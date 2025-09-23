MotoGP 2025

Round 17 – Motegi – Preview

Marc Marquez has endured almost career-ending injuries, many surgeries, and a factory switch since his 2019 World Championship win, and over 2000 days later, he heads into this weekend’s Motul Grand Prix of Japan with a commanding lead of 185 points. Barring the most unlikely of scenarios, Marc will clinch his seventh premier-class crown on Sunday.

The only rider who can still mathematically deny him is his younger brother, Alex Marquez. The Gresini rider has been the only other man to win multiple races in 2025 and is enjoying his best season in the premier class. That form has seen him rewarded with a full-factory GP26 within Gresini for next season.

Behind the Marquez brothers, attention turns to the contest for third overall. Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia currently holds the spot but is only eight points ahead of Marco Bezzecchi on the Aprilia. Momentum appears to be with Bezzecchi, though Motegi could provide an opportunity for Pedro Acosta to close the gap. The KTM rider has shown strong pace in Japan before and is only 41 points further behind.

Further back, Pertamina VR46 teammates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio are separated by just a point and chasing Acosta, while reigning champion Jorge Martin is beginning to recover form after a difficult first half of the season with Aprilia.

Another subplot sees Fabio Quartararo struggling to convert strong qualifying into race results. The Yamaha rider was back on the front row at Misano but faded on Sunday, an issue with drive that the team continues to battle. The Frenchman sits just behind rookie Fermin Aldeguer, who has been one of the revelations of the season with Gresini.

Local interest will centre on Ai Ogura, who makes his home debut in MotoGP for Trackhouse Yamaha. He arrives in solid form and will be keen to impress alongside teammate Raul Fernandez.

For Yamaha and Honda, Motegi represents both home pride and pressure. Quartararo leads Yamaha’s hopes, while Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira will be eager to make their mark. The Australian has made some good memories at Motegi.

Honda’s situation is more complex. Johann Zarco remains their top rider inside the top ten of the championship, while Luca Marini has shown improved form since returning from injury. Joan Mir, meanwhile, continues to search for a change in fortune, and wildcard Takaaki Nakagami joins the field to give home fans two Japanese riders to cheer for.

Whether Motegi witnesses the coronation or not, the outcome of the title race is essentially decided. A seventh MotoGP crown for Marc Marquez, more than six years after his last, would mark one of the most remarkable comebacks in modern sport. The question now is not if, but when the celebrations will begin.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168

Moto2

The Moto2 World Championship hits its decisive flyaway stretch this weekend in Japan, with Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) holding a 39-point lead at the top of the standings.

Gonzalez’s sixth place at Misano was unspectacular, but the 10 points banked could prove critical. His rivals only clawed back small gains: Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) finished fourth to reduce the gap by three, while Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) managed only seventh. As a result, Moreira and Canet are now tied on 188 points apiece, trailing Gonzalez’s 227. The series now heads to Motegi, the very circuit where Gonzalez scored his first Moto2 victory last year.

Just behind, Canet’s teammate Barry Baltus is still in touch. His runner-up finish at Misano was his fifth second-place result of 2025, leaving him only 15 points off the Moreira–Canet duo. That elusive maiden win has to feel closer than ever.

Further down, the battle among the Boscoscuro runners remains fierce. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team), last year’s polesitter in Japan, failed to score at Misano, while winner Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) narrowed the gap to just 11 points. Neither looks like a title challenger anymore, but both could play a disruptive role in the remaining rounds. The same can be said for rookie sensation Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team), who has three podiums in his last four starts and looks well on track for Rookie of the Year honours.

Senna Agius recently consolidated his place inside the championship top ten and will be aiming to strengthen his standings across the final rounds of the 2025 championship to set him up for his assault on 2026 with his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP squad.

From Motegi, the paddock heads to Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia and then back to Europe for the final two rounds. Gonzalez has the advantage for now, but with four riders still realistically in contention, the Moto2 title race is far from settled.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 227 2 D. Moreira 188 3 A. Canet 188 4 B. Baltus 173 5 J. Dixon 152 6 C. Vietti 141 7 D. Holgado 128 8 S. Agius 104 9 A. Arenas 101 10 D. Öncü 100 11 M. Ramirez 92 12 D. Alonso 84 13 J. Roberts 84 14 I. Guevara 79 15 F. Salac 79 16 A. Lopez 68 17 T. Arbolino 53 18 I. Ortola 50 19 C. Veijer 39 20 D. Muñoz 23 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh 18 22 A. Huertas 16 23 A. Sasaki 13 24 D. Binder 12 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 33 T. Hada 0 34 U. Orradre 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 A. Surra 0

Moto3

That last-corner lunge on Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) at Misano may prove decisive. By snatching victory in dramatic style, Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) not only claimed the win but also tightened his grip on the 2025 Moto3 World Championship. The Spaniard arrives in Japan with a commanding 78-point lead.

Rueda’s nearest rival remains Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), but fifth place at Misano cost him 14 more points in the standings. With 150 still available across the final six races, Piqueras needs to turn the tide immediately at Motegi to keep the title fight alive.

Behind them, Quiles’ seventh podium of the season underlined an exceptional rookie campaign. He sits third overall, 29 points behind Piqueras and 16 clear of David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP). Quiles faces a run of unfamiliar circuits, but given his form so far, few would bet against him adapting quickly.

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) also enjoyed a timely return to the podium in Misano, his first since Argentina, and now sits just behind Australia’s Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) in the standings.

Joel Kelso is closing on Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the gap down to 10 points, adding another layer to the fight for a top-five championship finish.

Attention will also be on home heroes Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), who will have the backing of the Japanese fans as they look to return to podium contention after quieter outings last time out.

Jacob Roulstone has extra motivation this weekend following confirmation that Finnish rookie Rico Salmela will take his Red Bull KTM Tech3 seat for 2026. With his future uncertain, Roulstone will be eager to come out swinging and remind the paddock why he deserves a place on next year’s grid.

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 295 2 A. Piqueras 217 3 M. Quiles 188 4 D. Muñoz 172 5 A. Carpe 155 6 J. Kelso 145 7 A. Fernandez 116 8 V. Perrone 108 9 T. Furusato 107 10 R. Yamanaka 105 11 D. Almansa 103 12 D. Foggia 84 13 L. Lunetta 68 14 G. Pini 68 15 J. Roulstone 47 16 S. Ogden 43 17 M. Bertelle 40 18 S. Nepa 37 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 M. Morelli 3 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0 36 M. Cook 0

