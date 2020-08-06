Motorcycle Training continues through pandemic restrictions

Stay Upright (Australia’s first and largest motorcycle training organistation) has been informed by VicRoads that motorcycle training is deemed an essential service, and as such will continue to operate during the Victorian lockdowns.

The organisation was already in the midst of something of a motorcycle learner training boom: typically it trains more than 45,000 riders annually across the country but since May 1, they’ve seen a 20 per cent increase in learner motorcycle training sessions, a startling increase given the pandemic and a boom that remains ongoing, with their bookings at various facilities in Victoria at capacity.