Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2021/18851
Date published – 18 March 2021
Campaign number TI 08_1806661
Supplier – KTM Australia
Traders who sold this product – Authorised KTM dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 March 2020 – 12 February 2021
KTM 1290 Super Duke R Model
Model Years 2020
157 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The rear section of the wiring harness may have been routed incorrectly during assembly. This may have damaged the wiring harness.
What are the hazards?
Damage to the wiring harness may cause electrical failures. If the wiring harness is significantly damaged, this could also result in smoke. Electrical failures could affect vehicle operation, increasing the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be contacted directly by mail, to notify them of the recall. Consumers should contact an authorised KTM dealer to arrange an appointment for inspection of their motorcycle and to have replacement parts installed, free of charge.
For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au/