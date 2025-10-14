MotoGP 2025
Round 19 – Phillip Island
The MotoGP World Championship heads to Phillip Island for Round 17 of the 2025 season. The Australian circuit remains one of the sport’s great theatres, its sweeping corners and coastal backdrop consistently producing close contests and dramatic finishes. Despite its high speed nature, it is also a track where horsepower matters less than most.
Marquez Absent After Securing the Title
Newly crowned World Champion Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) will not take part in the Australian or Malaysian rounds after a shoulder injury cut short his season. Marc might be absent and already crowned, but the battle for the runner-up spot is yet to be decided and will be hotly contested.
Álex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing) currently holds second place overall after a strong result at Mandalika, and will again lead the charge for Gresini. Ducati’s test rider Michele Pirro joins Bagnaia in the factory squad for this event.
Francesco Bagnaia looking to recover from a difficult outing in Indonesia that yielded no points.
The focus also falls on Fermín Aldeguer, who claimed his maiden MotoGP victory in Indonesia to become the second-youngest winner in the premier class after Márquez. A former Moto2 victor at Phillip Island, the Spanish rookie arrives with confidence and momentum.
Aprilia Seeking Consistency
Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) will aim to rebound after an early crash in Indonesia prevented a potential podium finish, and left Marc Marquez likely out for the rest of the season. Bezzecchi will have a long lap penalty to serve this weekend as a result.
With Jorge Martín still sidelined, Lorenzo Savadori is expected to return to racing duties alongside Bezzecchi.
Raul Fernández (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) carries strong form into Australia after taking a Sprint podium and sixth place in the main race at Mandalika, while Ai Ogura’s participation remains dependent on a medical clearance ahead of the weekend.
Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal
“In Phillip Island we will find completely different conditions than what we have found in Indonesia, with wind and maybe cold weather. The good point is that, first of all, we are coming from a good momentum with Raul, one of his best weekends of the season and hopefully we will get Ai fully recovered after his crash in Misano. So, we are really looking forward to a steady weekend in Australia, hopefully keeping the momentum with Raul and having Ai in full shape. We have four more races to go and this is the beginning of our end of season and we’ll try to get the best results as possible. I think the potential of the Aprilia is getting better and better and we will try to use it with our talented riders and the increased competition of our machine. We have to try to get good results.”
KTM Building Late-Season Strength
The KTM contingent continues to show progress, led by Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who has moved within striking distance of the top four in the championship after another podium finish.
Teammate Brad Binder recorded his best Sunday result of the season with fourth place in Indonesia and will look to extend his perfect record of top-ten finishes at Phillip Island.
Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) will be eager to recover from a DNF last time out, while Pol Espargaró returns to action in place of Maverick Viñales, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager
“The last part of the Asian tour is around us, with our next stop in Australia at the mythical Phillip Island layout. This circuit, based two hours south of Melbourne, is one the last ‘old style’ tracks remaining in the championship, and is one of the riders’ favorites. Unfortunately, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team will head to Australia without Maverick Viñales. Since his injury in Sachsenring, Maverick has tried to comeback multiple times, first in Spielberg, and then Barcelona, not without pain, but things were clear as crystal in Indonesia, as we understood that his lack of strength was preventing him from riding the MotoGP bike at the highest level. So, it became the smartest thing to do to withdraw from the Indonesian Grand Prix, and to skip on the next two events in Australia and Malaysia, to fully focus on recovery. We are welcoming again Pol Espargaro, who did two great rounds with us in Brno and Balaton Park, and we know he will be super eager to help the whole KTM project with two important full race weekends. The last rounds were tough for Enea Bastianini, so we urgently need to switch things around, and move forward, especially after KTM’s performance in Mandalika. We know he is capable of reversing the situation, he has already done it this season, and Australia can be the perfect place to do it.”
Battle Tightens Behind the Front Four
Acosta’s recent points haul has moved him ahead of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing), though both remain in contention for fifth overall. Aldeguer is now within ten points of Di Giannantonio after his Mandalika win.
