Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It was a great day – definitely a positive one. I felt comfortable on the bike and we worked well, especially on the tyres: I tested several compounds at the front and rear, and now we have a fairly clear overall picture. I expected a bit better this afternoon, but I felt a bit of pain, this track is a lot of left corners, so we stay a lot of time on the drive, trying to make the pickup the trick, and in that area I suffer, but also in braking with my body up I suffer a bit. Hopefully tomorrow will be better. When we have the luck to be here and meet some positive, or decent conditions from the weather especially, it’s a pleasure, with not too much wind, not too much cold, the track is amazing. It’s fun, super fast, sector three, four, are amazing. Feeling good with the bike is even better, because when you can do good lines with the bike, this for sure helps. So thanks to my team, I felt good on the bike. Tomorrow is a normal day, we try to refocus and get decent qualifying, and then the Sprint. Then we’ll focus on Sunday and hope for the best. We have to fight for the front two rows, as that’s the key for qualifying. And many riders are fast with the soft rear, so let’s improve for tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P2

“I’m very happy. Again, I feel super comfortable on the bike – everything comes easy and when you have this kind of feeling, you just enjoy the moment and this is what I did during the Practice. We had a lot of work to do again; a really different front tire to try and we had the soft that we didn’t use last year as we didn’t have this compound available. So, there was quite some work to go through and of course the position is important, but also the race pace, that we have been working on. Especially in the beginning of the practice the track was quite tricky with the wind in turn one and turn four, but I think we could get some good info and feeling for tomorrow. Speaking about tomorrow, it’s important to be in Q2 – it’s very important for the team and for me, but we shouldn’t lose our focus now. We aim to stay in this kind of position and to do that we have to continue working.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P3

“I enjoy so much riding here, this place is incredible! I bring a lot of energy and motivation to the track, because I want to enjoy every lap, since we are not riding so often here. The day was positive, we’ve been quite fast, the feeling with the front was really good from the start. We’re working in the right way, the feeling was improving more and more, and at the end, we were able to do a good time attack. We still have a couple of tenths to improve in the time attack, but we are happy with the race pace. It’s just Friday, let’s keep the feet on the ground, but it was a great start to the weekend.”

Fabio Quartararo – P4

“The pace was not so bad! I’m quite happy with how the day went. Overall, I feel confident with the bike. This is a track where I’ve never been fast, but this year it looks like I feel a bit better. Fast and flowing corners suit our bike. Now we have to make a few adjustments and keep working to gain some extra tenths on the pace.”

Alex Marquez – P5

“It was a good day: we were always on top of things and most of the time in the top positions. We worked on many areas and we already found some issues with the soft rear tyre. It’ll be interesting to understand how to improve on the single-lap performance, even though pace-wise we’re not so bad.”

Alex Rins – P6

“This track is always special. The bike wasn’t perfect in FP1 yet, and though my last lap was a good one, we were still far from first, so I was a bit worried. But in the Practice I felt really good on the bike, even on used tyres, and I was able to confirm a different setting. In the time attack I was trying to push to the maximum, and it was good. I set a proper lap, and I’m quite happy because going straight into Q2 is a big thing.”

Luca Marini – P7

“Everyone was really fast today thanks to the good weather; it was not easy to get into the top ten. I have to say my team did a great job to adjust the bike and find the speed – a busy day for them but we could see their efforts with the lap I did. It was a last lap leaving everything on the circuit. With the weather here I have some stiffness in my hip, but it is not a huge limitation for me and tomorrow it will be better. We worked a lot on used tyres and I am happy with the pace I was able to produce, already you can see that there are two or three riders who have a bit more pace, so we need to try and stay with them to open some margin in the races.”

Pol Espargaro – P8

“I am impressed for sure, I was not really expecting to be that fast! Just a few days ago, I was in New York with my wife having fun, shopping, and now, we are in Q2 at the Australian GP, so life is very fun! I feel good with the bike, it is behaving super good, I can control all the parameters. Even when we push, we manage to not make too many mistakes, so it’s great! We made a great lap for sure, maybe I can’t repeat it twice, but everything is going well, I am very pleased with the Tech3 team, so let’s see if we can continue in that direction tomorrow!”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

“I’m happy with the direct seed to Q2. The first time attack didn’t go well, so the second one was crucial. I almost lost the front at turn nine and that cost me three tenths of a second, but I managed to stay focused and push up to the finish line, so I’m satisfied. We still have a lot of work to do: today we had some feeling issues with one of the two bikes, and we need to improve the front-end stability. The team is already at work to find a solution.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P11

“We’re happy, despite missing out on Q2 for five milliseconds. I was maybe expecting a different feeling, but it wasn’t that bad. We lost a bit of time with a set-up change that didn’t convince me, but we made up for it. This is a track I really like and I’m looking forward to having some more fun in the upcoming days.”

Jack Miller – P13

“Not the result I was hoping for today. The pace was incredibly fast — I had predicted a 1‘26.8 for pole position, but we already hit the 1‘26.4 mark. I feel good, the pace is there and the bike is working well, but when it came to the time attack, I just missed that final bit. I lost about four tenths in Turn 1, where you really need to carry a lot of corner speed — easier said than done! We‘ll study everything tonight and hopefully come up with some solutions for tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco – P15

“I’m quite disappointed to miss out on Q2, I really thought I could be in the top 10. I felt pretty good this morning; we still need to work on the bike to find more stability and improve the pace, but the performance was fairly strong. Unfortunately, there was no progress in the afternoon, which is a bit frustrating. Going through Q1 tomorrow will be tough, but I’ll give it my best. I hope to have a strong qualifying and make it into Q2. We’ll see.”

Miguel Oliveira – P16

“It was a tricky day. I‘m disappointed with both time attacks because I got caught up behind some riders I thought would be faster, but they ended up being slower and making mistakes, which stopped me from getting the best out of the tyres. Had I done the lap alone, I think I could have been two or three tenths quicker and closer to the top ten. We still need to work on the bike — it‘s shaking too much, there‘s too much load on the front, and out of the last corner I can‘t get good traction from the rear. It‘s all about fine-tuning, and we‘ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P17

“It was a tough Friday, I’ve been struggling all day long, I wasn’t fast. At the moment, stability is the main issue, I have lots of movements and I can’t bring the speed that I want into the corner. In the FP1 I had a crash, it was a fast one, but luckily everything is good. It was early in the session, it was at the third lap, maybe I got in a bit too excited to be in Phillip Island, a track that I love. We need to work this afternoon and tonight to improve for tomorrow.”

Ai Ogura – P18

“My hand is not too bad. This morning, it was a session to just get back on the bike and get used to everything, especially here on this track. So, it took me a bit of time but, in the afternoon session, it was quite OK. The bike worked really well and my feeling was that everything is fine. So, hopefully, I can make another step tomorrow.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P19

“It was great to be back riding at Phillip Island. It was a very positive day, with two Aprilias leading the pack. As for me, we’re conducting a few experiments on the bike, and they’re responding well.”

Enea Bastianini – P20

“C​ongratulations to Pol, because he has done such a great job today! From my side, the day has been very difficult. Arriving in Australia, I was conscious that we might struggle, because the fast corners were difficult for me in Mandalika, and with the wind here, it was just worse. We obviously have a lot of work to do, because we are far from being competitive. We are a bit lost at the moment, the feeling on the bike is quite negative, so we are trying to find as soon as possible a way to be competitive again.”

Michele Pirro – P21

“It was a challenging start, as it’s not easy to be back racing at Phillip Island after several years. It’s a pity that I lost the front at turn five during my time attack at the end of Practice, which prevented me from improving my lap-time. Surely the feeling got better lap after lap, despite the strong wind that didn’t help. We’ll try to make further steps forward tomorrow.”

Somkiat Chantra – P22

“This morning, we used the medium rear tyre with a different setup, and the feeling wasn’t too bad. In the afternoon, we switched to the soft tyre and another setup for the time attack, but I didn’t feel comfortable. The team is now analyzing the data so we can push harder tomorrow and improve.”

