MotoGP Facts and Stats heading to Le Mans 2022

At the Spanish GP, Francesco Bagnaia won for the fifth time in MotoGP and the first since Valencia last season, becoming the third Italian to win in Jerez along with Valentino Rossi (seven times) and Loris Capirossi (1).

Bagnaia is the fifth different winner since the opening race in Qatar. There were also five different winners in the opening six MotoGP races of 2020 with Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Andrea Dovizioso, Miguel Oliveira and Franco Morbidelli, before Maverick Viñales won to make it six different winners in the first seven races, but that’s the only time it’s happened in premier class history. 2022 has chance to equal it at Le Mans.

Bagnaia became the first rider to set pole, the fastest lap of the race, lead across the line on every lap and win the race since he did it last year at the Algarve GP. Bagnaia is the second Ducati rider to do this along with Casey Stoner, who did it eight times with the Bologna factory from 2007 to 2010.

This is Bagnaia’s 11th podium with Ducati in MotoGP, moving above Danilo Petrucci in fifth place on the list of Ducati riders with most podiums in the class, four less than his team-mate Jack Miller.

After Enea Bastianini at the Qatar and the Americas GPs, Jerez is the third Ducati win since the opening race of the season. This is the second time Ducati took three wins in the opening six races of a MotoGP season along with 2007, all with Casey Stoner (Qatar, Turkey and China).

This is also the fifth successive year that at least two different Ducati riders have won during the season; the only time it’s been with more than two riders was last year with three: Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Miller.

At the Spanish GP, Fabio Quartararo finished second for his third podium of the season so far along with Indonesia (P2) and Portugal (P1). This is Quartararo’s 23rd premier class podium, extending his lead as the French rider with the most premier class podiums ahead of Christian Sarron (18) and Johann Zarco (13).

This is therefore Quartararo’s 23rd podium with Yamaha in MotoGP, one less than his former teammate Maverick Viñales who is seventh on the list of Yamaha riders with most podiums in the premier class (Valentino Rossi leads the way with 142 premier class podiums with Yamaha).

Aleix Espargaro finished third at the Spanish GP for his fifth podium in MotoGP and third so far this season. This is the first time Aprilia took three podiums in a single premier class season, as well as the first time that the Noale factory took two podiums in the two successive premier class races.

Bagnaia won the race from pole ahead of Quartararo, who started from second, and Aleix Espargaro, who started from third. This is the first time the three riders on the front row lock out the podium in MotoGP in the same order since the Malaysian GP in 2016 with Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo.

Marc Marquez finished fourth at the Spanish GP at the top Honda rider which is his best result since he took his most recent win in Emilia-Romagna last year.

With Alex Rins in 19th at the Spanish GP, only two riders have scored points in all of the six MotoGP races so far this season: Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro.

Marco Bezzecchi finished ninth, equalling the best result so far of his rookie MotoGP season from Argentina. He leads the fight for the Rookie of the Year with 15 points ahead of Darryn Binder (6) and Remy Gardner (3).

Only one of the five rookies has won at Le Mans in the smaller classes: Raul Fernandez (Moto2, 2021). However, except Darryn Binder, all the others have podiums at Le Mans: Fabio Di Giannantonio (P3 in Moto3 in 2017), Remy Gardner (P2 in Moto2 in 2020 and 2021), Bezzecchi (P3 in Moto2 in 2020 and 2021).

MotoGP Statistics

Most successful riders at Le Mans

Jorge Lorenzo – 6 wins (5 x MotoGP, 1 x 250 cc) Marc Marquez – 4 wins (3 x MotoGP, 1 x Moto2) Tom Luthi – 4 wins (2 x Moto2, 2 x 125 cc) Dani Pedrosa – 4 wins (1 x MotoGP, 2 x 250 cc, 1 x 125 cc) Valentino Rossi – 3 wins (3 x MotoGP) Maverick Vinales – 3 wins (1 x MotoGP, 1 x Moto3, 1 x 125 cc) Freddie Spencer – 3 wins (2 x 500 cc, 1 x 250 cc)

MotoGP Statistics

Grand Prix Racing at Le Mans

Le Mans has hosted 34 Grands Prix, including the “Vitesse du Mans” GP in 1991, which is the only year France has hosted two in the same year. Le Mans was first used in 1969 and the 500cc race was won by Giacomo Agostini, who lapped all the other riders on his MV Agusta. This is the 23rd successive year that Le Mans hosts a motorcycle GP, starting in 2000. Seven other tracks have hosted the French GP: Paul Ricard (13 times), Clermont-Ferrand (10), Nogaro (2), Reims (2), Rouen (2), Albi (1), Magny-Cours (1).

Honda’s last premier class win at Le Mans: Marc Marquez in 2019 from pole position, which was the 300th win for Honda in the premier class of Grand Prix racing. Marc Marquez also won at the track in 2018.

Yamaha’s last premier class win at Le Mans: Maverick Viñales in 2017 from pole. Yamaha have 10 premier class wins at Le Mans, including three successive wins with Jorge Lorenzo (2015 & 2016) and Viñales in 2017, which was the 500th Grand Prix win for Yamaha. Yamaha have also been on pole over the last two years at Le Mans, both times with Fabio Quartararo.

Suzuki’s last premier class win at Le Mans: Chris Vermeulen in 2007, in the wet. Prior to Viñales winning at Silverstone in 2016, this was the only MotoGP victory for Suzuki since 2002. Viñales also finished third at Le Mans in 2016, which is the most recent premier class podium for Suzuki here and was also the first podium for Suzuki since Loris Capirossi was third at Brno in 2008.

Ducati’s premier class wins at the Le Mans circuit: Danilo Petrucci (2020) and Jack Miller (2021).

KTM’s best MotoGP result at Le Mans: Pol Espargaro, third in 2020.

Aprilia’s best premier class result at Le Mans: Noriyuki Haga, eighth in 2003.

Five French riders have won at Le Mans: Jean Auréal (125cc – 1969), Guy Bertin (125cc – 1979), Patrick Fernandez (350cc – 1979), Mike Di Meglio (125cc – 2008) and Louis Rossi (Moto3 – 2012), the latter now 10 years ago on May 20th, 2022. The best MotoGP result for a French rider at Le Mans is Johann Zarco’s second places in 2017 and 2021. The other premier class podiums for France at Le Mans are: Fabio Quartararo (P3 in 2021), Christian Sarron (P3 in 1987) and Raymond Roche (P2 in 1985).

Of the 20 MotoGP races held at Le Mans, 11 have either started in wet conditions or rain has started during the race. The years that the MotoGP race at Le Mans has been run under full dry conditions are: 2004, 2010, 2011 and 2014 to 2019

Friday Time Class Event 1625 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2 0050 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0110 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 MotoGP FP3 1855 Moto2 FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2 0025(Sun) MotoE Race 1

Sunday Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 WU 1720 Moto2 WU 1740 MotoGP WU 1900 Moto3 Race 2020 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 MotoE Race 2

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 89 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 82 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 69 4 RINS Alex SPA 69 5 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 56 6 MIR Joan SPA 56 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 51 8 BINDER Brad RSA 48 9 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 44 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 43 11 MILLER Jack AUS 42 12 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 35 13 MARTIN Jorge SPA 28 14 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 27 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 21 16 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 18 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 16 18 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 15 19 MARINI Luca ITA 14 20 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8 21 BINDER Darryn RSA 6

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 100 2 OGURA Ai JPN 81 3 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 70 4 CANET Aron SPA 69 5 ROBERTS Joe USA 57 6 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 47 7 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 45 8 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 45 9 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 44 10 LOWES Sam GBR 35 11 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 34 12 DIXON Jake GBR 32 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 29 14 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 28 15 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 20 16 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 18 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 16 18 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 16 19 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 20 FENATI Romano ITA 7 21 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 22 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 6

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 103 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 82 3 GUEVARA Izan SPA 73 4 MASIA Jaume SPA 70 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 63 6 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 55 7 MIGNO Andrea ITA 52 8 TATAY Carlos SPA 42 9 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 37 10 TOBA Kaito JPN 36 11 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 32 12 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 29 13 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 27 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 24 15 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 23 16 KELSO Joel AUS 14 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 14 18 OGDEN Scott GBR 14 19 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 13 20 MCPHEE John GBR 11 21 NEPA Stefano ITA 8 22 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 7

MotoE Championship Standings