2024 BMW Motorrad Sales Figures

BMW Motorrad had a record-setting year in 2024, selling 210,408 bikes – the strongest sales result for the company in history, with Germany remaining the largest market. That directly compares to the 2023 figure of 209,257, itself a history-setting sales year, representing a minor increase of just over 1000 units year on year.

Europe sold 118,727 motorcycles as the strongest region, up over eight per cent compared to 2023, 26,177 units in Germany, followed by France (20,693 units), Italy (16,617 units) and Spain (13,009 units). ‘Central Europe’ also getting a shout out for 11,411 vehicles up 12 per cent.

Germany saw the biggest increase, up 2001 units from 2023, France dropping 975 units, Italy up 438 and Spain gaining 293.

On the international markets front, USA moved 17,272 units, Brazil 15,267 units, China 13,872 units and India 8301 units. China dropping almost 2000 units from 2023 (1,960 to be exact) Brazil growing from the 2023 figure of 14,106 units, up 1,161.

Australia also recorded a great year for BMW with 3549 motorcycles delivered to Australian customers in 2024, a new record for the brand in the Australian market.

Making up almost a third of all BMW Motorrad sales in 2024 were the BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1300 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure and BMW R 1300 GS Adventure models, with over 68,000 sold, compared to 60,535 units of comparable models in 2023.

BMW Motorrad four-cylinder models also saw positive sales, the BMW S 1000 RR moving 11,610 sold units alone, with 27,147 high-performance four-cylinder motors moved overall, including the ‘M’ models.

With a total of 40,890 units sold, the F-series models – the F 800 GS, F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, F 900 R and the F 900 XR contributed significantly to the record performance.

Other successes were in the sub-500 cc segment, 22,339 units of the models G 310 GS, G 310 R and G 310 RR sold, with the BMW Motorrad Urban Mobility segment – including the BMW C 400 GT, C 400 X and fully electric BMW CE 04 and CE 02 recording sales of over 20,000 units.

Markus Flasch – Head of BMW Motorrad

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our customers and community around the world for the tremendous trust they have placed in us once again in 2024. With the strongest sales result in company history, BMW Motorrad remarkably claims the 1st Place in the global Premium Motorcycle segment. Our market leadership in numerous segments and markets in based on our claim to innovation leadership, our highly attractive product offering as well as the consistent strategic focus on brand strength. Based on these success drivers, BMW Motorrad is well-positioned for the future and so I approach the year 2025 with a very positive outlook.”

Stephan Reiff – Head of Sales and Brand

“Our sales record in 2024 is a definitive receipt for the strong global radiance of BMW Motorrad and our attractive product portfolio. We at BMW Motorrad will spare no effort to expand our top position in the global motorcycle premium segment, with numerous new and innovative models and products for our customers in 2025. Again, this year, our customers and fans can look forward to numerous world premieres, highlights, events and sentiment-focused offers, all about motorcycles.”