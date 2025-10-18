MotoGP 2025

Round 19 – Phillip Island Sprint Race

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“I’m happy; it was a great sprint. I started well and managed to hold my position in the opening laps. Then Raúl and I were able to pull away. I didn’t want to push the tyres too hard early on, as I knew the last five laps on the soft would be demanding. Unfortunately, while trying to catch Raúl, I made a small mistake at Turn 10 and ran slightly wide. But I’d managed the tyres well, and once I started pushing again, I was fast. It really was a fantastic sprint.”

Raul Fernandez – P2

“I’m happy. I tried to do my best and it was very important to have a good start, I was immediately second and when I saw Alex (Marquez) went a little bit wide, I overtook him. I just tried to be relaxed when I was leading and just enjoyed the moment, to ride my bike. It was fantastic because everything came easy. When I saw Marco (Bezzecchi) coming and passing me, I just wanted to follow him but, I think, I maybe pushed a bit too much at the beginning of the race and destroyed the rear tyre. I just wanted to finish the race well – to make another Sprint podium is very important for me, for my team and also for Aprilia as they are doing a really good job. If you would have told me that I would have scored these results three races ago, I wouldn’t believe it, so I can’t be happier. We are very consistent, we can ride alone and lead the race, so this means we are working well.”

Pedro Acosta – P3

“Super-happy. It was looking like this wasn’t going to be our weekend but we managed to qualify in a good position and the race was just a fight! We took the maximum that we can.We managed to be on the podium using the tools that we have. The team is making a super job, even on this type of track where we tend to suffer. Our bike normally works better with a harder tyre and with less grip. So, let’s see what’s going on tomorrow. Let’s try to improve a bit.”

Jack Miller – P4

“It‘s been a fantastic day. Yesterday I was a bit frustrated — I had a great feeling but couldn‘t put everything together. The guys did a great job improving the bike, and it worked really well. I‘m super happy with qualifying, and then the Sprint turned into a great race. I got off to an excellent start but got stuck behind Alex — I tried to pass him several times but it wasn‘t easy. When I finally made the move, Pedro came through and passed both of us, so the fight started all over again. I closed in on him several times in the final laps and tried everything, but he defended perfectly in Turns 4 and 10 — hats off to him. Still, it was an awesome race, and I‘m thrilled to have made the Aussie fans proud. Being here at home definitely helps me give my best — now I just need to figure out how to bring that same energy to every race and keep having this much fun.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P5

“Starting from the fourth affected us a bit, but I had a good Sprint and managed to overtake three riders at Turn 4 – I’m really proud of that move! I had strong pace and a good feeling despite the gamble with the medium front tyre. I’m happy with the performance, but there’s a bit of bitterness about the result. It’s a pity we missed the podium, but hopefully we can make up for it tomorrow. I think I have good pace for Sunday’s race as well, getting a strong start and fighting at the front right away will be key.”

Alex Marquez – P6

“After such a good start, I was expecting a better race. Unfortunately I made a wrong choice regarding the front-tyre and after four laps, the medium compound was worn out. We can bounce back tomorrow, likely with the medium rear tyre which gives me quite a good confidence. Let’s wait to see how the wind will be, as it could be a key factor.”

Fabio Quartararo – P7

“I didn’t expect today’s pole, so maybe that makes it the best one. I didn’t expect to make this lap time – it was today’s highlight. My start was bad, and in general I expected more from the Sprint, but I made a mistake choosing the medium tyre. The team was pushing me to go with the hard, but I wanted to go with the medium because I set the pole on that tyre and it felt stable, and I had good grip on the used tyre. But the medium was really soft for us in the afternoon. I’m still happy, though. Basically, I said: ‘If the medium tyre works, it’s good, and if it doesn’t, it’s good information for tomorrow’. Now we know we need the hard tyre for the Race.”

Luca Marini – P8

“When I was alone on track, I was really happy with our pace and I think that for tomorrow with different tyres we can be there in the fight for the podium, probably it will be a similar race as today so in that second group. At the start of the Sprint I lost quite a few positions and dropped off the back of the group fighting for the top five. Pol was riding really well so I had to spend a lot of time to get past him as well. This morning, I did a really good lap in Q2, but the others had a bit more. Tomorrow starting well and arriving into the front group early will be crucial. It’s not our best weekend, but even like this we are there in the top ten and still fighting for a lot more than even one year ago. I also need to say a huge thank you to my team today, they did an incredible job.”

