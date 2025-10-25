MotoGP 2025

Round 20 – Sepang Sprint Race

Pecco Bagnaia – P1

“This win is for the team, who work tirelessly. This season we’ve been alternating between excellent performances and very complicated moments, and all together we’re trying to find the reason behind these ups and downs. After yesterday’s difficulties in the time attack, we made some adjustments that helped me quite a bit, both in qualifying and in the Sprint. We had a small issue that limited me a little under braking, but I still managed to be incisive – and the feeling was good.”

Alex Marquez – P2 (Also secured second in the championship)

“It was a great season, we deserved it and I had never thought I would have done better than Marc or Enea this season. We did it and we’re happy. I wasn’t honestly happy with the Sprint, I didn’t ride as I could have, I was stiff. Let’s see if tomorrow we can do something to improve and be more competitive.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P3 (Demoted to seventh later for tyre press penalty)

“We could have become rookie of the year in Australia, but honestly speaking it’s much better to have done it here. It was one of the goals for the year, along with winning a race and we achieved both things. Now we’ll aim at continuing our growth, making it into Q2 and wrap up this championship the best way possible.”

Pedro Acosta – P4

“OK, so finally a podium. I maintained the pace quite OK in the Sprint until the drop that we’ve been suffering since Japan. I knew it was going to be a long race! I made everything I could with what I had in my hands. Another race where we are consuming a lot of the tyre. Qualifying was quite slow but the Sprint pace was quite fast. We’ll have to see for tomorrow.”

Franco Morbidelli – P5

“I had fun in this Sprint and with these battles. I didn’t get a great start because the grid position was a bit dirty, and I found myself fighting with other riders. It wasn’t an easy battle, but it was a good one. Then one rider crashed, and I managed to create some space between me and the rider behind. Unfortunately, I was too far from the Top3 and couldn’t do much more. Overall, I’m satisfied, and I hope to do even better tomorrow! Some riders were fast today with the medium tyre, so we’ll see how we’ll handle it.”

Fabio Quartararo – P6

“I did my best. At the beginning, various rivals around me had a really good pace, and I lost a lot of time battling with Franky. But I have to say, I haven’t enjoyed a battle that much in a long time. I think my pace was not so bad too, considering where we were yesterday. I gave it my 100%. I expected to be faster at the end of the race, with a bit less tyre drop, but it was similar to the guys in front.”

Johann Zarco – P8

“It’s great to have my confidence back on the bike. I’m feeling more at ease and able to perform. Since yesterday, it’s been nice to be able to attack, as I did this morning. I lost a few tenths in qualifying, but we did a good job. At Sprint time, I had a solid start and pushed as much as possible. I couldn’t keep up with the pace of the first six riders, so despite my disappointment, I tried to make the most of the situation and finished 8th. I hope we can make some improvements for tomorrow, and we’re feeling confident.”

Enea Bastianini – P9

“As the weekends go by, we improve, day after day, so for sure we improved a bit from yesterday, and we got closer to the others. To be honest, I am not really happy, because the problem remains the same. Every time we jump on the bike at the start of the weekend, we are lacking confidence, and then qualifyings are all the same, I struggle to turn the bike where and when I want, I don’t have a lot of traction especially on the dry. Then during the races, we usually manage to do a good pace. P9 is good, but we must solve our issues.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P10

“I was expecting something more: we made some changes for the race that allowed us to improve a lot, especially with the rear of the bike. But we’re analyzing the front, which was behaving a bit strangely and I had a lot of front lock. I almost crashed five times, saving it with my elbow. But the pace was good, in the group I was in, I felt faster, and every time I was losing ground, I could recover right away. The level is incredibly high, so it’s normal that even the smallest differences make a big impact on the result. For tomorrow, the goal is to recover as many positions as possible while continuing in this direction.”

Pol Espargaro – P11

“I am happy more or less! We had a good pace from the start of the sprint, I could stay with the top guys while managing the rear drop of the tire, which killed us in Australia. I was about to take P8-P9, but then I had a small contact with Luca Marini, nothing bad, but I lost positions, even if I managed to get back one to finish 11th. It is good for us, but we are looking for more tomorrow!”

