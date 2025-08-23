MotoGP 2025

Round 14 – Balaton Park

Day One

Pedro Acosta – P1

“Not bad for a new track, P1 today, more to come tomorrow!”

Marc Márquez – P2

“The pace is good and as always, the feeling with used tyres is better than with fresh ones. We’ll try to make further progress tomorrow because this is a very, very different track, where other bikes are able to corner very tightly – and this is very important. We have a very complete bike but we must keep working on some details, especially with regards to changing direction in the chicanes. In any case, I’m happy with how today went and we now aim at a spot on the first two rows, which will be key given how hard it is to overtake at this track.”

Alex Marquez – P3

“I’m not fully happy, especially pace-wise and due to a few too many mistakes. On the single-lap performance, we’re competitive, even though this is not a circuit that takes the best out of my riding style. Marc and Fermin are surely the two riders who were more comfortable out there and it’ll be key to work well tomorrow. Today we worked a lot with the medium tyre, while tomorrow we’ll focus more on the soft one.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P4

“The direct seed to Q2 was important, but we must be happy with both the work done and the feeling we had today. We couldn’t complete the perfect lap, but it was still a solid Friday. I tried both the medium and soft options and I couldn’t notice that much of a difference, even though I’m sure the latter will be for the sprint but it also has a lot of potential on the single-lap performance.”

Enea Bastianini – P5

“When we did the track walk yesterday, I understood that it could be a good one for the KTM, because we are competitive at the braking. Today, we saw that this track suits our bike, although we are still missing a little something in the fast corners and some stability in the curves, which we need to work out for tomorrow. Anyway, I enjoyed the bike a lot today, and I think that it was our best Friday of the season so far. The confidence keeps building, which is positive for us, so let’s continue working, and see what we can do tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P6

“The track is very nice, very technical, even if it’s slow. The two crashes this morning caused us some difficulties, but then we were able to get everything back on track. We did a good job with both the medium and soft tyres, so we passed in Q2, which is the most important thing on Friday. I’m happy with the work done by the team after the two crashes, luckily I’m fine. I’m satisfied with the speed we had with the medium tyre and it’s encouraging. Tomorrow it will be important to get the first two rows, because then we’ll have a chance to have a good race, and that’s the goal.”

Joan Mir – P7

“A positive first day and feeling with the circuit after some work. From the morning to the afternoon, we were able to make a big step thanks to the hard work of the team because I wasn’t feeling great after the first session. The gearbox here is really important and we only had a little bit of information from when the Test Team was here, but it gave us a base, and we improved from there. The scenario in the afternoon was completely different, and we were able to be at our level, starting inside the top six and staying there – not pulling out one crazy lap at the end. Everyone in the team worked really well and getting into Q2 is really important, the team should be proud.”

Pol Espargaro – P8

“I am very pleased with our day, because we have three KTMs in the top 10, with one of them leading the way today, which means that the last update we brought in is efficient! It helped me be in P2 this morning and P8 this afternoon for sure! I am feeling like a little kid, I am feeling a lot of emotions which I am trying to deal with because I am not used anymore to all the pressure the guys are feeling every weekend, but it’s nice to feel all these things! We missed Q2 by so little in Brno on the Friday, and I could not stop thinking about it, so today, we did everything we could to make the cut. The speed of the guys is insane, so I am just happy that our strategy worked well this afternoon. Let’s keep enjoying the weekend, our job is to bring data and experience to all the squad, and we will continue to give it all this weekend for the team!”

Luca Marini – P9

“I was able to try many things today, including practicing some overtakes since it’s a new track and it’s quite narrow. Saturday and Sunday with the races will be interesting because overtaking here will be tough, it’s good we are in Q2 and already have this small progress. Qualifying will be really important for everyone; I think it will be one of the most exciting sessions of the year. Today we also continued to try the chassis from Austria, it’s about feeling and feedback from the front, so we need to keep trying it at different tracks. A positive start and I think we can maintain our speed; at a new track you can always find a lot overnight to make improvements. New tracks are a good point for me, so I want to take the most from this weekend.”

