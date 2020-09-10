MotoGP Statistics Update

September 10, 2020

Miguel Oliveira won the race leading only the last lap across the line, which is the first time this happened in MotoGP since Marc Marquez in Thailand last year.

With Miguel Oliveira in MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi in Moto2 and Celestino Vietti in Moto3, this is the first time there were three first time winners in all three classes since Assen 2016 with Jack Miller, Takaaki Nakagami and Francesco Bagnaia.

With Fabio Quartararo in Spain and Andalucia, Brad Binder at Brno and Miguel Oliveira in Styria, this is only the third time since the first premier class race held in 1949 that there are three first time winners in the opening five races of a premier class season, along with the opening season in 1949 (Harold Daniell, Les Graham and Nello Pagani) and 1974 (Edmund Czihak, Gianfranco Bonera and Phil Carpenter).

This is the first time there are three (or more) first time winners in a single premier class season since 2016. The record of different first time winners in the premier class in a single season is four set, in 1949, 1974, 1976, 1982 and 2016.

Miguel Oliveira became the first Independent Team rider to win on a non-Japanese bike since the introduction of MotoGP in 2002. Before Styria, only Yamaha and Honda Independent Team riders had managed to win in the class.

With Fabio Quartararo (Spain, Andalucia) and Miguel Oliveira, this is the first time that riders from two different Independent Teams won a MotoGP race since 2016 with Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow, who were both riding a Honda.

Jack Miller finished second at the Styrian GP as the top Ducati rider, which is the first time that Ducati failed to win at the Red Bull Ring since the track was introduced to the MotoGP calendar in 2016.

Over his eight MotoGP podiums so far, this is first time that Jack Miller finished in second. He finished third on six occasion and won once at the Dutch TT back in 2016. In addition, this is his first back-to-back podium finishes in MotoGP.

With seven podiums with Ducati in MotoGP, Miller is now tied with Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo on the list of Ducati riders with most podiums in the class, two less than Danilo Petrucci who sits in fourth place behind Casey Stoner (42 podiums), Dovizioso (40) and Loris Capirossi (23).

Polesitter for the first time in MotoGP, Pol Espargaro finished third in Styria, which is his second MotoGP podium so far along with Valencia in 2018 in wet-weather conditions.

With Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro on the podium, this is the first premier class podium without a single Japanese manufacturer since the 1973 Swedish GP with Phil Read (MV Agusta), Giacomo Agostini (MV Agusta) and Kim Newcombe (König).

11 different riders have stood on the podium since the opening race of the year in Spain, equalling the highest number of podium finishers after the opening five premier class races of a season from 1951, 1954, 1973 and 1974.

This is the fifth successive MotoGP race without a single Spanish winner, this is the longest sequence without a winner coming from Spain since Donington 2008 to Losail 2009, 12 races in a row.

Fabio Quartararo finished 13th at the Styrian GP, which is his worst result since his first MotoGP race in Qatar last year when he started from the pit-lane after stalling on the Warm Up lap.

Fabio Quartararo is still leading the MotoGP Championship standings with a score of 70 points, which is the lowest score for a Championship leader after the opening five races of a premier class season since the current point scoring systems was introduced in 1993.

Fabio Quartararo is now 55-points ahead of Alex Marquez who is sitting in 15th place; this is the closest top 15 after the opening five races of the season in the premier class since the current point scoring systems was introduced in 1993.

With Maverick Viñales crashing out and Alex Marquez in 16th place, only three riders have scored points in all five of the MotoGP races in 2020: Fabio Quartararo, Andrea Dovizioso and Takaaki Nakagami. Of them, only Nakagami has always finished within the top ten.

Since the opening race of the season in Jerez, no Honda riders have stood on the podium. This is the first time there is no Honda rider on the podium in five successive premier class races since Honda came back to the premier class of GP racing in 1982.

With Valentino Rossi crossing the line in ninth place as the highest-placed Yamaha rider, this is the worst result for the top Yamaha rider since Valencia 2007 with Sylvain Guintoli in 11th place.

Iker Lecuona finished in 10th in Styria, which is the second time he has scored points in MotoGP along with Austria when he crossed the line in ninth. With Miguel Oliveira, Pol Espargaro, Brad Binder (who finished eighth) and Lecuona, this is the first time there are four KTM riders inside the top 10 in a MotoGP race.

Only one of the three rookies in MotoGP this year has previously won a Grand Prix race in Misano in any of the smaller classes: Brad Binder (Moto3, 2016). Nonetheless, Alex Marquez has stood three times on the podium at the track, twice in Moto3 (2013, 2014) and once in Moto2 (2019).

Miguel Oliveira

The first Portuguese winner in the premier class

On what was his 150th GP start, Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to win a premier class Grand Prix race, making Portugal the 20th nation to win at least once in the premier class. He was also the first Portuguese rider to stand on the podium in the premier class and the 270th different rider to do so in the premier class of GP racing.

Along with Brad Binder (South Africa), this is the fifth time in the history of the premier class that two nationalities have taken their maiden win in a single season, along with the opening season in 1949 (United Kingdom, Italy), 1953 (Rhodesia, Australia), 1973 (Finland, New Zealand) and 1977 (Netherlands, Venezuela).

