MotoGP 2025

Round 14 – Balaton Park MotoGP Race Report

Marc Márquez – P1

“I was lucky not to crash after the coming together with Bezzecchi: I wasn’t expecting him to slow down that much at turn two and I ran into him. My mistake. I lost one position and from there my race had a new start: I stayed patient, knowing I had the medium tyre on my side. I got it up to the perfect temperature and then I started pushing. The tyre choice really made the difference, as this morning I realised that with the medium I was able to lap at the same pace as the others on the soft. I knew that as the race went on, I’d be able to keep the same rhythm.”

Pedro Acosta – P2

“The weekend started super-nice on Friday but was then becoming more and more difficult. Anyway, the team managed to bring me a bike to improve on what we made in the Sprint. I want to thank all of them because they were working until 2am to build two new bikes, for this I’m super proud of them. Thanks also to all of KTM and Red Bull and all the guys that are trying to make the KTM project even better.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P3

“Today’s race was anything but easy because I honestly didn’t expect the soft tyre to wear so much. However, at the same time, it was the only tyre I was able to stop well with on the braking sections, so I needed it. I am certain that I gave my all and, for this reason, I can’t help but to be pleased.”

Jorge Martin – P4

“I learned a lot today and I continued to grow. Starting sixteenth was not an easy situation, but I had a clear starting strategy, especially for the first turns. After a few laps, I was already sixth and from there I just tried to maintain a good pace. The result was outstanding, especially for the team, who are truly happy and motivated. We took a huge step forward.”

Luca Marini – P5

“It’s a great weekend, an incredible feeling to end the race today in fifth after chasing Martin and Morbidelli for all of the race. There were a couple of tricky moments during the race but we were able to recover from those. I am keeping my feet on the ground, but we are in a positive trend of improvements across all of Honda which is the key point. There have been a couple of races where we have also been strong when there is a lot of grip but there’s a lot of margin to improve. We have been trying many things these last two races, at two really unique tracks, now we need to focus on finding which are the best pieces overall. Barcelona will be another challenge with high top speed and different grip.”

Franco Morbidelli – P6

“It was a difficult race, we expected a different performance from the soft tyre, and I tried to make it last for as long as I could, managing right from the start. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do that, and I had less speed than the guys I was with. At the end, I made a good defense on my rival, but I had to drop one position. Anyway, overall, it has been a good weekend for the team, yesterday we got back to having an interesting speed, we got on the podium in the Sprint. Today, even if I didn’t have a good feeling, I was there, so we can be happy with this weekend.”

Brad Binder – P7

All things considered I think it was a pretty good race. I didn’t have the best of starts and had a small issue with the rear end locking, which stayed with me for the whole way. It was really difficult to manage that in the braking zones. Despite that the overall package was working incredibly well and I think we could have done much better today. Still, 7th was a strong result. The last three races have probably been the best of the season so far. Things have started to roll and feel like normal. I think we are in for a good second half of the year. Here, I was too slow on Friday and then we missed out on Q2 and starting further back at this place was rough.”

Pol Espargaro – P8

“I feel like we did everything pretty good today! Good start, good pace, I could keep up with my teammate Brad Binder, until I made a small mistake which made me lose one second. But I had Pecco (Francesco Bagnaia) behind me at the end of the race, and I could maintain the pace, so we can be really happy! It was a solid weekend for KTM, and all the work done in the background with the test team is paying off because it looks like the guys have found the confidence needed to perform! I am so happy for Pedro (Acosta), and even if he crashed, Enea (Bastianini) was amongst the fastest all weekend too, so we can be proud of the weekend. I have enjoyed this weekend a lot, although I also wish for Maverick to be back as soon as possible with us!”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

“It went well. At the beginning it took me a little while to find the feeling, but then it kept improving lap after lap. In the final laps I tried to overtake Pol (Espargaró) after tailing him for so long, but I ended up missing the braking mark at turn five. This is the first time this season that I’ve felt better: obviously the result is not up to our expectations, but the goal of finding a solution has begun bearing some fruit. The step forward made across these three days was significant and I’m happy.”