Fabio Di Giannantonio
“I think the Australian weekend is one of the best of the year – definitely in my Top3. The atmosphere there is unique; we’re on an incredible island with a really fast circuit, full of special and unique corners you don’t find anywhere else in the world. We’re arriving highly motivated and want to do well. We’re aiming to turn things around after the last two races and get back to where we belong – at the front.”
Further back, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) and Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) complete the current top ten, while Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha) arrives on the back of a competitive performance in Indonesia.
Australia’s own Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha) is set for another home appearance at a circuit where he has twice fought for victory. Possible showers on Sunday might play into his hands.
Form Guide Amidst Other Contenders
Luca Marini and Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) have both shown improved form in recent weeks, including podium contention at Motegi, while Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha) and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda LCR) continue to collect steady points finishes.
Luca Marini
“Back to work with the same focus as the last couple of rounds. In Lombok we learned a lot about many things and now we arrive in Australia ready to apply them. Phillip Island is one of the most unique circuits on the calendar in terms of the location and layout, you can arrive there to find yourself in a different place to other rounds. When the weather is good it’s a pleasure to ride so hopefully the forecast improves a bit. Our objective does not change for this weekend, myself and the Honda HRC Castrol team know what we are capable of with the package we have and it’s time to deliver.”
Expect Another Classic at The Island
Few venues match Phillip Island for spectacle. Its mix of high-speed corners, unpredictable weather, and frequent slipstream battles often produce the closest finishes of the year. With Márquez sidelined and the fight for podium positions wide open, the 2025 Liqui Moly Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix promises another unpredictable and action-packed weekend.
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
545
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
362
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
274
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
254
|
5
|
P. Acosta
|
215
|
6
|
F. Morbidelli
|
207
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
191
|
8
|
F. Aldeguer
|
181
|
9
|
F. Quartararo
|
158
|
10
|
J. Zarco
|
128
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
118
|
12
|
R. Fernandez
|
112
|
13
|
L. Marini
|
108
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
89
|
15
|
J. Mir
|
77
|
16
|
M. Viñales
|
72
|
17
|
A. Ogura
|
70
|
18
|
J. Miller
|
60
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
51
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
34
|
21
|
M. Oliveira
|
32
|
22
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
23
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
8
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
6
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
Duc
|
646
|
2
|
Apr
|
308
|
3
|
KTM
|
280
|
4
|
Hon
|
236
|
5
|
Yam
|
190
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
819
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
543
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
398
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
333
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
296
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
209
|
7
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
185
|
8
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
182
|
9
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
177
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
134
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
95
Moto2
The Moto2 World Championship takes a dramatic turn heading into the Australian Grand Prix, with the standings tightening after a post-race disqualification changed the picture in Indonesia.
Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was stripped of his second-place finish at Mandalika for a technical infringement, cutting his advantage to just nine points over race winner Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team).
The Brazilian’s third victory of the season has reignited the championship battle, setting up a tense final stretch beginning this weekend at Phillip Island, a circuit renowned for exposing both nerve and precision in equal measure.
Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) also benefited from the shake-up, inheriting third place in Indonesia and moving to within 33 points of Gonzalez. The Spaniard has fond memories of Australia, having finished on the podium at Phillip Island last year, and arrives among the favourites again.
Behind the leading trio, Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing) and Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) remain mathematically in contention, sitting 43 and 59 points off the lead respectively. Both riders would need a perfect run of results to challenge for the title, but with four rounds remaining, the door is not yet closed.
Australian Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) returns to home soil aiming to replicate his 2024 podium at Phillip Island. The 19-year-old’s season peaked with victory at Silverstone, and another top-three result this weekend would provide a strong boost to his campaign.
Agius will not be the only Australian on the grid with Harrison Voight called up by the MSi Racing Team for both Phillip Island and Sepang, replacing the injured Unai Orradre.