Fabio Quartararo – P10

“It felt like qualifying out there. I was able to secure a direct place in Q2, but overall I didn’t have a great feeling on the bike today. I was able to do one lap that wasn’t so bad. I’m still 0.6s from P1, but at least we are inside the top 10. We’ll try to make a big step tomorrow. It’s a really narrow track, so this will make overtaking difficult in tomorrow’s Sprint and Sunday’s Race.”

Jorge Martin – P11

“I didn’t think I would have been so close to going through to Q2. I’m pleased with the day overall. Getting into Q2 wasn’t even really my priority; I’m working on my path and I’m rather pleased today. I think we took a good step forward. I don’t think we’re far off in terms of pace, but on the flying lap, I still don’t have the confidence I need to push to the limit. I’m satisfied with the result. We need to keep insisting and soon we’ll be able to battle.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P12

“This was certainly not one of our best days. We struggled a bit on this track, especially in braking. Time attacks are maybe where we’re suffering the most. When we don’t have everything dialed in perfectly with pace and with the medium tyre, putting on the soft doesn’t make a big difference. We’ll focus on working this evening to get everything sorted for Saturday.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P13

“I’m not happy with today. On tracks with a lot of grip like Balaton, we struggle in the time attack, but we have an excellent bike for comebacks and in terms of race pace. I was very fast from the start of the session in terms of pace, but when it came the moment of the time attack, we only improved by a few tenths. We need to take a step forward in this area, but the pace is there. The track is fun, I like it. It’s narrow, but beautiful. It’s good to have very different tracks on the calendar.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P14

“It wasn’t the best day I could have faced. After the test with the Panigale, I knew I would have struggled here as this is a circuit that features all the types of corners where we have struggled so far this year, meaning those that require heavy braking, leaning while still braking, and then turning the bike in the last part of the corner. We knew it would have been tough and so it was, but we must look at the positive side, as I halved the gap with first position throughout the day. I’ll have one more session available tomorrow in order to make further progress.”

Ai Ogura – P16

“Today was quite ok for me – there is not much to say and I have nothing to say about my lap time in practice but, how I arrived at that point, I don’t like so much. I’m riding really inconsistently – for one lap time it was not good, but ok, but the overall performance was not great. The track was quite slippery and especially with the medium rear tyre I struggled a lot but, after I got the soft, it was better. In general, I don’t really feel the edge grip from the tire and it’s hard to take the corners correctly.”

Jack Miller – P17

“It was a tricky Practice session. The wind really picked up in the afternoon, making the changes of direction harder, especially through Turns 1 and 2. Apart from that, it was all right. We had some issues with the bike, but overall it feels good. I believe our pace can be stronger here, and I think this track can offer some decent racing. It‘s quite technical, different from most other circuits, so it will be interesting to see how it goes.”

Miguel Oliveira – P18

“My day was average — not the worst, not the best. The track, as I expected, is quite tricky, and the strong wind made it easy to make mistakes. The good thing is that we figured out more or less the direction to take with the bike setup, trying to fine-tune it in the afternoon for the time attack. The lap times were decent, not perfect, and even if they had been, they probably wouldn‘t have been enough to reach Q2. We‘re still missing a couple of tenths. It‘s easy to overshoot the chicanes — not so much on the braking points, but when you enter the first corner it‘s easy to release the brakes and then miss the second. There‘s never really a place where you can build up speed; it‘s always on and off. Still, the track is not as bad as it might look on paper.”

Raul Fernandez – P19

“We are past the middle of the season so, on Friday, especially on a new track that you have to learn first, you use the engine with more kilometers on it. There was nothing serious with our engine, it just had a lot of kilometers on already and then things like this failure in the morning happen. To be honest, I didn’t feel so well with the bike today and I couldn’t do what I want, so it didn’t come naturally and we need to understand this. Today, our pace was OK, but we were bad in the time attack as I couldn’t use the rear tire and couldn’t take advantage of the grip in the first two laps to make a good time attack. After FP1, we changed the bike a little bit, maybe we have to come back to the setup I used before and we have to change some more things. I need to understand it all a lot better because in some parts of the track we are not bad but, in some sectors, we are quite slow, so I need to get a better overall picture.”

Johann Zarco – P20

“The first day at Balaton Park was interesting. It’s a slow and technical track, and the key is to find the flow and manage the bike well. I really enjoy the last part of the circuit, it’s interesting and fun to ride, and there are some sections I like a lot. Unfortunately, the crash during Practice didn’t allow me to show our full potential and set a better lap time to secure a Q2 spot, so tomorrow we’ll have to go through Q1. Improving session by session and making the right adjustments has been tougher than we wanted, but the team is working hard, and I’m confident we can make further steps forward. We’re still missing some speed, but there is definitely a way to enjoy riding here.”

Alex Rins – P21

“In FP1, we really struggled, but we’re at a new circuit, so this is normal. In the Practice, we made a big step forward, we improved a lot, and I was able to be faster than I was in FP1. But I’m not satisfied, because my potential was to finish P11 or P12, but we didn’t handle things well with the time attack tyres. We were working in a good way, but in the end we couldn’t do much. Let’s try to improve for tomorrow.”

Team Managers

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“We didn’t have the start to the Hungarian GP that we had hoped for, with some challenges from the Austria GP continuing this Friday. Both riders didn’t feel comfortable due to how the bike was behaving. Fabio and Álex were giving similar feedback. The track layout with its stop-and-go nature and slow chicanes doesn’t help us either. For the afternoon Practice, we were able to improve the bike a bit, and this gave Fabio a slightly better feeling. He then delivered a strong time attack to secure direct Q2 entry. In Álex’ case, I don’t believe the results reflect his true pace – he was in the mid-pack for most of the Practice, but during the time attack he couldn’t make the most of the new tyre for different reasons. We will analyse today’s data to refine the settings, and we’ll put them to the test in tomorrow’s FP2.”

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“This is a stop-and-go track where we knew we’d have to work hard to find the ideal set-up for the bike. Nevertheless, we are confident that, after analysing the data, we’ll be able to identify some solutions, as has already happened in recent GP races. Our riders’ comments were clear and quite similar to one another, so we have a clear idea of which direction to go in order to improve.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“That was a difficult start to this weekend on a new circuit for several reasons. It’s difficult to come to a brand-new circuit and have the top 17 or 18 within one second, as then a few tenths make a huge difference in terms of positions. We are now analysing. There’s a lot of things to find out on a new circuit, so we have some work to do. Of course, Q1 tomorrow will be very tough, there are a lot of strong riders that remain in Q1, which also tells how difficult today has been. Of course, we’ll try to work our best today and try to improve our position for tomorrow.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“We need to understand what happened this afternoon, because the morning session was much more promising — we weren‘t far off the leaders and our pace looked good. We already knew this could be a complicated track for us, although the grip here is much better compared to Austria. Now we have to grit our teeth and aim to bring home the best result possible, especially with friendlier tracks coming up soon. Jack‘s three-place grid penalty will also make things tougher on Sunday, especially at a circuit this narrow where overtaking won‘t be easy.”

