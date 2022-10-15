MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Riders reflect on qualifying and look towards the race

Jorge Martín – P1

“For sure, Lorenzo won’t be super-happy today now, but for sure, it’s time to beat those records because the bikes are much faster now. Yesterday, I was a bit lost because this track is so fast – it’s my first time here so I had to take the measurements – but finally today, I had good pace. I feel strong for the race also, and for time attack, I thought I could also be competitive – not that much, for sure. Making a 27, it’s amazing, but I’m feeling good and I think we can fight to the end tomorrow.”

Marc Marquez – P2

“Here it’s really important to take profit from the slipstream, I was able to get a good position on track for my fastest lap and this helped us gain some time. Tyre choice will be really important for the race, especially on the rear. I myself am also making improvements and feeling better and better each time out. I think this is the closest we have been to the top guys. We’ve been working well this weekend, working for the future and for the present – I think we found a good balance. Things are improving. As for the save, it was exactly like 2019! Same movement, same image and it’s good to see that I can now make some saves again on the right side.”

Pecco Bagnaia – P3

“The goal of today’s qualifying was the front row, so I am satisfied with the result. During FP4, we managed to take a good step forward: at the beginning of the session, I didn’t have a great feeling with the bike, but from the second exit, we managed to improve some aspects that allowed me to be fast in Q2 as well. Tomorrow I foresee a group race: we will have to manage the tyres well, especially at the beginning, and then start pushing when the opportunity presents itself. We have a good pace, and I think I have the potential to fight for the win.”

Aleix Espargaro – P4

“I’m pleased. The RS-GP worked well in all conditions and I’m expecting a fun race. Maverick and I are working extremely well together. The slipstream in qualifying was definitely important. As I said yesterday, I expect this to be a race of management where conserving the tyre will be fundamental. It may seem easy to set a fast pace straight away, but it’s just as easy to lose half a second on the final laps. We’ll see. We’ll try whatever it takes to get the job done and starting from the second row is just fine.”

Fabio Quartararo – P5

“I’m satisfied with my qualifying but a bit frustrated about my position. This can happen. I made some great laps, but it wasn’t enough for the front row. Our pace is not so bad though, and the first two rows were the main objective here. It will be a race where tyre consumption will play a big role. I think this track is the most demanding of the 2022 season in terms of tyre degradation. So, it will be interesting, it will be a great challenge! I will be taking care of my rear tyre, especially towards the end.”

Johann Zarco – P6

“It was not easy today because starting from Q1 is always very risky, but luckily we managed to make a small step. Tomorrow it will be crucial to start very well, to stay in the leading group in order to aim for important positions.”

Luca Marini – P7

“I’m happy, we made a good step forward from yesterday even if we still have a little bit to fix. In FP3 we tried the hard at the front but we weren’t perfect, while the rear wasn’t bad at all. Even on the time attack I had room of improvements, not so much on the final position, but on myself. The strategy did not work well and the rear tire drops a lot, especially in the T4. It was therefore crucial to hit the lap time in the first attempt. I didn’t succeed, but the feelings are good. I’m still undecided about the configuration for the race: the specifications are very similar, I don’t feel like excluding anything at the moment. Everything will depend on the temperatures, even the front tire has significant consumption.”

Jack Miller – P8

“For the third time in a row, we will start from the third row in the race and, in the last two, we have been fighting for the win, so the goal will be to repeat that tomorrow. My Desmosedici GP here at Phillip Island is working well, and the feeling is positive. Today we were able to make big steps forward compared to yesterday, but we still need to fix some aspects to try to make the bike turn better. If we can do that, I believe we will have a good chance to fight for the win. Racing the home Grand Prix is always exciting, and I’m looking forward to racing in front of all my fans!”

Marco Bezzecchi – P9

“A good day even if I was hoping for a little more for the Q2. In the second run I found some traffic and I was unable to improve as much as I wanted. However, I am very competitive on the pace and we can do well. We hope in the weather and in the temperatures to be able to make the right choice on the tires in the warm up.”