Fabio Quartararo – P10

“To be honest, I was not super confident at the start because of what happened yesterday, so I braked a bit too early this time. Then something else happened ahead of me on track, and I lost two more positions because of that. I was able to overtake Binder and Bagnaia in the first laps, but after the long-lap penalty the tyre started to drop and I lacked grip. I was pushing hard and was strong in braking, but I was not able to close the gap to Pecco.”

Ai Ogura – P11

The race was like yesterday. My pace wasn’t too bad but, on the result, I gained a lot of positions but they came from crashes in front and a few penalties of some other guys. The positions I gained haven’t really been from me. The pace was OK, but from my starting position, I didn’t really gain a lot myself from the final result.”

Miguel Oliveira – P12

“I‘m sorry about the mistake on the penultimate lap that cost me 11th place. I knew Ogura was trying to catch me, so I started pushing hard to defend myself and not give him any chance. Unfortunately, at the braking zone into Turn 5 I ran wide, and he got past. A shame, but overall I‘m fairly satisfied with my race. I tried to stay very consistent, using the riders in front as my reference. After a few difficult races, I‘m back in the points, and on a track that, on paper, should have been tough for us, that gives me a boost.”

Alex Rins – P13

“I was able to do 1’38-low and 1’38-mediums towards the end of the race but not at the start. This is an area that we need to work on, because I didn’t have a good feeling over the first nine laps, and I couldn’t follow Zarco or Ogura who were in front of me.”

Alex Marquez – P14

“This hasn’t been our weekend and today, also due to the grid penalty, it turned out not to be our Sunday, either. I had a crash in the early stages and things went too uphill from there. We knew this track would have made our life difficult. Now we’ll try to reset and thing about Barcelona, a track that clearly suits my style better.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P15

“Unfortunately, already on the formation lap the bike was lacking power, and the Ducati technicians tried to analyse what was going on. I had the same issue on the Warm-Up Lap, so I had to start from the pit lane with the second bike. It’s a shame, because even with the tyres we didn’t choose, we were still very fast and consistent. It’s a missed opportunity, but we keep our heads high. We had a great weekend, we did a good job, and we’re finally starting to understand this Desmosedici GP25. Yesterday we had a great qualifying and an amazing Sprint, it’s a pity about the race, but that’s racing. I’m proud of my team, they’re doing an excellent job. We have to be happy and take the positives.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P16

“Such a shame, really. We were having a good race, but a mistake really affected our race outcome. There’s regret, as we had the pace to do really well so we’re leaving Hungary with less point than we would have deserved.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“I had a good start and felt I could reach the top 10. I was managing my race and focused on making the most of it, because we really needed to finish on a positive note. However, with six laps to go, while trying to defend my position, I ended up in the gravel. Luckily, I’m fine, even though it was a big crash. We’ll learn from this weekend and try to recover in Barcelona.”

Jack Miller – DNF

“Definitely not the day I wanted or expected. I got off to a decent start, settled in behind Pol (Espargaró) and waited a bit before making a move, knowing I had the pace to get ahead. But then, at Turn 1, as soon as I touched the throttle the front went away and that was it. Honestly, I hadn‘t done anything different from the lap before. I picked the bike up and tried to push, hoping to catch someone, even with a small clutch issue, but a few laps later I went down again at Turn 11. A real shame, because we had a decent pace this weekend and I feel it was a missed opportunity.”

Raul Fernandez – DNF

“I feel very frustrated at the moment. First of all, I gained one position on the grid and therefore was on the inside part of the first turn. But I think it was worse and although I started well, in the middle of the first corner, I had to brake so much and then five or six riders overtook me on the outside. It is difficult to know what to do in these kinds of corners, when you have to stop the bike like this – it doesn’t feel great. But anyway, with this start I tried to stay calm and I saw I was in a pretty OK position, in 11 or 12, so it was not a disaster. On the fourth lap I was a little bit wide in turn five and I also tried to brake a little bit too early and when I released the brake I lost the front tire. After that I tried to come back to the track in case we would have a red flag but on the right-hand corners, I felt something wasn’t working correctly on the bike, so I had to retire. It wasn’t a fantastic weekend for us overall, but this morning we found something on the bike that started to feel good with my riding style so, basically, I was really confident and we also had the medium rear for the race. I didn’t find out the situation with the tire though because I didn’t finish the race.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“We need to check what happened in the race today because from the out lap, something from the rear of the bike was not feeling correct. Because of this, everything at the start was even more complicated for me which is a shame because we had a good opportunity today. The potential of the bike now is inside the top six or seven and Luca showed that to end a great weekend for him. I am disappointed today but overall it’s a positive weekend for us.”