Ai Ogura – P12

“I needed to be a little bit more aggressive in the beginning. After that, I could keep my pace and the riders in front started to drop, so I could rejoin the group again, but it was too late in just 10 laps. But having double the number of laps tomorrow, might help. I’m honestly a little bit disappointed about myself. There are not many tracks this year, where we have tested before, but here I see no difference compared to other tracks, which disappoints me a bit. But there is still a main race.”

Raul Fernandez – P13

“The feeling on the bike was better than the result shows. We made a step – I felt much better from this morning on. I had a good start but I think Miguel (Oliveira) changed direction very early on, so I had to close the throttle and I lost a lot of places. I had to come back from there but, anyway, I’m happy because my feeling on the bike improved a lot compared to yesterday. With this comeback I also created a lot of temperature in the front, which didn’t help and when I caught the group, I couldn’t overtake although I tried. I had a really nice fight with Fabio (di Giannantonio) and Pol (Espargaro), but we need to find something as, I think, the potential is a bit higher. Of course, here, we can’t find the same feeling like in the last two races, but I’m sure we can find something more. Tomorrow will be a very long race, but if we can have a good start, I believe we can also have a good race.”

Jack Miller – P14

“We maybe could have done a little bit more, but it was a difficult race — the front tyre was struggling pretty much from the start. And then you‘re racing in the middle of the group, it‘s hot, you can‘t use the rear tyre much to stop, and you just suffer. Turn 1 was a nightmare, turn 4 the same, and turn 9 as well. We need to understand how to keep the temperatures more under control. Tomorrow we‘ll try again and see what we can do.”

Alex Rins – P15

“It was really tough, but we already knew from FP2. We can be competitive on one lap, but not over a whole race distance. The tyre drop after some laps is really big for us. We need to analyse it and see what we can do.”

Brad Binder – P16

“Well, not much to say. Quali was not great and the race was worse. I started spinning from the first lap and just didn’t go anywhere. I had nothing for corner entry or exit. It was a mess. We have to figure out what happened and tomorrow can only be better.”

Augusto Fernandez – P19

“Today, we started to understand the right direction again. We improved quite a lot compared to yesterday. We verified some of our findings in Misano, and we are also seeing some positives while trying to find a base. We need to keep working. It’s important to do all the laps tomorrow and ride on used tyres too. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow, but we do have a clear direction to work towards.”

Michele Pirro – P20

“It was a tough and hot race, but if I look at the overall gap I had in the Australian Sprint, we made significant steps forward. The level of this MotoGP is extremely high and my role is different from the other riders’, so I focused on keeping a consistent pace and managing the tyre wear. I’m super happy about Pecco’s result; it was great to see him competitive again.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“Not how we wanted to end today, that’s for sure! Our pace was really good even after a disappointing Qualifying, because our partials were better than our overall lap. In the Sprint, my start was positive, and I am riding with a lot of confidence – I think you can see that on TV as well! We need to try and find a bit more grip, I am making a lot up under braking and it’s easier to make a mistake which is what happened. It was my mistake; we checked the data – one of those crashes where you open the throttle a bit earlier than normal. Our speed is there, this is the positive point and it gives the engineers another example of what and where we need to work.”

Luca Marini – DNF

“I saw Pol going wide, so I went for the gap but I entered a bit too slowly so he didn’t see me and he came back into the corner. It was my mistake and we touched, I fell. It’s something that can happen and I am OK, a little knock to my finger but nothing serious. A pity because our pace is looking really good and we have the potential to show ourselves. Let’s see what tomorrow can bring, the bike is improving but we need to focus on our one lap speed to make the step that the other riders are able to make. I am confident Honda HRC can do this because the time we have found in just a year is incredible.”

Miguel Oliveira – DNF

“There aren‘t many positive things to take from this Sprint. Qualifying was a bit better, but still not enough to get into Q2. Then in the Sprint it was just about surviving — you can‘t push and there‘s very little you can do. I felt the tyres overheating right from the beginning, and then I crashed. I did exactly the same as in the previous laps, but the tyre just couldn‘t handle it anymore. I‘m disappointed about that, but we‘ll try again tomorrow, even though it‘s going to be a long and tough race.”