Pol Espargaro – P9

“Saturdays are super stressful, more than Sundays, but I am really pleased with our day! My qualifying lap was really good, which gave me a lot of confidence. However, during the sprint, I was somehow not feeling super comfortable on the bike. I think that the tire combination of soft-rear and hard-front made the bike unbalanced, which I am not really used to. One of my problems is that I struggle to face situations that appear when I am riding, like turbulence from the other bikes, small issues with the weight transfer… Normally in the tests, I am calmer so I can adapt quicker, but anyway, I am happy overall. The body is sore for sure because we had not been on the bike for the last two months, but it is part of the game, and I love it! We have a good day ahead on Sunday, so let’s try pushing!”

Enea Bastianini – P10

“Qualifying was difficult, I was without confidence to push, and always outside of the line, so I did not find the chance to do a good lap time. During the sprint, we improved! It was easier for me to stop the bike with the hard-front tire, and lap by lap, I improved my pace, sometimes it was really close to the top 5, which is the positive of the day for us. Starting from P20 is bad, but we tried to make the best of it. We have come back to a more standard bike set up, made just a few twists, and it felt better this afternoon. I am feeling good heading to Sunday, so let’s be positive and try to do a good job in the main race.”

Joan Mir – P11

“Today we made some improvements over Friday, still some work to do, but we have to be happy with what we’ve done and aim to continue on Sunday. In the race I was quite strong, very close to the pace of the top five for the whole race, but it was a bit complicated to overtake. I had a moment with Marini and Pol towards the end and lost some ground, but it wasn’t anything big. The strength of myself and our bike at the moment is heavy braking, so we are struggling a bit more but still we have been able to show our progress fighting for the top eight. Let’s see what tomorrow brings, the conditions could be tricky.”

Johann Zarco – P12

“It was an interesting Sprint. I was happy to be fast at the beginning. I had a good pace, was able to attack, and gained some positions. After that, the pace should have improved, but I was missing a few tenths to be really strong. I’m optimistic, with a few adjustments, I think I can enjoy the race more than I did today. The wind will be a question mark, so we’ll see how it goes and try to do the best job possible.”

Alex Rins – P13

“Overall, it was not so easy. I tried a different setting in FP2 and went back again to yesterday’s set-up for qualifying, but I didn’t have the same traction as yesterday, and it was quite difficult to manage. I tried to enjoy the Sprint, but it was tough. I spent a lot of time behind other riders. When I had clear track ahead of me, I was able to go into the 1’27s, but not with other riders in front of me. We will try to improve our setting for tomorrow, and let’s see.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“I had a few issues in Qualifying with the electronic management of the rear tire in the last corner. In the Sprint Race I had a good start, managed to gain two positions and then with five laps to go I had a massive drop of the rear tire. For sure there is something we can do for tomorrow to have a better pace.”

Franco Morbidelli – P15

“It was not a really good Sprint, it’s been a complicated couple of days, we’ve been struggling with the setting of the bike and with the feeling. In the Sprint, we improved compared to yesterday and to this morning, but we are quite far off. Let’s see if we can make another bigger step tomorrow. On Sunday there will be a lot of wind, and it won’t help us if the feelings is the same as today. But let’s see if the weather conditions are safe enough, of course I’d like to race.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P16

“It was quite a demanding race because, in qualifying, after a manoeuvre by Brad Binder, who braked suddenly in front of me, I had to take evasive action and had a heavy fall. In the sprint, I was still feeling the effects physically, so it was tough. Still, it was a great day – seeing two Aprilias in first and second place is very satisfying.”

Ai Ogura – P17

“The Sprint was quite difficult. The bike works really well, but I was just too slow. My hand is almost at 100%, it didn’t disturb me, I was just slow. I’m struggling most at the entry of the high-speed corners. Raul and Marco seem to feel these much better, so I need to find the feeling that allows me to go faster tomorrow. It’s going to be a tricky Sunday, but I’ll try my best and we’ll see.”

