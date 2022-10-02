MotoGP 2022 – Round 17 – Thailand

Reports/Results

After two mistakes in Japan looked to have changed the fabric of the title fight, an even more dramatic day at the OR Thailand Grand Prix turned everything back on its head.

At the front, a stunning wet weather win from Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) saw him impress in difficult conditions once again, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) for close company and just a couple of bike lengths behind at the flag.

Behind the two came the first fully wet premier class podium for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), and those 16 points may well be the biggest scored for some time.

Oliveira may have had flashbacks of Lombok, but Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) didn’t. That podium pace was nowhere to be found on a tough day in Thailand, with the Championship leader simply failing to score as he crossed the line in 17th place.

An 18-point advantage accrued after Japan is now just two points – and Quartararo’s race was also a saving grace for Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing).

A tough qualifying made way for a tough start to the race, and then Aleix Espargaro also made contact with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) which sent the South African well wide. For his trouble, Espargaro was given a Long Lap, compounding a tougher Sunday afternoon as he managed to come back to 11th.

Still, with Quartararo’s struggles, Espargaro is still closer – it’s only 20 points covering the top three riders heading to Phillip Island.

And on the back of a win in Japan and a second place in Thailand, Jack Miller is now only 40-points off the championship lead as he heads off to get married before getting back down to business on home turf at Phillip Island… 75-points still up for grabs over the final three rounds of MotoGP 2022… Could Jack still spring a surprise come from behind tilt at the title….?

Thailand MotoGP Race Report

The race itself saw polesitter Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) start well from pole and then head wide with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), and from there on it became the Miller show for some time.

Slowly but surely, however, Oliveira was making progress – and around half distance the Portuguese rider struck and made it stick.

Miller wasn’t dropped, but the Australian couldn’t quite find a way back through and was forced to settle for second as Bagnaia dug deep just behind.

First holding off Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and then a late-charging Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), Pecco’s first fully wet podium couldn’t have come at a better time.

Zarco played it safe with the factory’s fate in mind and took less risk to take fourth, with Marquez completing the top five.

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was next up but a little way back from the breakaway top five, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) taking seventh ahead of a solid Sunday for Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol).

Jorge Martin faded back to ninth, with Brad Binder completing the top ten after that early excursion, and finishing just ahead of Aleix Espargaro.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) is classified ahead of Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) after the latter was given a +3 second penalty for track limits without the time to take the Long Lap.

Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) completed the points.

Bezzecchi had faded from a fabulous start to miss out on scoring by the end of play, coming home just ahead of Quartararo.

And so a dramatic, pivotal and adjective-heavy day at Buriram comes to a close, and with it the triple-header.

With only three races to go there are two riders in two points, three riders within 20 and five within 40 points… the last of those being Miller as the man in form heads back onto home turf.

Bring on Phillip Island…

2022 Thailand MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 41m44.503 2 Jack MILLER DUCATI +0.730 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +1.968 4 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +2.490 5 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +2.958 6 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +13.257 7 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +14.566 8 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +14.861 9 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +15.365 10 Brad BINDER KTM +18.097 11 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +19.041 12 Alex RINS SUZUKI +19.659 13 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +22.439 14 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA +23.646 15 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +30.483 16 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +33.466 17 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +34.072 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI +36.203 19 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +36.532 20 Danilo PETRUCCI SUZUKI +42.508 21 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA +49.992 22 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA +51.346 23 Luca MARINI DUCATI +2 laps Not Classified DNF Remy GARDNER KTM 14 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Thailand Moto2 Race Report

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) pitched it to perfection in torrential conditions in Thailand, with an eight-lap race Red Flagged and half points awarded. The Italian just got past Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2) after the Cezch rider ran wide when the race was called, giving victory after an impressive charge. Salač still takes his first Moto2 podium in second, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) completing the podium after an absolute stormer of a first lap.

There was early heartbreak for polesitter and home hero Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as he crashed out of the lead, but there were no such dramas for teammate and Championship challenger Ai Ogura. The Japanese rider finished a solid sixth and right ahead of points leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), making the gap between the two now just 1.5 points.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) took fourth, close on the chase behind Canet, with Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) in a little space in fifth ahead of the top two in the title fight.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), passed fit after his Saturday crash, took an impressive eighth, with home hero Keminth Kubo (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) in P9 for his best ever result. Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) completes the top ten.

2022 Thailand Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 15m10.854 2 Filip SALAC KALEX +0.251 3 Aron CANET KALEX +3.112 4 Jake DIXON KALEX +3.268 5 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +4.137 6 Ai OGURA KALEX +5.715 7 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +9.862 8 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +1 lap 9 Keminth KUBO KALEX +1 lap 10 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +1 lap 11 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +1 lap 12 Barry BALTUS KALEX +1 lap 13 Taiga HADA KALEX +1 lap 14 Albert ARENAS KALEX +1 lap 15 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +1 lap 16 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +1 lap 17 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +1 lap 18 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +1 lap 19 Sam LOWES KALEX +1 lap 20 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +1 lap 21 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +1 lap 22 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +1 lap 23 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +1 lap 24 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +1 lap 25 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +2 laps Not Classified DNF Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX 3 laps DNF Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 4 laps DNF Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 7 laps DNF Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 7 laps DNF Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX 8 laps

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 238.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 237 3 CANET Aron SPA 185 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 150.5 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 8 DIXON Jake GBR 127.5 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 110.5 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 74 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 SALAC Filip CZE 37 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 1.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 37 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 38 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Thailand Moto3 Race Report

The OR Thailand Grand Prix belongs to Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) as the Italian put in another impressive and imperious performance at the front, eventually taking the flag with a little breathing space as the rain held off for the lightweight class at Buriram.

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) came home second as he and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) duelled it out for the podium, with the Italian going for a final corner lunge and overcooking it, but overjoyed to take back to the Grand Prix rostrum.

Championship leader Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) remains so with a 49-point gap over second place now, but it was a more muted race for the number 28. Foggia is now the rider in second too, as Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) hit bad luck early on as contact from Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) saw him crash out.

Foggia led from early doors, with Sasaki trying to get on the chase but initially needing a little time to get through into, and keep, second. Once he did, he and Foggia were joined by Rossi in a breakaway at the front, with the second group left to fight it out for fourth.

That fight was won by Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) from his best qualifying, with Guevara forced to settle for fifth but that enough to extend the lead, just. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) completed the second group and the top ten.

Four-seconds further back was Daniel Holgado, who had a sizeable buffer over young Aussie Joel Kelso who crossed the stripe in 12th to claim four championship points.

2022 Thailand Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA 37m52.331 2 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +1.524 3 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +2.804 4 Stefano NEPA KTM +9.414 5 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +9.527 6 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +9.971 7 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +9.610 8 Jaume MASIA KTM +10.033 9 David MUÑOZ KTM +10.046 10 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +10.088 11 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +14.571 12 Joel KELSO KTM +23.432 13 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +23.763 14 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +23.842 15 Scott OGDEN HONDA +23.868 16 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +24.232 17 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +24.055 18 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +40.092 19 Vicente PEREZ HONDA +40.094 20 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +40.228 21 Mario AJI HONDA +40.366 22 Ana CARRASCO KTM +43.876 23 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +48.480 24 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM +54.747 25 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +3 laps Not Classified DNF Sergio GARCIA GASGAS 8 laps DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 15 laps DNF John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA 15 laps DNF Kaito TOBA KTM 21 laps DNF Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM /

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 265 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 216 3 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 194 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 163 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 100 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 88 10 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 84 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 81 12 TATAY Carlos SPA 80 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 79 15 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 76 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 53 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 KELSO Joel AUS 28 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

