MotoGP 2025

Round 20 – Sepang – Friday

Johann Zarco – P2

“I’m really happy with today. We set a strong lap time and secured direct access to Q2, which was the main goal. We made another step forward overall, and I’ve regained my confidence on the bike, which is very important. We tested a few different setups, and I felt comfortable with the direction we took. Tomorrow, we’ll aim for a strong qualifying to start the Sprint from a good grid position. It’s a positive way to begin the weekend.”

Jack Miller – P3

“I was very nervous at the end of the session. On the first time attack I got the yellow flag of Alex Marquez, tried to reset but then in turn 1-2-3 it was starting to rain and at that point I was P16, P17, something like that. Thankfully, we were able to get out again. There was a break in the clouds, and it‘s so warm here that all the little water that was on the track dissipated pretty quickly, and so I was able to put up a couple of good times. The bike is behaving pretty well, all of the areas where we don‘t have to accelerate are really good. It was important to secure a direct place in Q2, now let‘s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Joan Mir – P4

“Today was a really good day, a positive day from the first exit of FP1. Straight away my feeling with the bike was strong and our package is looking competitive. We did a lot of work with the team yesterday to plan the setup and everything and it meant we were able to accomplish a lot today. When you start with the bike already feeling like this, you’re only doing small adjustments for the conditions, and everything is easier. After the rain, you had the potential to lose everything, but we showed our level by bouncing back really well. Tomorrow we can improve again and I’m looking forward to getting out on track again.”

Fabio Quartararo – P5

“I’m not feeling great on the bike so far. When the grip is low, we tend to struggle. The feeling is a bit different than usual, and we haven’t been able to find a solution yet. We know we are fast over one lap, but we are still trying to figure out how to improve our pace over a race distance. Hopefully, the weather can help us out a bit tomorrow.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P6

“I’m really happy, because this morning the feeling wasn’t great, but we believed we had identified the problem. This afternoon we confirmed that there was room for improvement, and, with the change we made, we could take a big step forward. After the first time attack, it started raining, so everyone thought the session was over. But we went back out on track despite the raindrops, and I managed to put in a great lap at the end. Overall, I feel good; the feeling is positive. We definitely need to improve with the medium tyre, even though there isn’t much data because of the rain. But with the soft tyre, we’re strong. We’ll see tomorrow how the medium performs, because the gap between the two tyres is quite big.”

Franco Morbidelli – P7

“It’s fantastic, we achieved our main goal of Friday. Today the team did an amazing job, and we were able to secure direct access to Q2. That’s really important, because we hadn’t managed to go straight into Q2 for three weekends, so finishing in the Top10 is great, I’m happy. It’s a particular moment of the season the balance of performance is hard to predict or take for granted; even I find it difficult to understand who might be strong. But, looking at us, we’ll keep working and giving our best to continue in this direction throughout the whole weekend.”

Pol Espargaro – P8

“I am very pleased with the work done today! In the continuity of Australia, everything comes together when I push, so it is a great feeling. After the first lap time, it started to rain, and I was begging for more rain, because my lap time was already fast, and I did not know if I could go faster! Then, we all went for it again, and I could improve by half a second, which is so fast, but still 0.5 seconds slower than Pedro (Acosta), but it is amazing for us anyway. The weekend is starting well, with two KTMs inside the top 10, so let’s try to keep the work going, and hopefully we can qualify well for both sprint and race.”

Alex Marquez – P9

“It surely wasn’t our best Friday to kick off the weekend. I had a couple of crashes, and the track conditions were quite different from testing. In the first crash, I also felt some discomfort in my neck, which affected me quite a bit in the afternoon. We hit our minimum target, but there’s still a lot of work to do ahead of tomorrow.”

Alex Rins – P10

“The track conditions were quite tricky in the wet and also in mixed conditions with some drops of rain. But today managing the tyres was the main difficulty. In FP1, we were suffering a lot with the rear tyre and also the front. We were using tyres that we didn’t use in the test, because we know they don’t work, but we needed to save the other tyres, so we used these tyres today. Anyway, apart from this we struggled with grip in the Practice too. It was dry, but the grip on track was not perfect. But we tried to find traction on the bike and a good set-up, and in the end I’m inside the top 10, so this is quite positive. I crashed in corner five because I was on the limit, but I’m in Q2 for the third time in a row, so I’m quite happy.”

Luca Marini – P11

“Unlucky this Friday, bad luck in the last ten minutes. I was spending a lot of time on track in the afternoon working on our pace and setting for the race so when I went out with the first tyre, that’s when it started to rain. We had the possibility to stay in Q2, but on my final flying lap other riders were there in Sector 4 and I had to lift. The important thing is that we can see clearly the progress we have made since the winter test here and it’s really impressive. Q1 tomorrow will be tough with the other riders but like we’ve seen today, a lot can happen and we never give up.”

