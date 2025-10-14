MotoGP 2025

Round 19 – Phillip Island

The MotoGP World Championship heads to Phillip Island for Round 17 of the 2025 season. The Australian circuit remains one of the sport’s great theatres, its sweeping corners and coastal backdrop consistently producing close contests and dramatic finishes. Despite its high speed nature, it is also a track where horsepower matters less than most.

Marquez Absent After Securing the Title

Newly crowned World Champion Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) will not take part in the Australian or Malaysian rounds after a shoulder injury cut short his season. Marc might be absent and already crowned, but the battle for the runner-up spot is yet to be decided and will be hotly contested.

Álex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing) currently holds second place overall after a strong result at Mandalika, and will again lead the charge for Gresini. Ducati’s test rider Michele Pirro joins Bagnaia in the factory squad for this event.

Francesco Bagnaia looking to recover from a difficult outing in Indonesia that yielded no points.

The focus also falls on Fermín Aldeguer, who claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in Indonesia to become the second-youngest winner in the premier class after Márquez. A former Moto2 victor at Phillip Island, the Spanish rookie arrives with confidence and momentum.

Aprilia Seeking Consistency

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) will aim to rebound after an early crash in Indonesia prevented a potential podium finish, and left Marc Marquez likely out for the rest of the season. Bezzecchi will have a long lap penalty to serve this weekend as a result.

With Jorge Martín still sidelined, Lorenzo Savadori is expected to return to racing duties alongside Bezzecchi.

Raul Fernández (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) carries strong form into Australia after taking a Sprint podium and sixth place in the main race at Mandalika, while Ai Ogura’s participation remains dependent on a medical clearance ahead of the weekend.

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“In Phillip Island we will find completely different conditions than what we have found in Indonesia, with wind and maybe cold weather. The good point is that, first of all, we are coming from a good momentum with Raul, one of his best weekends of the season and hopefully we will get Ai fully recovered after his crash in Misano. So, we are really looking forward to a steady weekend in Australia, hopefully keeping the momentum with Raul and having Ai in full shape. We have four more races to go and this is the beginning of our end of season and we’ll try to get the best results as possible. I think the potential of the Aprilia is getting better and better and we will try to use it with our talented riders and the increased competition of our machine. We have to try to get good results.”

KTM Building Late-Season Strength

The KTM contingent continues to show progress, led by Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who has moved within striking distance of the top four in the championship after another podium finish.

Teammate Brad Binder recorded his best Sunday result of the season with fourth place in Indonesia and will look to extend his perfect record of top-ten finishes at Phillip Island.

Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) will be eager to recover from a DNF last time out, while Pol Espargaró returns to action in place of Maverick Viñales, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“The last part of the Asian tour is around us, with our next stop in Australia at the mythical Phillip Island layout. This circuit, based two hours south of Melbourne, is one the last ‘old style’ tracks remaining in the championship, and is one of the riders’ favorites. Unfortunately, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team will head to Australia without Maverick Viñales. Since his injury in Sachsenring, Maverick has tried to comeback multiple times, first in Spielberg, and then Barcelona, not without pain, but things were clear as crystal in Indonesia, as we understood that his lack of strength was preventing him from riding the MotoGP bike at the highest level. So, it became the smartest thing to do to withdraw from the Indonesian Grand Prix, and to skip on the next two events in Australia and Malaysia, to fully focus on recovery. We are welcoming again Pol Espargaro, who did two great rounds with us in Brno and Balaton Park, and we know he will be super eager to help the whole KTM project with two important full race weekends. The last rounds were tough for Enea Bastianini, so we urgently need to switch things around, and move forward, especially after KTM’s performance in Mandalika. We know he is capable of reversing the situation, he has already done it this season, and Australia can be the perfect place to do it.”

Battle Tightens Behind the Front Four

Acosta’s recent points haul has moved him ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing), though both remain in contention for fifth overall. Aldeguer is now within ten points of Di Giannantonio after his Mandalika win.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“I think the Australian weekend is one of the best of the year – definitely in my Top3. The atmosphere there is unique; we’re on an incredible island with a really fast circuit, full of special and unique corners you don’t find anywhere else in the world. We’re arriving highly motivated and want to do well. We’re aiming to turn things around after the last two races and get back to where we belong – at the front.”

Further back, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) and Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) complete the current top ten, while Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha) arrives on the back of a competitive performance in Indonesia.

Australia’s own Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha) is set for another home appearance at a circuit where he has twice fought for victory. Possible showers on Sunday might play into his hands.

Form Guide Amidst Other Contenders

Luca Marini and Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) have both shown improved form in recent weeks, including podium contention at Motegi, while Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha) and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda LCR) continue to collect steady points finishes.

Luca Marini

“Back to work with the same focus as the last couple of rounds. In Lombok we learned a lot about many things and now we arrive in Australia ready to apply them. Phillip Island is one of the most unique circuits on the calendar in terms of the location and layout, you can arrive there to find yourself in a different place to other rounds. When the weather is good it’s a pleasure to ride so hopefully the forecast improves a bit. Our objective does not change for this weekend, myself and the Honda HRC Castrol team know what we are capable of with the package we have and it’s time to deliver.”

Expect Another Classic at The Island

Few venues match Phillip Island for spectacle. Its mix of high-speed corners, unpredictable weather, and frequent slipstream battles often produce the closest finishes of the year. With Márquez sidelined and the fight for podium positions wide open, the 2025 Liqui Moly Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix promises another unpredictable and action-packed weekend.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 362 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 254 5 P. Acosta 215 6 F. Morbidelli 207 7 F. Di Giannantonio 191 8 F. Aldeguer 181 9 F. Quartararo 158 10 J. Zarco 128 11 B. Binder 118 12 R. Fernandez 112 13 L. Marini 108 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 60 19 A. Rins 51 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 32 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 646 2 Apr 308 3 KTM 280 4 Hon 236 5 Yam 190