MotoGP Practice Report The brand-new Balaton Park served up plenty of drama on Friday as MotoGP got its first taste of Hungary in over three decades. At the end of a frantic opening day, it was Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who emerged on top after surviving a vicious highside out of the slow-speed turn two, pipping Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) by just 0.006s. Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) completed the top three. The session began steadily, with Marc Marquez setting the early benchmark ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Fermin Aldeguer. But once Acosta found his rhythm, the rookie lit up the timesheets, slamming in a 1:37.289 to open a sizeable gap on the field. Moments later, Aldeguer answered back before Marquez restored order to retake the top spot. The final 10 minutes saw the expected flurry of time attacks, but also controversy. Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) and Alex Marquez became embroiled in an on-track spat that spilled over into the path of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), ruining his flying lap. All three riders pointed fingers afterwards, but the FIM Stewards took a dim view and handed Miller and Alex Marquez three-place grid penalties for being slow on the racing line and disrupting others. On a track where riders are saying that overtaking is going to be extremely difficult, that’s a tough blow. In the shuffle, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) briefly surged to P4 before being demoted back to ninth as the chequered flag fell, narrowly edging reigning Champion Jorge Martin out of the top 10 by just 0.001s. That leaves Martin, Bagnaia, and Marco Bezzecchi all stuck in Q1 – a star-studded shootout awaits on Saturday morning. At the sharp end, Acosta’s earlier flyer held up despite a late crash at Turn 2, while Marquez got within touching distance but couldn’t quite depose the young KTM hotshot. Behind them, Aldeguer’s impressive P4 underlined his speed, while Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) kept his mid-season resurgence going in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro, Luca Marini, and Quartararo. MotoGP Balaton Park Practice Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 P. Acosta KTM 1m37.061 306.8 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.006 303.3 3 A. Marquez Duc +0.281 303.3 4 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.314 301.6 5 E. Bastianini KTM +0.354 304.2 6 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.368 303.3 7 J. Mir Hon +0.385 305.0 8 P. Espargaro KTM +0.483 305.0 9 L. Marini Hon +0.527 302.5 10 F. Quartararo Yam +0.610 300.0 11 J. Martin Apr +0.611 305.0 12 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.693 305.0 13 F. Di giannantonio Duc +0.724 301.6 14 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.728 305.9 15 B. Binder KTM +0.815 306.8 16 A. Ogura Apr +0.952 303.3 17 J. Miller Yam +0.961 302.5 18 M. Oliveira Yam +1.011 305.0 19 R. Fernandez Apr +1.181 304.2 20 J. Zarco Hon +1.227 301.6 21 A. Rins Yam +1.318 300.8 MotoGP Balaton Park Practice Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 B. Binder KTM 306.1 306.8 2 P. Acosta KTM 305.8 306.8 3 F. Bagnaia Duc 305.4 305.9 4 J. Martin Apr 304.0 305.0 5 J. Mir Hon 303.1 305.0 6 P. Espargaro KTM 304.3 305.0 7 M. Bezzecchi Apr 304.0 305.0 8 M. Oliveira Yam 303.2 305.0 9 E. Bastianini KTM 303.0 304.2 10 R. Fernandez Apr 302.1 304.2 11 F. Morbidelli Duc 302.1 303.3 12 A. Marquez Duc 302.7 303.3 13 A. Ogura Apr 301.6 303.3 14 M. Marquez Duc 302.8 303.3 15 L. Marini Hon 301.7 302.5 16 J. Miller Yam 302.0 302.5 17 J. Zarco Hon 300.4 301.6 18 F. Di giannantonio Duc 301.0 301.6 19 F. Aldeguer Duc 301.0 301.6 20 A. Rins Yam 300.0 300.8 21 F. Quartararo Yam 300.0 300.0

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 418 2 A. Marquez 276 3 F. Bagnaia 221 4 M. Bezzecchi 178 5 F. Morbidelli 144 6 F. Di Giannantonio 144 7 P. Acosta 144 8 F. Aldeguer 121 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 103 11 B. Binder 82 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 M. Viñales 69 14 E. Bastianini 63 15 L. Marini 55 16 A. Ogura 53 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 42 19 A. Rins 42 20 T. Nakagami 10 21 J. Martin 9 22 L. Savadori 8 23 P. Espargaro 8 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 M. Oliveira 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0 Moto2 Fresh from talks that suggest Diogo Moreira has inked a Honda deal to step up to MotoGP in 2026, the Italtrans Racing Team rider set the Moto2 pace on Friday afternoon as he looks to chip further into his deficit in the standings to Canet and Gonzalez. Behind Moreira, Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) made a late move to snatch second, edging out Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), who had to settle for third. But the big story was who didn’t make the cut. Among those forced into Q1 are Brno winner Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team), second in the standings Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), plus Celestino Vietti (Sync SpeedRS Team) and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) – meaning Saturday morning’s first session promises fireworks. There were also some standout performances further down the order. Rookie Adrian Huertas (Italtrans Racing Team) bagged a superb P4, his first direct Q2 since Argentina, finishing just ahead of Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedRS Team). Two more rookies, 2024 Moto3 Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo), both impressed to earn Q2 slots, while Ayumu Sasaki (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) completed the top ten.

Senna Agius is on the sidelines this weekend as he recovers from injuries he sustained last weekend in Austria. The Australian’s replacement for this round, Sergio Garcia, closed out the opening day in 25th position in what is a very tight field.