MotoGP Practice Report Marco Bezzecchi set a new all-time lap record at Phillip Island to lead the field after Friday practice for the Liqui Moly Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. The Aprilia Racing rider’s blistering 1:26.492 comfortably put him clear of the pack, with Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP) making it an Aprilia 1-2, while Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) completed the top three. It was another impressive display from Bezzecchi, who looked at ease around the Island from the opening laps. His time eclipsed the previous record by more than six-tenths of a second, underlining both his form and Aprilia’s strength on the fast, flowing layout. Reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) endured another stop-start day. He was forced to swap bikes early after issues with his primary Ducati and initially struggled to find rhythm before improving late to finish eighth. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) suffered a minor crash at Turn 4 midway through the session but rejoined shortly after without major damage. His pace was good enough to cling onto the final Q2 spot, just ahead of a fast-finishing Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing), who missed automatic qualification by just 0.005s. Home favourite Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha) briefly topped the times after a late charge in front of local fans, but the celebration was short-lived. Bezzecchi soon reclaimed the top spot with a record-breaking 1:26.580, then found even more time on his next run to lower the mark again to 1:26.492. Raul Fernandez produced his best showing of the season to go second fastest, with Di Giannantonio continuing his strong run of form to secure third as the leading Ducati. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) and Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Ducati) rounded out the top five, with Alex Rins, Luca Marini, Pol Espargaro, Bagnaia, and Acosta completing the top ten. Miller eventually slipped to 13th so will have to contest Q1 on Saturday. As will Aldeguer, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), and Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR). Aprilia’s strong start, with both Bezzecchi and Fernandez on the pace, suggests the RS-GP package could again be the one to beat, while Ducati will look to regroup overnight ahead of qualifying. On Sunday Bezzecchi will have two long-lap penalties to serve which could open the door for others to get a look in… MotoGP Phillip Island Practice Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi APR 1m26.492 348.4 2 R. Fernandez APR +0.291 347.3 3 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +0.420 346.1 4 F. Quartararo YAM +0.434 341.8 5 A. Marquez DUC +0.453 341.8 6 A. Rins YAM +0.514 346.1 7 L. Marini HON +0.559 350.6 8 P. Espargaro KTM +0.562 351.8 9 F. Bagnaia DUC +0.640 345.0 10 P. Acosta KTM +0.653 352.9 11 F. Aldeguer DUC +0.658 340.7 12 B. Binder KTM +0.777 349.5 13 J. Miller YAM +0.817 349.5 14 J. Mir HON +0.827 347.3 15 J. Zarco HON +0.884 347.3 16 M. Oliveira YAM +1.204 348.4 17 F. Morbidelli DUC +1.414 346.1 18 A. Ogura APR +1.428 345.0 19 L. Savadori APR +1.486 349.5 20 E. Bastianini KTM +1.623 350.6 21 M. Pirro DUC +2.548 340.7 22 S. Chantra HON +2.620 337.5 MotoGP Phillip Island Practice Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 P. Acosta KTM 350.0 352.9 2 P. Espargaro KTM 349.5 351.8 3 L. Marini HON 349.1 350.6 4 E. Bastianini KTM 349.0 350.6 5 L. Savadori APR 345.5 349.5 6 B. Binder KTM 346.4 349.5 7 J. Miller YAM 345.1 349.5 8 M. Bezzecchi APR 346.8 348.4 9 M. Oliveira YAM 344.6 348.4 10 J. Zarco HON 344.3 347.3 11 R. Fernandez APR 344.9 347.3 12 J. Mir HON 345.1 347.3 13 F. Morbidelli DUC 341.5 346.1 14 A. Rins YAM 345.7 346.1 15 F. Di Giannantonio DUC 344.5 346.1 16 F. Bagnaia DUC 343.1 345.0 17 A. Ogura APR 343.5 345.0 18 F. Quartararo YAM 340.0 341.8 19 A. Marquez DUC 340.3 341.8 20 M. Pirro DUC 338.4 340.7 21 F. Aldeguer DUC 339.2 340.7 22 S. Chantra HON 336.1 337.5

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 362 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 254 5 P. Acosta 215 6 F. Morbidelli 207 7 F. Di Giannantonio 191 8 F. Aldeguer 181 9 F. Quartararo 158 10 J. Zarco 128 11 B. Binder 118 12 R. Fernandez 112 13 L. Marini 108 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 60 19 A. Rins 51 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 32 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0 Constructor Championship Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 646 2 Apr 308 3 KTM 280 4 Hon 236 5 Yam 190 Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 543 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 398 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 333 5 Aprilia Racing 296 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 209 7 Honda HRC Castrol 185 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 182 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 95 Moto2 Diogo Moreira’s Moto2 title charge gathered further momentum at Phillip Island on Friday, with the Italtrans Racing Team rider setting the pace on the opening day of the Liqui Moly Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. With just nine points separating Moreira from Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), the Brazilian’s strong start has the title fight well and truly alive heading into Saturday. Gonzalez endured a difficult day, suffering two crashes, a fast fall at Turn 8 in FP1 and another tip-off at Turn 4 late in Practice, before salvaging fifth overall on combined times. Moreira was consistently quick across both sessions, edging teammate Senna Agius late in the day as the Australian impressed once again to finish second. David Alonso (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team) rounded out the top three, with Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), who had been fastest in FP1, ending the day in fourth. Further back, Mario Aji (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) continued his comeback from injury with an encouraging sixth place, ahead of Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), Tony Arbolino (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2), Darryn Binder (Italjet Gresini Moto2), and rookie Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who completed the top ten. Two-time race winner Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team) had a more difficult outing, crashing midway through Practice and finishing down in P21. Harrison Voight ended his first day on the QJMotor machine just under two-seconds off Moreira’s benchmark time and will be looking to make steps forward on Saturday.