Sepang Sprint Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) produced a dominant performance at Sepang, converting pole position into a commanding Tissot Sprint victory at the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia. The win marks a return to form for the two-time World Champion, who finished 2.2 seconds clear of Alex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing), while Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completed the podium following a post-race penalty for Fermín Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing).

The result confirmed Márquez as the 2025 MotoGP runner-up, joining his brother Marc in securing a family one-two in the final championship standings. Despite his penalty, Aldeguer still clinched the Rookie of the Year title, capping an impressive debut season.

Bagnaia made the most of his pole advantage to lead from Turn 1, with Acosta again launching strongly to take third behind Márquez. Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) slipped backward at the start but recovered to fourth by the end of the opening lap after a fierce exchange with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha).

Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) moved into contention early, battling Aldeguer for fourth before finding a strong rhythm in pursuit of the podium positions.

By the third lap, Bagnaia had stretched his lead to almost two seconds, lapping half a second quicker than anyone else. Mir’s push for a top-three result ended moments later when he crashed at Turn 9, leaving the two Gresini riders and Acosta to fight over the remaining podium places.

Aldeguer steadily closed the gap to Acosta, setting faster laps through the middle stages before making a clean pass at Turn 9 with three laps to go. The 20-year-old rookie’s charge lifted both Gresini bikes into the top three before a late penalty for low tyre pressure dropped him back down the order after the flag.

Honda’s promising day unravelled when Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) crashed at Turn 14 while attempting an inside move on Pol Espargaró (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who also lost his place in the points as a result.

Bagnaia’s wire-to-wire victory completed a perfect Saturday, while Márquez’s second place sealed his runner-up finish in the championship. Acosta inherited third following Aldeguer’s penalty, ahead of Morbidelli and Quartararo.

Bagnaia’s Sprint victory moves him level on points with Marco Bezzecchi in their fight for third in the overall standings, while Gresini celebrates a historic double with Márquez confirmed as vice-champion and Aldeguer crowned the standout rookie of 2025.

Sepang MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F. Bagnaia Duc 19m53.725 338.5 2 A. Marquez Duc +2.259 333.3 3 P. Acosta KTM +5.155 341.7 4 F. Morbidelli Duc +6.541 337.5 5 F. Quartararo Yam +8.468 333.3 6 M. Bezzecchi Apr +10.232 336.4 7 F. Aldeguer (Demoted to seventh for tyre pressure penalty) Duc +11.138 331.2 8 J. Zarco Hon +12.627 338.5 9 E. Bastianini KTM +12.974 336.4 10 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +14.515 338.5 11 P. Espargaro KTM +14.924 335.4 12 A. Ogura Apr +15.394 336.4 13 R. Fernandez Apr +15.461 335.4 14 J. Miller Yam +17.601 334.3 15 A. Rins Yam +17.721 334.3 16 B. Binder KTM +18.248 337.5 17 S. Chantra Hon +22.398 335.4 18 L. Savadori Apr +22.478 336.4 19 A. Fernandez Yam +25.412 329.2 20 M. Pirro Duc +26.074 336.4 Not Classified NC L. Marini Hon 3 Laps 336.4 NC M. Oliveira Yam 5 Laps 336.4 NC J. Mir Hon 5 Laps 338.5

Sepang MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 F. Bagnaia Duc 1m57.001 338.5 2 A. Marquez Duc +0.016 333.3 3 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.158 337.5 4 F. Quartararo Yam +0.194 333.3 5 P. Acosta KTM +0.362 341.7 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.438 331.2 7 J. Mir Hon +0.439 338.5 8 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.521 338.5 9 J. Zarco Hon +0.530 338.5 10 A. Rins Yam +0.944 334.3 11 J. Miller Yam +0.948 334.3 12 P. Espargaro KTM +1.173 335.4 Q1 13 L. Marini Hon +0.377 336.4 14 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.401 336.4 15 R. Fernandez Apr +0.628 335.4 16 M. Oliveira Yam +0.746 336.4 17 A. Ogura Apr +0.886 336.4 18 B. Binder KTM +1.035 337.5 19 E. Bastianini KTM +1.041 336.4 20 S. Chantra Hon +1.475 335.4 21 L. Savadori Apr +1.643 336.4 22 M. Pirro Duc +2.107 336.4 23 A. Fernandez Yam +2.234 329.2

