence after this Saturday on a track that usually isn’t that favourable to me.”

Luca Marini – P7

“It’s a good result today when we look at our performance for the whole year, but after our feeling in the morning, honestly, I was hoping for more. We improved the bike compared to Friday but in the Sprint, everything felt worse and with the change in the wind, I wasn’t as strong as in the morning. When the conditions are perfect, we are able to be really close to the front, but if there is something missing, we still have some margin to close. The start will be crucial tomorrow, and I hope to improve that from today. Like I said, it’s important to look at the big picture of the season and the last 12 months and we need to be proud of the work we have done so far. I am confident we can do more tomorrow.”

Jorge Martin – P8

“The goal was to finish the sprint, get a good start, and then try to pull off some nice overtakes, and I achieved all three objectives. I gathered some valuable data for Sunday’s race. I have a clear idea of where we need to improve and what adjustments will help me ride more smoothly and naturally. Congratulations to Marco – he’s doing a great job and this is the direction to follow”.

Raul Fernandez – P9

“First of all, while I’m fine, my whole body feels in pain – I don’t remember the last time when I had a crash like yesterday. But anyway, today was a very positive day and I’m happy. This morning, in Qualifying, I had the pace to go to Q2 but I made a mistake. This is not an excuse, but it was because I felt a lot of pain and without this I would have probably not done this mistake, as it wasn’t normal. Anyway, yesterday and this morning we worked very well with the soft tire, so today I felt good. I had a good start in the Sprint and tried to catch up with Jorge (Martin). I managed to close the gap a bit but after when I’m at 0.4 or 0.5 I can’t use the front tire well, I couldn’t ride like I wanted. I want to understand how I can improve this for the future as I think my pace was a little bit better than Jorge’s and also Marini’s but I couldn’t overtake them. After the crash of yesterday, I feel that we made a good job. It wasn’t easy to be strong today and we did quite well.”

Enea Bastianini – P10

“Things are difficult when you start from P19. Unfortunately, we crashed in Q1, we lost the front without pushing, probably because the tire was not ready yet. I was confident to do a good lap, because we felt less vibration. We closed the sprint with a top 10, which is not bad, the feeling improved, but to be honest, we are still having some issues with wheeling, especially in T10, which I am struggling to manage, so I am losing a lot of speed for the fast corners. Somehow, I had high expectations at this track, but it is not so simple. So let’s study everything tonight, let’s try to see how we can improve T10, and hopefully we can do a good job tomorrow. I feel more confident with the medium tire, which is probably going to be our option, so it will be important to manage the 27 laps, but I think that a top 10 is a realistic target.”

Johann Zarco – P11

“We improved throughout the sessions, and I could feel it during the Sprint. This track is quite tricky in certain sections, and we struggled a bit, but we managed to make a strong comeback. We’ll work on improving further ahead of tomorrow to fight for points and the best possible result.”

Ai Ogura – P12

“The Sprint was not so bad – we made a big step from yesterday. During the race there were a lot of riders in front and especially after the start it was difficult to manage where to go. After that, I made a few mistakes and Enea (Bastianini) passed me and he managed to overtake Pecco and Johann (Zarco). I couldn’t find a way past them although I think my pace was a bit better than the riders in the front, but I couldn’t overtake them. But, overall, I’m really happy. From yesterday we changed just a little bit on the electronic side but, I think, the biggest improvement comes from riding. At this kind of circuit, you need a lot of time on the bike to understand it better. Hopefully I can get another step tomorrow.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P13

“There’s obviously some disappointment and frustration. The pace was good this morning, but things in the Sprint didn’t go as we’d hoped. We have a lot of work to do in analysing the race data to understand the reason behind this step back, because it’s clear that something went wrong. We need to stay focused and work hard to make amends tomorrow, trying to bring home the best possible result. It won’t be easy, but we’ll do our best as always.”

Jack Miller – P14

“A bit of a comeback in the race after a pretty poor performance in qualifying this morning. I really thought we had a chance to go through to Q2, but at the end of FP2 I messed up when I went into Turn 11 and hit the curb — the bike started shaking massively, and I ran out of track at Turn 12, went through the gravel, and eventually slid into the wall. Luckily, there wasn‘t really any damage to the bike, but for Q1 I had to jump on the second bike, which had a slightly different setup. In the race I managed to fight back a little, had a decent start, got through the group, and kept a good rhythm, even if the vibrations were pretty bad, starting from the rear and transferring through the whole bike, which limited my corner speed. Tomorrow we‘ll try to adapt, and hopefully the medium tire will help a bit.”

Maverick Viñales – P15

“Qualifying was really tough for us, I am not really effective on one fast lap, but we feel that we are at the level, and we need to be patient. Just like last week, we want more, but we have to accept our physical condition, and that’s it. The quick changes of direction at Misano are really challenging for me, there is more grip so the acceleration of the bike is more intense and you need to hold the bike. Somehow I am happy because the pain is similar to the one I had in Montmelo, so it is a positive because here it is tougher. We have a good chance to build a good rhythm for tomorrow, and keep building up for the next races.”

Miguel Oliveira – P16

“The start was tricky. At the first corner I lost my position to Martin, who had chosen the same line as me, and I lost a lot of time heading into Turn 2. Then I made a small mistake at Turn 14 and two riders passed me, and the next lap at Turn 10 I had contact with Ogura, which damaged the front aerodynamics, and from that moment everything became more difficult. My pace wasn‘t far from the top 10, but those opening laps cost me a lot. Tomorrow we‘ll need to try to make better use of my grid position.”

Alex Rins – P17

“We were struggling with the soft – we can’t find the extra grip on this tyre on the rear all the way around the track. We had similar problems as we had in other GPs. I couldn’t brake any later, but Fabio is braking 20 metres later than the rest of the Yamahas, and that’s where Fabio makes the difference. Starting from P17, the race gets very difficult, and we don’t have a lot of chances to overtake. We need to keep working. I hope that tomorrow it will be easier with the medium rear tyre in terms of stability, because the soft was a bit unpredictable for us.”

Augusto Fernandez – P18

“We are working on finding the right balance of the bike. In the end, it’s a new prototype, so the data of the M1 don’t apply to the V4-powered bike, and we need to keep an open mind and go over all the numbers. We took yesterday afternoon as a base, and wanted to build onto it, but made a little change today and I was slower, so we need to find something, especially for the front, which is very important in Misano. I also had some vibrations during the Sprint. This is something that needs to be analysed well because this is the first time I experienced these vibrations on this bike.”

Somkiat Chantra – P19

“The Sprint wasn’t bad, as we improved the bike compared to qualifying. During the race we tried some different settings, and I felt more comfortable. We still need to work on a few details for Sunday’s race, but I’ll give my best to reduce the gap.”

Fabio Quartararo – DNF

“We experienced a strange feeling on the rear. It’s disappointing because I didn’t crash because I was over-pushing but because of tyre vibration going into Turn 2. I lost the rear and then the front. I wanted to continue, but it became clear I couldn’t. The Friday here was really tough, and I didn’t expect that we would be able to turn it around during the quali, but we did. Qualifying in P3 was really good. I hope that tomorrow the tyre will work normally, and I can make a great race. I think our pace is good for a top 5.”

Marc Márquez – DNF

“It was my first Sprint mistake of the season. I was riding well, but I ended up slightly wide at turn 15 and then crossed a little more: the front tucked and I couldn’t save it. Tomorrow we’ll try to keep the same level, and we aim for a good performance. The race will be a long one and there won’t be any drop with the medium tyre, so we can be fast throughout the encounter. I expect Marco (Bezzecchi) to be very competitive. We’ll continue with the same approach as always, as it has worked well for us until now.”

Brad Binder – DNF

“Not too much to say, unfortunately, we had an issue and had to stop. I’ve been jumping between bikes this weekend, so it hasn’t been easy. A challenging weekend so far but let’s see tomorrow. I’m looking forward to a clean run.”

MotoGP Team Managers

Fabiano Sterlacchini – Aprilia Racing

“It was a very positive day. We worked really well with Marco this morning in race trim, even with different tyres, and then managed to take pole position, which is always crucial, especially on tracks like this where overtaking is difficult. We also made it count with a great race. There were a few minor issues, but in the end, we got the job done. With Jorge, we weren’t able to take full advantage of direct access to Q2, which ended up compromising the race, also due to overheating on the front tyre. However, we are gaining more experience and information with him as we continue our journey”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We were expecting a little more from the Sprint today but the weekend has been a bit challenging because the grip situation is different from Barcelona. It took some time for us to find the set-up and to make the riders more comfortable. In any case Pedro went straight to Q2, which was positive, but P9 was not ideal. However, it was a strong race as usual by him and we have to be happy with P5. Enea and Brad had to come back and Enea, in particular, to make it back to the top ten in this current MotoGP era was a really good job. Unfortunately, Brad needed to stop for a technical reason, and Maverick continued his recovery on the bike as planned. Another day tomorrow and we hope to be closer to the top. The long race and the different tires should be positive for us.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“Good race from Raul, we were able to score a point. Starting from P13, he stayed there and did some good lap times. Then when we were behind Martin it was difficult to get really close because to stay in the draft it was difficult for the tire temperature. So, we finished P9, which is a good result. Also, Ai was able to recover a few positions. I think for him it was important to understand a few things, also looking ahead to tomorrow. Let’s try to recover some positions for tomorrow, the race is longer and we’ll try to do even better.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“Difficult start to the weekend for us here in Misano. We were expecting better from Enea Bastianini’s side, but unfortunately he did not qualify for Q2 yesterday. Somehow, he improved his pace this morning to regain his confidence, and he rode a decent pace in the sprint to take P10 despite starting from P19. It gives us good hope for tomorrow’s main event. We know Misano is a difficult track for an injured rider, because it is very demanding physically, so we knew it would be difficult for Maverick Viñales. He is a bit frustrated with his condition because he is fast, he proved it as he rode the second fastest lap of all KTMs. The only thing to do is to keep working this way, focus on doing a good job tomorrow, and it will get better and better!”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“Surely it hasn‘t been an easy weekend so far, and the crashes obviously haven‘t helped. In the race we saw a positive result from Jack — starting that far back, there wasn‘t much more he could do, but the positive thing is that his race pace was consistent and quite good. I‘m sorry instead for Oliveira, who started from the front but had contact with Ogura in the opening laps, losing many positions. From that moment on, the bike‘s balance didn‘t work and he wasn‘t able to push it to the limit as he had in the morning. Tomorrow we‘ll try to take a step forward, on what will be a special day for me as I celebrate my 500th GP. It feels like yesterday when I started — thinking about it makes me realize how many years have passed, but I‘m happy, because I have lived and continue to live my passion, I enjoy myself, and for that I consider myself very lucky.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“After a challenging Friday, Fabio delivered an impressive turnaround by securing his eighth front-row start of the season. His commitment in qualifying continues to be a cornerstone of our performance. However, during the Sprint, Fabio suddenly encountered a strong rear vibration that led to a crash in Turn 2 – a real shame because he had solid pace. We are currently investigating the cause to ensure we mitigate any risk of repeating the incident in tomorrow’s Race. Álex faced a challenge we’ve observed previously this season – he could close the gap to rivals but struggled to overtake. The team will deep-dive into today’s data to identify solutions that can support stronger race performances for tomorrow. We remain focused and optimistic as we prepare for Sunday, aiming to conclude the weekend with positive results.”

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Saturday at Misano belonged to Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing). The Italian delivered a flawless ride in front of the home crowd to claim his first win in two years, converting pole into a Sprint victory at the Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera.

Bezzecchi and title leader Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) went head-to-head early, but a rare error from the championship leader saw him crash out of the lead, clearing the way for Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) to join Bezzecchi on the podium.

Bezzecchi seized the holeshot by pitching it in around the outside into Turn 1, while Marc muscled past Alex for second. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) chased from fourth, but by the third lap Bezzecchi had stretched four-tenths clear.

Quartararo’s race ended on Lap 5 with a low-side at Turn 2, promoting Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli into the top five. Moments later, Bezzecchi ran wide at Turn 4, letting Marc slip past at Turn 6, only for Marc to then dramatically crash out at Turn 15 on Lap 6, ending his Sprint in the gravel trap.

From there, Bezzecchi managed the gap over Alex Marquez, leading by 0.8s at the start of the last lap and keeping his cool to seal a hugely popular home Sprint win. Alex took second, while Di Giannantonio fended off late pressure from Morbidelli to complete the rostrum.

Morbidelli settled for fourth ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) a close sixth. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) picked up the final points.

With Marquez crashing out and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) buried in 13th, it was a Saturday to forget for the factory Ducati squad, and a day to savour for Aprilia, who are also on home turf. Can Aprilia double up on Sunday to add to the insult?

MotoGP Misano Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 19m52.966 2 A. Marquez Duc +1.000 3 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +2.551 4 F. Morbidelli Duc +3.526 5 P. Acosta KTM +6.834 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +6.960 7 L. Marini Hon +9.307 8 J. Martin Apr +11.027 9 R. Fernandez Apr +11.594 10 E. Bastianini KTM +12.928 11 J. Zarco Hon +15.490 12 A. Ogura Apr +15.600 13 F. Bagnaia Duc +16.129 14 J. Miller Yam +16.727 15 M. Viñales KTM +16.861 16 M. Oliveira Yam +17.576 17 A. Rins Yam +18.716 18 A. Fernandez Yam +27.893 19 S. Chantra Hon +28.333 Not Classified DNF B. Binder KTM DNF DNF M. Marquez Duc DNF DNF F. Quartararo Yam DNF

Misano MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m30.134 300.8 2 A. Marquez Duc +0.088 300.0 3 F. Quartararo Yam +0.094 295.0 4 M. Marquez Duc +0.218 298.3 5 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.249 299.1 6 L. Marini Hon +0.256 302.5 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.261 300.8 8 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.280 300.8 9 P. Acosta KTM +0.352 300.8 10 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.482 296.7 11 J. Martin Apr +0.847 298.3 Q1 12 J. Mir Hon +0.685 – 13 M. Oliveira Yam +0.463 300.0 14 R. Fernandez Apr +0.496 299.1 15 A. Ogura Apr +0.496 297.5 16 B. Binder KTM +0.534 298.3 17 M. Viñales KTM +0.606 294.2 18 A. Rins Yam +0.763 298.3 19 J. Zarco Hon +0.791 300.8 20 E. Bastianini KTM +0.883 297.5 21 J. Miller Yam +0.896 296.7 22 A. Fernandez Yam +1.331 293.4 23 S. Chantra Hon +1.909 296.7

Misano MotoGP Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 F. Bagnaia Duc 301.8 304.2 2 L. Marini Hon 301.3 303.3 3 F. Morbidelli Duc 300.8 303.3 4 P. Acosta KTM 300.0 302.5 5 F. Aldeguer Duc 301.5 302.5 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 299.4 301.6 7 J. Martin Apr 299.8 300.8 8 E. Bastianini KTM 300.1 300.8 9 B. Binder KTM 300.3 300.8 10 A. Marquez Duc 299.3 300.8 11 A. Ogura Apr 299.8 300.8 12 M. Oliveira Yam 298.6 300.8 13 J. Zarco Hon 299.0 300.0 14 M. Viñales KTM 299.0 300.0 15 J. Miller Yam 298.9 300.0 16 R. Fernandez Apr 296.3 299.1 17 A. Rins Yam 298.6 299.1 18 M. Bezzecchi Apr 296.5 299.1 19 S. Chantra Hon 295.3 298.3 20 M. Marquez Duc 297.1 298.3 21 F. Quartararo Yam 292.4 295.0 22 A. Fernandez Yam 290.8 292.6 MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 487 2 A. Marquez 314 3 F. Bagnaia 237 4 M. Bezzecchi 209 5 P. Acosta 188 6 F. Di Giannantonio 168 7 F. Morbidelli 167 8 F. Aldeguer 131 9 F. Quartararo 129 10 J. Zarco 117 11 B. Binder 95 12 L. Marini 85 13 E. Bastianini 84 14 R. Fernandez 79 15 M. Viñales 72 16 A. Ogura 69 17 J. Miller 54 18 J. Mir 50 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 31 21 M. Oliveira 17 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2

Fresh from claiming his first Moto2 win from his first pole, Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Aspar Team) has kept the momentum rolling at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, snatching another pole position with a new lap record of 1:34.216. The Spanish rookie edged local favourite Celestino Vietti (SUP Racing) by just 0.040s, while championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) completed the front row.

Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) heads up Row 2 in fourth as he looks to rediscover his early-season podium form, lining up alongside teammate Aron Canet, who sits second in the standings and will be desperate to close his 38-point deficit to Gonzalez. Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) joins them on the second row in sixth.

Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) continues to impress and will line up seventh, just ahead of home hero Tony Arbolino (Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2), who battled his way through Q1 to grab eighth.

Senna Agius – P7

“It was a good qualifying, so I’m happy. I improved my best time in the second run, which is very pleasing. On the other hand, we missed a few tenths for pole position, more precisely by just two tenths. So, it was a very close battle today. Starting at the beginning of the third row is good for tomorrow, but more important is the work we did this morning for the race. We’ll have to adapt in the race to the conditions, which could be a not easy. But we’re well prepared, so I’m confident.”

Jake Dixon (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) — fresh off a Barcelona podium — will start ninth, heading Row 3, with Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) rounding out the top ten.

Holgado’s red-hot form and Vietti’s home advantage set the stage for what looks like another cracking Moto2 showdown on Sunday.

Misano Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 D. Holgado Kal 1m34.216 250.0 2 C. Vietti Bos +0.040 250.0 3 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.075 247.7 4 B. Baltus Kal +0.131 247.1 5 A. Canet Kal +0.146 247.1 6 D. Moreira Kal +0.175 248.8 7 S. Agius Kal +0.190 250.0 8 T. Arbolino Bos +0.204 251.7 9 J. Dixon Bos +0.207 248.8 10 A. Arenas Kal +0.230 248.8 11 D. Alonso Kal +0.345 250.5 12 A. Sasaki Kal +0.375 249.4 13 I. Guevara Bos +0.416 251.1 14 A. Lopez Bos +0.491 251.1 15 A. Huertas Kal +0.561 246.5 16 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.645 244.8 17 D. Muñoz Kal +0.753 245.4 18 F. Salac Bos +0.769 249.4 Q1 19 I. Ortola Bos +0.314 251.1 20 C. Veijer Kal +0.414 248.2 21 J. Navarro For +0.501 246.5 22 M. Ramirez Kal +0.544 248.2 23 M. Aji Kal +0.683 247.1 24 A. Escrig For +0.717 247.1 25 J. Roberts Kal +0.826 247.1 26 A. Surra Kal +0.859 247.7 27 D. Binder Kal +0.976 248.8 28 A. Ferrandez Bos +1.247 246.5 29 U. Orradre Bos +1.288 249.4 30 Y. Kunii Kal +1.930 246.5

Moto2 Championship Standings

P o s R i d e r P o i n t s 1 M. Gonzalez 2 1 7 2 A. Canet 1 7 9 3 D. Moreira 1 7 5 4 B. Baltus 1 5 3 5 J. Dixon 1 5 2 6 C. Vietti 1 1 6 7 D. Holgado 1 1 2 8 D. Öncü 1 0 0 9 A. Arenas 9 6 1 0 S. Agius 9 3 1 1 M. Ramirez 9 2 1 2 J. Roberts 8 4 1 3 F. Salac 7 9 1 4 D. Alonso 7 6 1 5 I. Guevara 7 3 1 6 A. Lopez 6 7 1 7 I. Ortola 4 7 1 8 T. Arbolino 4 6 1 9 C. Veijer 3 9 2 0 D. Muñoz 1 9 2 1 Z. vd Goorbergh 1 8 2 2 A. Huertas 1 6 2 3 D. Binder 1 2 2 4 A. Sasaki 1 1 2 5 A. Escrig 1 0 2 6 M. Aji 8 2 7 O. Gutierrez 4 2 8 S. Garcia 3 2 9 J. Navarro 3 3 0 Y. Kunii 0 3 1 E. Fernandez 0 3 2 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 3 3 T. Hada 0 3 4 U. Orradre 0 3 5 M. Pasini 0

Moto3

Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) snatched his second Moto3 pole of the season at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, adding to his earlier effort at the Red Bull Ring. The Argentinean rookie left it late to surge to the top, leading a KTM front-row lockout.

Valentin Perrone – P1

“I have been feeling super good with the bike today! I don’t think that I was the fastest on track, but I tried to be the smartest, because I knew that this qualifying would be a big group. I focused on myself and the feeling we had, and it paid off, so I am very happy. It will be important to take a good start tomorrow, many of us are really fast, so we will try to lead the first corners, and hopefully be in the front group to fight for the win. We expect tough battles, but we will do everything to fight for our first victory. I love this track, I keep saying it, but I am excited for tomorrow’s race, let’s have fun and race smart!”

Australian Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) impressed with second, while fellow KTM rider Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) claimed his first-ever front row start in third, a career-best qualifying result for the youngster. Who can remember the last time two Aussies were on the front row?

Joel Kelso – P2

“A really solid qualifying. I immediately found my rhythm and put together a perfect fast lap. The front was the goal, and now I can fight on equal terms with the best. In the race I’ll need that extra bit of aggressiveness and decisiveness in overtaking, because the podium is within reach.”

Jacob Roulstone – P3

“I am so pleased with today, especially after Barcelona. We left all our feelings at home and we arrived here with a fresh mind. Yesterday I felt strong, with a solid pace, and today I could put it all together! We still have a few things to solve, but this is my first front row start, and it is very special because we are having a tricky year! Anyway, we will give our everything in the race, we feel really strong with our bike set up and the pace, so the goal is to be at the front, and fight for the win! We need a good result, this is our biggest chance, so we will go for it!”

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) heads the second row in fourth, joined by David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing).

The third row features Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), who lost a shot at a front-row start with a mistake on his final flying lap.

Second in the standings, Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) will launch from 11th as he looks to keep pressure on Rueda in the title fight.

Misano Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 V. Perrone KTM 1m40.328 212.1 2 J. Kelso KTM +0.025 211.3 3 J. Roulstone KTM +0.092 212.5 4 J. Rueda KTM +0.110 208.8 5 D. Muñoz KTM +0.112 213.4 6 A. Fernandez Hon +0.180 210.9 7 T. Furusato Hon +0.199 209.7 8 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.255 212.1 9 M. Quiles KTM +0.277 212.5 10 A. Carpe KTM +0.435 210.5 11 A. Piqueras KTM +0.496 212.5 12 D. Foggia KTM +0.635 215.1 13 D. Almansa Hon +0.810 213.0 14 L. Lunetta Hon +0.941 208.4 15 S. Ogden KTM +0.946 210.9 16 G. Pini KTM +0.971 211.3 17 R. Moodley KTM +1.704 211.7 18 S. Nepa Hon +2.702 208.8 Q1 19 N. Carraro Hon +0.506 208.8 20 M. Uriarte KTM +0.522 210.1 21 C. Buchanan KTM +0.584 209.7 22 E. O’Shea Hon +0.878 210.9 23 R. Rossi Hon +1.029 208.4 24 E. Belford Hon +1.521 210.1 25 A. Aditama Hon +1.624 206.1 26 N. Dettwiler KTM +1.731 209.3 27 M. Ruda Hon +2.067 207.2

Moto3 Championship Standings P o s R i d e r P o i n t s 1 J. A. Rueda 2 7 0 2 A. Piqueras 2 0 6 3 M. Quiles 1 6 8 4 D. Muñoz 1 6 3 5 A. Carpe 1 4 9 6 J. Kelso 1 3 2 7 T. Furusato 1 0 3 8 D. Almansa 1 0 1 9 A. Fernandez 1 0 0 1 0 V. Perrone 9 8 1 1 R. Yamanaka 9 7 1 2 D. Foggia 8 1 1 3 L. Lunetta 6 8 1 4 G. Pini 6 1 1 5 S. Ogden 4 2 1 6 J. Roulstone 4 2 1 7 M. Bertelle 4 0 1 8 S. Nepa 3 7 1 9 C. Buchanan 2 7 2 0 R. Rossi 2 4 2 1 N. Carraro 2 4 2 2 M. Uriarte 2 2 2 3 A. Cruces 1 3 2 4 R. Moodley 1 1 2 5 V. Perez 7 2 6 J. Esteban 7 2 7 M. Morelli 3 2 8 C. O’Gorman 3 2 9 T. Buasri 1 3 0 N. Dettwiler 0 3 1 E. O’Shea 0 3 2 J. Rosenthaler 0 3 3 L. Phommara 0 3 4 L. Abruzzo 0 3 5 A. Aditama 0 3 6 M. Cook 0 MotoE Race One It was a lights-to-flag victory for Alessandro Zaccone (Aruba Cloud MotoE Team) in the first MotoE race of the day, but that didn’t tell the full story. He was kept honest all the way by Nicholas Spinelli (Rivacold Snipers Team MotoE) and Andrea Mantovani (KLINT Forward Factory Team), the latter of whom locked horns with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) on the last lap. The Italian eventually came out on top to claim P3. It was a first win since Assen for Zaccone, ahead of Spinelli, who made it three rostrums from the last four. Meanwhile, Championship leaders coming into the round, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Dynavolt Intact GP) finished P9 and P10, having qualified 10th and 13th respectively. MotoE Race One Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Zaccone Duc 11m48.928 150.2 2 N. Spinelli Duc +0.170 150.1 3 A. Mantovani Duc +0.882 150.0 4 E. Granado Duc +1.162 149.9 5 M. Ferrari Duc +1.832 149.8 6 K. Zannoni Duc +1.927 149.8 7 J. Torres Duc +2.119 149.7 8 H. Garzo Duc +2.226 149.7 9 M. Casadei Duc +3.774 149.4 10 L. Baldassarri Duc +4.341 149.3 11 O. Gutierrez Duc +6.854 148.7 12 L. Bernardi Duc +7.202 148.7 13 A. Finello Duc +7.993 148.5 14 T. Varga Duc +8.692 148.4 15 J. Hosciuc Duc +11.340 147.8 16 M. Herrera Duc +12.527 147.6 17 R. Fusco Duc +17.566 146.5 18 T. Occhi Duc +17.709 146.5 MotoE Race Two The second MotoE contest was one of the best of the season and with drama in abundance; Jordi Torres (Power Electronics Aspar Team) fell at Turn 13 on the opening lap, whilst on Lap 2 Mantovani fell from podium contention and skittled Spinelli at Turn 8, ending their hopes of home victory and hurting their title aspirations. Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP) followed suit at Turn 14 later on as the lead group shrank. It was a last-lap shootout as Ferrari got ahead into Turn 11, successfully defending to take victory ahead of the Brazilian, whilst teammate Casadei took P3. Zaccone leads the standings to Portugal by five points over Casadei, but the top seven are all mathematically in contention heading to the MotoE finale at Portimao on November 8. MotoE Race Two Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Ferrari Duc 11m50.771 149.8 2 E. Granado Duc +0.082 149.8 3 M. Casadei Duc +0.173 149.7 4 A. Zaccone Duc +0.420 149.7 5 K. Zannoni Duc +0.732 149.6 6 L. Baldassarri Duc +1.819 149.4 7 O. Gutierrez Duc +3.116 149.1 8 J. Hosciuc Duc +3.188 149.1 9 L. Bernardi Duc +5.498 148.6 10 A. Finello Duc +12.782 147.1 11 M. Herrera Duc +12.881 147.1 12 R. Fusco Duc +16.835 146.3 13 T. Occhi Duc +19.973 145.7 14 A. Mantovani Duc +1’14.553 135.6 Not Classified DNF H. Garzo Duc DNF 148.8 DNF N. Spinelli Duc DNF 142.0 DNF J. Torres Duc DNF DNF DNF T. Varga Duc DNF DNF MotoE Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 A. Zaccone 160 2 M. Casadei 155 3 M. Ferrari 148 4 L. Baldassarri 148 5 E. Granado 142 6 N. Spinelli 134 7 A. Mantovani 127 8 K. Zannoni 107 9 H. Garzo 100 10 J. Torres 88 11 O. Gutierrez 79 12 J. Hosciuc 68 13 T. Varga 48 14 A. Finello 47 15 L. Bernardi 42 16 M. Herrera 34 17 R. Fusco 26 18 T. Occhi 14 19 D. Perez 4