Pecco Bagnaia – P12

“We made a small step forward and it was a clear one, as we were in the top positions in both sessions. Unfortunately, there was a little bit of chaos towards the end of Practice and we couldn’t improve, so we missed the direct seed to Q2. We must stay calm and keep working: tomorrow’s Q1 will be both important and challenging, but the goal is to keep growing in terms of feeling and performance. At the moment, the issue I’m experiencing is that I’m having a hard time making the bike turn. There are a couple of corners where, exactly for this reason, I end up losing a lot of time.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P13

“The feeling was much better than what the final result shows. We were quickest this morning and for most of the second session. Then a small issue with the bike and the threat of rain made me a little nervous once I got back to the pits. After that, I just couldn’t put together the right lap, but there’s still plenty of margin for tomorrow.”

Ai Ogura – P14

Today was really difficult, especially in the time attack. I struggled to get good acceleration in most of the corners, so it wasn’t easy, but we are not far off, like last weekend. That’s the positive. I think today the grip level was extremely low and especially at the edge of the tire I think we struggled. But, I should not overthink it, I want to give my maximum and if I can put everything together tomorrow, I can surely make a big step. To understand this and to do it is completely different but, I feel positive for tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P16

“I feel that we had almost the same issues like last year here. We can’t use the rear tire well, which means we can’t be really fast. We also have a lot of drop on the rear tire, which doesn’t help for the race. We need to work more and we know the way we have to go. The difficult thing is that it’s not an easy job for tomorrow, but I still believe that Aprilia can help find a solution. I want to go through the data again to find out what I can do to make the step that the bike doesn’t have yet. It’s quite strange for me because the last three races I was quite competitive and now I feel I can’t ride the bike the way I want, which means we are not quite there yet. We have a lot of work to do and tomorrow we will try.”

Miguel Oliveira – P18

“Not a great day. The feeling on the front end under braking was quite strange, like the bike was not constant through the entire braking phase. As for the rear, I could bring the tire to bite enough to generate some grip out of the corner, so it was not a fantastic day, but we three fast Yamahas in front of me we have some data to look and have another chance tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – P19

“We are once again in a similar scenario to all the other weekends. Friday feels like we are riding this bike for the first time, then we get better on Saturday, but it is too late for Sunday. The confidence on the bike here is too low, we did not get any positive feeling today. It feels very strange to be two seconds slower than a few years ago, on a track that I have always been fast on, and I don’t know what we can do to fix that, without the confidence. We are far from our potential right now, so we have a lot of work to do to get back a good feeling.”

Somkiat Chantra – P20

“FP1 was quite challenging. I started the session on a hard front tyre and medium rear and didn’t feel comfortable, but I was able to improve lap by lap. In the afternoon, we tested different setups and I felt much better. With soft tyres front and rear, my lap time improved. We’ll aim to carry this progress into qualifying tomorrow.”

Michele Pirro – P22

“We’re working on the bike set-up, which is completely different from the one we had at Phillip Island. The feeling is OK at the moment, but I’m having a hard time getting up to speed with the soft tyre during the time attack. Generally speaking, I chose not to take too many risks, especially when the conditions were not ideal. The solutions we tried today didn’t work as we had hoped, so we’ll analyse the data to find a different direction ahead of qualifying and the Sprint.”

Augusto Fernandez – P23

“I went into the weekend a bit optimistic, but this was a difficult first day. It was tricky because the grip was low. When you forget about this and the lap time and focus on the feeling, it was different from the one we had in Misano, but more similar to how I felt in the Barcelona and Brno tests. We were riding with a new geometry and electronics from Misano, so we were starting from scratch to find a new base. It was a tricky day overall – also for me to get back on the pace was a challenge. For sure, I can improve my riding too. Once you have the base, it gets easier. It’s a matter of patience and keeping on working.”