In what was the 900th premier class race, Miguel Oliveira became the 112th different winner and the 27th since MotoGP was introduced in 2002.

Miguel Oliveira is the fourth rider to win a MotoGP race having previously won in both the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, along with Alex Rins, Maverick Viñales and Brad Binder.

Miguel Oliveira became the second rider who won in the premier class of Grand Prix racing after winning a race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies along with Brad Binder.

Grand Prix Racing in Misano

This is the 24th time that Misano has hosted a Grand Prix since the first event to take place at the track in 1980. Then, the 500cc race was over 40 laps of the circuit that measured 3.448 km and ran in an anti-clockwise direction. It was won by Kenny Roberts.

The Misano circuit hosted a GP 10 times between 1980 and 1993, but then did not have an event for another 13 years following the accident that ended the career of Wayne Rainey in 1993. When Grand Prix racing returned to Misano in 2007, it was on a much revised 4.18 km circuit that runs in the opposite direction.

The MotoGP race last year in Misano was the 350th Grand Prix race in Italy since the first Nations Grand Prix held in 1949 at Monza.

There have been 22 previous San Marino Grand Prix events. The first San Marino Grand Prix was held at Imola in 1981. Three different circuits have hosted the San Marino Grand Prix: Imola twice (1981 & 1983), Mugello four times (1982, 84, 91 and 93) and Misano on 16 occasions (1985, 86, 87 and from 2007 onwards).

Yamaha’s last MotoGP win at Misano: Valentino Rossi in 2014. Yamaha is the most successful manufacturer with six wins: three with both Valentino Rossi (2008, 2009 and 2014) and Jorge Lorenzo (2011, 2012 and 2013). Maverick Viñales also qualified on pole last year.

Honda’s last MotoGP win at Misano: Marc Marquez in 2019. The win for Marc Marquez in 2015 was the first for Honda at Misano since 2010 and followed by four successive wins for Yamaha at the track.

Ducati’s last MotoGP win at Misano: Andrea Dovizioso in 2018. Dovizioso’s teammate at that time, Jorge Lorenzo, also qualified on pole position, which was the third pole for a Ducati rider at the track, along with Casey Stoner in 2007 and 2008.

Three Italian riders finished in the top five at Misano in 2017, all riding a Ducati, which was the first time that three Italian riders on Italian bikes finished in the top five in the premier class since Imola 1972 when Giacomo Agostini, on an MV Agusta, won from team-mate Alberto Pagani with Ducati rider Bruno Spaggiari completing the podium.

Suzuki has had two podium finishes in the MotoGP era at Misano circuit, both of which came in 2007 when Chris Vermeulen finished second and John Hopkins third (the only time two Suzuki riders stood on the podium since MotoGP was introduced in 2002). Since 2008, Rins’ fourthplace finish in 2018 was the best result for a Suzuki rider at Misano.

Aprilia’s best MotoGP result at Misano: Alvaro Bautista, 10th in 2016.

KTM’s best MotoGP result at Misano: Pol Espargaro, seventh in 2019. Espargaro also qualified in second place which was KTM’s best qualifying at that time in the class.

The most successful rider across all classes at Misano since Grand Prix racing returned to the circuit in 2007 is Marc Marquez with six wins (1 x 125cc, 2 x Moto2, 3 x MotoGP). Jorge Lorenzo is his closest rival with four (1 x 250cc, 3 x MotoGP).

Since 2007, only three riders have won the MotoGP race after qualifying on pole position: Casey Stoner (2007), Valentino Rossi (2009) and Dani Pedrosa (2010).

Most succesful riders at Misano

Valentino Rossi – 3 (2008 / 2009 / 2014)

Jorge Lorenzo – 3 (2011 / 2012 / 2013)

Marc Marquez – 3 (2015 / 2017 / 2019)

Dani Pedrosa – 2 (2010, 2016)

Andrea Dovizioso – 1 (2018)

Casey Stoner – 1 (2007)

Most succesful brands at Misano

Yamaha – 6

Honda – 5

Ducati – 2

2020 MotoGP Calendar

Rnd Date Circuit 1 08 March (Moto2/Moto3) Losail International Circuit 2 19 July Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 3 26 July Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 4 09 August Automotodrom Brno 5 16 August Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 6 23 August Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 7 13 September Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 8 20 September Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 9 27 September Barcelona – Catalunya 10 11 October Le Mans 11 18 October MotorLand Aragón 12 25 October MotorLand Aragón 13 08 November Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo 14 15 November Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo 15 22 November Autodromo Internacional do Algarve

MotoGP World Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 70 2 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 67 3 Jack MILLER Ducati 56 4 Brad BINDER KTM 49 5 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 48 6 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 46 7 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 45 8 Joan MIR Suzuki 44 9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 43 10 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 35 11 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 32 12 Johann ZARCO Ducati 30 13 Alex RINS Suzuki 29 14 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 25 15 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 15 16 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 15 17 Iker LECUONA KTM 13 18 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 9 19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 8 20 Tito RABAT Ducati 7 21 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 7 22 Michele PIRRO Ducati 4 23 Stefan BRADL Honda 0