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
238
|
2
|
D. Moreira
|
229
|
3
|
A. Canet
|
205
|
4
|
B. Baltus
|
195
|
5
|
J. Dixon
|
179
|
6
|
D. Holgado
|
153
|
7
|
C. Vietti
|
141
|
8
|
A. Arenas
|
119
|
9
|
S. Agius
|
108
|
10
|
D. Öncü
|
100
|
11
|
I. Guevara
|
99
|
12
|
D. Alonso
|
97
|
13
|
M. Ramirez
|
96
|
14
|
J. Roberts
|
94
|
15
|
F. Salac
|
82
|
16
|
A. Lopez
|
75
|
17
|
I. Ortola
|
67
|
18
|
T. Arbolino
|
63
|
19
|
C. Veijer
|
53
|
20
|
D. Muñoz
|
23
|
21
|
A. Huertas
|
22
|
22
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
19
|
23
|
A. Sasaki
|
18
|
24
|
D. Binder
|
17
|
25
|
A. Escrig
|
10
|
26
|
M. Aji
|
8
|
27
|
O. Gutierrez
|
4
|
28
|
J. Navarro
|
3
Moto3
With Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) already confirmed as the 2025 Moto3 World Champion, attention now turns to the remaining battles as the series heads to Phillip Island for Round 17.
The most significant fight is for second place overall, where Angel Piqueras (FRINSA MT Helmets MSI) and Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) are separated by just 14 points. Quiles also leads the rookie standings and could secure that title this weekend, holding a 60-point advantage over Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) with 75 points left to be won after Sunday’s race.
The silver medal battle will not feature David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) after the Spaniard sustained a broken femur in Indonesia. Muñoz’s absence removes one of the key challengers from the final stretch of the season.
Australian interest will again be strong at Phillip Island. Joel Kelso (LEVELUP MTA) arrives fifth in the standings and in solid form despite a tough run to tenth at Mandalika following a fall. A return to the podium is the clear target for the Darwin rider, who last stood on the Phillip Island rostrum in 2023.
Fellow Aussie Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) comes into his home Grand Prix off the back of his best Moto3 finish to date, claiming fifth place in Indonesia. Both locals will have strong home support as they look to impress on the world stage.
Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) dropped to seventh overall after a post-race penalty at Mandalika, while Carpe continues to make gains in the latter part of his rookie campaign.
CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team rider Dennis Foggia will miss the Australian Grand Prix due to pneumonia, which prevents him from travelling to the first of the final two flyaways races. Foggia is currently in an Italian hospital, where doctors have advised against travelling in the coming days.
Foggia’s replacement at Phillip Island will be Aspar Team Junior rider Joel Esteban. The Spaniard competed there last year, in his debut race at the spectacular Australian circuit, where he just missed the points. Esteban currently sits third in the FIM JuniorGP ranks.
Although the championship has already been decided, Phillip Island’s fast layout and changeable conditions have a habit of producing surprises. The question now is whether anyone can deny Rueda another victory as Moto3 arrives at one of the most spectacular venues on the calendar.
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
340
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
231
|
3
|
M. Quiles
|
217
|
4
|
D. Muñoz
|
197
|
5
|
J. Kelso
|
159
|
6
|
A. Carpe
|
157
|
7
|
A. Fernandez
|
137
|
8
|
R. Yamanaka
|
123
|
9
|
V. Perrone
|
121
|
10
|
T. Furusato
|
107
|
11
|
D. Almansa
|
103
|
12
|
L. Lunetta
|
95
|
13
|
D. Foggia
|
94
|
14
|
G. Pini
|
93
|
15
|
J. Roulstone
|
61
|
16
|
M. Bertelle
|
49
|
17
|
S. Nepa
|
45
|
18
|
S. Ogden
|
43
|
19
|
C. Buchanan
|
27
|
20
|
R. Rossi
|
24
|
21
|
N. Carraro
|
24
|
22
|
M. Uriarte
|
22
|
23
|
R. Moodley
|
14
|
24
|
A. Cruces
|
13
|
25
|
V. Perez
|
7
|
26
|
J. Esteban
|
7
|
27
|
M. Morelli
|
5
|
28
|
C. O’Gorman
|
3
|
29
|
E. O’Shea
|
1
|
30
|
T. Buasri
|
1
|
31
|
N. Dettwiler
|
0
|
32
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
0
|
33
|
L. Phommara
|
0
|
34
|
A. Aditama
|
0
|
35
|
L. Abruzzo
|
0
|
36
|
M. Cook
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia