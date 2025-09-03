MotoGP 2025

Round 15 – Catalunya

After breaking new ground in Hungary at Balaton Park, MotoGP moves back onto familiar ground this weekend with Round 15 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Construction of the Circuit de Catalunya began in 1989, a joint project between the Catalan Autonomous Government, Montmeló Town Council, and the Royal Automobile Club of Catalunya (RACC). The vision was simple: to give Barcelona, already one of Europe’s most vibrant cities, a modern racetrack worthy of its reputation.

The circuit opened its doors in September 1991, immediately stepping onto the world stage by hosting that year’s Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix. Two years later, it welcomed the European Motorcycle Grand Prix, and by 1995, it had cemented its place as the home of the Gran Premio de Catalunya.

Praised for its layout, the track quickly earned a reputation as one of the best-designed modern circuits, with a mix of fast sweepers, technical corners, and plenty of overtaking opportunities. With a general admission capacity of 104,000, the venue has since become a fixture on both the F1 and MotoGP calendars, and remains one of Europe’s most popular motorsport destinations.

It’s a home race for half the paddock and one that rarely fails to deliver fireworks. All eyes, though, are on whether Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) can continue his unstoppable run in front of his own crowd.

It’s been six years since Márquez last took a win at this track, but recent form makes that statistic feel irrelevant. He’s strung together seven straight Sprint and Grand Prix victories, ballooning his championship advantage to 175 points over his brother, Álex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing). Another double-digit swing this weekend could even open the door to wrapping up the crown as soon as Misano. For Álex, without a rostrum since Germany, it’s crunch time if he wants to delay the inevitable.

Marc Márquez

“This isn’t one of my best tracks, at least on paper, even in terms of results. In any case, it’s my home race and the atmosphere created by the fans is always unique and special. From free practice on Friday, we’ll try to understand the true values on the field. We’ll stay focused and bring home as many points as possible, considering that this track really values ​​the riding and technical skills of our rivals”.

The fight behind the brothers is where things get spicy.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was the star here last season, winning both Catalan races, but a podium drought stretching back to Germany has left him vulnerable.

Francesco Bagnaia

“About Balaton, if we look at the rankings, it was definitely one of the most challenging weekends of the year. After qualifying, we decided to make some very significant changes on the bike, and I found a good feeling riding again, especially during Sunday’s race. We’ll continue on this path, working to confirm the same good feelings on this track as well”

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) has been a near constant on the box since Assen and is now just 31 points adrift with eight rounds to play.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I am extremely happy to be going to Barcelona; it’s a track that I really like a lot. What’s more, the circuit is always packed with people and fans, so that pumps me up even more. Above all, I just really want to get back on the bike. As always, we’ll be trying to give our best.”

His teammate, reigning champion Jorge Martín, comes in off the back of a charge from P16 to P4 in Hungary and knows Barcelona well after last year’s title success.

Jorge Martin

“I can’t wait to get to Barcelona. I have many fond memories from last year. This is a track that I really like, where I have always done well in recent years. I’m beginning to feel more comfortable on the bike now, and I think that this will be an important race for continuing to build confidence, gain familiarity with the bike, and carry on with our path following the same approach we had in Balaton.”

KTM arrive with momentum too. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) has pieced together a string of podiums, most recently climbing to second in Hungary, pushing him to fifth overall.

Brad Binder has steadied his season with consistent top-eight finishes, and Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) continues to make progress despite some tough luck.

Enea Bastianini

“I am very keen on Barcelona race weekend because we have left Hungary with more hunger for better results after our two crashes in the opening lap of both sprint and main race. Balaton was really positive anyway in terms of performance, our pace was competitive and we could get our best qualifying result of the season. So, we are looking forward to reaching Catalunya and seeing what we will be able to do on this track with our bike. It is an interesting layout, with a lot of flow, strong hard-braking points but with also many acceleration areas. I am confident that we can keep building from the last rounds, all very positive for us.”

Whether teammate Maverick Viñales will line up remains subject to a Thursday medical, but he’s pushing to be fit for his home round.

Maverick Viñales

“We have had two more weeks of recovery since the Austrian GP, which has been a real benefit for us. We have increased the level and intensity of the training, and every day we got stronger and stronger. It is important for us to be at the Catalunya GP this week, my home race, because it is going to help us evaluate all the work done recently with all my team and see where we are at. We won’t be at our 100% this weekend for sure, but the target is to understand our condition on the bike. We will have to take the weekend session after session, starting with the feeling on Friday morning, and then we will go from there. Either way, I am super excited to meet the team again!”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“We are approaching the last back-to-back rounds in Europe before the flyaways, and we start first with the Grand Prix of Catalunya, in Barcelona. It is a track very well known by all MotoGP riders, so it is usually a very competitive race weekend. It is known for its very low grip, but Enea Bastianini is very good when it comes to managing his tires in these conditions, so it can be an advantage for him. He left Hungary frustrated, with zero points, after reaching his best 2025 grid position, but a huge step forward was made in the last 3 rounds, and we are now confident that Enea has the potential to place his bike at the front now more constantly. Nevertheless, Catalunya’s track is different from the last few circuits, so it will be interesting for the Italian to understand his level on this type of layout. Maverick Viñales is joining us this week, and he will be giving it another try this week in Catalunya, after he was given extra recovery time after his attempt in Austria. We know he won’t be at 100% since he is still recovering, but the aim is to be able to complete a full race weekend in order to prepare for the end of the championship in the best way possible.”

Further down the order, the contest for sixth place in the championship is getting tighter.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46) slipped a place after Hungary, overtaken by teammate Franco Morbidelli. Both have solid history in Barcelona, Diggia finished sixth here last year, while Franky famously stuck his Yamaha on pole in 2020.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“I really like the Barcelona track – it’s probably one of the most beautiful layouts on the calendar. It’s very different from the Hungarian circuit. We’ll likely have much less grip, so we’ll need to work a bit and figure out how to achieve the same feeling we had in Balaton. I hope to have a smooth weekend where we can work consistently. I’ve had some podiums in Barcelona, so we’ll try to have fun and do well.”

Franco Morbidelli

“We head into the Catalan Grand Prix with the official announcement of my contract renewal with the team for next year, and I’m very happy about that. Barcelona is a completely different track compared to Hungary, where we raced two weeks ago. It’s a circuit we know very well, where we’ve done many laps, both in Grands Prix and in testing. The grip is also quite unique, so it will be challenging. The results we achieved in the last race should show us the direction to follow for this weekend.”

Fermín Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing), only 28 points back, remains in contention despite a quieter outing last weekend.

Elsewhere, a number of riders arrive with points to prove. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) has fond memories of Catalunya, his first Moto2 win in 2018, his maiden MotoGP podium in 2019, and race wins in 2020 and 2022. A strong result here would be the perfect tonic for a difficult 2025 season, but Quartararo doesn’t sound confident.

Fabio Quartararo

“We’re in Montmeló – this is one of my favourite circuits. But we don’t arrive here with as good a momentum as we had hoped for. I’m curious to see if our grip will be better this weekend. Either way, we will, as always, do our best for a top 10 on Friday, and then we go from there.”

Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR), freshly re-signed through 2027, also has podium form at the venue, while Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse) will be keen to build on his recent consistency after leading last year’s Sprint here.

Raul Fernandez

“Barcelona will be the next Grand Prix in Spain and it always feels special to be back on home soil. Last year, we had two rounds there and the second one was quite difficult, so we can’t have any clear expectations. We have to go there, work hard and try to find the confidence again because in Balaton we lost this good feeling a bit. The idea is to be back in Montmeló, do our best and try to enjoy myself again on the bike. It’s going to be a nice weekend for us, it’s a really good track for our bike and for me, but we shouldn’t think too much about this. Let’s go and try to enjoy again.”

For Honda, there are clear signs of improvement. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) has just delivered his best result for the factory and secured a contract extension, while teammate Joan Mir returns to the place of his last top-four finish in 2022.

Luca Marini

“It’s great to announce the extension of our collaboration with Honda HRC, I am really excited to continue with this project. We arrive in a good moment after a strong weekend in Hungary, but we need to understand that Barcelona is another style of circuit, and we need to keep working hard. The grip is very different and this is still something that is impacting our performance quite a lot, it will be important to adapt as the track condition evolves over the course of the weekend. We need to continue as we have and keep our focus. Let’s end the year in a positive way.”

Joan Mir

“Montmelo is a circuit I know well and that we have had some tests at, both ourselves and the Test Team. We have been able to have some really good speed the past few weekends and good results in Austria, last time in Hungary we had some misfortune again, but this can happen in our situation. To me, I know that we can be in and around that top six or seven if we put everything together during the weekend and make the step at critical moments. We are improving, we just need to keep on working.”

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), last year’s Moto2 winner at Barcelona, is another who could spring a surprise if he can lift his qualifying game.

Ai Ogura

“It’s going to be my second home Grand Prix and Barcelona is a circuit that I tried already on a MotoGP bike last winter. I think the track is OK for me, it’s a lot wider and faster than the last two races, so I’m curious to find out how much we levelled up during the last two rounds because we got some quite important things. I just can’t wait to start on Friday. I just want to ride good session by session, concentrate on myself, work with the team and bring a good result on Sunday. That’s the target – hopefully, it’s going to be a good race for us.”

Finally, Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha) arrive chasing top-ten finishes after tricky weekends. At the same time, Álex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha) will be desperate for a strong showing at home.

Jack Miller

“Montmeló‘s a track I really like, I‘ve had some proper scraps here and some good results too. Hungary was a tough one to swallow, so I‘m fired up to bounce back big time this weekend. We know the Yamaha‘s still a work in progress, but the test we did here in June gave us some solid data. I‘m ready to roll up my sleeves, get stuck in, and give the fans something to cheer about.”

Miguel Oliveira

“I‘m really motivated for Barcelona, especially coming off a strong race in Balaton. I know the bike still has its limits, so I expect another challenging weekend, but we tested here two months ago, which gives us more confidence heading into this GP. I‘m ready to give it everything.”

Alex Rins

“We have work to do to find a solution for the problems we’re facing. We have a lot of track time over the next two weeks, so we’ll be able to gather plenty of data, starting in Barcelona, which is a home race. I am really looking forward to riding in Montmeló. It’s a nice circuit, and the atmosphere there is always great thanks to the fans.”.

Somkiat Chantra’s (Idemitsu Honda LCR) return depends on a medical clearance, but if passed fit, all 22 full-time riders will line up for what promises to be another Catalan classic.

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“Barcelona is one of the classic appointments for MotoGP and everybody is looking forward to get there. It’s a track that everybody knows well and most of the MotoGP riders are waiting for, therefore the competition will be very high between all. Of course, we have some good memories from last year in June when we were there, especially from the Sprint race. It didn’t go well in November in the cold temperatures but, as for everybody, it’s a great track for Raul. Also, Ai knows it very well. We are going there, well aware of the progress we’re making, even if in Balaton Park Raul couldn’t show his progress that he had in the last Grand Prix. Ai showed us some speed, which didn’t reflect in the results yet, but we could clearly see it. So, let’s try to capitalize on the momentum of Raul and the progress that Ai is doing after his injury and we’ll of course try our best.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 455 2 A. Marquez 280 3 F. Bagnaia 228 4 M. Bezzecchi 197 5 P. Acosta 164 6 F. Morbidelli 161 7 F. Di Giannantonio 154 8 F. Aldeguer 126 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 109 11 B. Binder 91 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 L. Marini 72 14 M. Viñales 69 15 E. Bastianini 63 16 A. Ogura 58 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 46 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 23 21 P. Espargaro 16 22 T. Nakagami 10 23 M. Oliveira 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2

The Moto2 race at Hungary’s Balaton Park had it all. David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) produced a brilliant ride to claim his first Moto2 victory, while title rivals Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) went elbow to elbow for second and third. The result tightened the fight at the top of the standings, with the gap between the leading trio shrinking further.

