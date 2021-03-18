KTM 1290 Super Duke R Model

Click here for VIN List

Model Years 2020

157 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The rear section of the wiring harness may have been routed incorrectly during assembly. This may have damaged the wiring harness.

What are the hazards?

Damage to the wiring harness may cause electrical failures. If the wiring harness is significantly damaged, this could also result in smoke. Electrical failures could affect vehicle operation, increasing the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be contacted directly by mail, to notify them of the recall. Consumers should contact an authorised KTM dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle and to have replacement parts installed, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au/