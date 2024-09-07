2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round 13 – Misano – Saturday

Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Jorge Martin – P1

“Yeah, well, it feels really good to win, always it’s the most important thing. I’m happy I gave my 100%, and if it’s second tomorrow, I’ll be the same happy as today. The target is still there and I’ll give my maximum. It was an amazing start, the reaction was better than the start, the start was good for sure but the reaction was amazing, I saw the others didn’t start yet and I was already far out in front. I saw Pecco braking and I went for it and everything went perfect. In first position I was really confident, really comfortable, so it was a normal condition for me. I don’t think tyres will be crucial tomorrow, I think just difficult, I think both tyres have the potential for victory, this evening it will be interesting to understand, but I think I’m relaxed as I think I have the potential to win, soft or medium.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P2

“I tried to stay in the battle for the win but already from lap four I started struggling with a lack of grip at the front-end, and towards the end it got worse. I almost tucked the front at turn 13 and at Misano 1 and front then on I focused on bringing the bike home, especially in light of the margin I had on Franco (Morbidelli). It’s a pity, because this situation was created at the very beginning as I couldn’t get the best start. We still did our best and after Aragón, it was important to do a good race. We lost three points, but the most important race is tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P3

“It as a great Saturday, we managed to make front row in the morning and in the afternoon we managed to make a real sprint race, made my rhythm – the top two guys were able to keep an impressive rhythm, and we managed to stay there. We were lacking in a few areas, but finally was good enough to get P3, I’m really happy. We’ll try for tomorrow to bring some improvements, and to get better, we’ll see if we manage to. It’s been quite a while that I don’t have this feeling while riding, now I’m getting back to having this kind of feeling, which has helped for sure, and by seeing the first position over there, I want to keep it that way. So, first of all, we’ve got to choose the tyre [for tomorrow], it’s going to be important to make the right choice, and important to make some other steps to have a better performance in other areas. Let’s see.”

Enea Bastianini – P4

“The race went quite well, but unfortunately qualifying not as much as I wasn’t fully comfortable with the front end, and I struggled a bit especially with the second tyre. I was very competitive in the final laps of the race, and I managed to close the gap on the leading group, but unfortunately, I didn’t have the time to study and plan the move on Franco (Morbidelli) and therefore I couldn’t find his weak points. I tried anyway at the ‘Quercia’ corner but went wide. Hopefully things will be better tomorrow.”

Marc Marquez – P5

“We ruined our weekend with the qualifying crash. That lap that I did not complete may have placed me on row two and that would have dramatically changed today’s goals. Today we did everything we could and a few good overtakes on a track where it’s really hard to do so. Tomorrow’s encounter will be decided in the opening seconds, as a good start could help us a lot.”

Pedro Acosta – P6

“It was tough to follow the pace of the Ducatis, but we knew from the beginning that it was not going to be easy. I am happy overall, because our target is to be in these positions more often, in the top 5, to improve our competitiveness, and today we were close. Let’s see where we can arrive tomorrow in the long distance.”

Brad Binder – P7

“I knew today would be a long day. It was great to get through Q1 and we had a decent qualifying and nice to be on the second row. I knew if I had a good jump behind the guys I could get pulled along but unfortunately I just didn’t have the pace today. I was struggling with the front end and I felt like I was not carrying the corner speed. It’s clear what direction we need to go in for tomorrow so I’m confident for the race.”

Jack Miller – P8

“I made up some positions and got in the rhythm with Brad and Pedro there but when I changed a mapping I had a ‘moment’ that put me a bit wide. After that I tried to control the front locks and find the pace again. I enjoyed the Sprint and made no mistakes. I could push the whole way through. I didn’t feel bad at all today.”

Fabio Quartararo – P9

“Today I qualified in P10 and, to be honest, I was pretty happy with my lap time. I pushed like hell and made no mistakes. I feel like we did our best and, for our current situation, the lap was pretty good. During the Sprint, we didn’t have enough traction on the rear, so it was sliding. I did today’s Sprint race riding ‘by the front tyre‘ and that, unfortunately, is not my usual riding style.”