Next stop is Barcelona, a circuit every rider knows well and one where Alonso won in Moto3 last year. While the Colombian isn’t in the 2025 title hunt, his breakthrough win suggests he could play a disruptive role as the season heads into its decisive stretch.

At the front, Gonzalez still leads the championship by 25 points, but his sixth-place finish in Hungary allowed rivals to close in. Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) lost ground with that result and now sits 31 points back, while Moreira’s surge of form has seen him cut 29 points from the deficit across the last two races, marking him as the rider with the most momentum. Gonzalez hasn’t won since Italy, Canet hasn’t tasted victory since Qatar, and suddenly Moreira looks like the man to beat.

Further back, Jake Dixon (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) delivered a strong fourth place in Hungary, a timely return to form. He’ll be aiming to at least match his podium from the 2024 Catalan GP as he continues his push for fourth overall. Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) still holds that position, but both he and Dixon may yet have an outside shot at influencing this fascinating title race.

Senna Agius was on the sidelines in Hungary as he recovered from a crash at Red Bull Ring. The Australian will be hoping to be back to something approaching his best at Catalunya this weekend to progress further inside the championship top ten.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 204 2 A. Canet 179 3 D. Moreira 173 4 B. Baltus 147 5 J. Dixon 132 6 C. Vietti 106 7 D. Öncü 100 8 A. Arenas 96 9 S. Agius 93 10 M. Ramirez 89 11 D. Holgado 87 12 J. Roberts 80 13 F. Salac 79 14 D. Alonso 68 15 I. Guevara 62 16 A. Lopez 58 17 T. Arbolino 46 18 I. Ortola 42 19 C. Veijer 32 20 Z. Vd Goorbergh 17 10 A. Huertas 16 22 D. Binder 12 23 A. Sasaki 11 24 A. Escrig 10 25 M. Aji 8 26 O. Gutierrez 4 27 S. Garcia 3 28 J. Navarro 3 29 D. Muñoz 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 33 T. Hada 0 34 M. Pasini 0 35 U. Orradre 0

Moto3

Moto3 rarely fails to deliver, and the Hungarian GP was no exception. Rookie sensation Máximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) claimed his second win of the season, beating fellow standout newcomer Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), while David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) extended his career-best run with a fifth straight podium.

Behind them, Ángel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) finished fourth, trimming a few points from José Antonio Rueda’s (Red Bull KTM Ajo) championship lead. Rueda’s advantage now stands at 69 points as the series moves to Barcelona, where Rueda finished third last year. With back-to-back non-podiums, the pressure is on the leader to steady the ship.

While Rueda still holds a healthy buffer, the chasing pack is closing ranks. Quiles now sits third in the standings, 17 points behind Piqueras, with six podiums from his first 10 starts. Muñoz, just nine points further back, arrives in Spain buoyed by fresh contract news and ready to keep his momentum rolling.

Álvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will also be looking to reignite his season in familiar territory after a quieter run since the summer break.

Joel Kelso has some clear air over Perrone as he looks to defend his current sixth-place ranking in the current championship standings.

Countryman Jacob Roulstone scored a top ten last time out in Hungary and hopes to bolster his championship tally at a track he knows well.

Eight rounds remain, and while Rueda remains favourite, Piqueras, Quiles, and Muñoz are all sniffing opportunity. Barcelona could provide the next twist in what has become a fascinating title chase, and in Moto3, anything can happen, and probably will…

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 250 2 A. Piqueras 181 3 M. Quiles 164 4 D. Muñoz 155 5 A. Carpe 146 6 J. Kelso 123 7 V. Perrone 92 8 R. Yamanaka 90 9 A. Fernandez 89 10 D. Almansa 88 11 T. Furusato 87 12 D. Foggia 81 13 L. Lunetta 63 14 G. Pini 51 15 J. Roulstone 42 16 M. Bertelle 40 17 S. Ogden 40 18 S. Nepa 37 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 21 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 C. O’Gorman 3 28 M. Morelli 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0