Alex Rins – P10

“My day went OK. I’m pretty happy because we worked well during FP3 and FP4 to understand many things about the bike setup and tyre choice. I wanted to do better in qualifying, especially as I got into Q2 from Q1, but I just couldn’t get that ‘one lap attack’. The key thing is that my overall pace is pretty good, and I will give everything to get a good start and have a nice GP at this awesome track.”

Álex Márquez – P11

“In the morning we played our cards and put on two new tyres which left us only one for qualy, and that was the main problem in qualy. But with just one tyre and the crash in FP4, I was still able to improve my time from FP3 a bit, so overall it was not bad at all. Due to the crash in FP4 I lost a little bit of confidence, but then I recovered it during qualifying. Our tyre choice for the race is still not clear, front yes, but rear no, we still have the three options open on the rear, so warm-up will be the key to know that. But starting from 11th, life changes a little bit (for the better).”

Maverick Vinales – P12

“In terms of pace, I’m extremely satisfied with the work we’ve done. I had never lapped this fast here at Phillip Island! I’m still undecided on tyre choice because I had good sensations with both the medium and the hard, so we’ll take the final decision after warm-up. It’s a pity about qualifying. I didn’t feel the extra grip with the soft tyre that I needed to be able to push but fortunately on this track there are several places where you can overtake, so I think I’ll be able to ride a good race.”

Pol Espargaro – P13

“We were really close to improving and going to Q2, less than a tenth of a second. But I was sleeping in Free Practice 3 and that’s how this situation has happened. I should have been faster than what I was in the session. I was losing a lot of time in a couple of places on track and it took me too long to find out how to improve in this area. On the positive side, we have figured it out and we were able to set a decent lap time in Qualifying, even if it wasn’t enough. I think we can make some improvements in the race; the last ten laps will be very important with rear tyre life. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a strong rhythm like this.”

Joan Mir – P14

“I’m a little bit disappointed because I expected a bit more from my qualifying, but I was alone on track, and without a tow it’s pretty difficult to improve because everyone is so close. Anyway, I do feel happy with my race pace – which is something really important – and I also feel good with my injury. All together I have confidence for tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – P15

“What can I say about today… We could have surely been much closer to the front: in Q2 or in the worst-case scenario, in thirteenth place. But we’re on the last spot of row five because of some not-too-rational situations… They got in the way, but it’s of no use to make a drama out of it. Obviously I’m upset, but we can still have our say in the race tomorrow – although there are some things left to address set-up wise in the warm up.”

Brad Binder – P16

“We need to accept that it’s been a difficult weekend so far but in FP4 I felt like we made a big step forward and I really felt comfortable on the bike. I was able to improve quite a lot and find some consistency, even if our all-out lap-time is not where it needs to be. There was a lot less wind today and that made things easier for us but we need to be able to carry more speed through these fast, flowing sections. I know what we need for tomorrow and how I can get better also, so we’ll aim to catch up during the race. It will be a long one and tire wear will be huge. We’ll come out fighting.”

Cal Crutchlow – P17

“I feel better today than what I did yesterday. Unfortunately, the wind affected us again today with the instability of the bike. I think all Yamaha riders were struggling when the wind came up in the afternoon session. I was again unfortunate not to be able to be fast enough to go through to Q2, but I was pleased with my lap time in Qualifying. The problem is, it’s just not fast enough in MotoGP at the moment. Everybody is riding really well. I’m positive for a good race tomorrow. I feel better with the bike and I can probably manage the situation a little bit better than the guys around me, so hopefully I will be able to go forward in the race. We worked hard as a team overnight. Tomorrow we will try to do our best. All credits to the team for the job we are doing. We’re trying some different things to what Yamaha is trying in the Factory Team just to get some information of how the bike works with a different setting. Let’s see tomorrow if we can be up there.”

Darryn Binder – P18

“Today has been a good day here in Philip Island. Every session we’ve been making good steps forward and in Qualifying we managed to get our best Qualifying position so far this year. I feel we are heading in the right direction, making decent steps forward, so I really can’t wait for tomorrow’s race. I feel really good on all the tyres and we are doing a good job this weekend. So I’ll go out and have fun tomorrow and enjoy my favorite track on the calendar!”

Remy Gardner – P19

“I am a bit disappointed with the position because we did not manage to put together a perfect fast lap, although mine was still good. We could have probably done better, maybe 1’28.5, but we are still the second fastest KTM bike today. This track is not ideal for our package, but we are trying to make the most out of it with hard brakings and just going for it. We will try to have a good race at home tomorrow.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P20

“I must say we’re good pace-wise. We have a good feeling with both medium and harder options – I tried the latter today – and we can consider ourselves satisfied with the work done. We could and should have done better in qualifying, though: unfortunately, it took us a while to find the best settings and we were still not fully ready in Q1. We will try to make amends tomorrow, even though we’re starting from way back on the grid.”

Miguel Oliveira – P21

“We improved our lap-time but the other guys were much more competitive. We couldn’t set our reference on Friday and this cost us quite a bit of time and the timing of our exits during the sessions were not the best as I could not grab a slipstream to lower the lap-time further. We have quite a job to do tomorrow but looking at the general race pace I feel that it is possible to do better.”

Raul Fernandez – P22

“Mixed feelings at the end of today because we had a good FP3, but then the FP4 and Q1 sessions were less good. I struggled with a hard tyre, and in qualifying, when we used a soft tyre at the rear, the temperature went down and I struggled getting a fast lap straight away. By the time I got it warm again, it was used. During the second run, I felt good and was able to do a fast lap rapidly. Tomorrow we will have a difficult choice to make regarding tyres for the race.”

Franco Morbidelli – P23

“Another day where we had good pace. Because 1’29s-highs is a good pace here today. But I couldn’t use the bike again in qualifying. We’ll keep working to solve this riddle: in some sessions we’re fast, but in some we’re slow, especially in qualifying. We keep working to resolve this.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P24

“Today was not bad, I feel quite positive because we made a good step from yesterday. In FP3, FP4 and qualifying we improved quite a lot, although qualifying was quite tough for me as it’s very difficult to make one lap. But FP4 wasn’t bad, I followed Alex and I learned a little bit more. I’m ready for the race, one lap was difficult, but our race pace isn’t bad, so let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

2022 MotoGP Calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit 06 March Qatar Losail International Circuit 20 March Indonesia Mandalika International Street Circuit 03 April Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 10 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 24 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit 01 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 15 May France Le Mans 29 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello 05 June Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya 19 June Germany Sachsenring 26 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 07 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 21 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 04 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 18 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón 25 September Japan Twin Ring Motegi 02 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 16 October Australia Phillip Island 23 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 06 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Report

If FP3 had been anything to go by we could expect a ripper qualifying shootout this afternoon here at Phillip Island. Marc Marquez had topped that exciting FP3 session with a 1m28.462 but the top 13 riders were all in the 1m28s…

FP4

In the 30-minute FP4 session Maverick Vinales put in a 1m29.089 and then immediately backed it up with a 1m28.976 to top the session. Johann Zarco had been top for most of the session before being gazumped by the Aprilia man, but Zarco had done all his FP4 laps on the hard rear…

It also seemed strange that after topping both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, Zarco had just missed out on automatic promotion to Q2 and had to contest Q1 after finishing 11th in FP3.

Q1

Joan Mir was the first rider in the 1m28s in the Q1 session, a 1m28.728. Miguel Oliveira was next in the 28s and was then joined by Zarco, Rins, Bastianini and DiGiannantonio. And we were less than five-minutes into the 15-minute session…

Joan Mir then lowered his early benchmark to 1m28.661 before being bested by Enea Bastianini who put in a 1m28.647. Pol Espargaro had moved up to P3 ahead of Johann Zarco and Remy Gardner.

Zarco then dropped in a 1m28.498 to put himself on top of the time-sheets as we broached the halfway point of the 15-minute session.

On his final run through Joan Mir went back on top with a 1m28.492 only to then be bested by Pol Espargaro with a 1m28.392. Zarco headed back out of pit-lane with three minutes remaining to try and get back inside that top two and earn his spot in Q2.

On his final flying lap Zarco was under Espargaro’s time through both the first and second splits… Alex Rins was also red through the splits and in the slipstream of Zarco…

The Frenchman does it, and following him across the line to also earn his spot in Q2 thanks to a tow around was Alex Rins, and of course that pushed Pol Espargaro and Joan Mir out of Q2.

Enea Bastianini put a last ditch effort in to earn his promotion but just missed out to finish the session third and thus missed out on Q2 but was baulked on his final flyer by another rider, which left both himself and the team far from happy.

Q2

With only 15 minutes to decide the first four rows of the grid there is no time to hang about and all the riders were soon on track when pit-lane opened at 1435 this afternoon. And they were certainly not hanging about…

Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin were both in the 1m28.1s on their first flying lap… And there were then red sectors everywhere up and down the timing sheets as everyone else tried to better them…

An early incident for Marc Marquez as he was up by two-tenths through the first split before a big front end lose at turn ten that he miraculously saved, but that was the lap gone and he immediately returned to pit-lane.

At the halfway point of the session Pecco Bagnaia was leading the way on 1m28.054 as all the riders returned to pit-lane for fresh rubber before their final attack… With seven-minutes remaining it was Bagnaia, Martin, Quartararo, Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez in fifth ahead of Jorge Martin. Three-tenths covered the top eight with Bagnaia’s marker a 1m28.054 and Zarco in eighth on 1m28.356.

With five-minutes left all 12 riders were on track and running soft tyres. Bagnaia immediately had a conga line of riders on his tail, the first of which was Marc Marquez followed by Alex Rins…

Jorge Martin then dropped in the fastest ever motorcycle lap of Phillip Island, a 1m27.767… Aleix Espargaro then joined him in the 27s to go P2…. 90-seconds left to run…

Marquez on the tail of Bagnaia for his penultimate lap… A 1m27.780 for Marquez good enough to go P2, and a 1m27.953 for Bagnaia also put him on the front row. But still it was Martin on pole…

Aleix Espargaro P4 and Fabio Quartararo P5. Jack Miller finishes the session P8.

Friday pace-setter and the man that has looked fastest all weekend on hard rubber though is Johann Zarco. He might be starting from P6, but if most of the field tomorrow decide to run hard rears, then Zarco might have their measure…

Jorge Martin had never ridden a MotoGP bike around Phillip Island before Friday, and now he is the new lap record holder…

For doing an illegal practice start and being slow on the line in MotoGP Q1, Miguel Oliveira has been given a three-place grid penalty and a Long Lap penalty to be served during the MotoGP race on Sunday.

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 1m27.767 355.2 2 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.013 346.1 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.186 351.8 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.190 347.3 5 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.206 347.3 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.240 350.6 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.262 350.6 8 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.349 352.9 9 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.418 351.8 10 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.774 348.4 11 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.966 348.4 12 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.998 348.4 13 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.260 344.0 14 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q1 (*) 0.360 347.3 15 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.515 351.8 16 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.520 344.0 17 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.545 345.0 18 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.628 346.1 19 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.688 344.0 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.698 348.4 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.727 340.7 22 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.834 342.9 23 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.014 346.1 24 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.492 345.0

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP FP4 Times

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Time Gap 1 Maverick VIÑALES SPA APRILIA 1’28.976 – 2 Johann ZARCO FRA DUCATI 1’29.198 +0.222 3 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA DUCATI 1’29.323 +0.347 4 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA DUCATI 1’29.333 +0.357 5 Joan MIR SPA SUZUKI 1’29.406 +0.430 6 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA YAMAHA 1’29.417 +0.441 7 Jorge MARTIN SPA DUCATI 1’29.440 +0.464 8 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA APRILIA 1’29.463 +0.487 9 Jack MILLER AUS DUCATI 1’29.481 +0.505 10 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA YAMAHA 1’29.504 +0.528 11 Pol ESPARGARO SPA HONDA 1’29.513 +0.537 12 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR YAMAHA 1’29.539 +0.563 13 Marc MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’29.599 +0.623 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR KTM 1’29.656 +0.680 15 Enea BASTIANINI ITA DUCATI 1’29.666 +0.690 16 Luca MARINI ITA DUCATI 1’29.703 +0.727 17 Alex RINS SPA SUZUKI 1’29.863 +0.887 18 Brad BINDER RSA KTM 1’29.946 +0.970 19 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI 1’30.071 +1.095 20 Alex MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’30.205 +1.229 21 Remy GARDNER AUS KTM 1’30.217 +1.241 22 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA JPN HONDA 1’30.222 +1.246 23 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA KTM 1’30.260 +1.284 24 Darryn BINDER RSA YAMAHA 1’30.270 +1.294

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Report

John McPhee recovered from what had been some difficult sessions earlier in the weekend to top the Q1 session and earn his promotion through to Q2 along with David Munoz, Carlos Tatay and Taiyo Furusato.

Young Aussie Joel Kelso had finished 13th in practice so had already scored an automatic start in Q2 and with three-minutes remaining in the final qualifying session was holding down fourth place while in the pits ahead of his final run. Kelso slipped to 14th in the dying seconds of the session and thus will start from the fifth row when the lights go out tomorrow at 1100 AEDT.

Ayumu Sasaki set a new lap record for pole position on his third lap of the sesson and then sat out the rest of the session in the pits. Job done… And he made that 1m35.854 look easy…

Starting from second on the grid will be Sergio Garcia while Ivan Ortolo will round out the front row ahead of Carlos Tatay.

Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 1m35.854 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +0.187 3 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +0.725 4 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +0.817 5 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +0.826 6 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.836 7 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +0.920 8 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.942 9 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.998 10 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +1.124 11 David MUÑOZ KTM +1.167 12 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +1.169 13 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +1.176 14 Joel KELSO KTM +1.177 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +1.253 16 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +1.417 17 Kaito TOBA KTM +1.564 18 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.787 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA (*) 0.454 20 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM (*) 0.461 21 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA (*) 0.653 22 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA (*) 0.760 23 Andrea MIGNO HONDA (*) 0.811 24 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO (*) 0.823 25 Alberto SURRA HONDA (*) 0.892 26 Ana CARRASCO KTM (*) 1.087 27 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM (*) 1.226 28 Mario AJI HONDA (*) 1.246 29 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA (*) 1.318 30 Elia BARTOLINI KTM (*) 1.390

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 265 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 216 3 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 194 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 163 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 100 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 88 10 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 84 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 81 12 TATAY Carlos SPA 80 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 79 15 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 76 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 53 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 KELSO Joel AUS 28 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

Phillip Island Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 1m32.233 291.2 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.073 291.2 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.310 292.8 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.488 292.0 5 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.604 291.2 6 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.625 290.5 7 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.625 296.8 8 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.639 291.2 9 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +0.713 296.0 10 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.737 296.8 11 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.773 295.2 12 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.807 290.5 13 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.834 292.8 14 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +1.008 293.6 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +1.051 290.5 16 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +1.066 292.8 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +1.095 291.2 18 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA KALEX Q2 +1.919 291.2 19 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.436 292.8 20 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.437 294.4 21 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 0.612 299.3 22 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.760 296.0 23 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.849 289.7 24 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.869 291.2 25 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 1.299 295.2 26 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.339 292.8 27 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.438 296.0 28 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.445 291.2 29 Taiga HADA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.920 288.1

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 238.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 237 3 CANET Aron SPA 185 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 150.5 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 8 DIXON Jake GBR 127.5 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 110.5 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 74 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 SALAC Filip CZE 37 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 1.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 37 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 38 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

