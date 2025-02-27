MotoGP 2025

Round One – Thailand GP – Buriram

Statistics

The first ever Thai GP was held in 2018, and 2025 will be the sixth time Thailand holds a Grand Prix. It’s the first time the country hosts the season opener and the first time the season starts in South-East Asia since 1999.

March 2nd is the second earliest start date for a season, after 1964, when it started on February 2nd in Daytona, the very first GP held in the United States.

Thailand is the 17th different country to host the opening Grand Prix of the season. Thailand is one of the eight Asian countries to host a Grand Prix event, along with Indonesia, Turkey, Japan, Malaysia, China, Qatar, and India.

The track is one of the 13 circuits that have hosted MotoGP in Asia so far. The other circuits that have been used in Asia are Motegi (72 races), Sepang (71), Lusail (65), Suzuka (56), Shah Alam (21), Buriram (15), Shanghai (12), Istanbul Park (9), Mandalika (9), Fisco/Fuji (8), Sentul (6), Johor (3) and Buddh (3).

MotoGP Winners at Buriram

Honda have won two MotoGP races at Buriram, both with Marc Marquez (2018 and 2019). Marquez also qualified on pole here in 2018.

Ducati KTM Yamaha Aprilia Ducati have two MotoGP wins at Buriram, with Jorge Martin in 2023 and Francesco Bagnaia in 2024, both from pole. Martin won the Sprint in 2023, while it was Enea Bastianini in 2024.

KTM won the MotoGP race at Buriram with Miguel Oliveira in 2022 in the rain, which is the most recent victory for the Austrian manufacturer.

Yamaha have scored three podiums at the track, with two different riders: Maverick Viñales, P3 in both 2018 and 2019, and Fabio Quartararo, P2 in 2019. Quartararo also qualified on pole in 2019.

Aprilia’s best MotoGP result at Buriram is P7 with Maverick Viñales in 2022 in 2024.

Nine riders on the grid have MotoGP podiums here: Bagnaia (3), M. Marquez (2), Martin (2), Viñales (2), Oliveira (1), Quartararo (1), Miller (1), Binder (1) and Pedro Acosta (1). Five have taken pole: Marc Marquez (1), Quartararo (1), Marco Bezzecchi (1), Martin (1) and Bagnaia (1).

World Champions in MotoGP in 2025

The 2025 MotoGP grid comprises 22 riders, of whom three are rookies: Ai Ogura, Somkiat Chantra and Fermin Aldeguer.

There are 5 MotoGP World Champions and 13 World Champions (including the lower classes) on the grid for 2025. They have 11 MotoGP Championships and 27 World Championships (including the lower classes) between them, one more than last year.

15 riders are MotoGP winners. All 22 riders have at least one GP victory across all classes, with a total of 371 victories between them (347 in 2024).

The oldest rider is Johann Zarco: 34 years 229 days old (on race day at the Thai GP). The youngest is Fermin Aldeguer: 19 years 331 days old on race day.

By the numbers….

112 – If Marc Marquez finishes on the podium in Buriram, it will be his 112th MotoGP podium, equalling Dani Pedrosa in third on the list of riders with the most podiums.

– If Marc Marquez finishes on the podium in Buriram, it will be his 112th MotoGP podium, equalling Dani Pedrosa in third on the list of riders with the most podiums. 81 – If at least one Ducati qualifies in the top three, it will be the 81st consecutive GP that a Ducati rider starts on the front row, a run that stretches back to Valencia 2020.

– If at least one Ducati qualifies in the top three, it will be the 81st consecutive GP that a Ducati rider starts on the front row, a run that stretches back to Valencia 2020. 67 – Ducati are on a streak of 66 consecutive MotoGP races with at least one rider on the podium. If they claim a podium this weekend, they will extend their own record to 67. The last manufacturer with 67 podiums in row is Honda from Czech 2001 to Japan 2005.

– Ducati are on a streak of 66 consecutive MotoGP races with at least one rider on the podium. If they claim a podium this weekend, they will extend their own record to 67. The last manufacturer with 67 podiums in row is Honda from Czech 2001 to Japan 2005. 19 – Rookie Fermin Aldeguer will be 19 years and 331 days old on Sunday in Thailand and can become the youngest MotoGP winner ahead of Marc Marquez (20 years and 63 days old in Austin, 2013). Pedro Acosta will be 20 years and 281 days old and could become the sixth-youngest MotoGP winner.

– Rookie Fermin Aldeguer will be 19 years and 331 days old on Sunday in Thailand and can become the youngest MotoGP winner ahead of Marc Marquez (20 years and 63 days old in Austin, 2013). Pedro Acosta will be 20 years and 281 days old and could become the sixth-youngest MotoGP winner. 18 – If Ducati win, it will be Ducati’s 18th MotoGP win in a row, extending the personal record for the Bologna factory. The last manufacturer with 18 (or more) premier class wins in a row is Honda’s 22 wins in a row from Malaysia 1997 to the Dutch TT in 1998.

– If Ducati win, it will be Ducati’s 18th MotoGP win in a row, extending the personal record for the Bologna factory. The last manufacturer with 18 (or more) premier class wins in a row is Honda’s 22 wins in a row from Malaysia 1997 to the Dutch TT in 1998. 7 – There are seven riders on the grid who could take their maiden MotoGP win this weekend: Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Luca Marini, Pedro Acosta and rookies Ai Agura, Somkiat Chantra and Fermin Aldeguer.

– There are seven riders on the grid who could take their maiden MotoGP win this weekend: Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Luca Marini, Pedro Acosta and rookies Ai Agura, Somkiat Chantra and Fermin Aldeguer. 6 – If another rider than Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia qualifies on pole, he will be the sixth different polesitters over the six GPs held at Buriram.

– If another rider than Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia qualifies on pole, he will be the sixth different polesitters over the six GPs held at Buriram. 5 – Aprilia and Yamaha riders could give their factory a maiden MotoGP win at Buriram.

2025 MotoGP Calendar