Alex Marquez – P10

“It wasn’t an easy race, but I must say it was a positive Saturday in which we were able to turn the weekend around a bit thanks to entering Q2 and doing a good qualifying. I made a few mistakes at the beginning of the race, but the pace is not too bad and I think we can battle for the top ten tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P11

“The feeling we’re having in Misano is quite different from other years, so it’s hard to fully exploit the package we have. Being precise in braking is especially complicated and that takes a lot away from speed in the race. This is a track that demands precision and I’m struggling to find it at the moment. In any case, we are still not far off in terms of race pace, but we need more consistency.”

Aleix Espargaro – P12

“My race pace was actually fast, but I couldn’t find the competitiveness that I expected. What penalized me was the start from behind. Qualifying here is extremely important because it is a track where overtaking is difficult. We also struggled quite a bit with the heat. In the final part of the sprint race, I was at my limit physically, and that is something that we need to improve in view of the upcoming races.”

Johann Zarco – P13

“I did everything I could. We are missing something on the rear side of the bike, and that doesn’t allow me to push and catch rivals. We are hopeful for the Monday test, see if we can find something different to progress and fight for the positions we’d like to fight”.

Pol Espargaro – P14

“Frustrated a bit. We had good speed but a small problem with a used front tire put us in a difficult situation and the grid place didn’t help. In the race I could not release the start device until the fourth corner and almost collided with another rider. I was trying a lot to overtake other riders then and I was not getting creative enough. But we brought information back to the box and this was the objective today.”

Miguel Oliveira – P15

“It was a tough Qualifying and also a tough race. We knew from yesterday afternoon that things were going to be a little bit tricky. I just have no idea why we are struggling this much at this track with such high grip. It does not seem logical in many ways, but it is what it is and it was a hard Sprint. Obviously, I just wanted to get the feeling for tomorrow. I made a good start but at turn three Pol (Espargaro) had a moment – I stayed on the outside and half the grid passed me into turn four. I didn’t have many guys behind when I started and I had even less when I went into the back straight. That was game over, but I recovered a little bit of pace and just concentrated on finishing my Sprint. It was really hard to get to the finish as the heat that we get from the bike is intense – the bike became much more physical with this grip and it was just really hot.”

Augusto Fernandez – P16

“We took a good start, with a good pace although I was missing something. I struggled a lot 3-4 laps before the end, I felt some vibrations as tyres dropped, and I could not do more. The penalty at the end is a shame, but we are making steps, and I feel like we are reducing the gap to the other Pierer Mobility riders, which is our target. I am hoping that we will have less vibrations tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P17

“It was a tough race and overall, quite difficult to understand the situation, not just for me, but also for all the Aprilia riders. We need to look at why we are slow, it is hard when we cannot work out the lack of pace. Today, I did improve a lot because yesterday, I was 1.3 seconds slower than the best Aprilia and today only 0.3 seconds off, so we made some steps but it is, of course, not enough. In the Sprint race, I was there and close to the others in front and then had a battle with Johann (Zarco) and lost two positions – we are just too slow! We have to work through the situation and understand why we are not better than we were when we were here last year. The situation is something we really have to analyze well in order to improve the situation.”

Luca Marini – P18

“I think the conditions on track changed a lot today. In the morning the grip was really good, even for us where it’s usually one of our weak points but in the race with the higher temperature the grip was less. The rear dropped more than I was expecting in the Sprint. Overall, it was a tough day and we have to keep on working to see what we can do for tomorrow in the long race.”

Alex Rins – P19

“It was a really tough Sprint race. I was struggling a bit during the entire race to overtake the rider in front of me. I was stuck behind Luca Marini. I tried to change lines, for example in corner 6 and corner 3. I tried to enter the corner fast or slower, to try to find the traction, but I couldn’t find it. The pace that we showed during this weekend was much faster than what we did in the Sprint. Let’s see tomorrow if, at the end of the Race with used tyres, we can overtake and have more of an advantage.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P20

“There’s not much to say, it’s been a difficult Sprint. I wanted to understand the track and push, but I could not do it the way I needed because of the chattering. However, we are not giving up. We are analyzing the gathered data to see if we can improve ahead of tomorrow’s race”.

Marco Bezzecchi – DNF

“It’s a shame to have finished the day in the gravel, it could have been a great Saturday. I didn’t start badly, but here too, at the first corner, I couldn’t brake as I wanted and the starting device didn’t unlock. I lost ground, then I tried to recover but I had a strange feeling on the front on the left side. I touched the white line at turn 2, I lost the front and I couldn’t do anything to avoid the crash. Tomorrow will be very tough, the Top 5 is a possibility and the podium is a dream. Let’s not give up.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – DNF

“We still have to look at the data well, but I went wide at turn 12, I took some dirt and lost the front in the middle of the corner. I couldn’t do anything, we were recovering. We made a change at the last minute, the sensations were positive and I was keeping a good pace. It’s a shame, after the crash I tried to lift the bike and, due to the adrenaline, I made an effort with my painful shoulder, not the best for my physical condition. Let’s go back to the data, let’s try to have a good race in front of the home crowd.”

Stefan Bradl – DNF

“It’s another weekend where we are working on different things, different ideas and concepts. The objective isn’t the lap time. Of course, it would have been better to be able to finish the Sprint, but sometimes this is a part of progress. Tomorrow, we try again.”

Team Managers

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A good qualifying for Brad and Jack. Starting from the second row was a good place to start but Brad didn’t have the right feeling from the beginning, the front mainly, while Jack had a super good start and was smart to recover some positions and then hold it until the end. Overall, we can’t be that happy but we have a platform to build the strategy for the race tomorrow.”

Nicolas Goyon – Tech3 Team Manager

“Decent result today for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3’s Pedro Acosta! We knew since the morning that his pace was strong, he qualified on the second row in 5th, so there was potential for a top 5 in the sprint. He took a good start, but was caught between two riders and could not keep his position. Anyway, his race pace was strong, until the last lap where we saw him lose his 5th place after a battle with Marc Marquez. He took P6 and was the first non-Ducati bike in Italy, so it is something to be proud of, but of course he wants more, it is not enough for him. He has already identified what we can improve for tomorrow, and everyone will do their best to be ready for a new battle on Sunday. Augusto Fernandez did not manage to gather everything together this morning for a fast lap, and qualified P17, which is not ideal. He took a good start, rode at a good pace and was 13th for most of the sprint, but the penalties at the end ruined the final result. Let’s focus on the main race, and I am sure that both riders will improve from today!”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“Starting with the positives: Fabio did a good job securing tenth place in Q2. Though we naturally want to be further up the grid, realistically this is a good starting position for us at the present time. Nevertheless, we knew the Sprint would be difficult for him and also for Álex, who was starting from P20. Both riders lost some time getting stuck behind others on the opening laps, and neither were able to overtake like they wanted. There’s work to do for tomorrow, so we will make some changes based on today’s data and evaluate the tweaked settings in Warm Up. It will be a long and warm Race, so physical fitness, focus, and also tyre management could play a role.”

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing

“A negative result in terms of classification. From a performance point of view, analysing the data, our performance could have warranted better positions. But that is not enough, we need to turn it into results. We paid the price for an unlucky qualifying session for Aleix and a less than optimal one for Maverick. We have to keep working, because clearly, we haven’t found the ideal set-up for this track.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“The Sprint race is done and it was, obviously, a difficult one. All Aprilia boys are struggling a lot with the grip and the feeling with the bike. The positive point is that we have a test on Monday, which will be very important and tomorrow is a new chance to improve. We are gathering all the data and looking at the performance of all the riders to try and help them get back into the points. Tomorrow is another day and we will keep fighting.”

Misano MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) extended his Championship lead in ‘enemy territory’ at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, initially chased by home hero and reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) before pulling away to take another stunning Tissot Sprint win. He’s now 26 points clear as Bagnaia was forced to settle for second, the reigning Champion in turn holding off late pressure from both Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Bagnaia got a good start but Martin got a better one, with the #89 in a position to go for it and attack straight into Turn 1. He got the job done and got the hammer down immediately, with Bagnaia on the chase ahead of Morbidelli in third.

Behind, Bastianini made big gains from P8 to slot into fifth, shadowing Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and just ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). The big loser off the start was Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) as he dropped to the back end of the top ten in the shuffle, ending up just behind Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) as the #93 also looked to move forward.

At the front, Martin pounded on but the gap was hovering around a handful of tenths, with Morbidelli still very much in touch too. Instead, the next move came from the second group as Bastianini went for an attack on Binder and took over in fourth, looking down the barrel of 1.7 seconds to the podium fight with nine laps to go.

Drama then hit for Bezzecchi after the tougher start, with the #72 sliding out of contention, rider perfectly ok but looking for a lot more on Sunday as he takes his second front row start of the weekend. His teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, also slid out of the Tissot Sprint early on, riders both ok.

Meanwhile, a Pierer Mobility duel was heating up in the fight for fifth, with Acosta homing in on and then slicing past Binder. Just ahead of them, Bastianini was reeling in Morbidelli, who was dropping off the duel for the win too. The ‘Beast’ took half a second off the deficit to his compatriot in one lap. Simultaneously, Marquez was looking impatient behind Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and he struck with seven to go, next targets: Binder and Acosta. The #93 made a lunge at Binder and made it stick not long after, setting up a final push to get past Acosta.

The other final push was coming in from Bastianini – and Morbidelli. As Martin was able to just eke out an advantage at the top, Bagnaia was fading towards Morbidelli just as Bastianini was catching them both. The ‘Beast’ struck against the Pramac early on the last lap, getting past but sailing wide as Morbidelli cut back inside. They pounded on, gap between all three diminishing, with the #21 Pramac gaining on Bagnaia to set up a three-rider train in the final sector.

Meanwhile, Marquez vs Acosta lit up. Marc Marquez shadowed his young countryman and inched closer, finally screeching up the inside out of Curvone and holding onto it through T12, from there on out able to hold on to the line.

Behind Martin, who put in another stunning Tissot Sprint to extend his advantage to 26 points and ensure he leaves Misano as Championship leader, holding on to the line was also what it came down to for Bagnaia and Morbidelli. Each did to complete the Sprint podium, with Bastianini taking fourth.

Marc Marquez pickpocketed fifth with that last-lap move on Acosta, with Binder and Miller up next.

The final Sprint point went to Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), who managed to hold off Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

MotoGP Misano Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 19m56.502 2 F Bagnaia Duc +1.495 3 F Morbidelli Duc +1.832 4 E Bastianini Duc +2.041 5 M Marquez Duc +6.469 6 P Acosta KTM +6.796 7 B Binder KTM +9.979 8 J Miller KTM +10.726 9 F Quartararo Yam +11.015 10 A Marquez Duc +11.352 11 M Viñales Apr +11.658 12 A Espargaro Apr +12.083 13 J Zarco Hon +21.119 14 P Espargaro KTM +21.542 15 M Oliveira Apr +21.995 16 A Fernandez KTM +23.442 17 R Fernandez Apr +24.280 18 L Marini Hon +24.747 19 A Rins Yam +24.873 20 T Nakagami Hon +25.154 Not Classified DNF F D Giannatonio Duc 7 laps DNF M Bezzecchi Duc 9 laps DNF S Bradl Hon 11 laps

MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 F Bagnaia Duc 1m30.304 298.3 2 F Morbidelli Duc +0.285 297.5 3 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.305 297.5 4 J Martin Duc +0.341 303.3 5 P Acosta Ktm +0.352 300.0 6 B Binder Ktm +0.444 298.3 7 A Marquez Duc +0.574 297.5 8 E Bastianini Duc +0.596 299.1 9 M Marquez Duc +0.625 296.7 10 F Quartararo Yam +0.750 294.2 11 M Viñales Apr +0.851 295.0 12 J Miller Ktm +0.898 297.5 Q1 13 A Espargaro Apr (*) 0.198 295.8 14 F Ita Duc (*) 0.357 292.6 15 P Espargaro Ktm (*) 0.568 295.0 16 J Zarco Hon (*) 0.582 295.8 17 A Fernandez Ktm (*) 0.635 296.7 18 M Oliveira Apr (*) 0.640 298.3 19 R Fernandez Apr (*) 0.688 295.8 20 A Rins Yam (*) 0.818 291.8 21 L Marini Hon (*) 1.020 295.0 22 T Nakagami Hon (*) 1.168 291.8 23 S Bradl Hon (*) 2.069 288.0

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 311 2 Bagnaia 285 3 Marquez 234 4 Bastianini 234 5 Acosta 152 6 Binder 148 7 Viñales 139 8 Espargaro 119 9 Di Giannantonio 112 10 Marquez 104 11 Morbidelli 90 12 Bezzecchi 82 13 Oliveira 60 14 Quartararo 52 15 Miller 50 16 Fernandez 46 17 Fernandez 20 18 Nakagami 18 19 Zarco 17 20 Rins 15 21 Mir 15 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Espargaro 6 24 Marini 1

Moto2

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) finally has a Moto2 pole position to his name after the Italian pipped compatriot Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to Saturday’s honours in a tightly contested Q2. Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) joins the Italians on the front row in P3, that’s the Japanese rider’s third Q2 top three of the season – and a timely one at that.

And why is it timely? Well, it’s been another disappointing weekend so far for Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) as the Spaniard is forced to settle for a P24 starting place for the San Marino GP.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) fronts the second row in P4, the #44 was a couple of tenths shy from pole and is joined on Row 2 by rookie Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2).

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) bagged P7 as Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) came through Q1 to start from P8, as title hopefuls Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) hope to climb the order on Sunday and collect valuable points from P10 and P14 respectively.

Aussie rookie Senna Agius will start from 16th on the grid.

Senna Agius – P16

“It was definitely a better day today. We had a good run in Q1 to pass through to Q2. Unfortunately, I was a bit too optimistic there because I over-pushed some laps and shot myself in the foot. But the most important thing is that we made a step forward with the bike because I now feel a bit more free, which is also important for race day. So, I’m confident that we can have a positive race tomorrow from the sixth row. It didn’t look so good after this morning, as we were quite far back. So, it was good for the mood to make up some ground in the afternoon. But we still have to analyze tonight how we can approach tomorrow’s race a little better.”

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 T Arbolino Kal 1m35.229 247.1 2 C Vietti Kal +0.011 245.4 3 A Ogura Bos +0.190 249.4 4 A Canet Kal +0.237 242.6 5 D Moreira Kal +0.292 246.0 6 A Arenas Kal +0.309 246.0 7 J Roberts Kal +0.421 245.4 8 A Lopez Bos +0.421 246.5 9 M Gonzalez Kal +0.576 243.7 10 F Aldeguer Bos +0.581 243.7 11 F Salac Kal +0.612 246.0 12 M Ramirez Kal +0.693 245.4 13 D Öncü Kal +0.738 248.2 14 J Dixon Kal +0.770 247.7 15 B Bendsneyder Kal +0.785 243.2 16 S Agius Kal +0.844 243.2 17 A Sasaki Kal +1.046 248.2 18 D Foggia Kal +0.520 / Q1 19 Z Goorbergh Kal (*) 0.555 246.5 20 B Baltus Kal (*) 0.599 244.8 21 J Alcoba Kal (*) 0.610 244.8 22 S Chantra Kal (*) 0.657 244.8 23 M Pasini Bos (*) 0.676 246.5 24 S Garcia Bos (*) 0.722 246.5 25 D Binder Kal (*) 0.730 247.7 26 I Guevara Kal (*) 0.942 249.4 27 J Masia Kal (*) 1.096 249.4 28 M Aji Kal (*) 1.531 245.4 29 X Cardelus Kal (*) 2.032 246.0 30 U Orradre For (*) 2.372 246.0 31 X Artigas For (*) 2.796 247.1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 162 2 A Ogura 150 3 A Lopez 133 4 J Roberts 130 5 J Dixon 119 6 F Aldeguer 112 7 C Vietti 102 8 M Gonzalez 102 9 A Canet 91 10 T Arbolino 81 11 S Chantra 74 12 M Ramirez 64 13 J Alcoba 57 14 A Arenas 56 15 S Agius 33 16 D Binder 32 17 D Öncü 27 18 B Baltus 26 19 I Guevara 25 20 F Salac 25 21 D Moreira 20 22 Z Vd 20

Moto3

A late 1:40.505 stunner from David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) handed the World Championship leader a commanding sixth pole position of the season, as Italy’s Luca Lunetta claimed his best Saturday result of the season in P2 at SIC58 Squadra Corse’s home race. Fourth tenths was the gap between the top two on the grid, as title hopeful Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) picked up a P3 starting slot for Sunday’s race.

Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) secured P4, but the rookie is set to take a double Long Lap penalty on Sunday after he was adjudged to have been at fault for a Practice 2 incident between himself and Scott Ogden (FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing).

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), the rider acting as chief Championship chaser to Alonso, will launch from P5 on the grid, and the Dutchman will have Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) for company after the Australian qualified in P6.

Meanwhile, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will aim to fight for what would be a crucial victory from P7 on the grid. His rookie team-mate Jacob Roulstone will start from P17.

Jacob Roulstone – P17

“I am disappointed with our qualifying. I am still struggling to do that one good lap needed to advance on the grid. We are working on it, and I am hoping that I am on the right path. Otherwise, the feeling is comfortable and I am happy with the morning session. I will have to work hard to try stick with the front group on Sunday, but we are very motivated!”

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 D Alonso CFM 1m40.505 206.1 2 L Lunetta Hon +0.417 206.5 3 I Ortola Ktm +0.435 204.9 4 A Piqueras Hon +0.445 209.3 5 C Veijer Hus +0.454 204.9 6 J Kelso Ktm +0.507 204.9 7 D Holgado Gas +0.523 210.1 8 A Fernandez Hon +0.601 207.6 9 T Furusato Hon +0.699 206.1 10 S Nepa Ktm +0.706 210.1 11 F Farioli Hon +0.730 206.5 12 J Rueda Ktm +0.788 205.3 13 R Yamanaka Ktm +0.802 206.1 14 D Muñoz Ktm +0.826 210.1 15 R Rossi Ktm +0.826 206.8 16 M Bertelle Hon +0.840 207.2 17 J Roulstone Gas +0.885 206.5 18 V Perez Hon +1.949 203.3 Q1 19 D Almansa Hon (*) 0.558 204.1 20 S Ogden Hon (*) 0.603 208.4 21 N Carraro Ktm (*) 0.748 204.5 22 X Zurutuza Ktm (*) 0.771 208.4 23 T Suzuki Hus (*) 0.802 205.3 24 J Esteban Cfm (*) 1.220 206.1 25 N Dettwiler Ktm (*) 1.846 204.9 26 T Buasri Hon (*) 1.853 206.8 27 J Rosenthaler Hus (*) 2.214 202.2

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D Alonso 237 2 C Veijer 162 3 I Ortola 157 4 D Holgado 156 5 D Muñoz 117 6 A Rueda 99 7 A Fernandez 90 8 R Yamanaka 85 9 J Kelso 83 10 A Piqueras 73 11 T Furusato 65 12 S Nepa 54 13 L Lunetta 50 14 T Suzuki 50 15 J Roulstone 46 16 J Esteban 42 17 M Bertelle 31 18 R Rossi 24 19 N Carraro 16 20 F Farioli 14 21 X Zurutuza 11 22 S Ogden 11

MotoE Race One

Thanks to a P4 finish in Race 1, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) secured the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE World Championship crown following a dramatic end to the race that saw Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) crash out from the lead on the penultimate lap. That handed Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) the P1 baton and the Italian made it count to win on home turf to finish ahead of Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) and teammate Eric Granado.

Zannoni got a great launch from the middle of the second row and when he found his way past Casadei and to the front of the pack, the Italian was able to build a small gap. It wasn’t big enough to be comfortable though and at the final corner on the penultimate lap, Zannoni – who still had hopes of becoming a Champion – crashed out. Crucially, this promoted Garzo – who had kept his powder dry – from P5 to P4. In other words, a title-winning position.

Casadei kept his cool to win in Misano, but it was a victory that brought mixed emotions as the reigning Champion relinquished his crown to Garzo. The latter tried his best to make a move for P3 on Granado on the last lap, but the Brazilian held on as Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) finished a close P5.

Garzo took to the podium post-race to celebrate that much-craved title win, as attention then turned to the final race of the year.

MotoE Misano Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M Casadei Duc 13m24.775 2 A Zaccone Duc +0.168 3 E Granado Duc +1.125 4 H Garzo Duc +1.401 5 J Torres Duc +1.551 6 M Ferrari Duc +2.868 7 L Tulovic Duc +3.546 8 O Gutierrez Duc +4.217 9 N Spinelli Duc +6.704 10 A Mantovani Duc +9.087 11 M Pons Duc +11.625 12 A Finello Duc +12.517 13 K Manfredi Duc +12.856 14 M Herrera Duc +12.984 15 C Davies Duc +22.973 16 A Pontone Duc +23.376

MotoE Misano Race Two

With the Championship settled, Race 2 in Misano was all about trying to end the year on as high a note as possible – and Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) did just that. The #99 came from P6 on the grid to win for the third time as he fended off the close challenge of Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team), and it was a happy Saturday for LCR as Eric Granado ended his tough 2024 with a double podium finish at the San Marino GP.

Gutierrez got a great launch from the outside of the second row to pounce straight into the top three, as Casadei again earned himself the holeshot. As we’ve seen so often in 2024, the fight for the podium was relentless and heading into the closing stages, a 16-wheel electric freight train had formed at the front.

Gutierrez’s race-winning move came with two and a half laps to go at the ferociously fast Curvone, and despite the threat from the LCR duo on the final lap once the top three broke clear, Gutierrez held firm to end the year in style – and claim P3 in the overall standings.

Casadei’s P2 to back up his win from earlier in the day made sure the #40 walked away from the season with a silver medal, with Kevin Zannoni’s (Openbank Aspar Team) P5 finish in Race 2 – behind Granado and teammate Jordi Torres – seeing him claim P4 in the World Championship. Meanwhile, World Champion Hector Garzo crossed the line in P7 to see him end the campaign on 246 points, 15 clear of Casadei.

And just like that, the 2024 season draws to a close. Congratulations to our worthy Champion, Hector Garzo, and the Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) team for a sensational year. What a season of electric class racing it’s been again, and it’s safe to say we can’t wait to get the ball rolling again in 2025.

MotoE Misano Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 O Gutierrez Duc 13m29.676 2 M Casadei Duc +0.109 3 E Granado Duc +0.302 4 J Torres Duc +1.381 5 K Zannoni Duc +1.842 6 M Ferrari Duc +1.984 7 H Garzo Duc +2.085 8 A Zaccone Duc +2.522 9 A Mantovani Duc +5.222 10 M Pons Duc +6.773 11 N Spinelli Duc +8.505 12 A Finello Duc +11.115 13 M Herrera Duc +11.385 14 K Manfredi Duc +12.797 15 C Davies Duc +17.650 16 A Pontone Duc +17.956 17 L Tulovic Duc +57.331