Somkiat Chantra – P18

“At the beginning of the Sprint, it was difficult to stay with the group. I felt some spinning on the bike and couldn’t push the way I wanted. Eventually, I lost contact with the group, but after that, I focused on keeping my pace and following the riders ahead. In the end, the lap time and the gap weren’t too bad. We’ll be ready for tomorrow after analyzing all the data.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P19

“We’re analysing the data to understand what happened. I tried to push, but I was really on the limit, and it was a strange feeling, very similar to the one I had in Indonesia. We’re working hard, but we haven’t been able to find a solution so far. I was feeling quite good yesterday, but from qualifying onwards the feeling changed. I struggled in the Sprint and couldn’t match the pace shown in previous sessions. Now we’ll keep working for the race.”

Michele Pirro – P20

“It wasn’t the best race, but generally speaking this is a very different track to those I normally test on, and I haven’t been racing here for quite a while. It was important to gather as much information as possible for the future, especially on a circuit that isn’t a stop-and-go one, with different grip levels and a quite bumpy surface. We’ll continue working in the same direction tomorrow, trying to make some steps forward.”

Brad Binder – DNF

“Nothing serious. I got a good start, passed a few dudes early on and then at the start of the second flying lap in turn 2 when I cracked the throttle it started understeering and I dipped the front. I didn’t expect that. It would have been nice to do the Sprint distance today to get some laps under our belt but, other than that, everything else is OK and I feel pretty good on the bike. Tomorrow will be OK.”

Fermin Aldeguer – DNF

“We likely could have done better in qualifying. Starting from seventh position is not really an easy thing on a track where it’s hard to overtake, but it didn’t go too bad. Unfortunately I crashed out, but luckily I was unhurt (turn six). We’re struggling a little, but tomorrow the level of competition will change and let’s hope we’ll be among the protagonists.”

Team Managers

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“Another Sprint podium or Raul, even better than the last one, with a second position. He did great. Leading the race for most of it and then finishing second behind Marco that has been quite strong here – it was a very good job, we are happy and especially I’m happy because he demonstrated to be able to lead the race and stay there, in control. So, I think, that’s a very good step of improvement from Raul. Of course, we’ll try to do the same for tomorrow – we start in a good position again and we have the possibility to do another great race. For sure we will try that. Ai did more or less what we expected. As we said, being the first race after his injury, also the track that is not really one of his favorites, so the purpose of this weekend is to get back to business and be ready for the last races of the season. We are doing that and tomorrow we have another chance to do further progress. Thank you very much to the whole team for the great job!”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A positive Sprint race for us at a beautiful Phillip Island. This place can be a challenge for us because the weather conditions can change very quickly and dry track time is shorter than other weekends. In any case, we have to be happy with the results of having three riders in the top ten and, of course, Pedro’s entertaining fight for the podium. We feel we have a good pace for tomorrow and it will be interesting to see how far we can go in the long race. Unfortunately Brad did not make the finish today but we know he also has the pace to reach the top positions on Sunday.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It‘s been a really good day for the team, especially for Jack, who proved his strength not just in the race — fighting for the podium — but also in qualifying with that third-place time. We knew this track could suit him and the Yamaha, and he‘s shown it with a fantastic result. The podium was close, and right now a fourth place feels almost like a victory for us. I‘m really happy for him and for the whole crew, who did an amazing job. Miguel, unfortunately, struggled with a setup issue that kept him from being competitive. He could have done better, so we need to work to help him find more speed for tomorrow.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“It’s been a mixed day overall. Fabio’s performance in Q2 was outstanding: securing pole and setting a new all-time lap record again far exceeded our expectations. Jack’s front-row start marks Yamaha’s first double front row since the 2021 Dutch GP. Unfortunately, Fabio didn’t have a good start, and selecting the medium front tyre didn’t pay off. He eventually had to settle for seventh despite giving it his all. It’s a pity that we couldn’t capitalise on the pole position today, but we look forward to giving it another go tomorrow. Álex couldn’t replicate the feeling he had Friday afternoon during today’s Q2, and this was also reflected in the Sprint. We’ll analyse today’s data closely to prepare for tomorrow’s Race, which is expected to be challenging. Weather forecasts predict severely windy conditions tomorrow, hence the amended MotoGP time schedule. It will be a tricky outing for the riders, who will have to adapt to the changeable conditions and anticipate gusts of wind in certain parts of the track.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“It is a real pleasure to have Pol Espargaro with us this weekend, who is enjoying his time, always with a big smile, which is super nice for the whole team! He earned a point in the sprint, a great achievement which is the result of the hard work of his campaign so far, and we want to thank him for that. He did a solid work on Friday to reach the top 10, which is not an easy task, and he did a great job in qualifying with a 3rd row start. Enea Bastianini has been suffering a lot here since the start of the weekend, with a disappointing qualifying that led us to think that the sprint was going to be a difficult task. However, Enea managed to find a good pace, he rode even quicker than his qualifying time, to achieve a solid top 10. There is a lot to learn from today, as we are heading to tomorrow’s main race with good hope. We know Sunday is going to be windy, so let’s be prepared, keep working, and we should be able to do a strong job!”

Phillip Island Sprint Race Report

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) made it back-to-back Tissot Sprint victories with a composed late-race charge at Phillip Island, passing Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) three laps from the end to secure another Saturday win and lead a historic Aprilia 1–2.

Behind the pair, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) claimed the final podium spot after a tense final-lap scrap with Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), with just a tenth of a second separating the trio at the flag.

Bezzecchi’s victory margin stood at more than three seconds after 13 laps, and despite a double Long Lap Penalty awaiting him on Sunday, the Italian still looks the rider to beat around Phillip Island tomorrow.

Early battles: Fernandez takes control as chaos unfolds behind

It was Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) who launched best off the line to briefly lead into Turn 1, but Fernandez wasted no time slipping past at Turn 2 to take command of the race. Bezzecchi slotted into second, while polesitter Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) dropped to sixth behind Miller and Acosta.

Brad Binder’s Sprint ended almost immediately with a Turn 2 crash on the opening lap, as his teammate Acosta began to make forward progress in the lead pack.

Out front, Fernandez and Bezzecchi began to edge clear, while Miller, Marquez, Acosta, and Quartararo battled intensely for third.

Miller and Marquez swapped positions several times through Laps 5 and 6, before Acosta made a decisive double pass at Turn 1 on Lap 7 to move into podium contention.

The chase: Bezzecchi pounces as Aldeguer crashes out

Bezzecchi briefly lost ground with a big moment at Turn 10 mid-race, but regrouped and reeled Fernandez back in by Lap 9. The decisive move came at Turn 2 on Lap 10, the #72 slicing past with ease to take control.

Further back, Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), winner last time out in Indonesia, went down at Turn 6 with two laps remaining, ending his Sprint early but walking away unhurt.

Across the line: Aprilia history, and Bezzecchi closes in

Bezzecchi crossed the line comfortably clear to take his second straight Sprint win, with Fernandez proving the closest challenger as the pair delivered Aprilia’s first-ever 1–2 finish in a Tissot Sprint.

Acosta held firm to complete the podium, denying Miller and Di Giannantonio on the drag to the finish in the first Sprint this season without a Ducati inside the top three.

Alex Marquez took sixth after an early challenge for the podium faded, while Quartararo finished seventh, both aiming for stronger results in Sunday’s full-distance Grand Prix.

Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Tech3) rounded out the points.

Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) finished tenth, while Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) endured a difficult afternoon, ending 19th after setup struggles. With Bezzecchi’s win, the gap between Bagnaia and Bezzecchi in the battle for third in the championship has now closed to just eight points heading into Sunday.

Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Bezzecchi APR 19m03.971 2 R. Fernandez APR +3.149 3 P. Acosta KTM +5.310 4 J. Miller YAM +5.376 5 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +5.416 6 A. Marquez DUC +6.109 7 F. Quartararo YAM +8.706 8 L. Marini HON +8.938 9 P. Espargaro KTM +9.252 10 E. Bastianini KTM +9.752 11 J. Mir HON +10.231 12 J. Zarco HON +12.104 13 A. Rins YAM +12.132 14 M. Oliveira YAM +17.494 15 F. Morbidelli DUC +18.967 16 L. Savadori APR +25.185 17 A. Ogura APR +27.784 18 S. Chantra HON +28.945 19 F. Bagnaia DUC +32.408 20 M. Pirro DUC +35.523 NC F. Aldeguer DUC +3 laps NC B. Binder KTM +12 laps

Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F. Quartararo YAM 1m26.465 339.6 2 M. Bezzecchi APR +0.031 349.5 3 J. Miller YAM +0.243 349.5 4 R. Fernandez APR +0.386 347.3 5 P. Acosta KTM +0.409 348.4 6 A. Marquez DUC +0.455 348.4 7 F. Aldeguer DUC +0.530 340.7 8 P. Espargaro KTM +0.530 354.1 9 L. Marini HON +0.630 347.3 10 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +0.651 349.5 11 F. Bagnaia DUC +0.820 349.5 12 A. Rins YAM +1.026 346.1 13 B. Binder KTM +0.038 351.8 14 J. Mir HON +0.209 351.8 15 J. Zarco HON +0.321 349.5 16 M. Oliveira YAM +0.655 345.0 17 F. Morbidelli DUC +0.718 349.5 18 A. Ogura APR +0.746 348.4 19 L. Savadori APR +1.085 348.4 20 E. Bastianini KTM +1.140 349.5 21 S. Chantra HON +1.202 337.5 22 M. Pirro DUC +1.380 344.0

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 366 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 266 5 P. Acosta 222 6 F. Morbidelli 207 7 F. Di Giannantonio 196 8 F. Aldeguer 181 9 F. Quartararo 161 10 J. Zarco 128 11 R. Fernandez 121 12 B. Binder 118 13 L. Marini 110 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 66 19 A. Rins 51 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 32 22 P. Espargaro 17 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0 28 M. Pirro 0

Moto2

Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) will start Sunday’s Moto2 Australian Grand Prix from pole position after an intense and closely fought qualifying session at Phillip Island. The Brazilian snatched the top spot in the final moments of Q2 with a 1:32.284, edging out Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) by just 0.051s, while Agius’ teammate and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez completed the front row – the top three separated by only 0.076s.

Senna Agius – P2

“I’m very happy to be on the front row of the grid. I felt really good today and set my fastest lap time of the weekend without slipstreaming. That’s very important because slipstreaming can easily make other riders a bit faster, especially in sector four. However, I felt very comfortable with the bike and always gave my best. Above all, we did a lot of work this weekend to be ready for the race. That’s why we’re staying calm and trying to do our job on Sunday. I will definitely give everything to win my home Grand Prix tomorrow. We just need a good start and have to try to stay on the podium and fight for it.”

The result sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown, with just nine points covering Gonzalez and Moreira in the title fight heading into Sunday’s race.

Behind the front trio, Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) leads the second row after a strong performance in Q2. He will be joined by Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team), who advanced from Q1, and his teammate David Alonso, rounding out an all-CFMOTO row two.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) endured a challenging session after an early crash at Turn 4, but a quick turnaround by his mechanics allowed him to rejoin and recover to eighth. His teammate Barry Baltus, currently fourth in the World Championship standings, qualified tenth, keeping both Fantic riders well within striking distance for Sunday’s race.

Harrison Voight will start from the back row.

Phillip Island Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D. Moreira KAL 1m29.817 288.9 2 S. Agius KAL +0.011 288.9 3 M. Gonzalez KAL +0.076 288.9 4 J. Dixon BOS +0.176 290.5 5 D. Holgado KAL +0.178 288.9 6 D. Alonso KAL +0.290 289.7 7 A. Sasaki KAL +0.311 285.9 8 A. Canet KAL +0.324 289.7 9 D. Binder KAL +0.450 293.6 10 B. Baltus KAL +0.510 286.6 11 A. Arenas KAL +0.565 289.7 12 T. Arbolino BOS +0.565 293.6 13 A. Huertas KAL +0.566 292.0 14 I. Guevara BOS +0.687 296.0 15 C. Veijer KAL +0.719 285.9 16 M. Aji KAL +1.309 294.4 17 D. Muñoz KAL +1.417 285.1 18 I. Ortola BOS +3.886 295.2 19 J. Roberts KAL +0.605 294.4 20 A. Lopez BOS +0.612 293.6 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL +0.919 293.6 22 A. Escrig FOR +0.935 295.2 23 M. Ramirez KAL +1.000 288.9 24 J. Navarro FOR +1.333 292.0 25 C. Vietti BOS +1.410 295.2 26 Y. Kunii KAL +1.611 292.8 27 H. Voight BOS +2.216 294.4

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 238 2 D. Moreira 229 3 A. Canet 205 4 B. Baltus 195 5 J. Dixon 179 6 D. Holgado 153 7 C. Vietti 141 8 A. Arenas 119 9 S. Agius 108 10 D. Öncü 100 11 I. Guevara 99 12 D. Alonso 97 13 M. Ramirez 96 14 J. Roberts 94 15 F. Salac 82 16 A. Lopez 75 17 I. Ortola 67 18 T. Arbolino 63 19 C. Veijer 53 20 D. Muñoz 23 21 A. Huertas 22 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh 19 23 A. Sasaki 18 24 D. Binder 17 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 J. Navarro 3 29 Y. Kunii 0 30 E. Fernandez 0 31 U. Orradre 0 32 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 33 T. Hada 0 34 A. Ferrandez 0 35 M. Pasini 0 36 A. Surra 0

Moto3

Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) made history on home soil, storming to his first pole position of the season, and becoming the first Australian to take a Moto3 pole at Phillip Island. The Darwin-born rider was in imperious form in Q2, comfortably topping the times and sending the local fans into celebration ahead of Sunday’s race.

Joel Kelso – Pole

“Taking pole here at Phillip Island, in front of my home crowd, is just incredible. The team gave me an amazing bike, precise in every sector. I had so much fun out there and can’t wait to start tomorrow from the front. The wind will be a challenge, but we’re ready for anything.”

Joining Kelso on the front row is newly crowned World Champion Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who once again showed his trademark consistency, while Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) continued his late-season form with third after last weekend’s podium in Mandalika.

Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) leads the second row in fourth, narrowly ahead of Matteo Bertelle (LEVELUP – MTA).

Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), back on form after a tough run of rounds, will start sixth as he looks to close the gap on Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) in the Rookie of the Year standings — Quiles will line up from ninth.

Jacob Roulstone will start from the fifth row.

Jacob Roulstone – P13

“It was a bit of a messy qualifying from our side, but my lap was ok I thought, I am feeling really good alone, which I am happy with. I would have liked to knock in the top 10 to have an easier start, let’s say, but I am feeling good, so I am excited for the race. The wind is expected to be strong, I think it is a really good idea that they decided to postpone the race by one hour tomorrow, but we will all face it tomorrow. It is expected to be a race in a big group, so I am going to try to get a strong start, and be up there with the front!”

Championship runner-up Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) endured a difficult qualifying and will start 14th, leaving him with work to do on race day.

Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Kelso KTM 1m34.056 247.9 2 J. Rueda KTM +0.091 247.3 3 L. Lunetta HON +0.225 250.8 4 T. Furusato HON +0.350 249.6 5 M. Bertelle KTM +0.391 245.1 6 A. Carpe KTM +0.436 243.5 7 J. Esteban KTM +0.507 250.8 8 A. Fernandez HON +0.528 246.2 9 M. Quiles KTM +0.647 246.2 10 G. Pini KTM +0.814 247.3 11 S. Nepa HON +0.824 247.9 12 M. Morelli HON +0.850 245.1 13 J. Roulstone KTM +0.923 248.5 14 A. Piqueras KTM +0.944 247.9 15 N. Carraro HON +0.954 249.1 16 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.977 250.2 17 C. Buchanan KTM +1.084 242.4 18 D. Almansa HON +1.398 247.3 19 B. Uriarte KTM +0.527 244.6 20 E. O’Shea HON +0.736 245.1 21 S. Ogden KTM +0.886 242.9 22 V. Perrone KTM +0.899 240.8 23 N. Dettwiler KTM +1.426 245.1 24 R. Moodley KTM +1.457 243.5 25 T. Buasri HON +1.929 246.8 26 R. Rossi HON +1.955 244.0

Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 340 2 A. Piqueras 231 3 M. Quiles 217 4 D. Muñoz 197 5 J. Kelso 159 6 A. Carpe 157 7 A. Fernandez 137 8 R. Yamanaka 123 9 V. Perrone 121 10 T. Furusato 107 11 D. Almansa 103 12 L. Lunetta 95 13 D. Foggia 94 14 G. Pini 93 15 J. Roulstone 61 16 M. Bertelle 49 17 S. Nepa 45 18 S. Ogden 43 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 R. Moodley 14 24 A. Cruces 13 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 M. Morelli 5 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 E. O’Shea 1 30 T. Buasri 1 31 N. Dettwiler 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 A. Aditama 0 35 L. Abruzzo 0 36 M. Cook 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar