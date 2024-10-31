Motorcycling Australia

Motorcycling Australia has completed its 2025 insurance renewal with cover now confirmed until October 31, 2025.

While there has unfortunately been an increase in premiums which will affect licence prices, we are pleased that, unlike many other sports that have seen huge increases in insurance costs and subsequently license and membership fees, we expect that any increase will be more in line with the consumer price index (CPI).

Despite the false information disseminated by small segments of the sport and external parties, all current insurers are continuing to support motorcycle sport in Australia.

And with recent changes and additional governance improvements under discussion, the insurers continue to be confident in the sport’s risk-mitigation controls.

The increase in licence fee process will be confirmed in the coming months and be effective from February 1, 2025.