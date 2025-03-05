Volunteer as a Technical Officer at MA Championships

Motorcycling Australia (MA) are looking for passionate volunteers to join their Technical Teams for the 2025 ASBK and ProMX Championships, as well as prestigious FIM World Championship events.

So don’t miss the opportunity to play a vital role in ensuring the fairness, compliance and excitement of Australia’s premier motorcycle racing events.

What’s involved?

As a Technical Officer, you’ll take on key responsibilities including: conducting compliance and equipment checks; performing noise testing and tyre inspections; carrying out post-race inspections; and ensuring compliance with technical regulations.

Already been doing this for your riding mates and not getting the best feedback? You’ll be more appreciated at MA and race events Australia-wide.

Why volunteer with MA?

Be part of the highest level of national racing with the ASBK and ProMX Championships, featuring rounds across Australia, and gain the opportunity to contribute to FIM World Championship events and experience the global stage of motorsport.

Receive ‘on the job’ training to develop your skills, whether you’re a seasoned motorcycle expert or new to the field, plus connect with a community of like-minded enthusiasts and professionals who share your passion for the sport.

MA are seeking enthusiastic individuals with a love for motorcycles and a keen eye for detail. Whether you’re an experienced mechanic, a racing fanatic or someone eager to learn, they want to hear from you!

If you’re ready to take on this exciting role, contact the MA Training and Officials Coordinator, Tim Beech, at [email protected].

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the team that keeps the wheels turning and the races running.