MotoGP Practice Report Friday at Sepang produced another unpredictable day in MotoGP, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) ending Practice fastest after a late charge in mixed conditions. The rookie’s 1m57.559 put him narrowly ahead of Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) by just 0.019s, while Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha) completed the top three. The session saw several big names, including Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), Fermín Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing), and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team), all fall short of the automatic Q2 positions. Early Incident for Acosta Acosta’s day started with a setback as he crashed at Turn 10 without having recorded a flying lap in the opening 20 minutes. Fellow Spaniard Aldeguer initially set the pace with a 1:58.279, ahead of Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) and Bagnaia. Rain Threat Triggers Late Push With half an hour to go, the top order remained steady, led by Aldeguer from Mir and Bagnaia. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) and Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) completed the early top five. Álex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing) sat sixth before crashing again late in the session — his second fall of the day. The threat of rain prompted a flurry of time attacks in the closing stages. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) briefly went quickest with a 1:58.113 before Acosta rebounded with a decisive late lap. The KTM rider’s time stood as conditions began to deteriorate around the circuit. Q1 Beckons for Big Names Bagnaia narrowly missed out on a Q2 place by 0.048s after losing time in the final sector of his last attempt. Aldeguer, Bezzecchi, and Fernandez were also unable to improve, confirming they will all start Saturday in Q1. MotoGP Sepang Practice Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 P. Acosta KTM 1m57.559 336.4 2 J. Zarco HON +0.019 333.3 3 J. Miller YAM +0.281 334.3 4 J. Mir HON +0.295 336.4 5 F. Quartararo YAM +0.309 331.2 6 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +0.480 333.3 7 F. Morbidelli DUC +0.482 332.3 8 P. Espargaro KTM +0.496 335.4 9 A. Marquez DUC +0.498 333.3 10 A. Rins YAM +0.558 334.3 11 L. Marini HON +0.620 335.4 12 F. Bagnaia DUC +0.647 332.3 13 F. Aldeguer DUC +0.720 329.2 14 A. Ogura APR +0.741 332.3 15 M. Bezzecchi APR +0.801 335.4 16 R. Fernandez APR +1.022 330.2 17 B. Binder KTM +1.180 334.3 18 M. Oliveira YAM +1.217 331.2 19 E. Bastianini KTM +1.394 336.4 20 S. Chantra HON +1.405 331.2 21 L. Savadori APR +1.693 331.2 22 M. Pirro DUC +2.182 331.2 23 A. Fernandez YAM +2.415 326.2 MotoGP Sepang Practice Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 E. Bastianini KTM 332.3 336.4 2 J. Mir HON 335.2 336.4 3 P. Acosta KTM 333.3 336.4 4 L. Marini HON 333.5 335.4 5 P. Espargaro KTM 330.4 335.4 6 M. Bezzecchi APR 334.7 335.4 7 B. Binder KTM 333.5 334.3 8 A. Rins YAM 330.9 334.3 9 J. Miller YAM 331.5 334.3 10 J. Zarco HON 331.6 333.3 11 F. Di Giannantonio DUC 332.3 333.3 12 A. Marquez DUC 331.8 333.3 13 F. Morbidelli DUC 330.2 332.3 14 F. Bagnaia DUC 331.1 332.3 15 A. Ogura APR 330.2 332.3 16 F. Quartararo YAM 329.0 331.2 17 L. Savadori APR 329.6 331.2 18 S. Chantra HON 329.2 331.2 19 M. Pirro DUC 329.4 331.2 20 M. Oliveira YAM 328.0 331.2 21 R. Fernandez APR 328.2 330.2 22 F. Aldeguer DUC 327.8 329.2 23 A. Fernandez YAM 325.4 326.2

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 379 3 M. Bezzecchi 282 4 F. Bagnaia 274 5 P. Acosta 233 6 F. Di Giannantonio 216 7 F. Morbidelli 208 8 F. Aldeguer 183 9 F. Quartararo 166 10 R. Fernandez 146 11 J. Zarco 128 12 B. Binder 126 13 L. Marini 120 14 E. Bastianini 96 15 J. Mir 77 16 A. Ogura 73 17 M. Viñales 72 18 J. Miller 66 19 A. Rins 60 20 M. Oliveira 36 21 J. Martin 34 22 P. Espargaro 23 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0 28 M. Pirro 0 Constructor Championship Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 671 2 Aprilia 345 3 KTM 298 4 Honda 248 5 Yamaha 205 Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 562 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 424 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 359 5 Aprilia Racing 324 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 226 7 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 219 8 Honda HRC Castrol 197 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 191 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 105 Moto2 The Moto2 field enjoyed dry conditions for Practice in Malaysia, where Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) set the benchmark late in the session. The Spaniard moved to the top of the times with under five minutes remaining, ending the day as the only rider under the 1:59.0 mark. Gonzalez’s performance comes at a key stage of the season, with his championship lead having been reduced in recent rounds by Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). The Brazilian secured a direct Q2 place in tenth. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Albert Arenas (Italjet Gresini Moto2) completed the top three, both within a tenth of Gonzalez’s time. The leading seven were covered by less than two tenths, with Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing), Daniel Holgado and David Alonso (CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team), and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) all showing strong pace. Australian GP winner Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) will have work to do on Saturday after finishing fifteenth, which places him in the Q1 group for qualifying.