Motorcycle Sales Figures 2021 Australia

A total of 123,530 motorcycles and OHVs were sold throughout 2021 in Australia according to the latest FCAI figures. This represents an increase of 13.4 per cent on 2020.

From what MCNews.com.au has been able to deduce, Honda lead the overall market ahead of Yamaha and Kawasaki.

Off road motorcycles recorded 43 per cent of overall sales with 53,118 units sold in 2021. This is an increase of 18.8 per cent on 2020 figures.

The two biggest selling off-road bikes were both Honda kids bikes, the CRF110F led the way convincingly ahead of the CRF50F.

Honda also shifted the most bikes overall in the off-road category ahead of Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM and Suzuki.

When it came to the bigger bikes in the Enduro category it was Yamaha’s WR450F ahead of a quartet of KTM enduro bikes led by the 300cc two-stroke from the 350 EXC-F, 500 EXC-F and 450 EXC-F.

Yamaha also have the #1 spot in the Motocross category with the YZ250F ahead of Honda’s CRF450R and CRF250R.

Road motorcycles were the next most popular segment, recording 37,270 units sold. This represents an increase of 6.8 per cent on 2020 figures and accounts for 30.17 per cent of all units sold in 2021.

Harley-Davidson’s Breakout is Australia’s biggest selling road bike outside of the NBC110 Honda used by Australia Post. It was Honda that topped the road bike category as a whole though ahead of Harley-Davidson, Yamaha and Kawasaki.

Honda’s learner legal CMX500 cruiser was the next biggest selling road bike ahead of Yamaha’s MT-07L and Suzuki’s DR650. Obviously that means that the DR650 topped the adventure-touring category, and it did that by a handy margin.

The OHV segment of the market had growth of 13.9 per cent on 2020 figures. This amounts to a total of 28,321 units sold representing 22.92 per cent of the overall market. The Polaris Ranger 1000 topped the side-by-side market while the biggest selling ATV was Honda’s TRX520FM. Yamaha led the category overall though ahead of Honda and Polaris.

Scooters make up the smallest portion of the market with 4,821 new units sold. This represents 3.90 per cent of the overall market and is an increase of 8.1 per cent on sales in 2020. Honda’s NSC110 was Australia’s top selling scooter and Honda was the clear market leader when it came to scooter sales.

Motorcycle Sales Figures 2021 Australia

Total Motorcycle Sales in Australia

(All categories including Road, Off-Road, Scooter and OHV) 2021 – 123,530 (Up 13.4%)

2020 – 108,926

Road Motorcycle Sales Australia 2021 – 37,270 (Up 6.8%)

2020 – 34,912

Off-Road Motorcycle Sales Australia 2021 – 53,118 (Up 18.8%)

2020 – 44,697

OHV (Quad-SSV) Sales Australia 2021 – 28,321 (Up by 13.9%)

2020 – 24,856

Scooter Sales Australia 2021 – 4812 (Up 8.1%)

2020 – 4461

Detailed sales data being held back

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au. New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 123,540 total sales in the Australian market not including sales from those brands the real figure is expected to be in excess of 150,000.