Enea Bastianini – DNF

“After two crashes in both the sprint and today, it is easy to feel so unlucky. After yesterday, I had some pain and I did not feel at my 100% physically today, and unfortunately we crashed in the opening lap, and I did everything I could to escape. At the end of the day, we have to understand that we have been lucky today, because I found myself in the middle of the track with riders coming behind, and I did not get touched by anyone, so for sure, the day could have turned wrong, and we have to appreciate that. Anyway, the weekend was positive for us, even if we leave with zero points, I am feeling more and more confident on the bike, so I am looking forward to Barcelona, and hopefully we can have a great weekend.”

Team Managers

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“There’s very little to add about Marc’s performance: seven wins in a row now, and it’s clear that he’s in the form of his life – extremely quick, but still with some margin in his pocket. Congratulations to him and the whole team for another incredible performance. We also saw positive signs from Pecco, who could have finished seventh without the long-lap penalty. We know this is not the type of result expected by the type of champion he is, but the important thing is to react and keep working hard in order to get out of this situation.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A great day for us, especially after yesterday’s disappointment. We felt we had the speed and potential all weekend but we didn’t really get the chance to show it on Saturday. Today, fortunately, the GP was calmer and less accidents in the beginning. Of course, Pedro’s podium was a highlight and proved our performance and our progress. Both Brad and Pol had solid races and decent finishes. Enea couldn’t show that he had possibilities for podium pace as well. We’re happy with the work we’re doing and now looking ahead to Barcelona and Misano; tracks that we feel will suit our package very well.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“A decidedly positive weekend, arriving at a track which, on paper, did not really suit the characteristics of our bike. We clearly struggled on Friday, but it was fantastic to see the team pull together and work hard, taking Marco through to Q2 and a brilliant lap in qualifying to earn second place. Jorge increased his feeling with the bike so much that he rode a spectacular comeback race, honestly above all expectations. Once again, Marco had the courage to take the lead and to battle all the way to the last drops of energy – his and the bike’s. I cannot help but to be proud of the work we are all doing together.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“I think we must always look at the positives: we hadn’t had Diggia on the front row since the race in Austin, so that was very encouraging. On Saturday, we did very well in qualifying and had a spectacular Sprint, with our riders finishing second and third. Unfortunately, on Sunday we had a technical issue with Diggia, and when that happens, there’s nothing you can do. We couldn’t fight for it, but that’s part of motorsport. With Franco, it didn’t go bad. Of course, you always want more, especially after yesterday’s Sprint podium. But I think we should be happy because finishing in the Top 6 is a good result, and in this case, we were also in parc fermé as the top Independent rider.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“This first Grand Prix of Hungary was for sure a rollercoaster for us! From the start of the weekend, we knew that we would have potential on this track, and Enea Bastianini showed up straight from the first day, until qualifying in 4th. Things went wrong in the sprint unfortunately, and we arrived today with a double long lap penalty to complete. We had a strategy in place, but unfortunately, Enea crashed on the opening lap, and there was nothing we could do. It is a great shame, because the bike was fast – we saw it with Pedro Acosta – and we could have had a great weekend. However, we have to take the positives, we were really competitive, and we’ll look to bring all of this to Barcelona. Pol Espargaro did us solid this weekend, and we would like to say a huge thank you to him for an unbelievable weekend. He achieved P8 after resisting Francesco Bagnaia all the way until the end, and he rode with an excellent pace. He can be proud, and we are too!”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“While we are still not as competitive as we want to be, we did have a better Sunday compared to the Saturday. Fabio knew he had to complete the long-lap penalty, so he was pushing hard in the opening laps, and he completed it very cleanly. The many crashes today again underline how tricky this circuit is on a MotoGP bike. In the end, Fabio did all he could do, and this 10th place was the maximum result today. Álex had a tough starting position and had to navigate the opening laps’ chaos. He avoided incidents and then just kept his head down to take 13th at the finish line. We know there’s more potential to unlock, so we are looking forward to the next round in Barcelona.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“We knew from the beginning it would have been a difficult race. But everything was going quite well and then Raul unfortunately, had a crash. Ai, despite starting very low on the grid was able to stay on the track, push and also his pace was not so bad. He did some good lap times and so he managed to finish P11, which is good. He scored some points and recovered from this difficult weekend a little bit. Now we’re looking forward to Barcelona, which hopefully will be a different story; we know the track, we know everything, so let’s move on.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“I believe it was, all in all, a positive race, though one where we could have taken more. A great result for Miguel, who recovered many positions and, more importantly, delivered a very consistent race with lap times close to those of the group ahead. A pity for Jack, because he did well to immediately cancel out the three-place grid penalty, making up ground and finding a good rhythm. I think the top ten was within reach for him, but unfortunately he went down once, and then again. For sure, it doesn‘t help the morale — as I‘ve told him many times, the key is to try and finish races.”

Balaton Park MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 M. Marquez Duc 42m37.681 2 P. Acosta KTM +4.314 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +7.488 4 J. Martin Apr +11.069 5 L. Marini Hon +11.904 6 F. Morbidelli Duc +12.608 7 B. Binder KTM +12.902 8 P. Espargaro KTM +14.015 9 F. Bagnaia Duc +14.854 10 F. Quartararo Yam +15.473 11 A. Ogura Apr +18.112 12 M. Oliveira Yam +19.021 13 A. Rins Yam +22.861 14 A. Marquez Duc +25.938 15 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +26.262 16 F. Aldeguer Duc +55.239 Not Classified DNF J. Zarco Hon 6 laps DNF J. Miller Yam 10 laps DNF R. Fernandez Apr 14 laps DNF J. Mir Hon 22 laps DNF E. Bastianini KTM 25 laps

Balaton Park MotoGP Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 F. Bagnaia DUC 306.2 307.6 2 M. Marquez DUC 304.9 306.8 3 B. Binder KTM 301.4 305.0 4 L. Marini HON 302.8 304.2 5 P. Acosta KTM 303.6 304.2 6 A. Marquez DUC 302.9 304.2 7 J. Martin APR 302.8 303.3 8 F. Quartararo YAM 301.3 303.3 9 F. Morbidelli DUC 302.9 303.3 10 J. Miller YAM 301.3 303.3 11 P. Espargaro KTM 302.1 303.3 12 F. Di Giannantonio DUC 302.8 303.3 13 A. Ogura APR 302.0 303.3 14 M. Oliveira YAM 302.1 303.3 15 M. Bezzecchi APR 301.8 302.5 16 J. Zarco HON 300.4 301.6 17 A. Rins YAM 301.0 301.6 18 R. Fernandez APR 298.9 300.8 19 F. Aldeguer DUC 300.8 300.8 20 J. Mir HON 300.0 300.0 21 E. Bastianini KTM 139.1 139.1

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 455 2 A. Marquez 280 3 F. Bagnaia 228 4 M. Bezzecchi 197 5 P. Acosta 164 6 F. Morbidelli 161 7 F. Di Giannantonio 154 8 F. Aldeguer 126 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 109 11 B. Binder 91 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 L. Marini 72 14 M. Viñales 69 15 E. Bastianini 63 16 A. Ogura 58 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 46 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 23 21 P. Espargaro 16 22 T. Nakagami 10 23 M. Oliveira 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 504 2 Apr 228 3 KTM 215 4 Hon 175 5 Yam 140 Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 683 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 406 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 315 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 255 5 Aprilia Racing 228 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 154 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 148 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 131 9 Honda HRC Castrol 118 10 LCR Honda 115 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 65

2025 MotoGP Calendar