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 388 3 F. Bagnaia 286 4 M. Bezzecchi 286 5 P. Acosta 240 6 F. Di Giannantonio 216 7 F. Morbidelli 214 8 F. Aldeguer 186 9 F. Quartararo 171 10 R. Fernandez 146 11 J. Zarco 130 12 B. Binder 126 13 L. Marini 120 14 E. Bastianini 97 15 J. Mir 77 16 A. Ogura 73 17 M. Viñales 72 18 J. Miller 66 19 A. Rins 60 20 M. Oliveira 36 21 J. Martin 34 22 P. Espargaro 23 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0 28 M. Pirro 0

Moto2

Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team) produced a standout performance to claim pole position for the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, setting a new lap record of 2:02.858 at Sepang. The rookie’s time was more than half a second clear of the rest of the field and came after a tense qualifying session that saw championship rivals Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) clash on track.

Moreira passed Gonzalez into Turn 1 during the early stages of Q2, forcing the Spaniard wide and disrupting both riders’ initial laps. Gonzalez immediately responded with a move of his own at Turn 2, underlining the growing intensity in their title battle.

At the flag, Gonzalez recovered to take seventh on the grid, while Moreira will start from sixteenth after an error on his final time attack lap.

Albert Arenas (Italjet Gresini Moto2) will start second, with Daniel Muñoz (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the front row. The second row features Arenas’ teammate David Alonso (CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team), alongside Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) and Tony Arbolino (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2).

Holgado’s pole also strengthens his bid for the Rookie of the Year award, with his closest challenger Alonso joining him on the second row.

For Senna Agius, the weekend has been less than ideal so far. One week after his brilliant home victory at Phillip Island, the young Australian faces new challenges in Malaysia. On Friday, the Kalex rider failed to finish in the top 15 in either session, which meant he had to start in Q1. The 20-year-old was unable to improve significantly on Saturday, with 26th place in FP2 and 9th in Q1.

Senna Agius – P23

“Definitely not the day we wanted. We didn’t make a lot of improvement this morning and also not in the afternoon. Nevertheless, I gave it my best. However, we did take a small step forward in terms of my feeling and lap time, but it was too late. So, we’ll be starting from far back tomorrow, and in this situation, it’s super important to stay strong, because we know our strengths, we’re only facing a few challenges this weekend. So, we have to stay calm, because we’re not that far off. I’ll do my best in the race after a good start. Anyway, thanks a lot to the guys.”

Sepang Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 D. Holgado Kal 2m02.858 274.1 2 B. Baltus Kal +0.562 269.3 3 J. Dixon Bos +0.591 270.0 4 A. Arenas Kal +0.625 275.5 5 D. Muñoz Kal +0.723 269.3 6 D. Alonso Kal +0.728 277.6 7 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.747 270.0 8 A. Canet Kal +0.767 272.0 9 T. Arbolino Bos +0.851 273.4 10 A. Escrig For +0.993 272.7 11 J. Roberts Kal +1.046 271.3 12 I. Guevara Bos +1.072 283.4 13 C. Veijer Kal +1.122 273.4 14 J. Navarro For +1.177 272.7 15 F. Salac Bos +1.221 278.3 16 D. Moreira Kal +1.316 275.5 17 A. Huertas Kal +1.442 272.0 18 I. Ortola Bos +1.743 275.5 Q1 19 A. Sasaki Kal +0.101 269.3 20 A. Lopez Bos +0.128 270.6 21 C. Vietti Bos +0.151 272.0 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.312 269.3 23 S. Agius Kal +0.346 268.6 24 M. Ramirez Kal +0.510 272.0 25 M. Aji Kal +0.669 271.3 26 D. Binder Kal +1.051 270.6 27 Y. Kunii Kal +1.727 272.0 28 H. Voight Bos +2.649 270.6 29 A. Anuar Kal +3.288 269.3 30 H. Azman Kal +4.431 266.6

Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 247 2 D. Moreira 245 3 A. Canet 212 4 B. Baltus 205 5 J. Dixon 190 6 D. Holgado 166 7 C. Vietti 141 8 S. Agius 133 9 A. Arenas 127 10 D. Alonso 117 11 D. Öncü 100 12 I. Guevara 99 13 J. Roberts 97 14 M. Ramirez 96 15 F. Salac 82 16 A. Lopez 76 17 I. Ortola 67 18 T. Arbolino 63 19 C. Veijer 57 20 A. Huertas 27 21 A. Sasaki 24 22 D. Muñoz 23 23 D. Binder 19 24 Z. Vd Goorbergh 19 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 U. Orradre 0 33 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 34 T. Hada 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 H. Voight 0 38 A. Surra 0

Moto3

David Almansa (Leopard Racing) claimed his second pole of 2025 with a late lap at Sepang. Still seeking a first podium, he will be joined on the front row by Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in third.

Row two features Guido Pini (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) in fourth, teammate Brian Uriarte in fifth, and Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) sixth.

Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) leads row three after advancing from Q1, with Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team) alongside. Quiles moved through to Q2 late on after Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was declared unfit after fracturing his hand on Friday.

Angel Piqueras (FRINSA MT Helmets MSI) fell at Turn 4, remounted, and ended the session ninth.

Joel Kelso (LEVELUP MTA) will start from 11th, while wildcard debutant Hakim Danish (AEON CREDIT SIC Racing MSI) lines up 14th.

Jacob Roulstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the weekend following a left-hand fracture sustained during Friday’s Practice. It is a miserable end to his fly-away tour for the Australian, who will be heading home earlier than scheduled to get treatment, in the hope of joining the team again either in Portugal or Valencia.

Sepang Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 D. Almansa Hon 2m09.846 229.7 2 T. Furusato Hon +0.094 226.4 3 J. Rueda KTM +0.230 229.2 4 G. Pini KTM +0.308 231.2 5 B. Uriarte KTM +0.393 232.2 6 A. Carpe KTM +0.450 233.2 7 V. Perrone KTM +0.451 230.7 8 M. Quiles KTM +0.505 232.2 9 A. Piqueras KTM +0.581 229.7 10 L. Lunetta Hon +0.835 233.7 11 J. Kelso KTM +0.845 231.2 12 A. Fernandez Hon +0.871 234.2 13 R. Yamanaka KTM +1.251 233.2 14 H. Danish KTM +1.641 232.2 15 S. Ogden KTM +1.693 232.2 16 E. O’Shea Hon +1.744 232.7 17 R. Moodley KTM +1.954 230.2 18 M. Bertelle KTM +3.810 233.2 Q1 19 N. Carraro Hon +0.640 228.8 20 M. Morelli Hon +0.659 226.4 21 J. Esteban KTM +0.766 228.8 22 R. Rossi Hon +0.838 228.3 23 S. Nepa Hon +1.104 230.2 24 T. Buasri Hon +1.325 227.3 25 N. Dettwiler KTM +7.481 226.8 26 C. Buchanan KTM +1.695 –

Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 365 2 A. Piqueras 231 3 M. Quiles 228 4 D. Muñoz 197 5 J. Kelso 179 6 A. Carpe 173 7 A. Fernandez 147 8 R. Yamanaka 123 9 V. Perrone 121 10 T. Furusato 115 11 D. Almansa 110 12 L. Lunetta 104 13 G. Pini 97 14 D. Foggia 94 15 J. Roulstone 61 16 M. Bertelle 55 17 S. Nepa 46 18 S. Ogden 45 19 C. Buchanan 32 20 N. Carraro 27 21 R. Rossi 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 J. Esteban 20 24 R. Moodley 14 25 A. Cruces 13 26 V. Perez 7 27 M. Morelli 5 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 E. O’Shea 1 30 T. Buasri 1 31 N. Dettwiler 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 A. Aditama 0 35 B. Uriarte 0 36 L. Abruzzo 0 37 M. Cook 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar