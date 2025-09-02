MotorCycle Holdings Ltd.

FY2025 results

Record sales revenue of $650m (+11.6%)

New vehicle sales up 8%; used vehicle sales up 5%

Market share climbs to 16.6%

eCommerce growth up 59%

Matthew Wiesner

MotorCycle Holdings Chief Executive Officer

“FY2025 has been an exceptional year of growth for MotorCycle Holdings Limited. We’ve grown sales across new and used motorcycles, expanded into new categories like off-highway and watercraft, and invested in digital initiatives that will make it easier and more rewarding for customers to shop with us. “Throughout FY2026 we will continue to focus on our digital and data proposition. It’s critical we have an omnichannel approach to better serve our customers – they expect a seamless experience online, offline and instore, so we will deliver that over the next 12 months. “We know riders want choice, convenience and connection. That’s why we’re investing in new digital and data platforms to enhance the way customers discover, buy and service their motorcycles. It’s about making every touchpoint in-store or online easier and more engaging. “We look forward to sharing more detail on those initiatives in due course.”

MCH has posted another strong result, with sales across both new and used bikes on the rise.

New bike sales climbed 8% to 15,637 units, while used bikes were up 5% to 10,533 units. That was enough to lift MCH’s market share to 16.6%, despite the wider market holding steady. Wholesale distribution also had a good run, jumping 25%.

Online business continues to be a significant growth driver, with sales increasing by 59%. It’s clear MCH’s digital and retail platforms are doing the job and setting the stage for the next phase of growth.

The group also got bigger in July, adding Peter Stevens and Harley-Heaven dealerships in South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia, strengthening MCH’s national reach.

Altogether, MCH now runs 55 retail and wholesale locations across Australia and New Zealand, pulling together well-known names like Peter Stevens, Harley-Heaven, Mojo Motorcycles, Morgan & Wacker and Cassons.

The expanded network is also opening doors to new markets. With the addition of Can-Am off-highway vehicles and BRP Sea-Doo watercraft, MCH is moving beyond motorcycles to reach more outdoor enthusiasts and families looking for new ways to get out, ride, and explore.

About Motorcycle Holdings Ltd.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited is a leading retailer and wholesale distributor of motorcycles, parts and accessories, with 55 retail and wholesale operations across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers customers a diverse portfolio of leading motorcycle and accessory brands, along with servicing, repairs, financing and insurance services.