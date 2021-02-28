Our GS Adventure to Tasmania – Part Four

By Petra Hennig & Jamie Shotton

If you’re just joining Petra and Jamie’s Tasmanian adventure check out the journey from Queensland to Tasmania in Part One, Scamander, Bay of Fires and Binalong Bay in Part Two, and exploring the Freycinet Peninsula, Coles Bay and Port Arthur in Part Three. Now the journey continues towards Hobart…

Day 6

The capital of Tasmania and the second oldest city in Australia was our next stop – Hobart. The excitement grew as we got closer to leaving Port Arthur and the Tasman Peninsula behind us.

I was excited to go and view a collection of modern art and antiquities of contemporary art at Mona (the Museum of Old and New Art).

Unfortunately Covid had seen this gallery closed for the last six months and it was only supposed to open again the day we leave. Another one for the bucket list when we next return to Tasmania.

Instead we continued to the real highlight of Hobart, a visit with the creator at WARA (Women Adventure Riders Australia) headquarters, Jo Wharmby. Jo created the group back in 2015 and it is a wonderful place to meet like-minded adventure riding women, not only to share information and knowledge but supporting adventure riders of all skill levels.

Meeting Jo and husband Chris, as well as their entertaining son Jacob for the first time, we were welcomed with open arms. A big hand written sign on arrival ‘park here’ led us into the big shed and let us dry our gear from all the rain.

The welcome was just mind blowing. Warm showers and the use of their private en suite, a soft comfortable mattress with clean sheets and cushioning pillows.

Plus the two cutest dogs I ever met and my family will know I am afraid of dogs, but not these two cute girls, they were adorable. A heart-warming dinner, the best company and it felt we had been friends forever.

Throughout the evening we shared our adventure stories while holding on to a drink or two in the warmth and comfort of the ‘Snack n Snooze’ as we called this BnB. We enjoyed the company so much that we took on the offer of staying another day to go for a loop around Hobart the following day.

Day 7

The next morning we left to do a quick trip to Hobart BMW to sort an oil filter and oil for Jamie’s bike, planning to do a service on his BMW GS 1200 Rallye X once we returned that night.

After a short stop and beer o’clock lunch (my favourite saying is ‘it is always beer o’clock somewhere in the world’), at the Tasmanian Brewery Cascade we continued up to Mt Wellington, a natural reserve situated close to Hobart’s doorstep.

The wilderness and natural beauty connects the city to the bush as it is so close to a major city and is just spectacular.

It took us approximately 30 minutes to ride to the bottom of the mountain pass (elevation of 1,271 m above sea level) and another 21 km ride up the steep and pretty narrow asphalted pinnacle pass road through temperate rainforest to subalpine flora and glacial rock formations.

Arrival at the top led to stunning views of Hobart and its surrounding Bruny Island, D’Entrecasteux Channel and into the South West wilderness.

From there we rode back up the highway to Huonville then to Kettering and followed the meandering shoreline of the D’Entrecasteux Channel Highway to Cygnet with its picturesque small townships and sweeping bends. The road just flies around the sweeping bends of the Huon River and as they say it’s ‘freedom on the tarmac.’

Part Five will mark the final instalment in Petra and Jamie’s Tasmanian Adventure as they visit Cradle Mountain, Peppers Lodge and camp for a final time in Devonport, before heading back to the mainland.